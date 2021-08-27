Dispatch Magazines Wins 11 Statewide Awards from SPJ Ohio Chapters

We’re pleased to announce that Dispatch Magazines received 11 awards in the 2021 Ohio’s Best Journalism Contest—eight of them first-place honors.

The 11 awards include a prestigious “Best of Show” win, in which Columbus Monthly was named Best Monthly in the state.

The Ohio’s Best Journalism Contest, an annual statewide competition sponsored by the Cincinnati, Cleveland and Columbus chapters of the Society of Professional Journalists, recognizes print, online and broadcast journalism. This year, 255 awards were given from 580 entries submitted for work published in 2020. Winners were announced Aug. 27.

Dispatch Magazines titles compete in the small print circulation category, for publications distributing 60,000 or fewer copies, and the digital media category.

Here are the award winners:

Columbus Alive

Best Arts/Entertainment story, first place, digital media category, Joel Oliphint, “When murals matter more than lives”

Best News Story, first place, digital media category, Andy Downing, “Bursting the Bexley bubble: A series of racist online attacks spur conversation, reflection”

Best Rock and Roll Feature Writing/Commentary/Review, first place, digital media category, Joel Oliphint, “The story behind the slow rollout of live music in Ohio”

Best Specialized Journalism Site, second place, digital media category, Columbus Alive

Columbus CEO

Best Public Service Journalism, first place, print (small) category, Columbus CEO staff, “Racial equity initiative”

Best Social Issues Reporting, first place, print (small) category, Katy Smith, “Doing the work that is required”

Columbus Monthly

Best of Show, first place, print (small) category, Columbus Monthly

Best Feature Writing, second place, freelance – print (small) category, Lori Kurtzman, “The Wild World of Joel Slaven”

Best Minority Issues Reporting, second place, print (small) category, Brittany Moseley, “Notes from Columbus’ Black Chefs”

Best Rock and Roll Feature Writing/Commentary/Review, first place, print (small) category, Dave Ghose and D.A. Steward, “Out of the Shadows”

Columbus Parent

Best Children’s Issues Reporting, first place, print (small) category, Kathy Lynn Gray, “Road to Recovery”

More:Dispatch Magazines Earn 42 Press Club of Cleveland Awards

More:Columbus CEO Earns National Recognition

More:Columbus Monthly is Nominated for Two National Awards