Get Free Admission to the Wexner Center, The Works and 20 More Ohio Museums

Like museums? Mark Sept. 18 on your calendar. That’s the date for the 17th annual Smithsonian Magazine Museum Day, when visitors can get free admission to more than 1,000 cultural institutions across the country. The event aims to admit more schoolchildren and members of disadvantaged communities into these venues.

Seventeen Ohio institutions are participating, including the Wexner Center for the Arts. The next-closest to Columbus are the Ohio Glass Museum in Lancaster and The Works: Ohio Center for History, Art & Technology in Newark, which is a Smithsonian affiliate. Guests must reserve a ticket, good for two people, online at smithsonianmag.com/museumday.

Six Central Ohio venues participated in Museum Day in 2019, the most recent year it was held, so keep an eye on the website for late additions to the program.

A shorter version of this story appears in “Parent Pulse” in the Fall 2021 issue of Columbus Parent.

Editor’s note: The online version of the story has been updated to include the addition of five more Ohio museums, including the Wexner Center for the Arts, which was not listed on the Museum Day website when the issue went to press.