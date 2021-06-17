Celebrating the End of School, Award-Winning Teachers and More From Our Summer Issue

On behalf of parents everywhere, I think we’re all breathing a sigh of relief that the 2020-21 school year is over.

You’re supposed to be on your Zoom!

Did you check the Canvas module for new assignments?

Don’t forget your mask!

Do you need more hand sanitizer?

Those phrases and many others were ones I had never imagined saying while getting kids online in the morning, or out the door after they were finally able to go to school in person.

After all of the travails, it’s hardly surprising that many parents have a newfound appreciation and respect for the job that teachers do. Getting the attention of 24 first-graders is hard enough in person, let alone on Zoom when they keep unmuting themselves. And many educators did it with aplomb.

And so we are especially happy to present the results of our 2021 Teachers of the Year awards in this issue. The program, in its eighth year, recognizes outstanding Central Ohio educators in partnership with ThisWeek Community News.

We received a record number of nominations, no doubt a result of the pandemic-related challenges. For myself and the other judges, it was incredibly inspiring to read so many stories of how teachers all across Central Ohio are reaching out to students in extraordinary ways and changing lives for the better. Narrowing the list of nominees was a very tough task.

Our three winners, chosen from 15 finalists, include a fifth-grade educator who has logged 35 years in the classroom, a seventh-grade science teacher who understands the importance of helping students navigate adolescence, and a high school teacher with a passion for math education. Meet them in our Teachers of the Year package.

***

Of course, it wouldn’t be the Summer issue without a focus on summer fun. Some of the traditional Central Ohio seasonal events are making a return, as are pools, splash pads and even arts programming. Plus, many of Ohio’s top family attractions have new experiences planned. No matter what your family’s interests, you’ll definitely find some inspiration.

Thanks for reading, and have a safe and fun summer!