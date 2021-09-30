2021 Top Pediatric Doctors and Specialists in Columbus
Is your practitioner among the 155 best pediatricians, pediatric physicians and specialists in Central Ohio?
Your child’s health is one of your top concerns. You don’t trust their care to just anyone, but it can be hard to find a physician you can rely on and trust.
To that end, we have again partnered with Castle Connolly, which compiles a list of Top Doctors across the United States, to help you in your search. All the physicians in this directory were peer-nominated, screened and deemed by Castle Connolly to be among the best in the region or nation in their medical specialty.
The 2021 Top Doctors directory features 155 physicians practicing in 35 specialties. They are listed alphabetically by specialty, then last name. In addition to including all of Castle Connolly’s pediatric practice areas, we also list doctors who possess special expertise related to children, adolescents or pediatric care.
All information in the directory was provided by Castle Connolly, which relies on doctors to keep their profiles up to date. Because of the size of the list, we did not independently verify physician information.
How the List Was Compiled
Castle Connolly Top Doctors is a health care research company and the official source for Top Doctors for the past 25 years. Castle Connolly’s established nomination survey, research, screening and selection process, under the direction of an M.D., involves many hundreds of thousands of physicians as well as academic medical centers, specialty hospitals, and regional and community hospitals all across the nation.
The online nominations process—located at castleconnolly.com/nominations—is open to all licensed physicians in America, who are able to nominate physicians in any medical specialty and in any part of the country, as well as indicate whether the nominated physicians are, in their opinion, among the best in their region in their medical specialty or among the best in the nation in their medical specialty. Once nominated, Castle Connolly’s physician-led team of researchers follows a rigorous screening process to select top doctors on both the national and regional levels.
Careful screening of doctors’ educational and professional experience is essential before final selection is made among those physicians most highly regarded by their peers. The result: We identify the top doctors in America and provide you, the consumer, with detailed information about their education, training and special expertise in our paperback guides, national and regional magazine “Top Doctors” features, and online directories.
Doctors do not and cannot pay to be selected and profiled as Castle Connolly Top Doctors.
Physicians selected for inclusion in this magazine’s “Top Doctors” feature also appear online at castleconnolly.com, or in conjunction with other Castle Connolly Top Doctors databases online on other sites and/or in print.
Castle Connolly was acquired by Everyday Health Group (EHG), one of the world’s most prominent digital health care companies, in late 2018. EHG, a recognized leader in patient and provider education, attracts an engaged audience of over 53 million health consumers and over 780,000 U.S. practicing physicians and clinicians to its premier health and wellness websites. EHG combines social listening data and analytics expertise to deliver highly personalized health care consumer content and effective patient engagement solutions. EHG’s vision is to drive better clinical and health outcomes through decision-making informed by highly relevant data and analytics. Health care professionals and consumers are empowered with trusted content and services through the Everyday Health Group’s flagship brands including Everyday Health®, What to Expect®, MedPage Today®, Health eCareers®, PRIME Education® and our exclusive partnership with MayoClinic.org and The Mayo Clinic Diet®. Everyday Health Group is a division of J2 Global Inc. (NASDAQ: JCOM) and is headquartered in New York City.
See a flippable version of the Top Doctors section as it appears in the Fall 2021 issue after the Allergy & Immunology listings.
Adolescent Medicine
Multidisciplinary health care specialist trained in the unique physical, psychological and social characteristics of adolescents and their health care needs
Elise DeVore Berlan, Adolescent Gynecology, Reproductive Health, Sexually Transmitted Diseases; Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Department of Adolescent Medicine, 700 Children’s Drive, Columbus, 614-722-2450
Andrea Bonny, Opioid Addiction, Reproductive Health; Nationwide Children’s Hospital, 380 Butterfly Gardens Drive, Columbus, 614-722-2450
Cynthia M. Holland-Hall, Sexually Transmitted Diseases, Eating Disorders, Reproductive Health; Nationwide Children’s Hospital, 380 Butterfly Gardens Drive, Columbus, 614-722-2450
Steven C. Matson, Sexually Transmitted Diseases, Opioid Addiction, Addiction/Substance Abuse, Men’s Health-Adolescent; Nationwide Children’s Hospital, 380 Butterfly Gardens Drive, Columbus, 614-722-2450
Allergy & Immunology
Treats such conditions as asthma, anaphylaxis, rhinitis, eczema and adverse reactions to drugs, foods and insect stings, as well as immune deficiency issues
Jennifer Z. Bullock, Asthma & Allergy, Food Allergy, Sinus Disorders, Pediatric Allergy & Immunology; Bullock Allergy & Asthma, 170 Northwoods Blvd., Suite 120, Columbus, 614-635-9606
Mitchell Grayson, Asthma, Allergic Rhinitis, Anaphylaxis, Allergy; Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Division of Allergy & Immunology, 700 Children’s Drive, Columbus, 614-722-5500
David W. Hauswirth, Asthma & Allergy, Pediatric Allergy & Immunology; Ohio ENT & Allergy Physicians, 6670 Perimeter Drive, Suite 270, Dublin, 614-273-2230
Grace Y. Ryu, Asthma & Allergy, Pediatric Allergy & Immunology; Midwest Allergy, 8080 Ravines Edge Court, Columbus, 614-846-5944
Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
Specializes in the prevention, diagnosis and treatment of mental, addictive and emotional disorders in minors
David A. Axelson, Mood Disorders, Behavioral Disorders; Downtown Close To Home Center, 444 Butterfly Gardens Drive, Columbus, 614-722-2000
Richard H. Gilchrist, Psychopharmacology, Psychosomatic Disorders; Behavioral Health Pavilion, 444 Butterfly Gardens Drive, Columbus, 614-355-8090
Child Neurology
Specialist who diagnoses and treats all types of disease or impaired function of the brain, spinal cord, peripheral nerves, muscles and autonomic nervous system, as well as the blood vessels that relate to these structures
Anne M. Connolly, Muscular Dystrophy, Neuromuscular Disorders; Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Neurology, 700 Children’s Drive, Columbus, 614-722-4625
Warren D. Lo, Stroke; Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Department of Neurology, 700 Children’s Drive, Columbus, 614-722-6200
Margie A. Ream, Neonatal Neurology, Epilepsy; Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Neurology, 455 Executive Campus Drive, Westerville, 614-722-4625
Laurel Slaughter, Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Department of Neurology, 700 Children’s Drive, Columbus, 614-722-6200
Chang-Yong Tsao, Mitochondrial Disorders, Muscular Dystrophy, Epilepsy, Neuromuscular Disorders; Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Department of Neurology, 700 Children’s Drive, Columbus, 614-722-6200
Clinical Genetics
Specialist trained in diagnostic and therapeutic procedures for patients with genetically linked diseases
Dennis W. Bartholomew, Genetic Disorders; Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Genetic and Genomic Medicine, 700 Children’s Drive, Columbus, 614-722-6200
Kandamurugu Manickam, Down Syndrome, Williams Syndrome, Cancer Genetics; Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Genetic and Genomic Medicine, 700 Children’s Drive, Columbus, 614-722-3535
Kim L. McBride, Genetic Disorders, Lysosomal Diseases, Inborn Errors of Metabolism; Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Genetic and Genomic Medicine, 700 Children’s Drive, Columbus, 614-722-3535
Dermatology
Diagnoses and treats pediatric and adult patients with benign and malignant disorders of the skin, mouth, external genitalia, hair and nails, as well as a number of sexually transmitted diseases
Michael C. Duffey, Pediatric Dermatology; Barrett & Geiss Dermatology, 2000 Newark Granville Road, Suite 202, Granville, 740-587-3376
Patricia M. Witman, Pediatric Dermatology, Vascular Malformations/Birthmarks, Atopic Dermatitis, Hemangiomas/Birthmarks; Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Division of Dermatology, 700 Children’s Drive, Columbus, 614-722-5777
Developmental-Behavioral Pediatrics
Specialist trained in physical, emotional, behavioral and social development of children
Rebecca A. Baum, Autism Spectrum Disorders, ADD/ADHD; Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Developmental-Behavioral Pediatrics, 700 Children’s Drive, Columbus, 614-722-4050
Diagnostic Radiology
Uses imaging to diagnose patients
Brent H. Adler, Musculoskeletal Imaging; Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Department of Radiology, 700 Children’s Drive, Columbus, 614-722-8403
David G. Bates, Gastrointestinal Imaging, Genitourinary Radiology, Pediatric Radiology; Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Department of Radiology, 700 Children’s Drive, Columbus, 614-355-4195
Mark J. Hogan, Pediatric Radiology, Interventional Radiology; Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Department of Radiology, 700 Children’s Drive, Columbus, 614-722-2289
Jerome A. Rusin, Pediatric Neuroradiology; Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Department of Radiology, 700 Children’s Drive, Columbus, 614-722-2297
Family Medicine
Treats all ages, sexes, organs and diseases
Sarah J. Alley, Fairfield Medical Associates, 1781 Countryside Drive, Lancaster, 740-687-8600
Kimberly B. Austin, Women’s Health, Preventive Medicine, Chronic Illness; OhioHealth, Primary Care Physicians, 300 Polaris Parkway, Suite 3000, Westerville, 614-533-3354
Scott R. Baker, Fairfield Healthcare Professionals, Old Schoolhouse Family Practice, 1955 Lancaster-Newark Road, Lancaster, 740-689-2820
Lucas D. Beeley, OhioHealth, Primary Care Physicians, 6905 Hospital Drive, Suite 200, Dublin, 614-544-8150
Mimi Ghosh, Diabetes, Cholesterol/Lipid Disorders, Telemedicine, Post COVID-19 Care; Ohio State University Family Physicians Crown Park, 1980 Bethel Road, Suite 100, Columbus, 614-685-6056
Rebecca Grant, Diabetes, Hypertension, Adolescent Medicine; Outpatient Care East, 543 Taylor Ave., Columbus, 614-688-6490
John F. Hedge, Primary Care Sports Medicine; OhioHealth MAX Sports Medicine, 3705 Olentangy River Road, Suite 260, Columbus, 614-533-6600
Randy L. Hinkle, Preventive Medicine, Sports Medicine, Women’s Health; OhioHealth, Primary Care Physicians, 300 Polaris Parkway, Suite 3000, Westerville, 614-533-3354
Susanna E. Johnson, Central Ohio Primary Care, McConnell Family Practice, 118 Morey Drive, Suite E, Marysville, 937-738-2126
Joseph C. Linscott, Linscott Family Practice, 225 Stocksdale Drive, Marysville, 937-644-2070
Jean E. McKee, Adolescent Medicine, Asthma, Diabetes, Preventive Medicine; Mount Carmel Medical Group, 7100 Graphics Way, Suite 2400, Lewis Center, 740-953-4100
Lakshmi Seshadri, Diabetes, Preventive Medicine, Women’s Health; OhioHealth, Primary Care Physicians, 6905 Hospital Drive, Suite 200, Dublin, 614-544-8150
Samuel D. Weller, Madison Health, Primary Care of West Jefferson, 101 E. Main St., West Jefferson, 740-845-7500
Neonatal-Perinatal Medicine
Pediatrician who is the principal care provider for sick newborns
Leif D. Nelin, Prematurity/Low Birth Weight Infants, Neonatal Chronic Lung Disease (CLD), Lung Disease in Newborns, Neonatal Respiratory Care; Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Department of Neonatology, 700 Children’s Drive, Columbus, 614-722-2000
Neurological Surgery
Provides the operative and nonoperative management of disorders of the central, peripheral and autonomic nervous systems
Jeffrey R. Leonard, Pediatric Neurosurgery, Chiari Malformations, Brain & Spinal Cord Tumors; Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Neurosurgery, 700 Children’s Drive, Columbus, 614-722-2010
Neurology
Specializes in the diagnosis and treatment of all types of diseases or impaired functions of the brain, spinal cord, peripheral nerves, muscles and autonomic nervous system
Zarife Sahenk, Neuro-Pathology, Neuromuscular Disorders; Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Department of Neurology, 700 Children’s Drive, Columbus, 614-722-6200
Obstetrics & Gynecology
Possesses special knowledge, skills and professional capability in the medical and surgical care of the female reproductive system and associated disorders
Leah Maderia Adkins, Adolescent Gynecology, Menopause Problems, Women’s Health, Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome; MaternOhio Premier, 5150 Bradenton Ave., Suite A, Dublin, 614-459-1000
Geri D. Hewitt, Pediatric & Adolescent Gynecology; Ohio State OB/GYN at Worthington, 160 W. Wilson Bridge Road, Suite 2101, Worthington, 614-293-3069
Kathleen Q. Lutter, Gynecology Only, Women’s Health, Adolescent Gynecology, Menopause Problems; OhioHealth Riverside Methodist Hospital, Avina Women’s Care, 3545 Olentangy River Road, Suite 401, Columbus, 614-261-0101
Komal Narula, Women’s Health, Adolescent Gynecology, Menopause Problems, Gynecologic Ultrasound; MaternOhio Premier, 5150 Bradenton Ave., Suite A, Dublin, 614-459-1000
Ophthalmology
Medically trained to diagnose, monitor and medically or surgically treat all ocular and visual disorders
N. Douglas Baker, Glaucoma, Glaucoma-Pediatric; Ophthalmic Surgeons and Consultants of Ohio, 262 Neil Ave., Suite 430, Columbus, 614-221-7464
Don Bremer, Pediatric Ophthalmology, Strabismus, Retinopathy of Prematurity; Pediatric Ophthalmology Associates, 433 N. Cleveland Ave., Westerville, 614-224-6222
Cybil B. Cassady, Pediatric Ophthalmology, Glaucoma; Pediatric Ophthalmology Associates, 555 S. 18th St., Suite 4C, Columbus, 614-224-6222
Julie M. Lange, Pediatric Ophthalmology; Pediatric Ophthalmology Associates, 555 S. 18th St., Suite 4C, Columbus, 614-224-6222
Mary Lou McGregor, Pediatric Ophthalmology, Low Vision, Strabismus; Pediatric Ophthalmology Associates, 555 S. 18th St., Suite 4C, Columbus, 614-224-6222
Orthopedic Surgery
Involved with the care of patients whose musculoskeletal problems include congenital deformities, trauma, infections, tumors, metabolic disturbances of the musculoskeletal system, injuries and degenerative diseases of the spine, hands, feet, knees, hips, shoulders and elbows
Christopher A. Iobst, Pediatric Orthopedic Surgery, Limb Lengthening; Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Center for Limb Lengthening & Reconstruction, 479 Parsons Ave., Columbus, 614-722-5175
Kevin E. Klingele, Pediatric Orthopedic Surgery; Sports Medicine & Orthopedic Center, 584 County Line Road W., Westerville, 614-722-5175
Otolaryngology
Head and neck surgeon who provides comprehensive medical and surgical care for patients with diseases and disorders that affect the ears, nose, throat, respiratory and upper alimentary systems and related structures
Michael D. Martyn, Pediatric & Adult Otolaryngology; Ohio ENT & Allergy Physicians, 974 Bethel Road, Suite A, Columbus, 614-273-2230
Evan Tobin, Nasal & Sinus Surgery, Pediatric & Adult Otolaryngology, Sleep Disorders/Apnea/Snoring, Nasal & Sinus Disorders; Ohio ENT & Allergy Physicians, 6573 E. Broad St., Suite A, Columbus, 614-273-2230
Darryl N. Willett, Pediatric & Adult Otolaryngology; Ohio ENT & Allergy Physicians, 974 Bethel Road, Suite A, Columbus, 614-273-2230
Otolaryngology/Facial Plastic Surgery
Surgically corrects and enhances the ears, nose, throat and related structures of the head and neck
Jeffrey A. Hall, Facial Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, Pediatric Facial Plastic Surgery; Ohio ENT & Allergy Physicians, 974 Bethel Road, Suite A, Columbus, 614-273-2230
Pathology
Deals with the causes and nature of disease and contributes to diagnosis, prognosis and treatment through knowledge gained by the laboratory application of the biologic, chemical and physical sciences
Christopher R. Pierson, Neuro-Pathology, Brain Tumors, Central Nervous System Cancer, Perinatal Pathology; Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Laboratory Medicine/Anatomic Pathology, 700 Children’s Drive, Columbus, 614-722-5450
Pediatric Allergy & Immunology
Allergist/immunologist who works with children
Elizabeth A. Erwin, Asthma & Allergy, Immune Deficiency; Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Department of Allergy & Immunology, 700 Children’s Drive, Columbus, 614-722-4404
Peter J. Mustillo, Immunology, Allergy; Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Department of Allergy & Immunology, 700 Children’s Drive, Columbus, 614-722-4404
David R. Stukus, Asthma, Food Allergy; Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Department of Allergy & Immunology, 555 S. 18th St., Columbus, 614-722-6200
Pediatric Cardiology
Treats heart diseases and abnormalities in children
Curt J. Daniels, Congenital Heart Disease, Pulmonary Hypertension, Cardiac Catheterization; The Heart Center, 700 Children’s Drive, Columbus, 614-722-2555
Robert J. Gajarski Jr., Transplant Medicine-Heart; The Heart Center, 700 Children’s Drive, Columbus, 614-722-2555
Naomi J. Kertesz, Arrhythmias; The Heart Center, 700 Children’s Drive, Columbus, 614-722-2555
John P. Kovalchin, Echocardiography, Cardiac MRI, Congenital Heart Disease-Adult & Child, Cardiac Imaging; The Heart Center, 700 Children’s Drive, Columbus, 614-722-2555
Karen M. Texter, Fetal Echocardiography, Congenital Heart Disease; The Heart Center, 700 Children’s Drive, Columbus, 614-722-2555
Pediatric Endocrinology
Endocrinologist who works with children
Sasigarn A. Bowden, Diabetes, Metabolic Bone Disorders, Calcium Disorders, Obesity; Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Endocrinology, Metabolism & Diabetes, 700 Children’s Drive, Columbus, 614-722-6200
Monika Chaudhari, Diabetes, Turner Syndrome, Adrenal Disorders, Growth Disorders; Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Endocrinology, Metabolism & Diabetes, 700 Children’s Drive, Columbus, 614-722-6200
Robert P. Hoffman, Hypoglycemia, Diabetes; Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Endocrinology, Metabolism & Diabetes, 700 Children’s Drive, Columbus, 614-722-6200
Pediatric Gastroenterology
Gastroenterologist who works with children
John A. Barnard, Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Department of Pediatric Gastroenterology, 700 Children’s Drive, Columbus, 614-722-6200
Carlo Di Lorenzo, Gastrointestinal Motility Disorders, Gastrointestinal Functional Disorders; Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Department of Pediatric Gastroenterology, 700 Children’s Drive, Columbus, 614-722-6200
Ivor D. Hill, Celiac Disease, Gastrointestinal Disorders, Malabsorption Syndrome, Diarrheal Diseases; Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Department of Pediatric Gastroenterology, 700 Children’s Drive, Columbus, 614-722-6200
Kent C. Williams, Gastrointestinal Functional Disorders, Endoscopy, GI Disorders in Autism; Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Department of Pediatric Gastroenterology, 700 Children’s Drive, Columbus, 614-722-6200
Pediatric Hematology-Oncology
Diagnoses and treats blood diseases and cancers in children
Rolla F. Abu-Arja, Bone Marrow Transplant, Immune Deficiency; Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Department of Hematology & Oncology, 700 Children’s Drive, Columbus, 614-722-3250
Jeffery J. Auletta, Bone Marrow & Stem Cell Transplant, Infections in Cancer Patients, Immunotherapy, Pediatric Cancers; Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Department of Hematology & Oncology, 700 Children’s Drive, Columbus, 614-722-3250
Timothy P. Cripe, Solid Tumors, Bone Tumors, Neuroblastoma; Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Department of Hematology & Oncology, 700 Children’s Drive, Columbus, 614-722-3250
Amy L. Dunn, Hemophilia, Thrombotic Disorders; Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Department of Hematology & Oncology, 700 Children’s Way, Columbus, 614-722-3250
Bryce A. Kerlin, Thrombotic Disorders, Bleeding/Coagulation Disorders; Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Department of Hematology & Oncology, 700 Children’s Drive, Columbus, 614-722-3250
Randal S. Olshefski, Brain Tumors; Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Department of Hematology & Oncology, 700 Children’s Drive, Columbus, 614-722-3250
Mark A. Ranalli, Neuroblastoma, Kidney Cancer, Germ Cell Tumors, Melanoma; Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Department of Hematology & Oncology, 700 Children’s Drive, Columbus, 614-722-3250
Nicholas Yeager, Bone Tumors, Sarcoma-Soft Tissue; Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Department of Hematology & Oncology, 700 Children’s Drive, Columbus, 614-722-3250
Pediatric Infectious Disease
Internist who deals with infectious diseases of all types and in all organs, as they present in children
William J. Barson, Streptococcal Infections, Meningitis; Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Department of Infectious Disease, 555 S. 18th St., Columbus, 614-722-4450
William Garrett Hunt, Tuberculosis, Infections in Immunocompromised Patients, Infectious Disease-Perinatal; Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Department of Infectious Disease, 555 S. 18th St., Columbus, 614-722-4450
Octavio Ramilo, Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Department of Infectious Disease, 555 S. 18th St., Columbus, 614-722-4450
Pablo J. Sanchez, Infectious Disease-Perinatal; Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Department of Infectious Disease, 555 S. 18th St., Columbus, 614-722-4450
Pediatric Nephrology
Nephrologist who works with children
John D. Mahan, Dialysis Care, Renal Replacement Therapy, Kidney Disease-Chronic, Hemolytic Uremic Syndrome; Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Department of Nephrology, 700 Children’s Drive, Columbus, 614-722-6200
Hiren P. Patel, Kidney Disease-Chronic, Hypertension; Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Department of Nephrology, 700 Children’s Drive, Columbus, 614-722-6200
Beth A. Vogt, Hypertension, Kidney Disease-Chronic, Dialysis Care; Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Division of Nephrology, 700 Children’s Drive, Columbus, 614-722-6200
Pediatric Otolaryngology
Otolaryngologist who works with children
Charles A. Elmaraghy, Sinus Disorders/Surgery, Airway Disorders, Head & Neck Tumors; Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Department of Pediatric Otolaryngology, 700 Children’s Drive, Columbus, 614-722-3150
Jonathan M. Grischkan, Airway Disorders, Sleep Disorders/Apnea, Head & Neck Surgery; Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Department of Otolaryngology, 555 S. 18th St., Columbus, 614-722-6200
Meredith N. Merz Lind, Airway Disorders, Head & Neck Surgery, Sleep Apnea; Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Department of Otolaryngology, 555 S. 18th St., Columbus, 614-722-6200
James M. Ruda, Sinus Disorders, Sleep Disorders/Apnea, Voice Disorders; Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Department of Otolaryngology, 555 S. 18th St., Columbus, 614-722-6200
Gregory James Wiet, Vocal Cord Disorders, Voice Disorders, Ear Infections, Cleft Palate/Lip; Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Department of Otolaryngology, 555 S. 18th St., Columbus, 614-722-6600
Pediatric Pulmonology
Treats diseases of the lungs in children
Karen S. McCoy, Cystic Fibrosis, Asthma; Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Division of Pulmonary Medicine, 700 Children’s Drive, Columbus, 614-722-4766
Shahid I. Sheikh, Asthma, Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia, Cystic Fibrosis; Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Division of Pulmonary Medicine, 700 Children’s Drive, Columbus, 614-722-4766
Richard D. Shell, Cystic Fibrosis, Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia, Asthma, Pulmonary Complications-Neurodisability; Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Division of Pulmonary Medicine, 700 Children’s Drive, Columbus, 614-722-4766
Mark Splaingard, Sleep Disorders, Ventilation Management-Long Term, Apnea in Infants, Pulmonary Complications-Neurodisability; Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Division of Pulmonary Medicine, 700 Children’s Drive, Columbus, 614-722-4766
Pediatric Rheumatology
Treats disorders of the joints, muscles, bones and tendons in children
Stacy P. Ardoin, Lupus/SLE; Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Division of Rheumatology, 700 Children’s Drive, Floor 4, Columbus, 614-722-5525
Pediatric Surgery
Manages a broad spectrum of surgical conditions affecting almost any area of the body in children
Gail E. Besner, Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Department of Pediatric Surgery, 700 Children’s Drive, Columbus, 614-722-3900
Renata B. Fabia, Burn Care, Trauma; Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Department of Pediatric Surgery, 700 Children’s Drive, Columbus, 614-722-3900
Jonathan I. Groner, Trauma; Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Department of Pediatric Surgery, 700 Children’s Drive, Columbus, 614-722-3900
Brian D. Kenney, Minimally Invasive Surgery, Critical Care; Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Department of Pediatric Surgery, 700 Children’s Drive, Columbus, 614-722-3900
Marc P. Michalsky, Bariatric/Obesity Surgery, Robotic Surgery, Neonatal Surgery; Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Department of Pediatric Surgery, 700 Children’s Drive, Columbus, 614-722-3900
Benedict C. Nwomeh, Inflammatory Bowel Disease; Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Department of Pediatric Surgery, 700 Children’s Drive, Columbus, 614-722-3900
Oluyinka O. Olutoye, Fetal Surgery, Congenital Malformations, Congenital Anomalies-Neonatal, Spina Bifida; Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Department of Pediatric Surgery, 700 Children’s Drive, Columbus, 614-722-5121
Rajan K. Thakkar, Trauma, Burn Care; Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Department of Pediatric Surgery, 700 Children’s Drive, Columbus, 614-722-3900
Pediatric Urology
Deals with disorders of the urinary system in children
Venkata R. Jayanthi, Urinary Tract Infections, Hydronephrosis, Hypospadias, Laparoscopic Surgery; Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Department of Urology, 555 S. 18th St., Suite D, Columbus, 614-722-6630
Pediatrics
Deals with the physical, emotional and social health of children from birth to young adulthood
Hanaa Abdelmessih, Licking Memorial Pediatrics-Tamarack, 1865 Tamarack Road, Suite G, Newark, 220-564-4934
Nikola Al-ain, Marysville Pediatrics, 610 S. Plum St., Marysville, 937-644-1920
Richard Baltisberger, Licking Memorial Pediatrics-Tamarack, 1866 Tamarack Road, Suite G, Newark, 220-564-4940
Carrie J. Barnes-Mullett, Pediatric Associates, 905 Old Diley Road, Pickerington, 614-864-3222
Kathleen Blake, Pediatric Associates, 7420 Gooding Blvd., Suite 100, Delaware, 740-657-8000
Jennifer Burkham, Pediatric Associates, 7420 Gooding Blvd., Suite 100, Columbus, 740-657-8000
Shari L. Burns, Pediatric Associates, 905 Old Diley Road, Pickerington, 614-864-3222
Jennifer H. Campbell, Central Ohio Primary Care, Building Blocks Pediatrics, 6503 E. Broad St., Suite 100, Columbus, 614-434-5437
Amy E. Deibel, Pediatric Associates, 905 Old Diley Road, Pickerington, 614-864-3222
Kevin Dickerson, Central Ohio Primary Care Physicians, 4885 Olentangy River Road, Suite 2-10, Columbus, 614-267-7878
Julie M. Dunlea, Pediatric Associates, 905 Old Diley Road, Pickerington, 614-864-3222
Michael R. Franks, Powell Pediatric Care, 55 Clairedan Drive, Powell, 614-888-8989
Jumana C. Giragos, Pediatric Associates, 4595 Trueman Blvd., Hilliard, 614-529-0771
Megan E. Heitzman, Pediatric Associates, 905 Old Diley Road, Pickerington, 614-864-3222
Michele M. Hensley, Pediatric Associates of Lancaster, 1554 Wesley Way, Lancaster, 740-687-6386
Christopher B. Houts, Powell Pediatric Care, 55 Clairedan Drive, Powell, 614-888-8989
Cheryl K. Kirkby, Mill Valley Pediatrics, 17853 State Route 31, Suite C, Marysville, 937-578-4210
William E. Knobeloch, Nutrition, Telemedicine, ADD/ADHD; American Health Network, 1671 W. Main St., Newark, 740-522-5437
Irene P. Koesters, Newborn Care; Olentangy Pediatrics, 4775 Knightsbridge Blvd., Suite 207, Columbus, 614-442-5557
Justin A. Krueger, Newborn Care; Central Ohio Primary Care, Marysville Primary Care, 140 Coleman’s Crossing Blvd., Suite 210, Marysville, 937-644-1441
Robert C. LaMonte, Pediatric Associates, 4595 Trueman Blvd., Hilliard, 614-529-0771
William W. Long, Pediatric Associates, 905 Old Diley Road, Pickerington, 614-864-3222
Jennifer Lynn Miller, Pediatric Associates of Lancaster, 1554 Wesley Way, Lancaster, 740-687-6386
Mark A. Muresan, Professional Pediatrics of Hilliard, 5510 Nike Drive, Hilliard, 614-529-4260
Garey H. Noritz, Neurodevelopmental Disorders, Complex Diagnosis; Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Complex Health Care Clinic, 700 Children’s Drive, Columbus, 614-722-5808
Autumn M. O’Brien, Newborn Care; Olentangy Pediatrics, 4775 Knightsbridge Blvd., Suite 207, Columbus, 614-442-5557
Janet S. Orr, Central Ohio Primary Care, Building Blocks Pediatrics, 6503 E. Broad St., Suite 100, Columbus, 614-434-5437
Brad T. Pfau, American Health Network, 1671 W. Main St., Newark, 740-522-5437
Barbara B. Rayo, Pediatric Associates, 4595 Trueman Blvd., Hilliard, 614-529-0771
Purbi S. Sahai, Ohio Center for Pediatrics, 6255 Emerald Parkway, Building A - Suite A, Dublin, 614-766-3344
Elizabeth Schloss, Hilliard Pediatrics, 3855 Trueman Court, Hilliard, 614-777-1800
Robert W. Snyder, Newborn Care; Hilliard Pediatrics, 3855 Trueman Court, Hilliard, 614-777-1800
Donna L. Sterling, Central Ohio Primary Care Physicians, 4885 Olentangy River Road, Suite 2-10, Columbus, 614-267-7878
Nicholas S. Stevens, Pediatric Associates, 905 Old Diley Road, Pickerington, 614-864-3222
Nazhat Taj-Schaal, Ohio State Outpatient Care Lewis Center, 6515 Pullman Drive, Lewis Center, 614-688-7150
Katrina S. Tansky, Nutrition, Obesity; Central Ohio Primary Care, Step by Step Pediatrics, 540 N. Cleveland Ave., Suite 200, Westerville, 614-891-9505
Timothy A. Teller, Newborn Care; Hilliard Pediatrics, 3855 Trueman Court, Hilliard, 614-777-1800
John D. Toth, Pediatric Associates, 7420 Gooding Blvd., Suite 100, Delaware, 740-657-8000
H. Scott Tyson, Pediatric Associates, 905 Old Diley Road, Pickerington, 614-864-3222
Diana T. Wagner, Pediatric Associates, 4595 Trueman Blvd., Hilliard, 614-529-0771
Ray Wheasler, Professional Pediatrics of Hilliard, 5510 Nike Drive, Hilliard, 614-529-4260
Jennifer R. White, Newborn Care; Central Ohio Primary Care Physicians, 4885 Olentangy River Road, Suite 2-10, Columbus, 614-267-7878
Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Also referred to as rehabilitation medicine; diagnoses, evaluates and treats patients with physical disabilities
Karl W. Klamar, Brain Injury Rehabilitation, Concussion, Movement Disorders; Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, 700 Children’s Drive, Columbus, 614-722-5050
Michelle A. Miller, Pediatric Rehabilitation, Trauma Rehabilitation; Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, 700 Children’s Drive, Columbus, 614-722-5050
Plastic Surgery
Deals with the repair, reconstruction or replacement of physical defects of form or function involving the skin, musculoskeletal system, facial structures, hands, extremities, breasts, trunk and external genitalia
Richard Eugene Kirschner, Cleft Palate/Lip, Craniofacial Surgery; Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Department of Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery, 700 Children’s Drive, Suite 20558, Columbus, 614-722-6299
Amy M. Moore, Hand Surgery, Pediatric Plastic Surgery; Ohio State University Plastic Surgery, 915 Olentangy River Road, Suite 2140, Columbus, 614-293-8566
Sports Medicine
Specialist trained for the enhancement of health and fitness, and for the prevention of injury and illness
James R. Borchers Jr., Musculoskeletal Injuries, Repetitive Strain Injuries, Pediatric Sports Medicine, Orthopedics-nonsurgical; Jameson Crane Sports Medicine Institute, 2835 Fred Taylor Drive, Suite 2000, Columbus, 614-293-3600
Thomas L. Pommering, Pediatric Sports Medicine; Nationwide Children’s Sports Medicine, 584 County Line Road W., Westerville, 614-722-6200
Thoracic & Cardiac Surgery
Provides the operative, perioperative and critical care of patients with pathologic conditions in the chest
Mark E. Galantowicz, Cardiothoracic Surgery; Nationwide Children’s Hospital, 700 Children’s Drive, Columbus, 614-722-3101
This story is from the Fall 2021 issue of Columbus Parent.