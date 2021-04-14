2021 Summer Camp Guide: Residential Camps
17 overnight options for various interests and ages
ART
Columbus College of Art & Design: CCAD College Preview
Ages served: 16-18
Dates/times: 7/11-7/31
Description: High school students in grades 10-12 considering a future in art and design can see what college is like while also earning three college credits. Participate in classes, workshops and activities during the three-week residential program. Register by June 1.
Cost: $3,450; scholarships are available
Camp location: Columbus College of Art & Design, 60 Cleveland Ave., Columbus
For more information: collegepreview@ccad.edu, ccad.edu/collegepreview
NATURE/OUTDOORS
Swift Nature Camp: Swift Nature Camp
Ages served: 6-17
Dates/times: 6/15-8/15
Description: At SNC, we use adventure, learning and kindness, all in a natural setting to promote each camper’s personal development. Our nurturing atmosphere gives campers confidence to make friends easily and to try new activities.
Cost: $700 per week
Camp location: Swift Nature Camp, W7471 Ernie Swift Road, Minong, Wisconsin
For more information: Jeff Lorenz, swiftcamp@aol.com, 630-654-8036, snc.camp
Warriors Karate Academy Inc.: EJ’s Warrior Karate Camp
Ages served: 5-17
Dates/times: 8/9-8/13
Description: EJ’s Warrior Karate Camp is located at YMCA Camp Kern for the fifth year. Campers are transported to the site. Activities include martial arts, obstacle courses, hiking, fishing, archery, BB shooting, horseback riding, swimming, campfires and a zip line.
Cost: $450
Camp location: YMCA Camp Kern, 5291 State Route 350, Oregonia
For more information: Sensei EJ, warriorskarateacademy@hotmail.com, 614-999-6361, warriorskarateacad.wixsite.com/warriors
The Wilds: WildeCamp
Ages served: 8-18
Dates/times: 6/2-8/5
Description: WildeCampers spend their days adventuring all over Wilds’ property, staying overnight in Mongolian-style yurts while learning about and exploring the outdoors. Join us this summer to make new memories and friends that will last a lifetime.
Cost: $190 to $890; scholarships are available
Camp location: The Wilds, 14000 International, Cumberland
For more information: Emily Knapp, eknapp@thewilds.org, 740-638-5030, ext. 2232, thewilds.columbuszoo.org/home/discover/learn-at-the-wilds/wildecamp
RELIGIOUS
Coley Corral: Christian Horse Lovers’ Camp
Ages served: 8-14
Dates/times: 6/27-7/2 grades 7-9, 8/1-8/6 grades 4-6
Description: This Christian overnight horse camp includes activities such as daily horseback riding, Bible studies, crafts, swimming, horse activities and campfires. A daytime option is also available.
Cost: $325 grades 7-9, $475 grades 4-6
Camp location: Coley Corral, 8861 Johnstown-Alexandria Road, Johnstown
For more information: Paula Coley, pcoley1@yahoo.com, 614-632-6186, coleycorral.com
West Ohio Camps: Camp Widewater Retreat and Ministry Center
Ages served: 6-17
Dates/times: 6/7-8/6
Description: West Ohio Camps provide a spiritual, relational and recreational environment where everyone can experience the love of Jesus.
Cost: $360
Camp location: Widewater Retreat and Ministry Center, 4050 County Road 424, Liberty Center
For more information: Rachel Palmer, rpalmer@wocumc.org, 419-262-7598, westohiocamps.org
West Ohio Conference of the United Methodist Church: Camp Otterbein
Ages served: 7-17
Dates/times: 6/5-7/31
Description: Camp Otterbein is all about meeting new friends and learning about God. From high ropes to hammocks and disc golf to fort building, we have something for everyone. Camp Otterbein is a place where your faith can begin, grow or thrive.
Cost: $190 half week, $360 full week
Camp location: Camp Otterbein, 15779 Cox Road, Logan
For more information: Andrew Templeman, otterbein@wocumc.org, 740-385-5712, westohiocamps.org
SPECIAL NEEDS
Central Ohio Diabetes Association: Camp Hamwi
Ages served: 7-17
Dates/times: 7/18-8/7
Description: Campers learn about diabetes management, including nutrition and carbohydrate counting, insulin therapy and blood glucose monitoring, and participate in summer camp activities. Many cabin counselors, social workers, nurses, dietitians and physicians have diabetes themselves.
Cost: $200
Camp location: Camp Mohaven, 18744 Turkey Ridge Road, Danville
For more information: Anthony Myer, amyer@lifecarealliance.org, 614-437-2914, lifecarealliance.org/programs/coda/camp-hamwi
Cornerstone of Hope: Camp Erin (Columbus)
Ages served: 8-17
Dates/times: 8/6-8/8
Description: Camp Erin is the largest national bereavement program for youth who are grieving the death of a significant person in their lives. Children and teens attend a weekend camp experience that combines grief education and emotional support with traditional camp activities.
Cost: Free
Camp location: Templed Hills Camp, 5734 Durbin Road, Bellville
For more information: JoAnn Borer, joann@cornerstoneofhope.org, 614-824-4285, cornerstoneofhope.org/columbus
Flying Horse Farms: Family Camps
Ages served: 7-21
Dates/times: 5/7-8/29
Description: FHF will host nine in-person, physically distanced Family Camps for children with serious illnesses and their families from May through August.
Cost: Free of charge for families who qualify
Camp location: Flying Horse Farms, 5260 State Route 95, Mount Gilead
For more information: Abby Rieger, abbyrieger@flyinghorsefarms.org, 419-751-7077, flyinghorsefarms.org
Nuhop Center for Experiential Learning: Camp Nuhop
Ages served: 6-18
Dates/times: 6/13-7/25
Description: Camp Nuhop is a weeklong, residential summer camp for children diagnosed with ADHD, learning disabilities, ASD, various mood disorders and other neurodiversities. Our mission is to provide a safe, nurturing and dynamic learning environment where children are empowered to succeed.
Cost: $450 for half-week programs, $1,050 to $2,600 for one- to two-week programs
Camp location: Camp Nuhop, 1077 Township Road 2916, Perrysville
For more information: Becca Mitchner, info@nuhop.org, 419-938-7151, nuhop.org
Recreation Unlimited Farm and Fun Inc.: Recreation Unlimited
Ages served: 8 to adult
Dates/times: 6/21-8/6
Description: Recreation Unlimited’s mission is to provide year-round camps in sports, recreation and education for individuals with disabilities and health concerns. Our camps provide a full schedule of activities, lodging, meals and snacks, counselors, program leaders and on-site nursing.
Cost: $860; scholarships available
Camp location: Recreation Unlimited, 7700 Piper Road, Ashley
For more information: Michelle Higgins, info@recreationunlimited.org, 740-548-7006, recreationunlimited.org
STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics)
Ohio Supercomputer Center: Young Women’s Summer Institute
Ages served: 11-13
Dates/times: 7/11-7/17
Description: YWSI is a weeklong program for middle school girls in Ohio. It promotes computer, math, science and engineering skills and provides hands-on experiences.
Cost: $264
Camp location: Ohio Supercomputer Center, 1224 Kinnear Road, Columbus
For more information: Liz Stong, stong.3@osu.edu, 614-688-8300, osc.edu/education/ywsi
TRADITIONAL
Camp Kesem: Camp Kesem at Ohio State University
Ages served: 6-18
Dates/times: 6/27-7/2, 7/5-7/10
Description: Camp Kesem is driven by passionate college student leaders who support children through and beyond their parent’s cancer. We offer innovative programs that foster a lasting community, aiming to ensure that every child impacted by a parent’s cancer is never alone.
Cost: Free to children who qualify
Camp location: TBD
For more information: Abby Singler and Sonya Kim, osu@campkesem.org, 419-366-7991 and 440-552-9163, campkesem.org/find-a-camp/camp-kesem-at-the-ohio-state-university
Falcon Camp: Falcon Camp
Ages served: 6-16
Dates/times: 6/20-8/14
Description: Falcon Camp offers a beautiful lakefront setting, a talented staff and a wide variety of activities. Campers choose their own schedules within a general framework. The camp is ACA-accredited. Activities include horseback riding, sailing, riflery, drama, archery, canoes and much more. Sessions run from two to eight weeks, with a special one-week program for ages 6-9.
Cost: Varies with session length, $1,400 to $8,525
Camp location: Falcon Camp, Leesville Lake, 4251 Delta Road SW, Carrollton
For more information: Dave Devey, office@falconcamp.com, 216-991-2489, falconcamp.com
Simon Kenton Council, Boy Scouts of America: Chief Logan Reservation Summer Camp
Ages served: 11-17
Dates/times: 6/20-6/26, 6/27-7/3, 7/4-7/10, 7/11-7/17, 7/18-7/24, 7/25-7/31
Description: Chief Logan Reservation is nationally accredited and located outside of Chillicothe. Enjoy a flexible program and a friendly staff. Highlights include a climbing tower, zip line, shooting sports, STEM, handicraft and much more. Scouts may attend multiple weeks.
Cost: $300 to $350
Camp location: Chief Logan Reservation, 3600 Scout Camp Road, Ray
For more information: Phillip Smith, skcquestions@scouting.org, 614-436-7200, skcscouts.org
YMCA: YMCA Camp Willson
Ages served: 6-17
Dates/times: 6/13-8/6
Description: There’s nothing better than spending the summer in the great outdoors: swimming, hiking, horseback riding, fishing, making music, creating art and roasting marshmallows by the fireside.
Cost: $595 per week
Camp location: YMCA Camp Willson, 2732 County Road 11, Bellefontaine
For more information: Heather Graham, heather.graham@ymcacolumbus.org, 614-593-5722, ymcacampwillson.org/summer-camp