Do You Enjoy Columbus Parent? Take Our Reader Survey

Columbus Parent is looking to learn more about our readers and what stories they enjoy, and we need your help.

We are conducting a survey to get feedback on the magazine and how our readers interact with it in print, online and/or on social media. We also want to find out what types of current content you enjoy and what topics you like to read about. We’ll use your input to help make the magazine even better.

Take the survey between now and Oct. 1 for a chance to win one of three $75 gift cards.

The survey is being conducted on our behalf by the Circulation Verification Council, our Kirkwood, Missouri-based auditing firm.

I hope you’ll take a few minutes to participate. Thanks in advance for sharing your opinions.