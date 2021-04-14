Columbus Parent

SPECIAL NEEDS

Columbus Recreation and Parks: Summer of Fun and Adventure Day Camp

Ages served: 6-21

Dates/times: 6/7-8/6; full day (6+ hours)

Description: Provides a positive inclusive day camp experience for youth with and without disabilities.

Cost: $90 per week

Camp location: Franklin Park Adventure Center, 1755 E. Broad St.; Dodge Community Center, 667 Sullivant Ave.; and Thompson Community Center, 1189 Dennison Ave., all Columbus

For more information: Mary Beth Moore, mbmoore@columbus.gov, 614-645-5648, columbus.gov/recreationandparks

Cornerstone of Hope: Camp Memory

Ages served: 6-13

Dates/times: 6/15-6/17; full day (6+ hours)

Description: Camp Memory offers children an opportunity to learn about grief and engage with peers who have similar experiences. Campers will participate in age-appropriate grief activities led by professionals, go on field trips, play high-energy games and experience challenging activities.

Cost: $25 registration fee

Camp location: Cornerstone of Hope, 1550 Old Henderson Road, Suite E-262, Columbus

For more information: JoAnn Borer, joann@cornerstoneofhope.org, 614-824-4285, cornerstoneofhope.org/columbus

JCC of Greater Columbus: Arye Inclusion Camp

Ages served: 5-13

Dates/times: 6/14-6/25, 6/28-7/9, 7/12-7/23, 7/26-8/6; full day (6+ hours)

Description: Inclusion is a central philosophy of JCamps. Our Arye Inclusion Camp for students in grades 1-7 integrates children with special needs, embracing each camper’s individuality. Low ratios give campers the opportunity for adventure and accomplishment. Activities include art, nature, swimming and more. Campers need not be Jewish to attend.

Cost: $600 per two-week session; after-care and lunch are available

Camp location: JCC of Greater Columbus, 1125 College Ave., Columbus; grades 4-7 will be at Camp Hoover, 4920 E. Walnut St., Westerville

For more information: Raeann Cronebach, rcronebach@columbusjcc.org, 614-559-6253, columbusjcc.org/summer-camp

The Learning Spectrum – Central: Rock the Summer AGAIN!

Ages served: 2.5-22

Dates/times: 6/28-7/29; full day (6+ hours)

Description: Rock the Summer AGAIN! meets Monday through Thursday and is centered around educational enrichment through naturalistic programming for children with autism spectrum disorder and other disabilities.

Cost: $2,250 plus $100 registration fee

Camp location: The Learning Spectrum – Central, 125 Dillmont Drive, Columbus

For more information: Samantha Angelas, sangelas@thelearningspectrum.com, 614-844-5433, thelearningspectrum.com/rock-the-summer-2021-summer-camp-registration

The Learning Spectrum – North East: Rock the Summer AGAIN!

Ages served: 2.5-22

Dates/times: 6/28-7/29; full day (6+ hours)

Description: Rock the Summer AGAIN! meets Monday through Thursday and is centered around educational enrichment through naturalistic programming for children with autism spectrum disorder and other disabilities.

Cost: $2,250 plus $100 registration fee

Camp location: The Learning Spectrum – North East, 3060 Johnstown Utica Road, Johnstown

For more information: Stacie McConnell, smcconnell@thelearningspectrum.com, 740-759-7099, thelearningspectrum.com/rock-the-summer-2021-summer-camp-registration

The Learning Spectrum – South: Rock the Summer AGAIN!

Ages served: 2.5-22

Dates/times: 6/28-7/29; full day (6+ hours)

Description: Rock the Summer AGAIN! meets Monday through Thursday and is centered around educational enrichment through naturalistic programming for children with autism spectrum disorder and other disabilities.

Cost: $2,250 plus $100 registration fee

Camp location: The Learning Spectrum – South, 6355 Winchester Blvd., Canal Winchester

For more information: Audra Milliken, amilliken@thelearningspectrum.com, 614-834-1114, thelearningspectrum.com/rock-the-summer-2021-summer-camp-registration

Recreation Unlimited Farm and Fun Inc.: Recreation Unlimited

Ages served: 5-22

Dates/times: 6/28-7/30; full day (6+ hours)

Description: Our mission is to provide year-round camps in sports, recreation and education for individuals with disabilities and health concerns. Recreation Unlimited’s camps provide a full schedule of activities, lodging, meals and snacks, counselors, program leaders and on-site nursing.

Cost: $345; partial scholarships available

Camp location: Recreation Unlimited, 7700 Piper Road, Ashley

For more information: Michelle Higgins, info@recreationunlimited.org, 740-548-7006, recreationunlimited.org

St. Vincent Family Center: SVFC Therapeutic Summer Program

Ages served: 5-12

Dates/times: 6/14-8/27; full day (6+ hours)

Description: St. Vincent’s summer program offers pediatric behavioral health care delivered in a small-group setting with a specialized focus on social-emotional health and development. Children will participate in outdoor recreation, team-focused activities and playful, healthy experiences that will prepare them for a successful school year ahead.

Cost: Most services are paid by Medicaid or ADAMH Board of Franklin County.

Camp location: St. Vincent Family Center, 1490 E. Main St., Columbus

For more information: intake@svfc.org, 614-824-5437, svfc.org

SPORTS

The 2nd & 7 Foundation: The 2nd & 7 Foundation Football Camp

Ages served: 7-14

Dates/times: 6/21-6/23; half day (2-5 hours)

Description: Our football camp teaches football skills in a noncontact setting. We reinforce strong character traits such as teamwork, respect and kindness throughout our three days. Each camper receives instruction from some of the best local coaches, as well as meals, snacks and lots of swag.

Cost: $200

Camp location: Hilliard Weaver Middle School, 4600 Avery Road, Hilliard

For more information: Amy Hoying, amy.hoying@secondandseven.com, 614-825-0602, secondandseven.com/footballcamp

AmeriCheer: AmeriCheer Camps

Ages served: 5-18

Dates/times: May through August; half day (2-5 hours) and full day (6+ hours)

Description: AmeriCheer offers tumbling, dance and cheer camps for all ages. We provide half-day and full-day camps. Call to learn more about our camps.

Cost: $55 and up

Camp location: AmeriCheer, 20 Collegeview Road, Westerville

For more information: info@americheer.com, 614-898-1000, americheerfamilyofbrands.com

Bishop Hartley Football: Chris Hauser Sr. Memorial Youth Football Camp

Ages served: 5-14

Dates/times: 6/29-7/1; half day (2-5 hours)

Description: Learn the fundamentals of the game of football with the varsity staff and players of Bishop Hartley High School. Young people of all ages and skill levels are invited to learn and grow in all aspects of the game of football in this noncontact camp.

Cost: $60

Camp location: Jack Ryan Field, Bishop Hartley High School, 1285 Zettler Road, Columbus

For more information: Brad Burchfield, bburchfi@cdeducation.org, 614-886-2808, bishop-hartley.org

Bishop Hartley High School: Bishop Hartley High School Athletic Camps

Ages served: 5-14

Dates/times: 6/21-6/23, 6/29-7/3; hours TBD

Description: Bishop Hartley’s 2021 Athletic Camps will include day camps for baseball, girls and boys basketball, cheerleading, cross country, field hockey, football, lacrosse, softball, girls and boys soccer, track and field, and volleyball.

Cost: Varies depending on the sport

Camp location: Bishop Hartley High School, 1285 Zettler Road, Columbus

For more information: Mike Rahe, mrahe@cdeducation.org, 614-237-5421, bishop-hartley.org

Bo Jackson’s Elite Sports: All-Sports Camp

Ages served: 5-13

Dates/times: 6/7-8/13; full day (6+ hours)

Description: The All-Sports camps will give kids exposure to a variety of sports and activities with enough structure to keep them organized, but enough freedom for them to be creative and play.

Cost: $250 full day, $175 half day

Camp location: Bo Jackson’s Elite Sports, 4696 Cosgray Road, Hilliard

For more information: Jacob Federle, jfederle@bjescolumbus.com, 614-528-4555, bjescolumbus.com

Coach Winters Basketball Camp: Otterbein Boys Basketball Camp

Ages served: 7-14

Dates/times: 6/7-6/12, 6/14-6/17, 7/19-7/22; half day (2-5 hours)

Description: The Otterbein Basketball Camp is designed to assist young athletes in fulfilling their potential in an enriching, educational and enjoyable environment. The camp staff consists of top college and high school coaches from Ohio, as well as current Otterbein University players.

Cost: $240

Camp location: Otterbein University - Rike Center, 180 Center St., Westerville

For more information: Coach Andy Winters, winters1@otterbein.edu, 614-823-1844, otterbeincardinals.com

Columbus Gymnastics Academy: Gym Explorers Camp

Ages served: grade 1 to age 12

Dates/times: 6/14-8/14; full day (6+ hours)

Description: Gym Explorers is a hybrid camp that includes gymnastics, games, obstacle courses and more during the morning hours, and then a fun field trip during the afternoon hours. Lunch is not provided. Field trips are TBD. This camp is tentative due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Cost: $230

Camp location: Columbus Gymnastics Academy, 6810 Thrush Drive, Canal Winchester

For more information: Genelle Castro, askcgagymnastics@gmail.com, 614-575-9557, cgagymnastics.com

Columbus Gymnastics Academy: Gym Kids Camp

Ages served: grade 1 to age 12

Dates/times: 6/14-8/14; half day (2-5 hours)

Description: Gym Kids Camp includes a week of gymnastics, obstacle courses, games, open gym and more. Ideal for kids who just want to play in the gym. No gymnastics experience is necessary. Camp runs 9 a.m. to noon.

Cost: $115; before- or after-care is available for $25

Camp location: Columbus Gymnastics Academy, 6810 Thrush Drive, Canal Winchester

For more information: Genelle Castro, askcgagymnastics@gmail.com, 614-575-9557, cgagymnastics@gmail.com

Columbus Gymnastics Academy: Gymnastics Intensive Camp

Ages served: 5-12

Dates/times: TBD; half day (2-5 hours)

Description: Gymnastics Intensive Camp is for recreational gymnasts ages 5-12. Join us for a week of gymnastics skills and drills, team-building activities and a peek into our team program.

Cost: $150

Camp location: Columbus Gymnastics Academy, 6810 Thrush Drive, Canal Winchester

For more information: Genelle Castro, askcgagymnastics@gmail.com, 614-575-9557, cgagymnastics.com

Columbus Gymnastics Academy: Tumble Katz Camp

Ages served: 3-6

Dates/times: 6/14-8/14; half day (2-5 hours)

Description: Our Tumble Katz camp is a week of gymnastics, games, crafts, obstacle courses and more. This three-hour camp is ideal for any preschool-age child looking for a way to get active in a COVID-friendly way. Go online for more information. No gymnastics experience is necessary.

Cost: $115; before- or after-care is available for $25

Camp location: Columbus Gymnastics Academy, 6810 Thrush Drive, Canal Winchester

For more information: Genelle Castro, askcgagymnastics@gmail.com, 614-575-9557, cgagymnastics.com

CrossFit New Albany: FUNctional Fitness

Ages served: 6-16

Dates/times: 6/1-8/1; full day (6+ hours)

Description: This camp provides a healthy environment to grow your child’s overall fitness. A combination of flexibility, strength, agility and speed will be the focus while doing variations of push-ups, pull ups, squats, sit-ups, running and jumping. Virtual and at-home camp options also are available.

Cost: $199 to $249

Camp location: CrossFit New Albany, 5900 Zarley St., New Albany; CrossFit Olentangy, 8640 Cotter St., Lewis Center

For more information: Matt Wilson, info@crossfitnewalbany.com, 614-286-8860, crossfitnewalbany.com

D-BAT Columbus: D-BAT Summer Sports Camp

Ages served: 6-13

Dates/times: 6/7-7/30; half day (2-5 hours)

Description: This is a baseball and softball skills development camp with weekly themes, activities and games. Weekly theme examples are Olympics, All Sports and Ninja Week. Activities include HR derby, dodgeball, kickball and slip-n-slide water days. Daily skill work includes hitting, pitching, fielding, throwing, game IQ and more.

Cost: $39 per day or $179 per week; early-bird and membership discounts available

Camp location: D-BAT Columbus East, 650 Taylor Station Road, Suite B, Gahanna; D-BAT Columbus North, 459 Orange Point Drive, Suite E, Lewis Center

For more information: Alexis O’Hair, info@dbatcolumbus.com, 614-504-4422, dbatcolumbus.com

Field Sports at SportsOhio: Field Sports – Sports Camps

Ages served: 8-14

Dates/times: 6/7-8/6; half day (2-5 hours)

Description: Join us for one of our many sport-specific camps. We offer baseball, basketball, football, lacrosse, softball and volleyball. Whether you are new to the sport or want to improve on your existing skills, these sports camps are for you.

Cost: $230 to $325

Camp location: Field Sports at SportsOhio, 6400 Dublin Park Drive, Dublin

For more information: fieldsports@sportsohio.org, 614-791-7849, sportsohio.org

First Tee – Central Ohio: Summer Camp

Ages served: 5-17

Dates/times: 6/7-7/30; hours TBD

Description: Our goal is to enhance and enrich the lives of children by using the game of golf as a medium to teach a variety of life skills, core values and healthy habits. Camp will teach valuable character-building lessons while coaches lead golf activities.

Cost: TBD; financial assistance available. The program is free to Columbus City Schools students.

Camp location: Blacklick Woods Golf Course, 7309 E. Livingston Ave., Reynoldsburg

For more information: Natalie Skelley, nskelley@tftco.org, 614-751-8227, tftco.org

Goldfish Swim School: Jump Start Clinics

Ages served: 3-13

Dates/times: 6/7-7/30; less than 2 hours

Description: Our Jump Start Clinics are designed for families looking to get their kids water-ready in a hurry. The clinic includes five consecutive days of 30-minute swim lessons.

Cost: $123.75 per week and up

Camp location: Goldfish Swim School Dublin, 6175 Shamrock Court, Suite G, Dublin; Goldfish Swim School Westerville, 765 Brooksedge Blvd., Westerville; Goldfish Swim School Lewis Center, 7838 Green Meadows Drive, Lewis Center

For more information: Kate Shrum, bhbohio@goldfishss.com, 614-407-3474, goldfishswimschool.com

Gym Skills: Gym Skills Summer Program

Ages served: 5-12

Dates/times: TBD; full day (6+ hours)

Description: Get active and be healthy at Gym Skills. Spend your summer in our spacious gym with everything from a basketball court to gymnastics equipment to ninja courses.

Cost: $160 per week and up

Camp location: Gym Skills, 710 Cross Pointe Road, Columbus

For more information: Stephanie Dunn, camps@gymskills.com, 614-571-1220, gymskills.com

Hoover Sailing Club: HSC Learn to Sail

Ages served: 8-17

Dates/times: 6/7-8/13; full day (6+ hours)

Description: Learn to sail at Hoover Sailing Club. Your child will experience the joy of driving a dinghy from our fleet the very first day of camp. Our U.S. Sailing certified staff will teach basic safety and boat skills. Your child will learn to sail upwind, downwind, tack and jibe.

Cost: $225 per week

Camp location: Hoover Sailing Club, 4250 Smothers Road, Westerville

Integrity Athletics: Integrity Adventures

Ages served: 3-11

Dates/times: 6/7-8/13; half day (2-5 hours) and full day (6+ hours)

Description: Integrity Adventures offers nine weeks of camp to choose from. All weeks will include activities exploring the different areas of our gym, including ninja, trampolines, tumble tracks, foam pits, ropes, gymnastics equipment and volleyball. Camps are suitable for all experience levels.

Cost: $130 to $218 per week; early-bird registration ends April 15

Camp location: Integrity Athletics, 8185 Business Way, Plain City

For more information: Jen Campbell, jcampbell@integritygym.com, 614-733-0818, integritygym.com/activities/summer-camps

One Five Sports: Nike Basketball Camps

Ages served: 8-15

Dates/times: 6/7-8/5; full day (6+ hours)

Description: Nike Basketball Camps are designed to build fundamentals, skill level and enthusiasm for the game through drills, competitions, and 3-on-3 and 5-on-5 play. Sessions typically run from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday.

Cost: $295 per week and up

Camp location: Bill McDonald Athletic Complex, 4990 Olentangy River Road, Columbus

For more information: Kyle Pottkotter, kyle@onefivesports.com, 614-204-6876, onefivesports.com/nikebasketballcamps

Otterbein University: Cardinals Basketball Camp

Ages served: 8-14

Dates/times: 6/21-6/24; full day (6+ hours)

Description: Our mission is to develop fundamental basketball skills for girls entering grades 3-8. With an emphasis on skill development, speed and agility and team concepts, campers will improve their individual skill as well as team play.

Cost: $250

Camp location: Otterbein Rike Center, 61 S. Grove St., Westerville

For more information: Diana Noles, dnoles@otterbein.edu, 614-823-3549, otterbeincardinals.com

Otterbein University: Otterbein Soccer Camps

Ages served: 7-14

Dates/times: 6/7-6/11, 6/14-6/18; half day (2-5 hours)

Description: Otterbein University Men’s and Women’s Soccer Camp runs 8:30-11:30 a.m. each day.

Cost: $150; early-bird pricing available

Camp location: Otterbein University, 180 Center St., Westerville

For more information: Jason Griffiths, jgriffiths@otterbein.edu, 614-813-6067, otterbeinsoccercamps.com

Otterbein University: Volleyball Camps

Ages served: 8-19

Dates/times: 6/28-7/15; full day (6+ hours)

Description: Otterbein will host both a day and an overnight camp for beginners and advanced players. We will focus on fundamentals, game play and high-level play.

Cost: $240 per week and up

Camp location: Otterbein University, 180 Center St., Westerville

For more information: Josie Andres, andres2@otterbein.edu, 812-212-6249, otterbeincardinals.com

Soccer First at SportsOhio: Soccer First Soccer Camps

Ages served: 5-14

Dates/times: 6/7-8/13; half day (2-5 hours)

Description: Our soccer skills camp offers kids an environment where they can work with experienced coaches, learn new abilities and take advantage of the Soccer First indoor and outdoor facilities. Learn or improve on skills such as dribbling, passing, shooting, trapping and defending.

Cost: $230 to $325

Camp location: Soccer First at SportsOhio, 6490 Dublin Park Drive, Dublin

For more information: fieldsports@sportsohio.org, 614-793-0101, sportsohio.org

Training Center: Training Center Summer Camp

Ages served: 6-12

Dates/times: 6/7-8/6; full day (6+ hours)

Description: Our goals are to teach our campers courage, confidence and problem-solving skills, all while providing an environment where they feel comfortable pushing their own limits.

Cost: $325 per week; after-care available for $65

Camp location: Training Center, 6295 Busch Blvd., Columbus

For more information: Brittain Elswick, brittain@ohioclimbs.com, 614-852-4528, 5.life/tc/camps

Warriors Karate Academy Inc.: EJ’s Warrior Karate Day Camp

Ages served: 5-17

Dates/times: TBD; full day (6+ hours)

Description: EJ’s Warrior Karate Day Camp includes free meals, martial arts, field trips and fitness.

Cost: $100 per week and up

Camp location: EJ’s Warrior Karate Academy, 3975 E. Livingston Ave., Columbus

For more information: Sensei EJ, warriorskarateacademy@hotmail.com, 614-999-6361, warriorskarateacad.wixsite.com/warriors