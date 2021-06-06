Vote Now in Columbus Parent’s 2021 Family Faves Reader Poll

Voting is now open for the 2021 Columbus Parent Family Faves reader poll. For the 11th year, we’re seeking your opinions on the best family-friendly businesses, dining, activities and events in Central Ohio.

There are 42 categories, each of which has multiple nominees—a list made up of those who earned at least 5 percent of the vote in last year’s survey. (In cases where a business closed, we substituted the next-highest vote-getter.) Each question also has an option to write in your own choice if your favorite isn’t listed.

Voting closes at noon Aug. 5. There is a limit of one ballot per person. Cast yours in the poll below or CLICK HERE.

Nominees (or anyone who wants to launch a write-in campaign) can download Family Faves marketing materials, including an 8.5- by-11 poster and printable fliers to give to customers, at columbusparent.com/vote4us.

Winners, plus runners-up and honorable mentions, will be revealed in our Fall issue.

Thanks for helping us recognize some of the best family-friendly spaces and places in Central Ohio!