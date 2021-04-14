2021 Summer Camp Guide: Day Camps – Nature/Outdoors and Religious

Columbus Parent

NATURE/OUTDOORS

Camp Mary Orton: Adventure Academy

Ages served: 7-14

Dates/times: 6/7-8/13; full day (6+ hours)

Description: Adventure Academy is a weeklong day camp filled with outdoor activities that help participants learn teamwork and self-confidence. Activities include a climbing wall, a ropes course, swimming, games, the ZipZone adventure park and more.

Cost: $475

Camp location: Camp Mary Orton, 7925 N. High St., Columbus

For more information: Carolina Flynn, adventure@campmaryorton.org, 614-885-1023, campmaryorton.org/camps/adventure-academy

Camp Mary Orton: Discovery Day Camp

Ages served: 6-12

Dates/times: 6/7-8/13; full day (6+ hours)

Description: This traditional, weeklong day camp has different fun themes each week. Activities include crafts, games, hiking, outdoor education and creeking, with 167 acres of woods and ravines to explore.

Cost: $225

Camp location: Camp Mary Orton, 7925 N. High St., Columbus

For more information: Carolina Flynn, adventure@campmaryorton.org, 614-885-1023, campmaryorton.org/camps/discovery-day-camp

Columbus Zoo and Aquarium: Summer Camp at the Zoo

Ages served: grades 1-7

Dates/times: 6/7-8/13; full day (6+ hours)

Description: Campers will connect with wildlife through a variety of fun and engaging experiences that include arts and crafts, songs, games, animal observation and group play.

Cost: $265 nonmember, $240 member

Camp location: Columbus Zoo and Aquarium, 4850 W. Powell Road, Powell

For more information: Education Department, educlass@columbuszoo.org, 614-645-3488, columbuszoo.org

Columbus Zoo and Aquarium: Summer ZooKids

Ages served: 3-5

Dates/times: 6/7-8/13; half day (2-5 hours)

Description: ZooKids offers your child the opportunity to experience the wonders of animals in a safe and socially interactive environment. Each class, campers engage in hands-on activity centers, create an art project, have a snack and take a walk around the zoo.

Cost: $155 nonmember, $140 member

Camp location: Columbus Zoo and Aquarium, 4850 Powell Road, Powell

For more information: Education Department, educlass@columbuszoo.org, 614-645-3488, columbuszoo.org

Junior Explorer Club: Junior Explorers

Ages served: 2-12

Dates/times: 6/1-9/1; full day (6+ hours)

Description: Unplugged from electronics, Junior Explorers camp offers arts and crafts, field trips around Ohio, swim lessons, cooking lessons, licensed day care and museums. An organic lunch is included for ages 2-4.

Cost: $150 per week and up

Camp location: Junior Explorer Club, 1033 Old Henderson Road, Columbus

For more information: Michele Rapp, kelly@jrexplorerclub.com, 614-516-3325, jrexplorerclub.com

Ohio Bird Sanctuary: Junior Explorers Camp

Ages served: 4-6

Dates/times: 6/22-7/21; half day (2-5 hours)

Description: Your little one can come explore the natural world through hands-on activities, hikes, games, crafts and animal encounters. For more information, visit our website.

Cost: $50 to $60

Camp location: Ohio Bird Sanctuary, 3774 Orweiler Road, Mansfield

For more information: Ohio Bird Sanctuary Education Department, emilysmithobs@gmail.com, 419-884-4295, ohiobirdsanctuary.com

Ohio Bird Sanctuary: Nature Camp

Ages served: 6-12

Dates/times: 6/16-8/13; half day (2-5 hours)

Description: Our Nature Camps are a fantastic way to immerse your child in the natural world. Each week, we will explore a different theme through games, hikes, crafts, animal encounters, activities and snacks. For more information and a list of camp themes, visit our website.

Cost: $90 to $105

Camp location: Ohio Bird Sanctuary, 3774 Orweiler Road, Mansfield

For more information: Ohio Bird Sanctuary Education Department, emilysmithobs@gmail.com, 419-884-4295, ohiobirdsanctuary.com

Ohio Wildlife Center: Ohio Wildlife Center Summer Day Camps

Ages served: 6-12

Dates/times: 6/7-8/6; full day (6+ hours)

Description: Campers explore our 20-acre sanctuary of trails, streams, ponds and wetlands. Camps feature nature crafts, hiking, hands-on help with animal care, fishing, outdoor skills and many wild memories.

Cost: $295

Camp location: Ohio Wildlife Center, 9000 Dublin Road, Powell

For more information: Stormy Gibson, sgibson@ohiowildlifecenter.org, 614-734-9453, ohiowildlifecenter.org

Sunbury Urban Farm: Sunbury Urban Farm

Ages served: 5-13

Dates/times: 6/7-8/20; full day (6+ hours)

Description: Gardening, creeking, nature exploration, forest free play and plenty of sunshine and fresh air, this is what summer is all about. Small groups will be outdoors all day. Camps feature a new, engaging theme each week. Come for one week or all summer.

Cost: $275 per week; financial assistance is available

Camp location: Sunbury Urban Farm, 2140 Sunbury Road, Columbus

For more information: Sarah Erickson, info@sunburyurbanfarm.org, 614-285-5172, sunburyurbanfarm.org

TimberNook Central Ohio: TimberNook

Ages served: 4-12

Dates/times: 6/7-8/2; half day (2-5 hours)

Description: TimberNook provides nature-based, child-led play experiences that challenge the senses and inspire creativity, independence and imagination in the great outdoors. Programs are challenging to the mind, body and the senses through meaningful play opportunities. Camp meets 9 a.m. to noon Monday through Thursday.

Cost: $180

Camp location: The Farm at Harvest Hills, 670 Hills Miller Road, Delaware

For more information: Krista Seibert, timbernookcentralohio@gmail.com, 614-204-8856, timbernook.com/provider/timbernook-central-ohio/

RELIGIOUS

Forest Park Christian School: Summer Day Camp

Ages served: 5-11

Dates/times: 6/7-8/20; full day (6+ hours)

Description: Camp meets 6:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. Campers go swimming twice a week and go on 11 major field trips throughout the summer. Additional field trips may also occur. The “Adding Assets” curriculum will be used for daily lessons and crafts, which will be supplemented with general Bible lessons.

Cost: $149 for three days per week, $165 for four days, $176 for five days; Title XX accepted

Camp location: Forest Park Christian School, 5600 Karl Road, Columbus

For more information: Sheila Tulloch, info@forestparkcs.org, 614-888-5282, forestparkchristianschool.com

JCC of Greater Columbus: Camp Chaverim

Ages served: 5-9

Dates/times: 6/14-6/25, 6/28-7/9, 7/12-7/23, 7/26-8/6; full day (6+ hours)

Description: Chaverim is a great camp for kids in grades 1-3 who want to experience a little bit of everything. Chaverim includes crafts, sports, science, songs, swimming and lifelong friendships. Trained camp staff promote kindness, respect and Jewish values. Campers need not be Jewish to attend.

Cost: $600 per two-week session; after-care and lunch are available

Camp location: JCC of Greater Columbus, 1125 College Ave., Columbus

For more information: Raeann Cronebach, rcronebach@columbusjcc.org, 614-559-6253, columbusjcc.org/summer-camp

JCC of Greater Columbus: Camp Hoover

Ages served: 8-13

Dates/times: 6/14-6/25, 6/28-7/9, 7/12-7/23, 7/26-8/6; full day (6+ hours)

Description: Camp Hoover is for students in grades 4-7. The campsite borders Hoover Reservoir and includes waterfront with canoes and kayaks, high-ropes course, zip line, pool, athletic fields, archery range, garden and nature trails. We offer traditional camp activities and hands-on experiences with an emphasis on community. Campers need not be Jewish to attend.

Cost: $680 per two-week session; after-care and lunch are available

Camp location: Camp Hoover, 4920 E. Walnut St., Westerville

For more information: Raeann Cronebach, rcronebach@columbusjcc.org, 614-559-6253, columbusjcc.org/summer-camp

JCC of Greater Columbus: Camp Kef

Ages served: 4-5

Dates/times: 6/7-7/2, 7/6-7/30; half day (2-5 hours)

Description: Kindergartners will discover that Camp Kef has a Hebrew meaning of “fun.” Campers learn independence through an array of daily activities including nature, music, Israeli culture, sports and swimming. Campers need not be Jewish to attend.

Cost: $1,260 per four-week session

Camp location: JCC of Greater Columbus, 1125 College Ave., Columbus

For more information: Raeann Cronebach, rcronebach@columbusjcc.org, 614-559-6253, columbusjcc.org/summer-camp

Marmon Valley Ministries: Marmon Valley Farm

Ages served: 7-17

Dates/times: 6/13-8/7; full day (6+ hours)

Description: Marmon Valley Farm/Ministries is a nondenominational Christian camp and riding stable committed to providing wholesome farm activities for all ages, proclaiming the goods news of Jesus Christ and encouraging young people to walk in a Christ-like manner.

Cost: $680

Camp location: Marmon Valley Ministries, 7754 State Route 292 S., Zanesfield

For more information: Hannah Furay, hfuray@marmonvalley.com, 937-593-8000, marmonvalley.com

Our Lady of Bethlehem School and Childcare: OLB Summer Program

Ages served: 3-12

Dates/times: 6/1-8/20; full day (6+ hours)

Description: Weekly themes allow children to make new friends and help others. Participate in swimming and field trips, sharpen reading skills and build your religious faith. Flexible attendance options.

Cost: TBD (2020 rates were $190 to $250, plus registration fee); discounts available for families with three or more children

Camp location: Our Lady of Bethlehem School and Childcare, 4567 Olentangy River Road, Columbus

For more information: Lauren Harrington, lharrington@cdeducation.org, 614-459-8285, ourladyofbethlehem.org/olb-programs/summer-program