Vote in Columbus Parent’s 2022 Family Faves Reader Survey
We want your opinions on the region’s best family-friendly businesses, dining, places to play and other activities.
It’s time to cast your ballot in the 2022 Columbus Parent Family Faves reader poll. For the 12th year, we’re seeking our readers’ opinions on the best family-friendly businesses, dining, activities and events in Central Ohio.
There are 42 categories, grouped into three themes: Eating Out, Stores and Services, and Family Fun. Each category has multiple nominees, most of which earned at least 5 percent of the vote in last year’s survey. (In cases where a business closed, we substituted the next-highest vote-getter.) Each question also has an option to write in your own choice if your top pick isn’t listed. New this year: the return of the Favorite Festival category, which has been on hiatus since 2019.
Voting closes at noon June 22. There is a limit of one ballot per person. Cast yours HERE.
Nominees (or anyone who wants to launch a write-in campaign) can download Family Faves marketing materials, including an 8.5- by-11 poster and printable fliers to give to customers, at columbusparent.com/vote4us.
Winners, runners-up and honorable mentions will be revealed in our Fall issue.
Thanks for helping us recognize some of the best family-friendly spaces and places in Central Ohio!