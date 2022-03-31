Spring Issue: Tips to Clear up the Clutter, Fun New Lunch Ideas and Stuff to do With Kids

You have kids. They have stuff. Lots of it. It is unavoidable. Clothes. Shoes. Sports gear. Toys. Books. Puzzles. And probably a few dozen (or more) kids meal toys stashed away in various locations.

It’s all well and good until they start getting older, and they outgrow the portable crib … and the car seat … and the clothes … and the preschool toys … and the board books. You smartly store these items for future siblings. Maybe they get used again. Maybe not. But because it’s the easiest thing to do, or because you’ve attached sentimental value to everything, you leave it in closets or stuff it in the basement, out of sight, out of mind.

Before you know it, the kids are 9 and 12 and you have enough plastic bins full of clothes and toys to fully stock a moderately sized children’s store.

If this sounds familiar to you (I know I am definitely guilty), then our family-centric take on spring cleaning is a must-read.

For our Spring issue, freelance writer Linda Deitch has compiled a guide with everything you need to know about clearing out that clutter—tips for selling it, donating it and recycling what’s left. You’ll be surprised at what you can donate or recycle! Pick up a copy of the magazine, read the story get inspired to start your own cleanup.

Another must-read feature tackles a different parenting problem: what to pack in your children’s school lunches. No matter how much your kid loves PB&J, it’s not going to carry you through 180 days of school. You’ll need a deeper bench.

Nicholas Dekker, who writes the “Breakfast With Nick” food and travel blog, talked with local foodies—including chefs, restaurateurs and culinary instructors—to find out what they pack their own kids for lunch. From edamame to school-age charcuterie, there are lots of creative ideas that will satisfy even picky eaters.

Check out “Lunches They’ll Love,” and if you try any of the ideas, let us know what your kids thought.

There’s lots more great content beyond these two stories, of course, from features to fun stuff—including our annual Summer Camp Guide. We hope you enjoy spending time with the issue as much as we enjoyed putting it together. Grab a copy now, and look for the feature stories and camp guide on our website soon.

Thanks for reading!

This story is from the Spring 2022 issue of Columbus Parent.