2021 Summer Camp Guide: Day Camps – Educational Enrichment and Equestrian

Columbus Parent

EDUCATIONAL ENRICHMENT

The Art of Music LLC: Art Safari

Ages served: 1-21

Dates/times: 6/14-7/2; less than 2 hours

Description: Art Safari Classes meet one hour per week for three weeks on Mondays or Fridays. In-studio and online programming offers art and music activities and experiences for children of all abilities ages 1-6 and their parent. School-age children have separate sessions.

Cost: $105 for three-week session

Camp location: The Art of Music LLC, 129 Orangewick Drive N., Lewis Center

For more information: Dawn Byus, dawn@theartofmusicllc.com, 937-645-7641, theartofmusicllc.com

The Art of Music LLC: Mix it Up!

Ages served: 1-21

Dates/times: 7/12-7/30; less than 2 hours

Description: Mix it Up classes meet one hour per week for three weeks on Mondays or Fridays. In-studio and online programming offers art and music activities and experiences for children of all abilities ages 1-6 and their parent. School-age children have separate sessions.

Cost: $105 for three-week session

Camp location: The Art of Music LLC, 129 Orangewick Drive N., Lewis Center

For more information: Dawn Byus, dawn@theartofmusicllc.com, 937-645-7641, theartofmusicllc.com

Center for Talent Development at Northwestern University: Center for Talent Development’s Summer 2021 Online Programs

Ages served: 4-18

Dates/times: 6/15-8/20; half day (2-5 hours)

Description: This summer, encourage your child to dig deeply into a subject of interest, build upon their academic strengths and connect with a global community of peers. CTD offers fast-paced, flexible, asynchronous programs and live online programs with social activities.

Cost: $300 to $2,000

Camp location: Online

For more information: ctd-admissions@northwestern.edu, 847-467-1575, ctd.northwestern.edu

Inspiring U: Sewing Camp

Ages served: 8-13

Dates/times: 6/1-6/4, 6/28-7/1, 7/26-7/29; half day (2-5 hours)

Description: Sewing Camp gives our students a chance to improve their skills by challenging them with many different sewing projects. All students must take a beginner sewing class with us or another business prior to camp. The camp includes machine and hand-sewing skills. Each four-day camp runs from 12:30-5:30 p.m.

Cost: $250

Camp location: Inspiring U, 409 W. Main St., Westerville

For more information: Beth Gabel, inspiringuclasses@gmail.com, 614-823-4100, inspiring-u.com/summer-kids-camps.html

Marburn Academy: Foundations of Reading

Ages served: 4-7

Dates/times: 7/7-7/30; half day (2-5 hours)

Description: This four-week program is designed to build foundational reading skills. Activities and curriculum are based around one of the most critical skills for reading: phonemic awareness. Skills taught include rhyming, dividing words into syllables and sounds, and letter identification. Programs are specifically designed for students with average to above-average intelligence who also have learning differences in reading, writing, mathematics and attention.

Cost: $700

Camp location: Marburn Academy, 9555 Johnstown Road, New Albany

For more information: Stephanie Royal, summerschool@marburnacademy.org, 614-433-0822, marburnacademy.org/community/summer-school

Marburn Academy: Lower Division Summer School

Ages served: 6-11

Dates/times: 7/7-7/30; half day (2-5 hours)

Description: This program is designed to explore, reinforce, practice and prevent summer learning loss while preparing for the next grade level. Instruction by Marburn-trained teachers occurs in small-group settings and allows for individualized attention, interaction and support. Programs are specifically designed for students with average to above-average intelligence who also have learning differences in reading, writing, mathematics and attention.

Cost: $1,800

Camp location: Marburn Academy, 9555 Johnstown Road, New Albany; and virtual

For more information: Stephanie Royal, summerschool@marburnacademy.org, 614-433-0822, marburnacademy.org/community/summer-school

Marburn Academy: Middle Division Summer School

Ages served: 10-15

Dates/times: 7/7-7/30; half day (2-5 hours)

Description: This program is specifically designed for adolescent learners to explore, reinforce, practice and prepare for the next grade level. Instruction by Marburn-trained teachers occurs in small groups, and individual attention and support are provided. Programs are specifically designed for students with average to above-average intelligence who also have learning differences in reading, writing, mathematics and attention.

Cost: $1,800

Camp location: Marburn Academy, 9555 Johnstown Road, New Albany; and virtual

For more information: Stephanie Royal, summerschool@marburnacademy.org, 614-433-0822, marburnacademy.org/community/summer-school

The Penmanship Lab: Get A Grip!: Handwriting Camp

Ages served: 5-11

Dates/times: TBD; full day (6+ hours)

Description: A sensory-motor curriculum, led by an occupational therapist, focuses on the developmental progression of handwriting skills. Creativity and skilled instruction are used to engage your child as they work on neatness, proper letter formation, pencil grip, spacing and sizing.

Cost: $210 to $300

Camp location: Online

For more information: Leslie Catlett, thepenmanshiplab@gmail.com, 614-379-3027, thepenmanshiplab.com

Sylvan Learning of Lewis Center: 1 Week Math Camp: Addition & Subtraction

Ages served: 6-8

Dates/times: 6/14-6/18, 7/26-7/30; half day (2-5 hours)

Description: Children will work to improve basic addition and subtraction skills.

Cost: $199

Camp location: Sylvan Learning of Lewis Center, 8933 S. Old State Road, Lewis Center

For more information: Kelly Casey, lewiscenter.oh@sylvanlearning.com, 614-505-7431, sylvanlearning.com/lewiscenteroh

Sylvan Learning of Lewis Center: 1 Week Math Camp: Fit for Algebra 1

Ages served: 11-14

Dates/times: 6/14-6/18, 7/26-7/30; half day (2-5 hours)

Description: Kids get in shape for Algebra 1 with an engaging mix of activities.

Cost: $199

Camp location: Sylvan Learning of Lewis Center, 8933 S. Old State Road, Lewis Center

For more information: Kelly Casey, Kelly Casey, lewiscenter.oh@sylvanlearning.com, 614-505-7431, sylvanlearning.com/lewiscenteroh

Sylvan Learning of Lewis Center: 1 Week Math Camp: Fraction Action!

Ages served: 8-12

Dates/times: 6/14-6/18, 7/26-7/30; half day (2-5 hours)

Description: Improve understanding of and gain confidence with fractions.

Cost: $199

Camp location: Sylvan Learning of Lewis Center, 8933 S. Old State Road, Lewis Center

For more information: Kelly Casey, lewiscenter.oh@sylvanlearning.com, 614-505-7431, sylvanlearning.com/lewiscenteroh

Sylvan Learning of Lewis Center: 1 Week Math Camp: Multiplication & Division

Ages served: 8-10

Dates/times: 6/14-6/18, 7/26-7/30; half day (2-5 hours)

Description: Improve basic multiplication and division skills.

Cost: $199

Camp location: Sylvan Learning of Lewis Center, 8933 S. Old State Road, Lewis Center

For more information: Kelly Casey, lewiscenter.oh@sylvanlearning.com, 614-505-7431, sylvanlearning.com/lewiscenteroh

Sylvan Learning of Lewis Center: 1 Week Math Camp: Solve This!

Ages served: 9-12

Dates/times: 6/14-6/18, 7/26-7/30; half day (2-5 hours)

Description: Students become confident, analytical thinkers and problem-solvers.

Cost: $199

Camp location: Sylvan Learning of Lewis Center, 8933 S. Old State Road, Lewis Center

For more information: Kelly Casey, lewiscenter.oh@sylvanlearning.com, 614-505-7431, sylvanlearning.com/lewiscenteroh

Sylvan Learning of Lewis Center: 1 Week Study Skills Camp

Ages served: 10-14

Dates/times: 6/21-6/25, 7/19-7/23; half day (2-5 hours)

Description: Give your child the skills and confidence for success in school.

Cost: $199

Camp location: Sylvan Learning of Lewis Center, 8933 S. Old State Road, Lewis Center

For more information: Kelly Casey, lewiscenter.oh@sylvanlearning.com, 614-505-7431, sylvanlearning.com/lewiscenteroh

Sylvan Learning of Lewis Center: 1 Week Writing Camp

Ages served: 9-13

Dates/times: 6/21-6/25, 7/19-7/23; half day (2-5 hours)

Description: Kids learn strategic and creative writing techniques to boost confidence.

Cost: $199

Camp location: Sylvan Learning of Lewis Center, 8933 S. Old State Road, Lewis Center

For more information: Kelly Casey, lewiscenter.oh@sylvanlearning.com, 614-505-7431, sylvanlearning.com/lewiscenteroh

Sylvan Learning of Lewis Center: 2 Week Read Ahead Camp

Ages served: 5-7

Dates/times: 6/14-6/25, 7/19-30; half day (2-5 hours)

Description: Kids develop the building blocks for early reading and writing skills through multisensory activities.

Cost: $299

Camp location: Sylvan Learning of Lewis Center, 8933 S. Old State Road, Lewis Center

For more information: Kelly Casey, Kelly Casey, lewiscenter.oh@sylvanlearning.com, 614-505-7431, sylvanlearning.com/lewiscenteroh

Thurber House: Thurber Summer Writing Camp

Ages served: 7-14

Dates/times: 6/7-8/13; half day (2-5 hours)

Description: Grab your imagination and pencil and join us for Thurber Summer Writing Camp. This summer, we have online or in-person half-day camps jam-packed with writing adventures, engaging teachers and lots of creativity. There is something for every young writer. Weeklong camps are offered for grades 2-3, 4-6 and 7-9.

Cost: $175 per week and up; scholarships are available

Camp location: Thurber Center, 91 Jefferson Ave., Columbus; and virtual

For more information: Meg Brown, megbrown@thurberhouse.org, 614-464-1032, thurberhouse.org

EQUESTRIAN

Bookmark Farms: Horse Lover’s Day Camp

Ages served: 5-11

Dates/times: 6/7-8/9; half day (2-5 hours) and full day (6+ hours)

Description: This is the longest-running camp of its kind in Central Ohio. Half-day campers have a mini riding lesson every day, and full-day campers ride twice per day. Learn about horses in a clean barn and natural farm setting. Create memories at summer horse camp.

Cost: $240 to $450

Camp location: Bookmark Farms, 8824 Morse Road SW, Pataskala

For more information: Annie Promen, bookmarkfarms@aol.com, 740-964-2601, bookmarkfarms.com