Grab the Summer Issue of Columbus Parent, or Read It Online

Summer is a favorite season for many families. Now that it’s here, how do you plan to spend it?

Our Summer issue has loads of ideas for family fun, including a roundup of returning activities and events, The Go-To Guide highlighting free splash pads and spraygrounds, a fun seasonal craft, recommended arts performances, a travel story on what’s new at Ohio’s top amusement parks and attractions, and more.

Be sure to grab a free copy near you! It’s also our annual Teachers of the Year issue, where we celebrate three winners and 15 finalists—all of whom are making an impact in the classroom—with ThisWeek Community News.

Though the COVID-19 pandemic is still with us, many of Central Ohio’s favorite activities and events are returning this year. Swimming pools are (thankfully!) open again, and concerts, theater performances and summer movie series are on the schedule, too. You’ll find lots of options for all interests and budgets in our summer fun story.

The issue also has can’t-miss stories on how local arts organizations have been bringing virtual programming to children; kids and the COVID-19 vaccines; a profile of Minimalist Moms podcaster and author Diane Boden; and a Q&A with Columbus City Schools’ first chief equity officer, Dionne Blue.

Also, don’t miss a web exclusive on how to help your kids avoid the dreaded summer slide of learning loss.

