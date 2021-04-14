2021 Summer Camp Guide: Day Camps – Art and Dance & Drama

Columbus Parent

ART

The Arts Castle: Arts Castle Summer Camp

Ages served: 6-17

Dates/times: 6/7-8/6; full day (6+ hours)

Description: The Arts Castle offers a variety of summer camps focusing on an array of artistic experiences including painting, drawing, performing arts, ceramics, glass, jewelry and fiber arts. The focus is on quality of instruction and small class size.

Cost: $120 to $160

Camp location: The Arts Castle, 190 W. Winter St., Delaware

For more information: Kati Henning, manager of administration and registration, khenning.artscastle@gmail.com, 740-369-2787, artscastle.org

Columbus College of Art & Design: Creative Summer Workshops

Ages served: 6-18

Dates/times: 6/7-7/16; half day (2-5 hours)

Description: Kids in grades 1-12 can explore their creativity during this weeklong program. Classes are held Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to noon or 1:30-4:30 p.m. Lunchtime and after-class child care are available for students who sign up for both morning and afternoon classes.

Cost: $195 per week

Camp location: Columbus College of Art & Design, 60 Cleveland Ave., Columbus

For more information: takeaclass@ccad.edu, ccad.edu/takeaclass

Columbus Museum of Art: Summer Art Workshops

Ages served: 7-13

Dates/times: 6/7-7/23; full day (6+ hours)

Description: Play, experiment and create with us. Summer Art Workshops in CMA’s JPMorgan Chase Center for Creativity encourage the exploration of ideas through imaginative play, exploration of art materials and lively gallery games for students in first through eighth grades.

Cost: $300 nonmember, $255 member; scholarships available

Camp location: Columbus Museum of Art, 480 E. Broad St., Columbus

For more information: Megan Green, megan.green@cmaohio.org, 614-629-0369, columbusmuseum.org

Glass Axis: Kids Summer Art Camp

Ages served: 8-14

Dates/times: 8/6-8/8; half day (2-5 hours)

Description: During our weekend summer camps, your child will get a chance to work with and learn about glass art. They will learn how to create projects like mosaics, hot-sculpted paperweights, glass spin art and more. They will also learn the science behind glass.

Cost: $100; discounts for multiple children

Camp location: Glass Axis, 610 W. Town St., Columbus

For more information: Alex Fresch, hello@glassaxis.org, 614-291-4250, glassaxis.org

Glass Axis: Kids Summer Camp

Ages served: 8-14

Dates/times: 7/12-7/16; half day (2-5 hours)

Description: During our weeklong summer camps, your child will get a chance to work with and learn about glass art. They will learn how to create projects like mosaics, hot-sculpted paperweights, glass spin art and more. They will also learn the science behind glass.

Cost: $200; discounts for multiple children

Camp location: Glass Axis, 610 W. Town St., Columbus

For more information: Alex Fresch, hello@glassaxis.org, 614-291-4250, glassaxis.org

Inspiring U: Art Camp

Ages served: 7-12

Dates/times: 6/7-6/11, 7/5-7/9, 8/2-8/6; full day (6+ hours)

Description: Inspiring U offers camps for kids who love all kinds of art. We will work with acrylics, pastels, watercolors, chalk, clay and ink, as well as Zentangles, origami and tessellations. We also love to use “ordinary things” in our artwork. Projects can be adjusted depending on skill level. Camps meet from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Cost: $290; late pickup option is available for $50

Camp location: Inspiring U, 409 W. Main St., Westerville

For more information: Beth Gabel, inspiringuclasses@gmail.com, 614-823-4100, inspiring-u.com/summer-kids-camps.html

Inspiring U: Crafty Kids Camp

Ages served: 7-12

Dates/times: 6/14-6/18, 7/12-7/16, 8/9-8/13; full day (6+ hours)

Description: If your child is creative and loves to craft, we have the ideal camp for them. Children will bring home a variety of craft projects. We work with several mediums and encourage creativity. Camps meet from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Cost: $290; late pickup option is available for $50

Camp location: Inspiring U, 409 W. Main St., Westerville

For more information: Beth Gabel, inspiringuclasses@gmail.com, 614-823-4100, inspiring-u.com/summer-kids-camps.html

Ohio Craft Museum: Teen Summer Workshops

Ages served: 12-18

Dates/times: 6/22-6/24, 7/20-7/22; half day (2-5 hours)

Description: Workshops are designed to allow teens a more in-depth, creative experience in leather crafting, photography, ceramics and sculpture. Morning and afternoon sessions are offered.

Cost: $75 for three half-day sessions

Camp location: Ohio Craft Museum, 1665 W. Fifth Ave., Columbus

For more information: Phyllis Walla-Catania, pwallacatania@ohiocraft.org, 614-486-4402, ohiocraft.org/education/summer-camps-2021

Ohio Craft Museum: Young Masters Art Camp

Ages served: 6-12

Dates/times: 6/14-6/18; half day (2-5 hours)

Description: “Art Super Heroes - Monet, Picasso, Kahlo!” – Create art inspired by famous artists and the unique way they expressed themselves through art. A remote program, Art Boxes To-Go, is available.

Cost: $110 half day, $50 Art Box To-Go

Camp location: Ohio Craft Museum, 1665 W. Fifth Ave., Columbus

For more information: Phyllis Walla-Catania, pwallacatania@ohiocraft.org, 614-486-4402, ohiocraft.org/education/summer-camps-2021

Ohio Craft Museum: Young Masters Art Camp

Ages served: 6-12

Dates/times: 6/28-7/2; half day (2-5 hours)

Description: “My Place at the Table” – Create items to set a table inspired by global cultures and discover what your place at the table looks like. A remote program, Art Boxes To-Go, is available.

Cost: $110 half day, $50 Art Box To-Go

Camp location: Ohio Craft Museum, 1665 W. Fifth Ave., Columbus

For more information: Phyllis Walla-Catania, pwallacatania@ohiocraft.org, 614-486-4402, ohiocraft.org/education/summer-camps-2021

Ohio Craft Museum: Young Masters Art Camp

Ages served: 6-12

Dates/times: 7/12-7/16; half day (2-5 hours)

Description: “A Day at the Beach!” – Bring your shovel, pail and sunscreen as we create beach-inspired art, incorporating the elements of sun, sand and water. A remote program, Art Boxes To-Go, is available.

Cost: $110 half day, $50 Art Box To-Go

Camp location: Ohio Craft Museum, 1665 W. Fifth Ave., Columbus

For more information: Phyllis Walla-Catania, pwallacatania@ohiocraft.org, 614-486-4402, ohiocraft.org/education/summer-camps-2021

Ohio Craft Museum: Young Masters Art Camp

Ages served: 6-12

Dates/times: 7/26-7/30; half day (2-5 hours)

Description: “Crafty Critters” – Create crafts that capture our connection to the amazing critters arounds us. A remote program, Art Boxes To-Go, is available.

Cost: $110 half day, $50 Art Box To-Go

Camp location: Ohio Craft Museum, 1665 W. Fifth Ave., Columbus

For more information: Phyllis Walla-Catania, pwallacatania@ohiocraft.org, 614-486-4402, ohiocraft.org/education/summer-camps-2021

Ohio Craft Museum: Young Masters Art Camp

Ages served: 6-12

Dates/times: 8/2-8/6; half day (2-5 hours)

Description: “Recyclart” – Use your imagination to upcycle used or found objects into amazing works of art. A remote program, Art Boxes To-Go, is available.

Cost: $110 half day, $50 Art Box To-Go

Camp location: Ohio Craft Museum, 1665 W. Fifth Ave., Columbus

For more information: Phyllis Walla-Catania, pwallacatania@ohiocraft.org, 614-486-4402, ohiocraft.org/education/summer-camps-2021

DANCE & DRAMA

Actors’ Theatre of Columbus: Globe School: Acting Fairy Tales

Ages served: 6-10

Dates/times: 8/2-8/6; half day (2-5 hours)

Description: Let your child’s imagination and creativity expand in this acting class. Classic fairy tales and their variety of characters—princesses, knights, witches and talking animals—provide exciting ways to explore character development. Final public performance on Aug. 6.

Cost: $175

Camp location: Actors’ Theatre, 1000 City Park Ave., Columbus

For more information: Beth Josephsen, beth.josephsen@theactorstheatre.org, 614-444-6888, theactorstheatre.org

Actors’ Theatre of Columbus: Globe School: Acting Shakespeare

Ages served: 13-18

Dates/times: 6/21-6/25; half day (2-5 hours)

Description: Students will learn how to act out the words written by the world’s most famous playwright. The camp will conclude with a final performance exhibiting scenes from Shakespeare on the Schiller Park stage on June 25.

Cost: $175

Camp location: Actors’ Theatre, 1000 City Park Ave., Columbus

For more information: Beth Josephsen, beth.josephsen@theactorstheatre.org, 614-444-6888, theactorstheatre.org

Actors’ Theatre of Columbus: Globe School: Behind the Scenes

Ages served: 13-18

Dates/times: 8/9-8/13; half day (2-5 hours)

Description: Learn what it takes to run a theater company. Work with sets, props, costumes, lights and sound. Ideal for high schoolers who are interested in theater, but do not want to act onstage.

Cost: $175

Camp location: Actors’ Theatre, 1000 City Park Ave., Columbus

For more information: Beth Josephsen, beth.josephsen@theactorstheatre.org, 614-444-6888, theactorstheatre.org

Actors’ Theatre of Columbus: Globe School: Discover Acting

Ages served: 6-10

Dates/times: 6/14-6/18; half day (2-5 hours)

Description: Introduce your child to the world of acting. Campers will discover what it’s like to explore acting onstage. The camp will have a final performance on the Schiller Park stage on June 18.

Cost: $175

Camp location: Actors’ Theatre, 1000 City Park Ave., Columbus

For more information: Beth Josephsen, beth.josephsen@theactorstheatre.org, 614-444-6888, theactorstheatre.org

Actors’ Theatre of Columbus: Globe School: Discover Shakespeare

Ages served: 6-10

Dates/times: 6/12-7/16; half day (2-5 hours)

Description: This is a fun way to introduce your child to Shakespeare. The camp will conclude with a final performance exhibiting scenes from the bard on the Schiller Park stage on July 15. It is recommended that students take Discover Acting first, but it is not required.

Cost: $175

Camp location: Actors’ Theatre, 1000 City Park Ave., Columbus

For more information: Beth Josephsen, beth.josephsen@theactorstheatre.org, 614-444-6888, theactorstheatre.org

Actors’ Theatre of Columbus: Globe School: Introduction to Acting Shakespeare

Ages served: 11-13

Dates/times: 7/5-7/9; half day (2-5 hours)

Description: All the world’s a stage, and here campers will get to experience the comedy and tragedy of Shakespeare’s work. The camp will conclude with a final performance exhibiting scenes from the world’s most famous poet on the Schiller Park stage on July 9.

Cost: $175

Camp location: Actors’ Theatre, 1000 City Park Ave., Columbus

For more information: Beth Josephsen, beth.josephsen@theactorstheatre.org, 614-444-6888, theactorstheatre.org

Actors’ Theatre of Columbus: Globe School: Lights, Camera, Action! Movie Making

Ages served: 13-18

Dates/times: 7/19-7/23; half day (2-5 hours)

Description: Learn what it takes to make a movie. Campers will create a short film in this crash course, with opportunities to be both in front of and behind the camera.

Cost: $175

Camp location: Actors’ Theatre, 1000 City Park Ave., Columbus

For more information: Beth Josephsen, beth.josephsen@theactorstheatre.org, 614-444-6888, theactorstheatre.org

Actors’ Theatre of Columbus: Globe School: New Play Creation

Ages served: 11-14

Dates/times: 7/26-7/30; half day (2-5 hours)

Description: Make a play in a week. Campers will work together to devise a new piece of theater that they will produce. Their show will premiere on the Schiller Park stage on July 30.

Cost: $175

Camp location: Actors’ Theatre, 1000 City Park Ave., Columbus

For more information: Beth Josephsen, beth.josephsen@theactorstheatre.org, 614-444-6888, theactorstheatre.org

Actors’ Theatre of Columbus: Globe School: Performing Musical Theatre

Ages served: 8-13

Dates/times: 6/7-6/11; half day (2-5 hours)

Description: Since there’s no business like show business, this is a camp where students can let it go with a full week of singing and dancing. Don’t miss your shot to take this camp. The camp will have a final performance featuring a medley of Broadway favorites on the Schiller Park stage on June 11.

Cost: $175

Camp location: Actors’ Theatre, 1000 City Park Ave., Columbus

For more information: Beth Josephsen, beth.josephsen@theactorstheatre.org, 614-444-6888, theactorstheatre.org

Actors’ Theatre of Columbus: Globe School: Yes, and … No, but … Introduction to Improv

Ages served: 11-13

Dates/times: 8/16-8/20; half day (2-5 hours)

Description: Learn how to do improv. This camp will provide lots of laughs as campers learn the different types of improv and play improv games. The camp will have a final improv performance on the Schiller Park stage on Aug. 20.

Cost: $175

Camp location: Actors’ Theatre, 1000 City Park Ave., Columbus

For more information: Beth Josephsen, beth.josephsen@theactorstheatre.org, 614-444-6888, theactorstheatre.org

CATCO: Saturday Morning Musicals – Virtual Summer Session

Ages served: 10-15

Dates/times: 5/29-7/17; half day (2-5 hours)

Description: Students will spend eight Saturday mornings in the summer building the skills necessary to become “triple threat” performers while learning and performing in a virtual musical. This musical is written to be rehearsed and performed remotely and will require additional work outside of rehearsal. Students will film assigned scenes and songs and send them to CATCO is Kids.

Cost: $250

Camp location: Online

For more information: Andrew Protopapas, aprotopapas@catco.org, 614-645-7577, catco.org

CATCO: Virtual – Fractured Fairytales

Ages served: 8-12

Dates/times: 5/31-6/4; half day (2-5 hours)

Description: In this virtual twist on our classic CATCO camp, students will learn the basics of story building and acting by writing a new take on a classic fairy tale as a group and performing it. Camp will end with a short showcase or presentation of what the students worked on or created throughout the week.

Cost: $150 per week, $475 four weeks, $775 seven weeks

Camp location: Online

For more information: Andrew Protopapas, aprotopapas@catco.org, 614-645-7577, catco.org

CATCO: Virtual – Heroes, Assemble!

Ages served: 8-12

Dates/times: 7/12-7/16; half day (2-5 hours)

Description: Join a team of students to explore the rewards and challenges of acting through scenes inspired by the comics and movies of the universe’s greatest superheroes and villains. Camp will end with a short showcase or presentation of what the students worked on or created throughout the week.

Cost: $150 per week, $475 four weeks, $775 seven weeks

Camp location: Online

For more information: Andrew Protopapas, aprotopapas@catco.org, 614-645-7577, catco.org

CATCO: Virtual – Into the Unknown

Ages served: 8-12

Dates/times: 6/21-6/25; half day (2-5 hours)

Description: It’s time to venture into the unknown as you learn original choreography and the basics of acting through scenes inspired by Disney’s Frozen animated films. Camp will end with a short showcase or presentation of what the students worked on or created throughout the week.

Cost: $150 per week, $475 four weeks, $775 seven weeks

Camp location: Online

For more information: Andrew Protopapas, aprotopapas@catco.org, 614-645-7577, catco.org

CATCO: Virtual – It’s a Hard Knock Life

Ages served: 8-12

Dates/times: 7/5-7/9; half day (2-5 hours)

Description: We think you’re going to like it here as students learn original choreography and perform scenes inspired by some of your musical theater favorites. Camp will end with a short showcase or presentation of what the students worked on or created throughout the week.

Cost: $150 per week, $475 four weeks, $775 seven weeks

Camp location: Online

For more information: Andrew Protopapas, aprotopapas@catco.org, 614-645-7577, catco.org

CATCO: Virtual – Saturday Afternoon Antics: Dance Break!

Ages served: 5 to adult

Dates/times: 7/24-8/14; less than 2 hours

Description: The entire family will get moving with these hourlong sessions focused on musical theater choreography. Each session will use a different hit musical song. Children, parents and grandparents all are welcome.

Cost: $50 per household per session

Camp location: Online

For more information: Andrew Protopapas, aprotopapas@catco.org, 614-645-7577, catco.org

CATCO: Virtual – Saturday Afternoon Antics: Improv Olympics

Ages served: 5 to adult

Dates/times: 7/31-8/14; less than 2 hours

Description: In these gut-busting sessions, the whole family will learn how to play improv games and spend the hour laughing together. Each session will follow a similar curriculum. Children, parents and grandparents all are welcome.

Cost: $50 per household per session

Camp location: Online

For more information: Andrew Protopapas, aprotopapas@catco.org, 614-645-7577, catco.org

CATCO: Virtual – Saturday Afternoon Antics: Tools of the Actor

Ages served: 5 to adult

Dates/times: 7/24-8/7; less than 2 hours

Description: In these energetic sessions, the whole family will play theater games and learn the “5 Tools of the Actor.” Adults and children alike will learn something new to enhance their personal and professional lives. Each session will follow a similar curriculum.

Cost: $50 per household per session

Camp location: Online

For more information: Andrew Protopapas, aprotopapas@catco.org, 614-645-7577, catco.org

CATCO: Virtual – Star Wars & Shakespeare

Ages served: 8-12

Dates/times: 6/14-6/18; half day (2-5 hours)

Description: Ever wonder what Star Wars would sound like if Shakespeare wrote it? Join Rey, Finn and Poe on an epic quest to defeat Kylo Ren and the forces of The First Order and find out. Camp will end with a short showcase or presentation of what the students worked on or created throughout the week.

Cost: $150 per week, $475 four weeks, $775 seven weeks

Camp location: Online

For more information: Andrew Protopapas, aprotopapas@catco.org, 614-645-7577, catco.org

CATCO: Virtual – Welcome to My Wicked World

Ages served: 8-12

Dates/times: 6/7-6/11; half day (2-5 hours)

Description: The worlds of heroes and villains collide in this camp, where students learn original choreography and explore the excitement of acting through scenes inspired by Disney’s Descendants films. Camp will end with a short showcase or presentation of what the students worked on or created throughout the week.

Cost: $150 per week, $475 four weeks, $775 seven weeks

Camp location: Online

For more information: Andrew Protopapas, aprotopapas@catco.org, 614-645-7577, catco.org

CATCO: Virtual – Witchcraft & Wizardry

Ages served: 8-12

Dates/times: 6/28-7/2; half day (2-5 hours)

Description: Explore the magic and mystery of your favorite school of witchcraft and wizardry in this camp inspired by the world of Harry Potter. Camp will end with a short showcase or presentation of what the students worked on or created throughout the week.

Cost: $150 per week, $475 four weeks, $775 seven weeks

Camp location: Online

For more information: Andrew Protopapas, aprotopapas@catco.org, 614-645-7577, catco.org

CATCO: Virtual Play Creation Workshop Part 1: Playwriting

Ages served: 10-15

Dates/times: 8/2-8/13; half day (2-5 hours)

Description: Collaborate with professional artists and peers to create a group play written specifically for the new world of virtual theater.

Cost: $250 per student ($350 for both parts)

Camp location: Online

CATCO: Virtual Play Creation Workshop Part 2: Performance

Ages served: 10-15

Dates/times: 8/16-8/27; half day (2-5 hours)

Description: Working alongside industry professionals, students will audition, rehearse and perform the virtual play created during Virtual Play Creation Part 1. Performances will be recorded, edited together and premiered at a later date.

Cost: $250 per student ($350 for both parts)

Camp location: Online

For more information: Andrew Protopapas, aprotopapas@catco.org, 614-645-7577, catco.org

Columbus Children’s Theatre: Columbus Children’s Theatre Summer Camps

Ages served: 6-18

Dates/times: TBD; full day (6+ hours)

Description: CCT is providing summer camps in both Theatre Production (scene, costume and sound design) and Theatre Performance (acting, singing, improv and dance). Camps are offered in person at the newly renovated, socially distanced studios; at satellite locations; and virtually.

Cost: $150 per week and up

Camp location: Columbus Children’s Theatre Studios, 177 E. Naghten St., Columbus

For more information: Kelsey Hopkins, educationdept@columbuschildrenstheatre.org, 614-224-6673, columbuschildrenstheatre.org

Columbus DanceArts Academy: Dance Camps: Elsa and Friends, Pop Star, Super Hero, Hip Hop

Ages served: 3-12

Dates/times: 6/21-8/12; half day (2-5 hours)

Description: CDA Youth Dance Camps are designed to stimulate the imagination and develop a child’s social, physical and mental skills in a motivating and exciting way. Crafts, creative themes, child-friendly music and dance are incorporated. Sessions run two hours per day Monday through Thursday.

Cost: $110 per week

Camp location: Columbus DanceArts Academy, 6175 Shamrock Court, Suite H, Dublin

For more information: Robin Smith, robinrrj@aol.com, 614-561-6474, columbusdancecda.com

K Studio: K Studio – Summer 2021 Dance Camps

Ages served: 3-13

Dates/times: 6/7-7/16; hours TBD

Description: We offer a variety of themed dance camps. Each camp is 1.5 hours each day Monday through Thursday, with morning and afternoon options. Each week has a theme (such as Under the Sea, Teddy Bear Picnic, etc.) and includes dancing and a craft.

Cost: $75

Camp location: K Studio, 1152 Kenny Centre Mall, Columbus

For more information: kelly@kstudiodance.com, 614-313-3773, kstudiodance.com

Lincoln Theatre: Patternz Summer Camp

Ages served: 6-13

Dates/times: 6/21-8/13; full day (6+ hours)

Description: Patternz will consist of eight one-week camps designed to spark creativity and a passion for the arts through experience with multiple art forms. Campers will begin each day with affirmations of excellence, then rotate through workshops in dance, theater, music and visual arts.

Cost: $110 per week; before and after-care are available for $25 each

Camp location: Lincoln Theatre, 769 E. Long St., Columbus

For more information: Suzan Bradford, sbradford@capa.com, 614-719-6746, lincolntheatrecolumbus.com

New Albany Ballet Company: Summer Dance Camps

Ages served: 2-18

Dates/times: 6/1-8/12; hours TBD

Description: New Albany Ballet offers several children’s themed ballet, tap, jazz and hip-hop camps throughout the summer. Camps are open to children throughout Central Ohio and run for four days per session. Go online to find descriptions of all our summer camps.

Cost: $100 to $195 based on camp theme

Camp location: New Albany Ballet Company, 5161 Forest Drive, New Albany

For more information: Tara Miller, tara@newalbanyballet.com, 614-939-9058, newalbanyballet.com

Paulette’s Princess Parties: Create Your Own Camp!

Ages served: 4-11

Dates/times: TBD; hours TBD

Description: Create your own camp by choosing your dates, theme and characters. Organize with family, friends and neighbors (minimum of 8 children). We can even conduct camps or classes in your own backyard.

Cost: $175 and up

Camp location: Paulette’s Palace & Productions, 7227 N. High St., Worthington

For more information: Paulette Thomas, info@paulettesprincessparties.com, 614-395-6330, paulettesprincessparties.com

Paulette’s Princess Parties: Descendants Hip-Hop & Drama

Ages served: 6-9

Dates/times: 6/14-6/17, 7/5-7/8, 8/9-8/12; half day (2-5 hours)

Description: Come “chill like a villain” with the Descendants. Meet one or two characters each day for hip-hop dancing, interactive skits, singing, crafts, makeup, crazy hairdos and more. Get ready for a performance the last day using props, costumes and banners made at camp. Camp meets 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Cost: $175

Camp location: Paulette’s Palace & Productions, 7227 N. High St., Worthington

For more information: Paulette Thomas, info@paulettesprincessparties.com, 614-395-6330, paulettesprincessparties.com

Paulette’s Princess Parties: Princess Dance & Drama

Ages served: 4-7

Dates/times: 6/7-6/10, 6/28-7/1, 7/19-7/22, 8/2-8/5; half day (2-5 hours)

Description: Princess dreams come true. Each day may include dancing, singing, interactive skits, dress-up, sparkle hairdos, crafts and more. Meet two princesses daily in sets to fit the theme of the day. On the last day, campers perform and participate in a grand coronation. Camp meets 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Cost: $175

Camp location: Paulette’s Palace & Productions, 7227 N. High St., Worthington

For more information: Paulette Thomas, info@paulettesprincessparties.com, 614-395-6330, paulettesprincessparties.com

Paulette’s Princess Parties: Rockin Diva Dance, Drama and More

Ages served: 7-11

Dates/times: 6/21-6/24, 7/12-7/15; half day (2-5 hours)

Description: Explore your favorite music from favorite characters and artists and meet some of them. Dance, sing and use simple modeling skills as you walk the runway of your dreams. Crafts are included (hair, makeup, nails and face masks may be used). Campers will create their own show to perform on the last day. Camp runs 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Thursday.

Cost: $175

Camp location: Paulette’s Palace & Productions, 7227 N. High St., Worthington

For more information: Paulette Thomas, info@paulettesprincessparties.com, 614-395-6330, paulettesprincessparties.com

Weathervane Playhouse: Weathervane Playhouse Young Artists Reparatory Theatre

Ages served: 4-18

Dates/times: TBD; hours TBD

Description: Weathervane Playhouse provides theater education to children from preschool through high school. Our camps and classes are offered throughout the summer by theater professionals for students who are interested in all aspects of theater through creating a show for an audience.

Cost: $100 to $300

Camp location: Weathervane Playhouse, 100 Price Road, Newark

For more information: Ali Booher Evans, ted@weathervaneplayhouse.org, 740-404-9957, app.iclasspro.com/portal/wyart