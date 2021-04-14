2021 Summer Camp Guide: Day Camps – STEM and Traditional

Columbus Parent

STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics)

The Center for Architecture and Design: Camp Architecture and High School Design Studio

Ages served: 8-18

Dates/times: 6/7-8/6; full day (6+ hours)

Description: Camp Architecture and High School Design Studio introduce campers to architecture and design, incorporating STEM.

Cost: $350 and up

Camp location: Knowlton School of Architecture, Ohio State University, 275 Woodruff Ave., Columbus; The Center for Architecture and Design, 250 W. Town St., #110, Columbus

For more information: mail@columbuscfad.org, 614-469-1973, columbuscfad.org/camp-architecture

Classroom Antics: Classroom Antics – STEAM Camps in Grove City

Ages served: 7-13

Dates/times: 7/19-7/23; half day (2-5 hours)

Description: First Presbyterian Church will host a series of STEAM summer camps from Classroom Antics: video game design, LEGO robotics, stop-motion animation, YouTube video production, Minecraft coding and more.

Cost: $249

Camp location: First Presbyterian Church, 4227 Broadway, Grove City

For more information: Toby Foote, hello@classroomantics.com, 800-595-3776, classroomantics.com/summer-tech-camps-in-grove-city-ohio

Classroom Antics: Classroom Antics – STEAM Camps in Marysville

Ages served: 7-13

Dates/times: 8/2-8/6; half day (2-5 hours)

Description: Living Hope Church will host a series of STEAM summer camps from Classroom Antics: video game design, LEGO robotics, stop-motion animation, YouTube video production, Minecraft coding and more.

Cost: $249

Camp location: Living Hope Church, 16701 Square Drive, Marysville

For more information: Toby Foote, hello@classroomantics.com, 800-595-3776, classroomantics.com/summer-tech-camps-in-marysville-ohio

Classroom Antics: Classroom Antics – STEAM Camps in New Albany

Ages served: 7-13

Dates/times: 7/5-7/9; half day (2-5 hours)

Description: Temple Beth Shalom will host a series of STEAM summer camps from Classroom Antics: video game design, LEGO robotics, stop-motion animation, YouTube video production, Minecraft coding and more.

Cost: $249

Camp location: Temple Beth Shalom, 5089 Johnstown Road, New Albany

For more information: Toby Foote, hello@classroomantics.com, 800-595-3776, classroomantics.com/summer-tech-camps-in-new-albany-gahanna-ohio

Classroom Antics: Classroom Antics – STEAM Camps in Pickerington

Ages served: 7-13

Dates/times: 6/21-6/25; half day (2-5 hours)

Description: Seton Parish will host a series of STEAM summer camps from Classroom Antics: video game design, LEGO robotics, stop-motion animation, YouTube video production, Minecraft coding and more.

Cost: $249

Camp location: Seton Parish, 600 Hill Road N., Pickerington

For more information: Toby Foote, hello@classroomantics.com, 800-595-3776, classroomantics.com/summer-tech-camps-in-pickerington-ohio

Classroom Antics: Classroom Antics – STEAM Camps in Powell

Ages served: 7-13

Dates/times: 6/28-7/2; half day (2-5 hours)

Description: Press Church will host a series of STEAM summer camps from Classroom Antics: video game design, LEGO robotics, stop-motion animation, YouTube video production, Minecraft coding and more.

Cost: $249

Camp location: Press Church, 8794 Big Bear Ave., Powell

For more information: Toby Foote, hello@classroomantics.com, 800-595-3776, classroomantics.com/summer-tech-camps-in-powell-ohio

Classroom Antics: Classroom Antics – STEAM Camps in Westerville

Ages served: 7-13

Dates/times: 7/26-7/30; half day (2-5 hours)

Description: First Presbyterian Church will host a series of STEAM summer camps from Classroom Antics: video game design, LEGO robotics, stop-motion animation, YouTube video production, Minecraft coding and more.

Cost: $249

Camp location: First Presbyterian Church, 41 W. College Ave., Westerville

For more information: Toby Foote, hello@classroomantics.com, 800-595-3776, classroomantics.com/summer-tech-camps-in-westerville-ohio

Classroom Antics: Classroom Antics – STEAM Camps in Worthington

Ages served: 7-13

Dates/times: 6/14-6/18; half day (2-5 hours)

Description: The Peggy R. McConnell Arts Center of Worthington will host a series of STEAM summer camps from Classroom Antics: video game design, LEGO robotics, stop-motion animation, YouTube video production, Minecraft coding and more.

Cost: $249

Camp location: McConnell Arts Center, 777 Evening St., Worthington

For more information: Toby Foote, hello@classroomantics.com, 800-595-3776, classroomantics.com/summer-tech-camps-in-worthington-ohio

Code Ninjas: Code Ninjas Camps

Ages served: 5-14

Dates/times: 6/7-8/13; half day (2-5 hours) and full day (6+ hours)

Description: Code Ninjas offers a variety of coding and STEM camps for all ages.

Cost: $199

Camp location: Code Ninjas Hilliard, 3971 Trueman Blvd., Hilliard

For more information: Andrea Drew, hilliardoh@codeninjas.com, 614-664-7976, codeninjas.com/oh-hilliard/camps

Code Ninjas: Code Ninjas Camps

Ages served: 5-14

Dates/times: 6/7-8/13; half day (2-5 hours) and full day (6+ hours)

Description: Code Ninjas offers a variety of coding and STEM camps for all ages.

Cost: $199

Camp location: Code Ninjas Powell, 254 W. Olentangy St., Powell

For more information: Clare Lyons, powelloh@codeninjas.com, 614-664-7976, codeninjas.com/oh-powell/camps

Game-U: 2D and 3D Art Summer Camps

Ages served: 8-17

Dates/times: 6/7-8/20; half day (2-5 hours)

Description: Learn how to take your art to the next level. Students in 2D and 3D Art Summer Camps learn how to transform their sketches and ideas into digital works of art, ready to be put into video games. All half-day camps can be paired to make a full day.

Cost: $250

Camp location: Online

For more information: Austin Wood, awood@game-u.com, 908-968-4294, game-u.com

Game-U: Coding Summer Camps

Ages served: 8-17

Dates/times: 6/7-8/20; half day (2-5 hours)

Description: In these introductory programming camps, students explore how code can build apps, websites, games and more. Through hands-on projects, they learn universal programming principles relevant to a wide range of applications. All half-day camps can be paired to make a full day.

Cost: $250

Camp location: Online

For more information: Austin Wood, awood@game-u.com, 908-968-4294, game-u.com

Game-U: Creative Writing Summer Camp

Ages served: 10-17

Dates/times: 6/21-7/16; half day (2-5 hours)

Description: Every game needs a story. Creative Writing teaches campers narrative principles, plot design and more, all while exercising their imaginations. Writing prompts, team-based brainstorming sessions and storyboarding await. All half-day camps can be paired to make a full day.

Cost: $250

Camp location: Online

For more information: Austin Wood, awood@game-u.com, 908-968-4294, game-u.com

Game-U: Game Design Summer Camps

Ages served: 6-17

Dates/times: 6/7-8/27; half day (2-5 hours)

Description: Learn game design from the pros. Explore what goes on behind the scenes in games while exploring level design, coding, illustration, 3D modeling and more. With full-day and half-day options, there’s a game design camp for everyone.

Cost: $250

Camp location: Online

For more information: Austin Wood, awood@game-u.com, 908-968-4294, game-u.com

Game-U: Minecraft Modding Summer Camp

Ages served: 8-12

Dates/times: 6/14-7/30; half day (2-5 hours)

Description: For Minecraft fans, it’s time to go all out. Take your favorite blocky game to the next level by learning how to “mod” (modify) Minecraft using in-game Command Blocks and tools such as MCreator. All half-day camps can be paired to make a full day.

Cost: $250

Camp location: Online

For more information: Austin Wood, awood@game-u.com, 908-968-4294, game-u.com

Game-U: Robotics Summer Camps

Ages served: 8-17

Dates/times: 6/28-8/6; half day (2-5 hours)

Description: Robotics summer camps teach the fundamentals of engineering and programming. Using the Arduino or Micro:bit robotics systems, students learn these concepts and more, while getting to work hands-on with a robot kit. All half-day camps can be paired to make a full day.

Cost: $300 to $325

Camp location: Online

For more information: Austin Wood, awood@game-u.com, 908-968-4294, game-u.com

National Inventors Hall of Fame: Camp Invention

Ages served: 5-12

Dates/times: 6/21-6/25; full day (6+ hours)

Description: Spark your kid’s creativity and confidence with our new Camp Invention program. Campers will collaborate in hands-on activities exploring fun STEM concepts by taking apart their own microphone, exploring solar-powered crickets and more. In-person and at-home options are available.

Cost: $235; early-bird discount available

Camp location: Columbus Gifted Academy, 100 W. Fourth Ave., Columbus

For more information: campinvention@invent.org, 800-968-4332, invent.org/camp

Robot Academy: BattleBot Camp

Ages served: 5-12

Dates/times: TBD; half day (2-5 hours)

Description: Turn your child’s love of LEGO into a passion for STEM. Kids learn engineering skills with engaging, age-appropriate activities. Kids build and program LEGO robots for BattleBot activities and win prizes. No experience is necessary.

Cost: $125

Camp location: Dublin Entrepreneurial Center, 565 Metro Place S., Dublin

For more information: Gail Vawter, gail@robot-academy.com, 614-893-8106, robot-academy.com

Robot Academy: Jr. BattleBot Building/Programming Camp

Ages served: 4-8

Dates/times: 6/21-6/25, 7/26-7/30; half day (2-5 hours)

Description: Turn your child’s love of LEGO into a passion for STEM. Kids learn engineering skills with engaging, age-appropriate activities. Campers build and program LEGO robots for BattleBot activities and do robot challenges to earn points toward trophies. No experience is necessary.

Cost: $249

Camp location: Dublin Entrepreneurial Center, 565 Metro Place S., Dublin; Westerville Christian Church, 471 E. College Ave., Westerville

For more information: Gail Vawter, gail@robot-academy.com, 614-893-8106, robot-academy.com

Robot Academy: Jr. LEGO BattleBot Engineering, Invention and 3D Printing MegaCamp

Ages served: 4-8

Dates/times: 6/21-6/25, 7/26-7/30; full day (6+ hours)

Description: Kids build BattleBots that fight to the death and SuperBots that solve real-world challenges with the latest technology. Campers in this five-day program use creative problem-solving to create inventions and prototypes using 3D modeling/printing and compete in a mock Shark Tank.

Cost: $495

Camp location: Dublin Entrepreneurial Center, 565 Metro Place S., Dublin; Westerville Christian Church, 471 E. College Ave., Westerville

For more information: Gail Vawter, gail@robot-academy.com, 614-893-8106, robot-academy.com

Robot Academy: Jr. LEGO Robotics InventionLAB and 3D Printing Camp

Ages served: 4-8

Dates/times: 6/21-6/25, 7/26-7/30; half day (2-5 hours)

Description: Students learn to transform their creative ideas into epic creations. Kids build prototypes of invention ideas using cardboard, LEGO robots and 3D printers. Students pitch their invention in a mock Shark Tank. Kids complete robot challenges to earn trophies. No experience is necessary.

Cost: $249

Camp location: Dublin Entrepreneurial Center, 565 Metro Place S., Dublin; Westerville Christian Church, 471 E. College Ave., Westerville

For more information: Gail Vawter, gail@robot-academy.com, 614-893-8106, robot-academy.com

Robot Academy: Online Interactive Robotics Engineering Summer Camp

Ages served: 6-14

Dates/times: 6/14-6/18; half day (2-5 hours)

Description: Build and code robots to solve problems around the house during two-hour sessions Monday through Friday. Students receive direct, online education from adult engineering instructors. Campers use LEGO MINDSTORMS or Arduino robots and Scratch programming.

Cost: $249

Camp location: Online

For more information: Gail Vawter, gail@robot-academy.com, 614-893-8106, robot-academy.com

Robot Academy: Sr. BattleBot Building/Programming Camp

Ages served: 9-14

Dates/times: 6/21-6/25, 7/26-7/30; half day (2-5 hours)

Description: Turn your child’s love of LEGO into a passion for STEM. Kids learn engineering skills with engaging, age-appropriate activities. Kids build and program LEGO robots for BattleBot activities and do robot challenges to earn points toward trophies. No experience is necessary.

Cost: $249

Camp location: Dublin Entrepreneurial Center, 565 Metro Place S., Dublin; Westerville Christian Church, 471 E. College Ave., Westerville

For more information: Gail Vawter, gail@robot-academy.com, 614-893-8106, robot-academy.com

Robot Academy: Sr. Lego BattleBot Engineering, Invention and 3D Printing MegaCamp

Ages served: 9-14

Dates/times: 6/21-6/25, 7/26-7/30; full day (6+ hours)

Description: Kids build BattleBots that fight to the death and SuperBots that solve real-world challenges with the latest technology. Campers in this five-day program use creative problem-solving to create inventions and prototypes using 3D modeling/printing and compete in a mock Shark Tank.

Cost: $495

Camp location: Dublin Entrepreneurial Center, 565 Metro Place S., Dublin; Westerville Christian Church, 471 E. College Ave., Westerville

For more information: Gail Vawter, gail@robot-academy.com, 614-893-8106, robot-academy.com

Robot Academy: Sr. Lego Robotics InventionLAB and 3D Printing Camp

Ages served: 9-14

Dates/times: 6/21-6/25, 7/26-7/30; half day (2-5 hours)

Description: Kids build in-demand skills for futures in STEM. Campers build prototypes of invention ideas using LEGO robots and 3D printers and pitch their invention in a mock Shark Tank. Participants design 3D models and print one to take home, and also complete robot challenges to earn trophies.

Cost: $249

Camp location: Dublin Entrepreneurial Center, 565 Metro Place S., Dublin; Westerville Christian Church, 471 E. College Ave., Westerville

For more information: Gail Vawter, gail@robot-academy.com, 614-893-8106, robot-academy.com

Sylvan Learning of Lewis Center: 1 Week STEM Camp

Ages served: 8-13

Dates/times: 7/12-7/16, 8/2-8/6; half day (2-5 hours)

Description: Students will participate in hands-on projects in the areas of robotics, engineering and coding.

Cost: $225

Camp location: Sylvan Learning of Lewis Center, 8933 S. Old State Road, Lewis Center

For more information: Kelly Casey, lewiscenter.oh@sylvanlearning.com, 614-505-7431, sylvanlearning.com/lewiscenteroh

TRADITIONAL

Black Wing Shooting Center: Youth Shooting Sports Camp

Ages served: 10-16

Dates/times: 6/8-6/11; half day (2-5 hours)

Description: Clinics at the camp include.22 caliber rifle and pistol instruction, shotgun instruction and archery. This is an educational way to learn valuable new skills.

Cost: $399; multiple child discount available

Camp location: Black Wing Shooting Center, 3722 Marysville Road, Delaware

For more information: Joe King, training@blackwingsc.com, 740-363-7555, blackwingsc.com/training/training-courses/youth-shooting-sports-camps

City of Gahanna Department of Parks & Recreation: City of Gahanna Department of Parks & Recreation Day Camp

Ages served: 5-14

Dates/times: June through August; full day (6+ hours)

Description: Activities may include arts and crafts, sports and games, outdoor education, team building and more in an outdoor setting. On-site amenities may include a shelter, playground, gaga pit, athletic fields and courts, greenspace and walking paths. Accredited by the American Camp Association.

Cost: $190 per week resident, $210 nonresident (tentative)

Camp location: City of Gahanna parks

For more information: Sarah Mill, sarah.mill@gahanna.gov, 614-342-4252, gahanna.gov

City of Powell: Powell Camp

Ages served: 7-14

Dates/times: 6/1-8/20; full day (6+ hours)

Description: The City of Powell Parks & Recreation Department offers a variety of summer camp programming options. We have weekly themed traditional day camps. In addition, we provide several specialty camps, including STEM, Sports, Skateboarding, Art and Safety. Camp meets 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Cost: $50 and up

Camp location: Adventure Park Recreation Facility, 260 Adventure Park Drive, Powell

For more information: Gina Kolp, gkolp@cityofpowell.us, 614-885-5380, cityofpowell.us

Delaware’s Best Kids After School & Summer Camp: Delaware’s Best Kids Summer Camp

Ages served: 5-12

Dates/times: TBD; full day (6+ hours)

Description: Our summer camp is open from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Your child will participate in sports, karate, dance, games, dodgeball, obstacle courses, Nerf, crafts and more. Coaches are background screened and trained.

Cost: $147 per week and up

Camp location: Delaware’s Best Kids After School & Summer Camp, 811 N. Houk Road, Delaware

For more information: Amy Williams, info@delawareata.com, 740-417-5171, delawaresummercamp.com

Field Sports at SportsOhio: Summer Adventure Camp

Ages served: 6-12

Dates/times: 6/7-8/13; full day (6+ hours)

Description: Are you ready for an adventure? SportsOhio offers all sorts of activities for all sorts of kids. Each week the camp will include activities, FootGolf, dodgeball, crafts, experiments, capture the flag and more. Weekly themes include Amazing Race, CSI-Investigator in Training, Survivor, Mad Science and Go for Gold.

Cost: $200 to $325

Camp location: Field Sports at SportsOhio, 6400 Dublin Park Drive, Dublin

For more information: fieldsports@sportsohio.org, 614-791-7849, sportsohio.org

Girl Scouts of Ohio’s Heartland: Camp Ken Jockety

Ages served: 5-12

Dates/times: 6/7-7/30; full day (6+ hours)

Description: Girl Scout camp is an exciting introduction to the outdoors where girls are encouraged to try new experiences, develop important skills and make new friends. You do not need to be an existing Girl Scout prior to registration. Camp also is offered at Blendon Woods Metro Park throughout the summer. Leadership opportunities are available for girls in grades 6-12.

Cost: $105 per week and up; financial assistance is available.

Camp location: Camp Ken Jockety, 1295 Hubbard Road, Galloway

For more information: Katie Poole, kpoole@gsoh.org, 330-614-1312, gsoh.org

Kiddie Academy of Lewis Center: Summer Camp

Ages served: 3-12

Dates/times: 5/17-8/21; full day (6+ hours)

Description: Summer camp at Kiddie Academy includes educational enrichment, art, music and outdoor activities. Camp operates 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Cost: $255 per week and up

Camp location: Kiddie Academy of Lewis Center, 7166 Gooding Blvd., Delaware

For more information: Mahmudur Rahman, mahmudur.rahman@kiddieacademy.net, 740-548-2022, kiddieacademy.com/lewiscenter

The Little Gym of Polaris: Superquest Camp

Ages served: 3-12

Dates/times: 6/1-8/13; half day (2-5 hours)

Description: Day camp at The Little Gym of Polaris gives your kid the summer camp experience without weeklong commitments. Combining physical activity, games, and arts and crafts, we’ll help your child stay active during the summer. Kids will go outdoors for a portion of the camp.

Cost: $30 a day member, $35 nonmember

Camp location: The Little Gym of Polaris, 8645 Sancus Blvd., Columbus

For more information: tlgpolarisoh@thelittlegym.com, 614-430-3355, tlgpolarisoh.com

Prairie Township Community Center: PTCC Summer Camp

Ages served: 6-12

Dates/times: 6/7-8/13; full day (6+ hours)

Description: At PTCC, we are focused on providing a setting for your camper to explore and grow as they make new friends and learn character-building skills. Each week, campers will have the opportunity to participate in themed weekly events, arts and crafts, sports, swimming and more.

Cost: $150 resident, $180 nonresident per week

Camp location: TBD

For more information: Tiffany Whetzel, twhetzel@prairietownship.org, 614-982-2133, prairietownship.org/410/day-camps

The Sewing Hive: Kids: Learn to Sew a Quilt

Ages served: 11-16

Dates/times: 7/12-7/16; half day (2-5 hours)

Description: Participants will learn how to plan a quilt design, cut and sew together a quilt top, add batting, quilt the top, and create and add binding. Choose from a morning or afternoon session.

Cost: $250

Camp location: The Sewing Hive, 3455 Indianola Ave., Columbus

For more information: Gail Kelley, studio@sewinghive.com, 614-506-7653, sewinghive.com

The Sewing Hive: Teach Me to Sew Camp

Ages served: 8-16

Dates/times: 6/8-6/11; half day (2-5 hours)

Description: We will work on threading the machine, the various stitch types and good sewing practices such as backstitching, ironing, etc. We will make a drawstring backpack, a simple elastic-waist skirt and a zippered pencil case. All supplies and materials are provided. Choose from a morning or afternoon session.

Cost: $250

Camp location: The Sewing Hive, 3455 Indianola Ave., Columbus

For more information: Gail Kelley, studio@sewinghive.com, 614-506-7653, sewinghive.com

Simon Kenton Council, Boy Scouts of America: Buckeye Cub Scout Day Camp

Ages served: 6-10

Dates/times: 7/19-7/23; full day (6+ hours)

Description: Scouts will participate in archery, BB guns, field sports, nature, arts and crafts, and Scout skills. Join us for a week of challenging Cub Scout activities, exciting adventures and new friendships.

Cost: $100 to $150

Camp location: Camp Lazarus, 4422 Columbus Pike, Delaware

For more information: Chas Kenawall, skcquestions@scouting.org, 614-436-7200, skcscouts.org

Simon Kenton Council, Boy Scouts of America: Chief Logan Cub Scout Day Camp

Ages served: 6-10

Dates/times: 6/7-6/11; full day (6+ hours)

Description: Scouts will participate in archery, BB guns, field sports, nature, arts and crafts, and Scout skills. Join us for a week of challenging Cub Scout activities, exciting adventures and new friendships.

Cost: $100 to $150

Camp location: Chief Logan Reservation, 3600 Scout Camp Road, Ray

For more information: James Dockter, skcquestions@scouting.org, 614-436-7200, skcscouts.org

Simon Kenton Council, Boy Scouts of America: Cub Scout STEM Day Camp

Ages served: 6-10

Dates/times: 7/12-7/16; full day (6+ hours)

Description: Grab your lab coat and goggles and join us for an awesome week of science. Scouts will participate in archery, BB guns, field sports, nature, arts and crafts, and Scout skills all while learning the science behind each activity.

Cost: $100 to $150

Camp location: Camp Lazarus, 4422 Columbus Pike, Delaware

For more information: Kami McDonald, skcquestions@scouting.org, 614-436-7200, skcscouts.org

Simon Kenton Council, Boy Scouts of America: Darby Creek Cub Scout Day Camp

Ages served: 6-10

Dates/times: 6/7-6/11; full day (6+ hours)

Description: Scouts will participate in archery, BB guns, field sports, nature, arts and crafts, and Scout skills. Join us for a week of challenging Cub Scout activities, exciting adventures and new friendships.

Cost: $100 to $150

Camp location: Pastime Park, 370 N. Chillicothe St., Plain City

For more information: Jensen Hykes, skcquestions@scouting.org, 614-436-7200, skcscouts.org

Simon Kenton Council, Boy Scouts of America: Delaware Cub Scout Day Camp

Ages served: 6-10

Dates/times: 6/28-7/2; full day (6+ hours)

Description: Scouts will participate in archery, BB guns, field sports, nature, arts and crafts, and Scout skills. Join us for a week of challenging Cub Scout activities, exciting adventures and new friendships.

Cost: $100 to $150

Camp location: Camp Lazarus, 4422 Columbus Pike Drive, Delaware

For more information: Hannah Clark, skcquestions@scouting.org, 614-436-7200, skcscouts.org

Simon Kenton Council, Boy Scouts of America: Licking Cub Scout Day Camp

Ages served: 6-10

Dates/times: 6/14-6/18; full day (6+ hours)

Description: Scouts will participate in archery, BB guns, field sports, nature, arts and crafts, and Scout skills. Join us for a week of challenging Cub Scout activities, exciting adventures and new friendships.

Cost: $100 to $150

Camp location: Camp Falling Rock, 12637 Houdeshell Road, Newark

For more information: Derek Walden, skcquestions@scouting.org, 614-436-7200, skcscouts.org

Simon Kenton Council, Boy Scouts of America: Ohio Valley Cub Scout Twilight Camp

Ages served: 6-10

Dates/times: 6/7-6/10; half day (2-5 hours)

Description: Scouts will participate in archery, BB guns, field sports, nature, arts and crafts, and Scout skills. Join us for a week of challenging Cub Scout activities, exciting adventures and new friendships. Camp meets 4-8 p.m.

Cost: $100 to $150

Camp location: Franklin County Sheriff’s Office Training Academy, 6373 Young Road, Grove City

For more information: Rich Braessler, skcquestions@scouting.org, 614-436-7200, skcscouts.org

Simon Kenton Council, Boy Scouts of America: Red Arrow Cub Scout Day Camp

Ages served: 6-10

Dates/times: 6/7-6/11; full day (6+ hours)

Description: Scouts will participate in archery, BB guns, field sports, nature, arts and crafts, and Scout skills. Join us for a week of challenging Cub Scout activities, exciting adventures and new friendships.

Cost: $100 to $150

Camp location: Lake Snowden, 5900 U.S. Route 50, Albany

For more information: James Dockter, skcquestions@scouting.org, 614-436-7200, skcscouts.org

Simon Kenton Council, Boy Scouts of America: Rocky Fork Cub Scout Day Camp

Ages served: 6-10

Dates/times: 7/26-7/30; full day (6+ hours)

Description: Scouts will participate in archery, BB guns, field sports, nature, arts and crafts, and Scout skills. Join us for a week of challenging Cub Scout activities, exciting adventures and new friendships.

Cost: $100 to $150

Camp location: Rocky Fork State Park, 9800 N. Shore Drive, Hillsboro

For more information: James Dockter, skcquestions@scouting.org, 614-436-7200, skcscouts.org

Simon Kenton Council, Boy Scouts of America: Tecumseh Cub Scout Day Camp

Ages served: 6-10

Dates/times: 6/28-7/2; full day (6+ hours)

Description: Scouts will participate in archery, BB guns, field sports, nature, arts and crafts, and Scout skills. Join us for a week of challenging Cub Scout activities, exciting adventures and new friendships.

Cost: $100 to $150

Camp location: Camp Oyo, 168 Shawnee Road, West Portsmouth

For more information: James Dockter, skcquestions@scouting.org, 614-436-7200, skcscouts.org

Simon Kenton Council, Boy Scouts of America: Tri-Creek Cub Scout Twilight Camp

Ages served: 6-10

Dates/times: 6/7-6/11; half day (2-5 hours)

Description: Scouts will participate in archery, BB guns, field sports, nature, arts and crafts, and Scout skills. Join us for a week of challenging Cub Scout activities, exciting adventures and new friendships.

Cost: $100 to $150

Camp location: Sugarbush Day Camp, Blendon Woods Metro Park, 5364 Cherry Bottom Road, Columbus

For more information: Barrett Mohrmann, skcquestions@scouting.org, 614-436-7200, skcscouts.org

Smoky Row Children’s Center: SRCC School Age Summer Camp

Ages served: 5-8

Dates/times: 6/1-8/12; full day (6+ hours)

Description: Smoky Row Children’s Center School Age Summer Camp is a well-rounded mix of themed weeks that incorporate art, outdoor play, interesting visitors and food activities.

Cost: $45 per day plus activity fee

Camp location: Smoky Row Children’s Center, 8615 Smoky Row Road, Powell

For more information: Lisa Perruzzi, smokyrowcc@gmail.com, 614-766-2122, smokyrowchildrenscenter.com

YWCA Columbus: YWCA Summer Kids Place

Ages served: 6-12

Dates/times: 6/7-7/30; full day (6+ hours)

Description: After a year of remote learning, give your child a summer experience with opportunities to connect with nature, engage in hands-on learning, make new friends and more. Our Ohio Department of Job and Family Services licensed program offers flexible scheduling and new activities from NASA, COSI and CATCO.

Cost: starts at $160; discounts available

Camp location: Blacklick Elementary School, 6540 Havens Corners Road, Blacklick

For more information: Elizabeth Kittner, ekittner@ywcacolumbus.org, 614-627-1206, ywcakidsplacesum.com

YWCA Columbus: YWCA Summer Kids Place

Ages served: 6-12

Dates/times: 6/7-8/6; full day (6+ hours)

Description: After a year of remote learning, give your child a summer experience with opportunities to connect with nature, engage in hands-on learning, make new friends and more. Our Ohio Department of Job and Family Services licensed program offers flexible scheduling and new activities from NASA, COSI and CATCO.

Cost: starts at $160; discounts available

Camp location: McVay Elementary School, 270 S. Hempstead Road, Westerville

For more information: Elizabeth Kittner, ekittner@ywcacolumbus.org, 614-627-1206, ywcakidsplacesum.com