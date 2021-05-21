Media Reviews: Mystery and Adventure Books for Kids

Chelsea Jones

Pete the Cat: Secret Agent by Kimberly and James Dean

Pete the Cat is going undercover! In this story, Pete the Cat is Agent Meow and he has a mystery on his hands. Using his high-tech gadgets, he uncovers suspects and collects clues. Read along and help Agent Meow and his friends solve the mystery. FOR AGES 4-8

City Spies by James Ponti

Meet Sara Martinez, a hacker in juvenile detention for trying to expose her foster parents for the cheats they are. Meet Mother, a spy who helps Sara get released and recruits her for the secret M16 agency. As Sara joins M16 alongside kids from all over the world, she also learns more about being a part of a team and her special tech skills. The elite M16 spy team works together to save the world while simultaneously attending boarding school in Scotland. Stop the villain, hack the system, hang from a building, all while getting good grades. … Sara is in deep. FOR AGES 9-12

InvestiGators: Take the Plunge by John Patrick Green

Mango and Brash are at it again! The InvestiGators are undercover as sewer workers to save the city from mysterious wrongdoings and their arch nemesis, Crackerdile, in this fun-filled graphic novel. When things get messy, it looks like the InvestiGators are to blame. Can they fix what they’ve done and catch the real criminal? S.U.I.T is under attack, so join the team to bring down the bad guys and solve the mystery. This is book two of a three-book (so far) series. FOR AGES 7-10

From the Desk of Zoe Washington by Janae Marks

Zoe Washington turns 12 and her world is flipped upside down. Janae Marks’ debut novel is an investigation you want to be a part of. Juggling her friends, school and a great baking opportunity, Zoe is determined to prove her father Marcus was wrongfully convicted after receiving a letter from him on her birthday. Her friends and family want her to focus on baking, but what if Marcus is really innocent? Zoe hides her investigation but is determined to do it all. While eriting her father, finding clues and baking delicious cupcakes, can Zoe achieve her dreams and prove Marcus’ innocence? Marks goes above and beyond in this middle-grade novel touching on topics such as systematic racism, right and wrong, and integrity. FOR AGES 8-12

A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder by Holly Jackson

Everyone in Fairview assumes they know what happened when a murder-suicide that involves the popular Andie Bell and her boyfriend, Sal Singh, takes place, but five years later Pip isn’t convinced. When Pip starts digging around for a senior school project, the case starts to unravel. She discovers clues that could reopen the case, and things take a turn for the mysterious. Pip might be able to prove Sal was innocent, but someone doesn’t want the truth brought to light. Does Pip share her findings or bury the clues she’s discovered to save her own life? Jackson invites readers to follow the twists and turns in this fast-paced novel; join Pip as she solves the case that changed Fairview forever. FOR TEENS

Try This App

Star Walk Kids: Astronomy Game

Curious about our solar system? This app is one of discovery and wonder, and children can learn about the mystery that is space. Star Walk Kids by Vito Technology is a free app that allows students to travel space and learn about the different aspects of our planets, stars, moon and more. Use your imagination, hop in a space ship and take a trip into space. Not only is this app educational and user-friendly, but it also will ignite a spark in your child for imaginative play, science and mystery. Available for iOS and Android. FOR AGES 4-8

Chelsea Jones is a homework help center specialist at the Marion-Franklin branch of the Columbus Metropolitan Library.