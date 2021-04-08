Pediatric HealthSource: Does Milk Cause Tooth Decay in Kids?

Dr. Janice Townsend

Q: My daughter loves milk and drinks it constantly, but I’ve heard that it could have a negative impact on her teeth. Could drinking milk lead to cavities?

A: We all know that regular brushing plays a key role in preventing decay, but parents are becoming increasingly aware that the foods and beverages their child consumes can play a big role in developing cavities, too.

It should come as no surprise that soft drinks can lead to cavities, and juices can also be a cause for concern, but what about milk? Milk is rich in calcium, which strengthens bones and teeth, but could it cause cavities?

It’s true that milk and milk alternatives may lead to cavities if they are consumed inappropriately. For example, a baby might develop cavities on his or her upper front teeth if put to bed with a bottle of milk.

However, if given in a cup with meals, plain cow’s milk does not typically cause cavities in children, and research suggests the same for milk alternatives. Still, parents should be mindful that flavored milks, such as chocolate or strawberry, contain sucrose and are more likely to cause cavities.

Every child is unique, and it’s important to visit your child’s dentist regularly for specific recommendations and to check for cavities.

Dr. Janice Townsend is chief of pediatric dentistry at Nationwide Children’s Hospital.

This story is from the Spring 2021 issue of Columbus Parent.

