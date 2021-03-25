COSI and WOSU Launch ‘QED with Dr. B’ Television Show

Marlie Griffith

Frederic Bertley is used to wearing a lot of hats. He’s COSI’s president and CEO, a doctor of immunology and a member of numerous boards in Central Ohio and beyond. Now, he can add another title to his résumé: TV host.

QED with Dr. B, a magazine-style primetime TV show on WOSU, features one-on-one talks between Bertley and various scientists, engineers and innovators. The series premiered Jan. 27.

Scheduled for 13 episodes, QED with Dr. B explores topics such as climate science, race, viruses, technology and artificial intelligence at a level the entire family can watch together. Among the featured guests are Kathy Sullivan, a geologist, former NASA astronaut and former COSI president and CEO; and Art Caplan, a professor of bioethics at NYU Langone Medical Center.

While the show is written for an adult audience, it also aims to be relatable. QED stands for Quod Erat Demonstrandum, a Latin phrase that loosely translates to “quite easily demonstrated.” The charismatic Bertley is passionate about promoting science literacy and its use in daily life, which is a message both COSI and WOSU Public Media endorse. “It’s a show for adults,” says Bertley, “but there are all kinds of components that are great for kids of all ages.”

The idea to create a science series had been a long-standing goal at WOSU. General Manager Tom Rieland and director of local content Cindy Gaillard pushed the concept at the station for multiple years. It wasn’t until Bertley started pursuing the idea that the project became tangible. By expanding upon the already strong relationship between COSI and WOSU and adding major funding from the American Electric Power Foundation, the idea became a reality.

Rieland says the content of the show is evergreen to ensure the scientific discourse stays relevant long term. For viewers who want to continue learning and ask questions after the episode ends, the show also offers online resources. “We are posting all of the research that we use to create and sustain the show on our website so people can take a deeper dive if they want to know more,” says Gaillard. “It’s just another way to get people talking about science.”

Watch QED with Dr. B at 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays, or catch past episodes online. To learn more, visit wosu.org/shows/qed-with-dr-b.

