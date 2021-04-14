2021 Summer Camp Guide: Day Camps – Special Needs and Sports
Programs for students with health or other concerns, plus ones that keep kids active.
SPECIAL NEEDS
Columbus Recreation and Parks: Summer of Fun and Adventure Day Camp
Ages served: 6-21
Dates/times: 6/7-8/6; full day (6+ hours)
Description: Provides a positive inclusive day camp experience for youth with and without disabilities.
Cost: $90 per week
Camp location: Franklin Park Adventure Center, 1755 E. Broad St.; Dodge Community Center, 667 Sullivant Ave.; and Thompson Community Center, 1189 Dennison Ave., all Columbus
For more information: Mary Beth Moore, mbmoore@columbus.gov, 614-645-5648, columbus.gov/recreationandparks
Cornerstone of Hope: Camp Memory
Ages served: 6-13
Dates/times: 6/15-6/17; full day (6+ hours)
Description: Camp Memory offers children an opportunity to learn about grief and engage with peers who have similar experiences. Campers will participate in age-appropriate grief activities led by professionals, go on field trips, play high-energy games and experience challenging activities.
Cost: $25 registration fee
Camp location: Cornerstone of Hope, 1550 Old Henderson Road, Suite E-262, Columbus
For more information: JoAnn Borer, joann@cornerstoneofhope.org, 614-824-4285, cornerstoneofhope.org/columbus
JCC of Greater Columbus: Arye Inclusion Camp
Ages served: 5-13
Dates/times: 6/14-6/25, 6/28-7/9, 7/12-7/23, 7/26-8/6; full day (6+ hours)
Description: Inclusion is a central philosophy of JCamps. Our Arye Inclusion Camp for students in grades 1-7 integrates children with special needs, embracing each camper’s individuality. Low ratios give campers the opportunity for adventure and accomplishment. Activities include art, nature, swimming and more. Campers need not be Jewish to attend.
Cost: $600 per two-week session; after-care and lunch are available
Camp location: JCC of Greater Columbus, 1125 College Ave., Columbus; grades 4-7 will be at Camp Hoover, 4920 E. Walnut St., Westerville
For more information: Raeann Cronebach, rcronebach@columbusjcc.org, 614-559-6253, columbusjcc.org/summer-camp
The Learning Spectrum – Central: Rock the Summer AGAIN!
Ages served: 2.5-22
Dates/times: 6/28-7/29; full day (6+ hours)
Description: Rock the Summer AGAIN! meets Monday through Thursday and is centered around educational enrichment through naturalistic programming for children with autism spectrum disorder and other disabilities.
Cost: $2,250 plus $100 registration fee
Camp location: The Learning Spectrum – Central, 125 Dillmont Drive, Columbus
For more information: Samantha Angelas, sangelas@thelearningspectrum.com, 614-844-5433, thelearningspectrum.com/rock-the-summer-2021-summer-camp-registration
The Learning Spectrum – North East: Rock the Summer AGAIN!
Ages served: 2.5-22
Dates/times: 6/28-7/29; full day (6+ hours)
Description: Rock the Summer AGAIN! meets Monday through Thursday and is centered around educational enrichment through naturalistic programming for children with autism spectrum disorder and other disabilities.
Cost: $2,250 plus $100 registration fee
Camp location: The Learning Spectrum – North East, 3060 Johnstown Utica Road, Johnstown
For more information: Stacie McConnell, smcconnell@thelearningspectrum.com, 740-759-7099, thelearningspectrum.com/rock-the-summer-2021-summer-camp-registration
The Learning Spectrum – South: Rock the Summer AGAIN!
Ages served: 2.5-22
Dates/times: 6/28-7/29; full day (6+ hours)
Description: Rock the Summer AGAIN! meets Monday through Thursday and is centered around educational enrichment through naturalistic programming for children with autism spectrum disorder and other disabilities.
Cost: $2,250 plus $100 registration fee
Camp location: The Learning Spectrum – South, 6355 Winchester Blvd., Canal Winchester
For more information: Audra Milliken, amilliken@thelearningspectrum.com, 614-834-1114, thelearningspectrum.com/rock-the-summer-2021-summer-camp-registration
Recreation Unlimited Farm and Fun Inc.: Recreation Unlimited
Ages served: 5-22
Dates/times: 6/28-7/30; full day (6+ hours)
Description: Our mission is to provide year-round camps in sports, recreation and education for individuals with disabilities and health concerns. Recreation Unlimited’s camps provide a full schedule of activities, lodging, meals and snacks, counselors, program leaders and on-site nursing.
Cost: $345; partial scholarships available
Camp location: Recreation Unlimited, 7700 Piper Road, Ashley
For more information: Michelle Higgins, info@recreationunlimited.org, 740-548-7006, recreationunlimited.org
St. Vincent Family Center: SVFC Therapeutic Summer Program
Ages served: 5-12
Dates/times: 6/14-8/27; full day (6+ hours)
Description: St. Vincent’s summer program offers pediatric behavioral health care delivered in a small-group setting with a specialized focus on social-emotional health and development. Children will participate in outdoor recreation, team-focused activities and playful, healthy experiences that will prepare them for a successful school year ahead.
Cost: Most services are paid by Medicaid or ADAMH Board of Franklin County.
Camp location: St. Vincent Family Center, 1490 E. Main St., Columbus
For more information: intake@svfc.org, 614-824-5437, svfc.org
SPORTS
The 2nd & 7 Foundation: The 2nd & 7 Foundation Football Camp
Ages served: 7-14
Dates/times: 6/21-6/23; half day (2-5 hours)
Description: Our football camp teaches football skills in a noncontact setting. We reinforce strong character traits such as teamwork, respect and kindness throughout our three days. Each camper receives instruction from some of the best local coaches, as well as meals, snacks and lots of swag.
Cost: $200
Camp location: Hilliard Weaver Middle School, 4600 Avery Road, Hilliard
For more information: Amy Hoying, amy.hoying@secondandseven.com, 614-825-0602, secondandseven.com/footballcamp
AmeriCheer: AmeriCheer Camps
Ages served: 5-18
Dates/times: May through August; half day (2-5 hours) and full day (6+ hours)
Description: AmeriCheer offers tumbling, dance and cheer camps for all ages. We provide half-day and full-day camps. Call to learn more about our camps.
Cost: $55 and up
Camp location: AmeriCheer, 20 Collegeview Road, Westerville
For more information: info@americheer.com, 614-898-1000, americheerfamilyofbrands.com
Bishop Hartley Football: Chris Hauser Sr. Memorial Youth Football Camp
Ages served: 5-14
Dates/times: 6/29-7/1; half day (2-5 hours)
Description: Learn the fundamentals of the game of football with the varsity staff and players of Bishop Hartley High School. Young people of all ages and skill levels are invited to learn and grow in all aspects of the game of football in this noncontact camp.
Cost: $60
Camp location: Jack Ryan Field, Bishop Hartley High School, 1285 Zettler Road, Columbus
For more information: Brad Burchfield, bburchfi@cdeducation.org, 614-886-2808, bishop-hartley.org
Bishop Hartley High School: Bishop Hartley High School Athletic Camps
Ages served: 5-14
Dates/times: 6/21-6/23, 6/29-7/3; hours TBD
Description: Bishop Hartley’s 2021 Athletic Camps will include day camps for baseball, girls and boys basketball, cheerleading, cross country, field hockey, football, lacrosse, softball, girls and boys soccer, track and field, and volleyball.
Cost: Varies depending on the sport
Camp location: Bishop Hartley High School, 1285 Zettler Road, Columbus
For more information: Mike Rahe, mrahe@cdeducation.org, 614-237-5421, bishop-hartley.org
Bo Jackson’s Elite Sports: All-Sports Camp
Ages served: 5-13
Dates/times: 6/7-8/13; full day (6+ hours)
Description: The All-Sports camps will give kids exposure to a variety of sports and activities with enough structure to keep them organized, but enough freedom for them to be creative and play.
Cost: $250 full day, $175 half day
Camp location: Bo Jackson’s Elite Sports, 4696 Cosgray Road, Hilliard
For more information: Jacob Federle, jfederle@bjescolumbus.com, 614-528-4555, bjescolumbus.com
Coach Winters Basketball Camp: Otterbein Boys Basketball Camp
Ages served: 7-14
Dates/times: 6/7-6/12, 6/14-6/17, 7/19-7/22; half day (2-5 hours)
Description: The Otterbein Basketball Camp is designed to assist young athletes in fulfilling their potential in an enriching, educational and enjoyable environment. The camp staff consists of top college and high school coaches from Ohio, as well as current Otterbein University players.
Cost: $240
Camp location: Otterbein University - Rike Center, 180 Center St., Westerville
For more information: Coach Andy Winters, winters1@otterbein.edu, 614-823-1844, otterbeincardinals.com
Columbus Gymnastics Academy: Gym Explorers Camp
Ages served: grade 1 to age 12
Dates/times: 6/14-8/14; full day (6+ hours)
Description: Gym Explorers is a hybrid camp that includes gymnastics, games, obstacle courses and more during the morning hours, and then a fun field trip during the afternoon hours. Lunch is not provided. Field trips are TBD. This camp is tentative due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Cost: $230
Camp location: Columbus Gymnastics Academy, 6810 Thrush Drive, Canal Winchester
For more information: Genelle Castro, askcgagymnastics@gmail.com, 614-575-9557, cgagymnastics.com
Columbus Gymnastics Academy: Gym Kids Camp
Ages served: grade 1 to age 12
Dates/times: 6/14-8/14; half day (2-5 hours)
Description: Gym Kids Camp includes a week of gymnastics, obstacle courses, games, open gym and more. Ideal for kids who just want to play in the gym. No gymnastics experience is necessary. Camp runs 9 a.m. to noon.
Cost: $115; before- or after-care is available for $25
Camp location: Columbus Gymnastics Academy, 6810 Thrush Drive, Canal Winchester
For more information: Genelle Castro, askcgagymnastics@gmail.com, 614-575-9557, cgagymnastics@gmail.com
Columbus Gymnastics Academy: Gymnastics Intensive Camp
Ages served: 5-12
Dates/times: TBD; half day (2-5 hours)
Description: Gymnastics Intensive Camp is for recreational gymnasts ages 5-12. Join us for a week of gymnastics skills and drills, team-building activities and a peek into our team program.
Cost: $150
Camp location: Columbus Gymnastics Academy, 6810 Thrush Drive, Canal Winchester
For more information: Genelle Castro, askcgagymnastics@gmail.com, 614-575-9557, cgagymnastics.com
Columbus Gymnastics Academy: Tumble Katz Camp
Ages served: 3-6
Dates/times: 6/14-8/14; half day (2-5 hours)
Description: Our Tumble Katz camp is a week of gymnastics, games, crafts, obstacle courses and more. This three-hour camp is ideal for any preschool-age child looking for a way to get active in a COVID-friendly way. Go online for more information. No gymnastics experience is necessary.
Cost: $115; before- or after-care is available for $25
Camp location: Columbus Gymnastics Academy, 6810 Thrush Drive, Canal Winchester
For more information: Genelle Castro, askcgagymnastics@gmail.com, 614-575-9557, cgagymnastics.com
CrossFit New Albany: FUNctional Fitness
Ages served: 6-16
Dates/times: 6/1-8/1; full day (6+ hours)
Description: This camp provides a healthy environment to grow your child’s overall fitness. A combination of flexibility, strength, agility and speed will be the focus while doing variations of push-ups, pull ups, squats, sit-ups, running and jumping. Virtual and at-home camp options also are available.
Cost: $199 to $249
Camp location: CrossFit New Albany, 5900 Zarley St., New Albany; CrossFit Olentangy, 8640 Cotter St., Lewis Center
For more information: Matt Wilson, info@crossfitnewalbany.com, 614-286-8860, crossfitnewalbany.com
D-BAT Columbus: D-BAT Summer Sports Camp
Ages served: 6-13
Dates/times: 6/7-7/30; half day (2-5 hours)
Description: This is a baseball and softball skills development camp with weekly themes, activities and games. Weekly theme examples are Olympics, All Sports and Ninja Week. Activities include HR derby, dodgeball, kickball and slip-n-slide water days. Daily skill work includes hitting, pitching, fielding, throwing, game IQ and more.
Cost: $39 per day or $179 per week; early-bird and membership discounts available
Camp location: D-BAT Columbus East, 650 Taylor Station Road, Suite B, Gahanna; D-BAT Columbus North, 459 Orange Point Drive, Suite E, Lewis Center
For more information: Alexis O’Hair, info@dbatcolumbus.com, 614-504-4422, dbatcolumbus.com
Field Sports at SportsOhio: Field Sports – Sports Camps
Ages served: 8-14
Dates/times: 6/7-8/6; half day (2-5 hours)
Description: Join us for one of our many sport-specific camps. We offer baseball, basketball, football, lacrosse, softball and volleyball. Whether you are new to the sport or want to improve on your existing skills, these sports camps are for you.
Cost: $230 to $325
Camp location: Field Sports at SportsOhio, 6400 Dublin Park Drive, Dublin
For more information: fieldsports@sportsohio.org, 614-791-7849, sportsohio.org
First Tee – Central Ohio: Summer Camp
Ages served: 5-17
Dates/times: 6/7-7/30; hours TBD
Description: Our goal is to enhance and enrich the lives of children by using the game of golf as a medium to teach a variety of life skills, core values and healthy habits. Camp will teach valuable character-building lessons while coaches lead golf activities.
Cost: TBD; financial assistance available. The program is free to Columbus City Schools students.
Camp location: Blacklick Woods Golf Course, 7309 E. Livingston Ave., Reynoldsburg
For more information: Natalie Skelley, nskelley@tftco.org, 614-751-8227, tftco.org
Goldfish Swim School: Jump Start Clinics
Ages served: 3-13
Dates/times: 6/7-7/30; less than 2 hours
Description: Our Jump Start Clinics are designed for families looking to get their kids water-ready in a hurry. The clinic includes five consecutive days of 30-minute swim lessons.
Cost: $123.75 per week and up
Camp location: Goldfish Swim School Dublin, 6175 Shamrock Court, Suite G, Dublin; Goldfish Swim School Westerville, 765 Brooksedge Blvd., Westerville; Goldfish Swim School Lewis Center, 7838 Green Meadows Drive, Lewis Center
For more information: Kate Shrum, bhbohio@goldfishss.com, 614-407-3474, goldfishswimschool.com
Gym Skills: Gym Skills Summer Program
Ages served: 5-12
Dates/times: TBD; full day (6+ hours)
Description: Get active and be healthy at Gym Skills. Spend your summer in our spacious gym with everything from a basketball court to gymnastics equipment to ninja courses.
Cost: $160 per week and up
Camp location: Gym Skills, 710 Cross Pointe Road, Columbus
For more information: Stephanie Dunn, camps@gymskills.com, 614-571-1220, gymskills.com
Hoover Sailing Club: HSC Learn to Sail
Ages served: 8-17
Dates/times: 6/7-8/13; full day (6+ hours)
Description: Learn to sail at Hoover Sailing Club. Your child will experience the joy of driving a dinghy from our fleet the very first day of camp. Our U.S. Sailing certified staff will teach basic safety and boat skills. Your child will learn to sail upwind, downwind, tack and jibe.
Cost: $225 per week
Camp location: Hoover Sailing Club, 4250 Smothers Road, Westerville
Integrity Athletics: Integrity Adventures
Ages served: 3-11
Dates/times: 6/7-8/13; half day (2-5 hours) and full day (6+ hours)
Description: Integrity Adventures offers nine weeks of camp to choose from. All weeks will include activities exploring the different areas of our gym, including ninja, trampolines, tumble tracks, foam pits, ropes, gymnastics equipment and volleyball. Camps are suitable for all experience levels.
Cost: $130 to $218 per week; early-bird registration ends April 15
Camp location: Integrity Athletics, 8185 Business Way, Plain City
For more information: Jen Campbell, jcampbell@integritygym.com, 614-733-0818, integritygym.com/activities/summer-camps
One Five Sports: Nike Basketball Camps
Ages served: 8-15
Dates/times: 6/7-8/5; full day (6+ hours)
Description: Nike Basketball Camps are designed to build fundamentals, skill level and enthusiasm for the game through drills, competitions, and 3-on-3 and 5-on-5 play. Sessions typically run from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday.
Cost: $295 per week and up
Camp location: Bill McDonald Athletic Complex, 4990 Olentangy River Road, Columbus
For more information: Kyle Pottkotter, kyle@onefivesports.com, 614-204-6876, onefivesports.com/nikebasketballcamps
Otterbein University: Cardinals Basketball Camp
Ages served: 8-14
Dates/times: 6/21-6/24; full day (6+ hours)
Description: Our mission is to develop fundamental basketball skills for girls entering grades 3-8. With an emphasis on skill development, speed and agility and team concepts, campers will improve their individual skill as well as team play.
Cost: $250
Camp location: Otterbein Rike Center, 61 S. Grove St., Westerville
For more information: Diana Noles, dnoles@otterbein.edu, 614-823-3549, otterbeincardinals.com
Otterbein University: Otterbein Soccer Camps
Ages served: 7-14
Dates/times: 6/7-6/11, 6/14-6/18; half day (2-5 hours)
Description: Otterbein University Men’s and Women’s Soccer Camp runs 8:30-11:30 a.m. each day.
Cost: $150; early-bird pricing available
Camp location: Otterbein University, 180 Center St., Westerville
For more information: Jason Griffiths, jgriffiths@otterbein.edu, 614-813-6067, otterbeinsoccercamps.com
Otterbein University: Volleyball Camps
Ages served: 8-19
Dates/times: 6/28-7/15; full day (6+ hours)
Description: Otterbein will host both a day and an overnight camp for beginners and advanced players. We will focus on fundamentals, game play and high-level play.
Cost: $240 per week and up
Camp location: Otterbein University, 180 Center St., Westerville
For more information: Josie Andres, andres2@otterbein.edu, 812-212-6249, otterbeincardinals.com
Soccer First at SportsOhio: Soccer First Soccer Camps
Ages served: 5-14
Dates/times: 6/7-8/13; half day (2-5 hours)
Description: Our soccer skills camp offers kids an environment where they can work with experienced coaches, learn new abilities and take advantage of the Soccer First indoor and outdoor facilities. Learn or improve on skills such as dribbling, passing, shooting, trapping and defending.
Cost: $230 to $325
Camp location: Soccer First at SportsOhio, 6490 Dublin Park Drive, Dublin
For more information: fieldsports@sportsohio.org, 614-793-0101, sportsohio.org
Training Center: Training Center Summer Camp
Ages served: 6-12
Dates/times: 6/7-8/6; full day (6+ hours)
Description: Our goals are to teach our campers courage, confidence and problem-solving skills, all while providing an environment where they feel comfortable pushing their own limits.
Cost: $325 per week; after-care available for $65
Camp location: Training Center, 6295 Busch Blvd., Columbus
For more information: Brittain Elswick, brittain@ohioclimbs.com, 614-852-4528, 5.life/tc/camps
Warriors Karate Academy Inc.: EJ’s Warrior Karate Day Camp
Ages served: 5-17
Dates/times: TBD; full day (6+ hours)
Description: EJ’s Warrior Karate Day Camp includes free meals, martial arts, field trips and fitness.
Cost: $100 per week and up
Camp location: EJ’s Warrior Karate Academy, 3975 E. Livingston Ave., Columbus
For more information: Sensei EJ, warriorskarateacademy@hotmail.com, 614-999-6361, warriorskarateacad.wixsite.com/warriors