Media Reviews: Recommended Fiction and Nonfiction Books for Kids, Plus a Library Website for Teens

Erin L. Farmer

Northern Cardinals

By Julie Murray

This nonfiction title introduces young readers to facts about northern cardinals, making it the perfect book for children who love to learn about the world around them. Each page features gorgeous, full-color photographs that are sure to intrigue readers and caregivers alike. This book also includes a table of contents, an index and a glossary to help children get acclimated to the layout of a nonfiction title. FOR AGES 4-7

The Wind May Blow

By Sasha Quinton, illustrated by Thomas Hegbrook

2021 was another rough year, and every once in a while, everyone needs a little encouragement. This includes children. In this beautifully illustrated picture book with die-cut pages, youngsters are reminded of their own resilience in overcoming difficult situations. Readers are invited to follow along as a young boy is faced with a furious storm and successfully builds a shelter to weather the rain and wind. This title is the perfect reminder that, “You have all you need to make it through.” FOR AGES 5-10

Spiders: Worldwide Webs

Written and illustrated by Tait Howard

Does your child love graphic novels to the point that it seems they have read every such title at the library? Then this is the book for you! This graphic novel is actually a work of nonfiction that explores the environments and behaviors of spiders from around the globe. This is the perfect way to transition a child who loves graphic novels into some fun, fact-filled nonfiction. It is part of the excellent Science Comics series. FOR AGES 9-15

Beasts and Beauty: Dangerous Tales

By Soman Chainani, illustrated by Julia Iredale

Brought to you by the author of the incredibly popular School for Good and Evil series, this collection of short stories retells familiar fairy tales such as “Rapunzel” and “Jack and the Beanstalk.” This collection is perfect for any middle or high school-aged reader who loves fairy tales. FOR AGES 11-17

Concrete Rose

By Angie Thomas

The prequel to the critically acclaimed title “The Hate U Give,” this book takes place years before the events in Thomas’ first novel. The story follows Starr Carter’s father, Maverick, as a 17-year-old overwhelmed with new responsibilities, many of which are well beyond what a teenager should have to deal with. This book is recommended for any teen who craves realistic fiction that frankly discusses real-world issues. FOR TEENS

TRY THIS WEBSITE

columbuslibrary.org/teens

When the Columbus Metropolitan Library launched its new website in 2021, it added a new feature: a page just for teens. Known as #well-connected, the page was created as a resource to help teenagers with mental health issues caused by the pandemic. It features videos from library staff with tips on mental health and dealing with stress, links to information on various career paths, and reading recommendations tailored to teens. Teens can also connect with staff members and find information on CML’s in-person YouMedia Centers, which have specialists trained to help teens explore their interests in technology, art, design and more. FOR AGES 12-17

Erin L. Farmer is an information services specialist at the Hilltop branch of the Columbus Metropolitan Library.