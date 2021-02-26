Vote Now for the 2021 Columbus Parent/ThisWeek Teachers of the Year

This school year has been a tough one for teachers and parents alike. Help us support some of these hardworking Central Ohio educators by voting in the 2021 Teachers of the Year awards, presented by Columbus Parent and ThisWeek Community News.

The program, in its eighth year, honors outstanding educators at the elementary, middle school and high school levels. Fifteen finalists were selected and one winner will be named in each category.

Readers nominated teachers online from Dec. 10 to Jan. 14. Our editorial staffs reviewed all the submissions, did some independent research and narrowed the list to a group of finalists.

Now, we need your help to decide who will win. Cast your ballot now. Readers can vote for one teacher in each category. Voting ends March 24.

The results will be announced in the Summer issue of Columbus Parent and in ThisWeek Community News.

Our 2020 winners were: Mindy Martin, Taylor Road Elementary School; Julie Biswas, Columbus School for Girls; and Jim Coley, Reynoldsburg eSTEM Academy.