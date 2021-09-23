Find Family Faves, Top Doctors, the Private Schools Guide and More in Our Fall Issue

At Columbus Parent, fall generally signifies two things: back-to-school time and the unveiling of our annual Family Faves reader survey results.

As I write this in the throes of back-to-school season, most parents I know fall into one of two camps: Those who can’t believe that summer break went by so quickly and were still working on their things-to-do lists, and the group that has been counting down to the first day of school since Aug. 1. (If you’re in the latter category, no worries—this is a judgment-free zone.)

For moms and dads who are still working from home, especially with younger kids, summer vacation presented an even bigger set of challenges, given the need to solve sibling squabbles, suggest activities to stave off boredom and keep the kids from getting so hungry they stage a riot—all while answering emails and taking meetings. You have our admiration.

Now that school is back in session, you might find yourself looking for some new places to explore with the kids. If you need some inspiration, look no further than our 2021 Columbus Parent Family Faves reader survey.

For the 11th year, we sought local parents’ opinions on the best family-friendly businesses, dining, shopping, activities and events in Central Ohio. This year’s results list has 41 categories, providing lots of parent-approved places to try. In addition to the winners, there are 85 runners-up and 120 honorable mentions.

Also in this issue, don’t miss our latest Top Doctors listings, with 156 of Central Ohio’s best pediatricians and pediatric specialists, as rated by their peers. Use it to find a new practitioner, or just check to see if your doc made the cut.

And don’t forget to explore the rest of the issue, with fun features, the Private Schools Guide and lots of things to see and do—including a roundup of play places and a travel story that explores Ohio castles.

Grab a hard copy of the issue and stay tuned to the website for these stories and more.

Thanks for reading, and best wishes for a great school year!

This story is from the Fall 2021 issue of Columbus Parent.