Zoombezi Bay’s New Halloween Event Offers After-Dark Thrills and Chills

If your older kids’ Halloween tastes trend more scary than sweet, a new event from the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium might provide a frightfully good time.

From Sept. 17 to Oct. 31, the Zoombezi Bay waterpark transforms into ZOMBIEzi Bay, which promises to provide after-dark thrills and chills with four haunted houses, two scare zones and select Adventure Cove rides, including the Sea Dragon roller coaster.

ZOMBIEzi Bay will operate Fridays through Sundays as well as Oct. 14, 21 and 28. Hours are 6-10 p.m. Thursdays and Sundays and 6 p.m. to midnight Fridays and Saturdays.

The event is recommended for ages 13 and older. Admission is $28.99 to $32.99, plus parking. Discounts are available for Zoombezi Bay season pass holders and zoo Gold members. There is an additional charge for the Brews and Bites Craft Beer & Food Festival (ages 21 and older) that runs throughout the duration of ZOMBIEzi Bay; six-item tasting cards for novelty beverages and fare such as Darkness Nachos are $27.

Haunted houses and attractions are provided by Massachusetts-based Boneyard Productions International.

Go to zombiezibay.columbuszoo.org for more information, if you dare.

A shorter version of this story appears in “Parent Pulse” in the Fall 2021 issue of Columbus Parent.