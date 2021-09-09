Columbus-Area Teens Sign on to Help State's Environmental Conservation Efforts

Forty-two students from 23 counties have joined the Ohio Department of Natural Resources’ Conservation Teen Advisory Council this school year to provide insights from young people on the department’s conservation efforts. Students serve at least a year and devote about 10 hours per quarter to the ConTAC initiative.

Franklin County has the largest representation at nine students. The 12 new Central Ohio participants and their high schools, from Franklin and surrounding counties, include:

Grace Kruse, Bloom Carroll

Iris Mark, Upper Arlington

Lily McGraw, New Albany

Jude Mirghani, Olentangy Orange

Varun Ramanujam, Dublin Jerome

Peyton Readler, Columbus School for Girls

Dana Stan, New Albany

Halle Tebbe, Dublin Coffman

Alexander Torres, Hilliard Davidson

Olivia Went, Dublin Jerome

Katelyn Williamson, Whetstone High School/Fort Hayes Career Center

Aida Yoder, Upper Arlington

Eighteen previously appointed students also serve on the council. The students’ past projects have included stream clean-ups, social media efforts, assisting the Great Lakes Commission with presentations and more, according to ODNR.

Learn more about ConTAC at odnr.gov.

A shorter version of this story appears in “Parent Pulse” in the Fall 2021 issue of Columbus Parent.