2021 Summer Camp Guide: Day Camps – Multiple Category and Music

MULTIPLE-CATEGORY

Church of the Redeemer United Methodist Preschool: CRUMP Summer Camp

Ages served: 3-5

Dates/times: 6/7-8/20; full day (6+ hours)

Description: We are a preschool and child care that offers a summer program. Children may attend half day or full day, with or without child care. We offer many outdoor and indoor learning activities to help children gain or keep skills for the upcoming school year.

Cost: $56 per week and up, depending on the number of days attending

Camp location: Church of the Redeemer, 235 McNaughten Road, Columbus

For more information: Kelley Sharrock, preschooldirector@redeemerumc.org, 614-861-7271, redeemerumc.org

Columbus Academy: Summer Experience

Ages served: 3-18

Dates/times: 6/8-8/6; full day (6+ hours)

Description: Summer Experience 2021 is a summer reimagined. We offer co-ed day camp programs in Academics, Arts & Sciences, and Athletics for pre-K through 12th grade. Come explore our 231-acre campus for a summer of learning.

Cost: Varies depending on programming. Camp starts at $285 per week for a rising grade K-9 camper. Specialty camp fees are higher due to additional materials, field trips and/or program supports.

Camp location: Columbus Academy, 4300 Cherry Bottom Road, Gahanna

For more information: summer_experience@columbusacademy.org, 614-509-2267, columbusacademy.org/summer

Columbus Recreation and Parks Department: Community Recreation Camps

Ages served: 6-17

Dates/times: 6/1-8/6; full day (6+ hours)

Description: A variety of weeklong day camps are offered to pique the interest of any camper, including center camps, sports, drama, art, robotics, ceramics and horseback riding.

Cost: $50 to $295 per session

Camp location: Various community centers and other facilities throughout Columbus

For more information: Anna Marie Brown, ambrown@columbus.gov, 614-645-7000, columbusrecparks.com

The Dawes Arboretum: Camp Dawes: At Home Adventures

Ages served: 4-14

Dates/times: TBD; hours TBD

Description: Camp sessions throughout June and July will focus on nature, art or science themes. Registration for each session includes a camp kit filled with activities, supplies and games to complete at home, as well as a ticket for a one-day free family admission to The Dawes Arboretum.

Cost: $40 and up

Camp location: pick up at The Dawes Arboretum, 7770 Jacksontown Road, Newark

For more information: education@dawesarb.org, 740-323-2355, dawesarb.org

Franklin Park Conservatory: Franklin Park Conservatory Summer Camps

Ages served: 3-8

Dates/times: 6/7-8/6; full day (6+ hours)

Description: Nature is the touchstone for the conservatory’s summer programs. From cultivating a garden to creating an artistic masterpiece, camp at Franklin Park is anything but expected. Campers participate in activities with themes including wizards, bugs, dinosaurs and trains. Pre-K camps run from 9 a.m. to noon.

Cost: $250 to $270

Camp location: Franklin Park Conservatory, 1777 E. Broad St., Columbus

For more information: Gina Johnson, summercamp@fpconservatory.org, 614-715-8033, fpconservatory.org/education-programs/camps

The Goddard School (Polaris): The Goddard School Summer Camp

Ages served: 1-8

Dates/times: June to August; full day (6+ hours)

Description: Our summer camp curriculum incorporates STEAM learning (science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics) into a unique learning experience for your child every day. We offer a broad range of programs and mini-camps to pique the interest and curiosity of every child.

Cost: $85 part time, $185 full time

Camp location: The Goddard School, 8750 Olde Worthington Road, Westerville

For more information: Steve Powell, westerville1oh@goddardschools.com, 614-882-0111, goddardschool.com/columbus/westerville-olde-worthington-road-oh

The Learning Academy: Learning Adventures

Ages served: 4-12

Dates/times: 5/31-8/9; full day (6+ hours)

Description: We know that education goes beyond the traditional classroom. We will be teaching STEM activities, exploring creativity and discovering problem-solving techniques. The schedule also will include two to three field trips a week to keep each child engaged. Camp schedule is tentative based on the Westerville school calendar.

Cost: $200 per week plus activity fee

Camp location: The Learning Academy, 1325 E. Walnut St., Westerville

For more information: Christina Crosby, aarti.patel@tlaohio.com, 614-948-2626, tlaohio.com

Meadow Park Children’s Center: School-Age Summer Camp

Ages served: 5-12

Dates/times: 6/1-8/6; full day (6+ hours)

Description: Our School-Age Summer Camp is for children in kindergarten to fifth grade. We offer small class sizes, experienced teachers and large outdoor and indoor play spaces. We are part of a child care center that has been in business for 50 years. Field trips may be offered.

Cost: $105 per week and up

Camp location: Meadow Park Children’s Center, 2425 Bethel Road, Columbus

For more information: Judy Smith, jsmith@meadowpark.org, 614-451-8814, meadowparkcc.org

St. Francis DeSales High School: St. Francis DeSales High School Summer Camps

Ages served: 6-17

Dates/times: 6/14-7/29; half day (2-5 hours)

Description: Check out sfdstallions.org/summercamps for more information on summer camps at St. Francis DeSales High School.

Cost: $75

Camp location: St. Francis DeSales High School, 4212 Karl Road, Columbus

For more information: Arius Cook, summercamps@desales.co, 614-267-7808, sfdstallions.org/summercamps

Welsh Hills School: Welsh Hills School Summer Camp

Ages served: 3-11

Dates/times: 6/7-7/30; full day (6+ hours)

Description: Create a town and run a business, learn about myths and legends, construct, solve mysteries and play water games. These are just a few of the things you can do at Welsh Hills Summer Camps. Come join us for a summer of hands-on learning.

Cost: $195 per week and up

Camp location: Welsh Hills School, 2610 Newark Granville Road, Granville

For more information: Cathy Skeens, cskeens@welshhills.org, 740-522-2020, welshhills.org/general-camp-information

Westerville Parks and Recreation: Westerville Parks and Recreation Day Camp

Ages served: 6-14

Dates/times: TBD; full day (6+ hours)

Description: Westerville Parks and Recreation prides itself on offering affordable camp experiences to all families in the community. Whether camp is outside or inside, half-day or full-day, active or passive, we offer it all.

Cost: $100 to $150, based on camp offering

Camp location: Various Westerville Parks and Recreation facilities

For more information: Chelsea VanAssche, chelsea.vanassche@westerville.org, 614-901-6566, parks.westerville.org/programs/camps

MUSIC

Capriccio Youth Choir: CYC Summer Institute

Ages served: 7-18

Dates/times: 7/20-7/22; full day (6+ hours)

Description: The Summer Institute is open to singers entering grades 2-12 who want to explore choral music to enhance their music reading skills, develop ensemble and individual singing confidence, and explore a varied vocal repertoire. A wrap-up performance will be shared with families. Instruction is available online or in person.

Cost: $100 for CYC Singers, $125 for non-CYC singers

Camp location: St. Andrew Christian Church, 1985 Swansford Drive, Dublin; and virtual

For more information: Brianna Bizzaro, brianna@capricciocolumbus.org, 740-641-5864, capricciocolumbus.org/choir/cyc

GROOVE U: Write | Record | Play

Ages served: 11-19

Dates/times: 6/7-6/11; full day (6+ hours)

Description: Spend a week in the producer’s chair at GROOVE U. Work on original songs, record with professional musicians and develop your stagecraft by performing or mixing a live-in-studio performance. A half-day beginner workshop is offered for ages 11-15; the full-day advanced workshop is for ages 15-19.

Cost: $399 to $750

Camp location: GROOVE U, 5030 Bradenton Ave., Dublin

For more information: Maddy Slimak, madeline.slimak@grooveu.net, 614-291-6122, grooveu.edu/writerecordplay

School of Rock, Dublin: School of Rock Summer Camp

Ages served: 8-18

Dates/times: 6/7-8/6; full day (6+ hours)

Description: Choose from a range of dates, themes and age groups to get your kids playing in a real band as they prepare for a real rock show in as little as five days.

Cost: $495; early-bird discounts available

Camp location: School of Rock, 6727 Dublin Center Drive, Dublin

For more information: Stuart McGachan, smcgachan@schoolofrock.com, 614-766-7200, locations.schoolofrock.com/dublin

Vaud-Villities: Youth Show Camp

Ages served: 6-17

Dates/times: 7/19-7/23; half day (2-5 hours)

Description: This camp provides opportunities to learn about performing on the stage through singing, dancing and stage directions. Included is a master class for seniors and a performance for the family. Juniors, ages 6-10, meet in the morning and Seniors, ages 11-17, meet in the afternoon.

Cost: $150

Camp location: Northland Performing Arts Center, 4411 Tamarack Blvd., Columbus

For more information: Karen McCurdy, teacher@karenmccurdy.com, 614-563-0518, vvshows.org