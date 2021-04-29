Special Advertising Section: 2021 Top Pediatric Dentists and Orthodontists in Central Ohio

Columbus Parent

This list is excerpted from the 2021 edition of topDentists, a database which includes listings for more than 280 dentists and specialists in the Greater Columbus metropolitan area. The Columbus list is based on thousands of detailed evaluations of dentists and professionals by their peers. The complete database is available at usatopdentists.com. For more information, call 706-364-0853; write P.O. Box 970, Augusta, GA 30903; email info@usatopdentists.com; or visit usatopdentists.com.

Methodology

TopDentists, LLC has more than 60 years of experience compiling peer-reviewed referral guides in the legal, dental and medical fields. Using this experience, along with the input of dentists across the United States, we have created a methodology that has been refined and improved over previous superlative guides. TopDentists lists dentists and specialists who have been chosen through an exhaustive survey in which thousands of the nation’s dental professionals confidentially evaluate their professional peers. No payment is required to be selected, nor is payment accepted in exchange for selection.

The nomination pool for topDentists consists of dentists and specialists that are current members of the American Dental Association and other dental societies. General dentists were asked to vote on nominees that are listed as specialists. Specialists are asked to vote only on nominees that are listed as general dentists.

Voting practitioners are also given an opportunity to offer more detailed comments on nominees and to provide additional nominations.

Voting professionals are provided the following criteria for determining if a nominee should be listed: years of experience, continuing education, manner with patients and physical results. All votes and comments are solicited with a guarantee of confidentiality.

Once the decisions have been finalized, the included dentists are checked against state dental boards for disciplinary actions to make sure they have an active license and are in good standing with the board. Then letters of congratulations are sent to all the listed dentists.

Of course, there are many fine dentists who are not included in this representative list. It is intended as a sampling of the great body of talent in the field of dentistry in Ohio. A dentist’s inclusion on our list is based on the subjective judgments of his or her fellow dentists.

2021 TOP DENTISTS LISTINGS

ORTHODONTICS

Jackie Berkowitz

Berkowitz Orthodontics, 955 N. Hamilton Road, Gahanna, 614-475-9800, berkybraces.com

Ewa T. Byczek

Dublin Orthodontics, 6890 Perimeter Drive, Suite B, Dublin, 614-718-2222, dublinorthodontics.com

Jesse Carmen

Carmen Orthodontics, 5225 E. Main St., Columbus, 614-864-5555, carmenorthodontics.com

Ronald Carmen

Carmen Orthodontics, 5225 E. Main St., Columbus, 614-864-5555, carmenorthodontics.com

Andrew M. Connor

Connor Orthodontics, 131 W. Wheeling St., Lancaster, 740-654-6030, connorortho.com

Brandon D. Cook

Hutta & Cook Orthodontics, 6641 N. High St., Suite 104, Worthington, 614-885-2000, huttasmiles.com

Victor J. Cook Jr.

Cook & Mess Orthodontics, 4775 Knightsbridge Blvd., Columbus, 614-457-6567, cookmessortho.com

Frank E. Cordray Jr.

Cordray Orthodontics, 96 Northwoods Blvd., Columbus, 614-436-7761, cordrayorthodontics.com

Bethany A. Crawford

Scioto Orthodontics, 6358 Scioto Darby Road, Hilliard, 614-363-2525, sciotobraces.com

Brian E. Crock

Crock Orthodontics, 175 McMillen Drive, Newark, 740-344-3372, crockortho.com

Lisa M. Davison

Davison Orthodontics, 395 W. Olentangy St., Powell, 614-389-8346, davisonorthodontics.com

Cheryl B. Golden

Golden Orthodontics, 3015 E. Main St., Columbus, 614-235-4800, goldenorthodontics.com

R. Brian Hardy

Hardy Orthodontics, 4199 Gantz Road, Grove City, 614-871-8200, hardyortho.com

Lynnsay R. Hickman

Hickman Orthodontics, 1418 Brice Road, Suite 105, Reynoldsburg, 614-501-0042, eastcolumbusbraces.com

Erik W. Hrabowy

Hrabowy Orthodontics, 3140 E. Broad St., Suite 200, Columbus, 614-235-2351, hrabowybraces.com

J. Larry Hutta

Hutta & Cook Orthodontics, 6641 N. High St., Suite 104, Worthington, 614-885-2000, huttasmiles.com

James T. Hutta

470 Silver Lane, Suite A, Gahanna, 614-855-8800, lovethatsmile.net

Dennis L. Johnson

Johnson Orthodontics, 1900 Crown Park Court, Columbus, 614-451-1402, johnsonbraces.com

Elizabeth K. Johnson

Scioto Orthodontics, 6358 Scioto Darby Road, Hilliard, 614-363-2525, sciotobraces.com

Jenny R. Maple

Maple Orthodontics, 260 Market St., Suite E, Columbus, 614-775-1000, straightsmile.com

Frank R. Marshall

Smile Doctors Braces, 5515 Scioto-Darby Road, Hilliard, 614-876-2892, orthodontist.smiledoctors.com

Amin Mason

Polaris Orthodontic Center, 1079 Polaris Parkway, Suite 130, Columbus, 614-781-6990, polarisorthodonticcenter.com

Ana M. Mercado

Nationwide Children’s Hospital, 700 Children’s Drive, Suite T5D, Columbus, 614-722-5602, nationwidechildrens.org

Joseph M. Mess

Cook & Mess Orthodontics, 4775 Knightsbridge Blvd., Columbus, 614-457-6567, cookmessortho.com

Mark T. Musgrave

Musgrave Orthodontics, 98 W. William St., Delaware, 740-362-6952, musgraveorthodontics.com

Mark D. Pierce

3854 N. High St., Columbus, 614-262-3047, markpiercedds.com

Jeffrey A. Price

470 Silver Lane, Suite A, Gahanna, 614-855-8800, lovethatsmile.net

Rashelle D. Salaita

Salaita & Emrich Orthodontics, 937 Polaris Woods Blvd., Westerville, 614-888-4577, westervillebraces.com

S. Richard Scott

239 E. Main St., Plain City, 614-873-4706, smilestolove.com

Jeffrey M. Shirck

Shirck Orthodontics, 196 E. Broad St., Suite B, Pataskala, 740-227-2076, shirckorthodontics.com

Kent M. Underwood

Smile Doctors, 10220 Sawmill Parkway, Powell, 614-761-9777, orthodontist.smiledoctors.com

Jeffrey M. Shirck

Wade Orthodontics, 5249 W. Broad St., Columbus, 614-878-7887, wadeorthodontics.com

Jared C. Zwick

Smile Doctors, 7420 State Road 161 E., Plain City, 614-889-7613, orthodontist.smiledoctors.com

PEDIATRIC DENTISTRY

Homa Amini

Nationwide Children’s Hospital, 700 Children’s Drive, Columbus, 614-722-5651, nationwidechildrens.org

Ashley Anderson

Hines Little Smiles Pediatric Dentistry, 5770 N. Hamilton Road, Suite A, Columbus, 614-423-6857, hineslittlesmiles.com

Carolyn A. Barber

395 N. West St., Suite A, Westerville, 614-898-9994, scottniemandds.com

Emmy Burns

Pediatric and Adolescent Dentistry, 3535 Fishinger Blvd., Suite 270, Hilliard, 614-876-4277, peddentistry.com

Paul S. Casamassimo

Nationwide Children’s Hospital, 700 Children’s Drive, Columbus, 614-722-5651, nationwidechildrens.org

Daniel B. Claman

Ohio State University College of Dentistry, 305 W. 12th Ave., Columbus, 614-292-0371, dentistry.osu.edu

Lucia C. Gerstmann

Buckeye Pediatric Dentistry, 1418 Brice Road, Suite 203, Reynoldsburg, 614-575-2225, buckeyepediatricdentistryohio.com

Ann L. Griffen

Ohio State University College of Dentistry, 305 W. 12th Ave., Columbus, 614-292-1472, nationwidechildrens.org

Erin L. Gross

Ohio State University College of Dentistry, 305 W. 12th Ave., Columbus, 614-292-1788, dentistry.osu.edu

Kimberly Hammersmith

Nationwide Children’s Hospital, 700 Children’s Drive, Columbus, 614-722-5651, nationwidechildrens.org

Robert S. Haring

Haring Pediatric Dental, 4395 W. Dublin-Granville Road, Dublin, 614-761-3361, dublinkidsdds.com

Mitzi L. Hines

Hines Little Smiles Pediatric Dentistry, 5770 N. Hamilton Road, Suite A, Columbus, 614-423-6857, hineslittlesmiles.com

Ashok Kumar

Nationwide Children’s Hospital, 700 Children’s Drive, Columbus, 614-722-5651, nationwidechildrens.org

Joshua M. Leavitt

Pediatric Dentistry of Central Ohio, 1600 Cross Creeks Blvd., Pickerington, 614-863-8500, pediatricdentistryofcentralohio.com

Yoon-Mi “Sophie” Matracia

Dublin Kids Dental, 6235 Perimeter Drive, Suite A, Dublin, 614-588-8350, dublinkidsdental.com

Dennis J. McTigue

Ohio State University College of Dentistry, 305 W. 12th Ave., Columbus, 614-292-0898, dentistry.osu.edu

Jeffrey T. Milton

Olentangy Pediatric Dentistry, 45 Clairedan Drive, Powell, 614-433-7474, olentangypediatricdentistry.com

Josephine M. Montero-Strickler

Hilliard Pediatric Dentistry, 5138 Norwich St., Hilliard, 614-876-5500, drjojostrickler.com

Scott W. Nieman

395 N. West St., Suite A, Westerville, 614-898-9994, scottniemandds.com

Sachin S. Parulkar

Delaware Pediatric Dentistry, 6284 Pullman Drive, Lewis Center, 740-657-1562, delawarekidsdentist.com

Mindy A. Price

Worthington Pediatric Dentistry, 117 Lazelle Road E., Suite D, Columbus, 614-888-3212, worthingtonpediatric.com

Sidney D. Price

Worthington Pediatric Dentists, 117 Lazelle Road, Suite D, Columbus, 614-888-3212, worthingtonpediatric.com

Diego A. Solis

Ohio State University Nisonger Center, 2879 Johnstown Road, Columbus, 614-342-5795, dentistry.osu.edu

Michael C. Soult

Bethel Olentangy Pediatric Dentistry, 4945 Olentangy River Road, Columbus, 614-459-0011, dentalreflections4kids.com

Janice A. Townsend

Ohio State University School of Dentistry, 305 W. 12th Ave., Columbus, 614-292-1509, dentistry.osu.edu

Kevin T. Weitzel

Pediatric and Adolescent Dentistry, 3535 Fishinger Blvd., Suite 270, Hilliard, 614-876-4277, peddentistry.com

