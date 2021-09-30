2021 Top Pediatric Doctors and Specialists in Columbus

Columbus Parent

Your child’s health is one of your top concerns. You don’t trust their care to just anyone, but it can be hard to find a physician you can rely on and trust.

To that end, we have again partnered with Castle Connolly, which compiles a list of Top Doctors across the United States, to help you in your search. All the physicians in this directory were peer-nominated, screened and deemed by Castle Connolly to be among the best in the region or nation in their medical specialty.

The 2021 Top Doctors directory features 155 physicians practicing in 35 specialties. They are listed alphabetically by specialty, then last name. In addition to including all of Castle Connolly’s pediatric practice areas, we also list doctors who possess special expertise related to children, adolescents or pediatric care.

All information in the directory was provided by Castle Connolly, which relies on doctors to keep their profiles up to date. Because of the size of the list, we did not independently verify physician information.

How the List Was Compiled

Castle Connolly Top Doctors is a health care research company and the official source for Top Doctors for the past 25 years. Castle Connolly’s established nomination survey, research, screening and selection process, under the direction of an M.D., involves many hundreds of thousands of physicians as well as academic medical centers, specialty hospitals, and regional and community hospitals all across the nation.

The online nominations process—located at castleconnolly.com/nominations—is open to all licensed physicians in America, who are able to nominate physicians in any medical specialty and in any part of the country, as well as indicate whether the nominated physicians are, in their opinion, among the best in their region in their medical specialty or among the best in the nation in their medical specialty. Once nominated, Castle Connolly’s physician-led team of researchers follows a rigorous screening process to select top doctors on both the national and regional levels.

Careful screening of doctors’ educational and professional experience is essential before final selection is made among those physicians most highly regarded by their peers. The result: We identify the top doctors in America and provide you, the consumer, with detailed information about their education, training and special expertise in our paperback guides, national and regional magazine “Top Doctors” features, and online directories.

Doctors do not and cannot pay to be selected and profiled as Castle Connolly Top Doctors.

Physicians selected for inclusion in this magazine’s “Top Doctors” feature also appear online at castleconnolly.com, or in conjunction with other Castle Connolly Top Doctors databases online on other sites and/or in print.

Castle Connolly was acquired by Everyday Health Group (EHG), one of the world’s most prominent digital health care companies, in late 2018. EHG, a recognized leader in patient and provider education, attracts an engaged audience of over 53 million health consumers and over 780,000 U.S. practicing physicians and clinicians to its premier health and wellness websites. EHG combines social listening data and analytics expertise to deliver highly personalized health care consumer content and effective patient engagement solutions. EHG’s vision is to drive better clinical and health outcomes through decision-making informed by highly relevant data and analytics. Health care professionals and consumers are empowered with trusted content and services through the Everyday Health Group’s flagship brands including Everyday Health®, What to Expect®, MedPage Today®, Health eCareers®, PRIME Education® and our exclusive partnership with MayoClinic.org and The Mayo Clinic Diet®. Everyday Health Group is a division of J2 Global Inc. (NASDAQ: JCOM) and is headquartered in New York City.

See a flippable version of the Top Doctors section as it appears in the Fall 2021 issue after the Allergy & Immunology listings.

Adolescent Medicine

Multidisciplinary health care specialist trained in the unique physical, psychological and social characteristics of adolescents and their health care needs

Elise DeVore Berlan, Adolescent Gynecology, Reproductive Health, Sexually Transmitted Diseases; Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Department of Adolescent Medicine, 700 Children’s Drive, Columbus, 614-722-2450

Andrea Bonny, Opioid Addiction, Reproductive Health; Nationwide Children’s Hospital, 380 Butterfly Gardens Drive, Columbus, 614-722-2450

Cynthia M. Holland-Hall, Sexually Transmitted Diseases, Eating Disorders, Reproductive Health; Nationwide Children’s Hospital, 380 Butterfly Gardens Drive, Columbus, 614-722-2450

Steven C. Matson, Sexually Transmitted Diseases, Opioid Addiction, Addiction/Substance Abuse, Men’s Health-Adolescent; Nationwide Children’s Hospital, 380 Butterfly Gardens Drive, Columbus, 614-722-2450

Allergy & Immunology

Treats such conditions as asthma, anaphylaxis, rhinitis, eczema and adverse reactions to drugs, foods and insect stings, as well as immune deficiency issues

Jennifer Z. Bullock, Asthma & Allergy, Food Allergy, Sinus Disorders, Pediatric Allergy & Immunology; Bullock Allergy & Asthma, 170 Northwoods Blvd., Suite 120, Columbus, 614-635-9606

Mitchell Grayson, Asthma, Allergic Rhinitis, Anaphylaxis, Allergy; Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Division of Allergy & Immunology, 700 Children’s Drive, Columbus, 614-722-5500

David W. Hauswirth, Asthma & Allergy, Pediatric Allergy & Immunology; Ohio ENT & Allergy Physicians, 6670 Perimeter Drive, Suite 270, Dublin, 614-273-2230

Grace Y. Ryu, Asthma & Allergy, Pediatric Allergy & Immunology; Midwest Allergy, 8080 Ravines Edge Court, Columbus, 614-846-5944

Child & Adolescent Psychiatry

Specializes in the prevention, diagnosis and treatment of mental, addictive and emotional disorders in minors

David A. Axelson, Mood Disorders, Behavioral Disorders; Downtown Close To Home Center, 444 Butterfly Gardens Drive, Columbus, 614-722-2000

Richard H. Gilchrist, Psychopharmacology, Psychosomatic Disorders; Behavioral Health Pavilion, 444 Butterfly Gardens Drive, Columbus, 614-355-8090

Child Neurology

Specialist who diagnoses and treats all types of disease or impaired function of the brain, spinal cord, peripheral nerves, muscles and autonomic nervous system, as well as the blood vessels that relate to these structures

Anne M. Connolly, Muscular Dystrophy, Neuromuscular Disorders; Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Neurology, 700 Children’s Drive, Columbus, 614-722-4625

Warren D. Lo, Stroke; Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Department of Neurology, 700 Children’s Drive, Columbus, 614-722-6200

Margie A. Ream, Neonatal Neurology, Epilepsy; Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Neurology, 455 Executive Campus Drive, Westerville, 614-722-4625

Laurel Slaughter, Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Department of Neurology, 700 Children’s Drive, Columbus, 614-722-6200

Chang-Yong Tsao, Mitochondrial Disorders, Muscular Dystrophy, Epilepsy, Neuromuscular Disorders; Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Department of Neurology, 700 Children’s Drive, Columbus, 614-722-6200

Clinical Genetics

Specialist trained in diagnostic and therapeutic procedures for patients with genetically linked diseases

Dennis W. Bartholomew, Genetic Disorders; Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Genetic and Genomic Medicine, 700 Children’s Drive, Columbus, 614-722-6200

Kandamurugu Manickam, Down Syndrome, Williams Syndrome, Cancer Genetics; Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Genetic and Genomic Medicine, 700 Children’s Drive, Columbus, 614-722-3535

Kim L. McBride, Genetic Disorders, Lysosomal Diseases, Inborn Errors of Metabolism; Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Genetic and Genomic Medicine, 700 Children’s Drive, Columbus, 614-722-3535

Dermatology

Diagnoses and treats pediatric and adult patients with benign and malignant disorders of the skin, mouth, external genitalia, hair and nails, as well as a number of sexually transmitted diseases

Michael C. Duffey, Pediatric Dermatology; Barrett & Geiss Dermatology, 2000 Newark Granville Road, Suite 202, Granville, 740-587-3376

Patricia M. Witman, Pediatric Dermatology, Vascular Malformations/Birthmarks, Atopic Dermatitis, Hemangiomas/Birthmarks; Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Division of Dermatology, 700 Children’s Drive, Columbus, 614-722-5777

Developmental-Behavioral Pediatrics

Specialist trained in physical, emotional, behavioral and social development of children

Rebecca A. Baum, Autism Spectrum Disorders, ADD/ADHD; Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Developmental-Behavioral Pediatrics, 700 Children’s Drive, Columbus, 614-722-4050

Diagnostic Radiology

Uses imaging to diagnose patients

Brent H. Adler, Musculoskeletal Imaging; Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Department of Radiology, 700 Children’s Drive, Columbus, 614-722-8403

David G. Bates, Gastrointestinal Imaging, Genitourinary Radiology, Pediatric Radiology; Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Department of Radiology, 700 Children’s Drive, Columbus, 614-355-4195

Mark J. Hogan, Pediatric Radiology, Interventional Radiology; Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Department of Radiology, 700 Children’s Drive, Columbus, 614-722-2289

Jerome A. Rusin, Pediatric Neuroradiology; Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Department of Radiology, 700 Children’s Drive, Columbus, 614-722-2297

Family Medicine

Treats all ages, sexes, organs and diseases

Sarah J. Alley, Fairfield Medical Associates, 1781 Countryside Drive, Lancaster, 740-687-8600

Kimberly B. Austin, Women’s Health, Preventive Medicine, Chronic Illness; OhioHealth, Primary Care Physicians, 300 Polaris Parkway, Suite 3000, Westerville, 614-533-3354

Scott R. Baker, Fairfield Healthcare Professionals, Old Schoolhouse Family Practice, 1955 Lancaster-Newark Road, Lancaster, 740-689-2820

Lucas D. Beeley, OhioHealth, Primary Care Physicians, 6905 Hospital Drive, Suite 200, Dublin, 614-544-8150

Mimi Ghosh, Diabetes, Cholesterol/Lipid Disorders, Telemedicine, Post COVID-19 Care; Ohio State University Family Physicians Crown Park, 1980 Bethel Road, Suite 100, Columbus, 614-685-6056

Rebecca Grant, Diabetes, Hypertension, Adolescent Medicine; Outpatient Care East, 543 Taylor Ave., Columbus, 614-688-6490

John F. Hedge, Primary Care Sports Medicine; OhioHealth MAX Sports Medicine, 3705 Olentangy River Road, Suite 260, Columbus, 614-533-6600

Randy L. Hinkle, Preventive Medicine, Sports Medicine, Women’s Health; OhioHealth, Primary Care Physicians, 300 Polaris Parkway, Suite 3000, Westerville, 614-533-3354

Susanna E. Johnson, Central Ohio Primary Care, McConnell Family Practice, 118 Morey Drive, Suite E, Marysville, 937-738-2126

Joseph C. Linscott, Linscott Family Practice, 225 Stocksdale Drive, Marysville, 937-644-2070

Jean E. McKee, Adolescent Medicine, Asthma, Diabetes, Preventive Medicine; Mount Carmel Medical Group, 7100 Graphics Way, Suite 2400, Lewis Center, 740-953-4100

Lakshmi Seshadri, Diabetes, Preventive Medicine, Women’s Health; OhioHealth, Primary Care Physicians, 6905 Hospital Drive, Suite 200, Dublin, 614-544-8150

Samuel D. Weller, Madison Health, Primary Care of West Jefferson, 101 E. Main St., West Jefferson, 740-845-7500

Neonatal-Perinatal Medicine

Pediatrician who is the principal care provider for sick newborns

Leif D. Nelin, Prematurity/Low Birth Weight Infants, Neonatal Chronic Lung Disease (CLD), Lung Disease in Newborns, Neonatal Respiratory Care; Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Department of Neonatology, 700 Children’s Drive, Columbus, 614-722-2000

Neurological Surgery

Provides the operative and nonoperative management of disorders of the central, peripheral and autonomic nervous systems

Jeffrey R. Leonard, Pediatric Neurosurgery, Chiari Malformations, Brain & Spinal Cord Tumors; Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Neurosurgery, 700 Children’s Drive, Columbus, 614-722-2010

Neurology

Specializes in the diagnosis and treatment of all types of diseases or impaired functions of the brain, spinal cord, peripheral nerves, muscles and autonomic nervous system

Zarife Sahenk, Neuro-Pathology, Neuromuscular Disorders; Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Department of Neurology, 700 Children’s Drive, Columbus, 614-722-6200

Obstetrics & Gynecology

Possesses special knowledge, skills and professional capability in the medical and surgical care of the female reproductive system and associated disorders

Leah Maderia Adkins, Adolescent Gynecology, Menopause Problems, Women’s Health, Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome; MaternOhio Premier, 5150 Bradenton Ave., Suite A, Dublin, 614-459-1000

Geri D. Hewitt, Pediatric & Adolescent Gynecology; Ohio State OB/GYN at Worthington, 160 W. Wilson Bridge Road, Suite 2101, Worthington, 614-293-3069

Kathleen Q. Lutter, Gynecology Only, Women’s Health, Adolescent Gynecology, Menopause Problems; OhioHealth Riverside Methodist Hospital, Avina Women’s Care, 3545 Olentangy River Road, Suite 401, Columbus, 614-261-0101

Komal Narula, Women’s Health, Adolescent Gynecology, Menopause Problems, Gynecologic Ultrasound; MaternOhio Premier, 5150 Bradenton Ave., Suite A, Dublin, 614-459-1000

Ophthalmology

Medically trained to diagnose, monitor and medically or surgically treat all ocular and visual disorders

N. Douglas Baker, Glaucoma, Glaucoma-Pediatric; Ophthalmic Surgeons and Consultants of Ohio, 262 Neil Ave., Suite 430, Columbus, 614-221-7464

Don Bremer, Pediatric Ophthalmology, Strabismus, Retinopathy of Prematurity; Pediatric Ophthalmology Associates, 433 N. Cleveland Ave., Westerville, 614-224-6222

Cybil B. Cassady, Pediatric Ophthalmology, Glaucoma; Pediatric Ophthalmology Associates, 555 S. 18th St., Suite 4C, Columbus, 614-224-6222

Julie M. Lange, Pediatric Ophthalmology; Pediatric Ophthalmology Associates, 555 S. 18th St., Suite 4C, Columbus, 614-224-6222

Mary Lou McGregor, Pediatric Ophthalmology, Low Vision, Strabismus; Pediatric Ophthalmology Associates, 555 S. 18th St., Suite 4C, Columbus, 614-224-6222

Orthopedic Surgery

Involved with the care of patients whose musculoskeletal problems include congenital deformities, trauma, infections, tumors, metabolic disturbances of the musculoskeletal system, injuries and degenerative diseases of the spine, hands, feet, knees, hips, shoulders and elbows

Christopher A. Iobst, Pediatric Orthopedic Surgery, Limb Lengthening; Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Center for Limb Lengthening & Reconstruction, 479 Parsons Ave., Columbus, 614-722-5175

Kevin E. Klingele, Pediatric Orthopedic Surgery; Sports Medicine & Orthopedic Center, 584 County Line Road W., Westerville, 614-722-5175

Otolaryngology

Head and neck surgeon who provides comprehensive medical and surgical care for patients with diseases and disorders that affect the ears, nose, throat, respiratory and upper alimentary systems and related structures

Michael D. Martyn, Pediatric & Adult Otolaryngology; Ohio ENT & Allergy Physicians, 974 Bethel Road, Suite A, Columbus, 614-273-2230

Evan Tobin, Nasal & Sinus Surgery, Pediatric & Adult Otolaryngology, Sleep Disorders/Apnea/Snoring, Nasal & Sinus Disorders; Ohio ENT & Allergy Physicians, 6573 E. Broad St., Suite A, Columbus, 614-273-2230

Darryl N. Willett, Pediatric & Adult Otolaryngology; Ohio ENT & Allergy Physicians, 974 Bethel Road, Suite A, Columbus, 614-273-2230

Otolaryngology/Facial Plastic Surgery

Surgically corrects and enhances the ears, nose, throat and related structures of the head and neck

Jeffrey A. Hall, Facial Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, Pediatric Facial Plastic Surgery; Ohio ENT & Allergy Physicians, 974 Bethel Road, Suite A, Columbus, 614-273-2230

Pathology

Deals with the causes and nature of disease and contributes to diagnosis, prognosis and treatment through knowledge gained by the laboratory application of the biologic, chemical and physical sciences

Christopher R. Pierson, Neuro-Pathology, Brain Tumors, Central Nervous System Cancer, Perinatal Pathology; Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Laboratory Medicine/Anatomic Pathology, 700 Children’s Drive, Columbus, 614-722-5450

Pediatric Allergy & Immunology

Allergist/immunologist who works with children

Elizabeth A. Erwin, Asthma & Allergy, Immune Deficiency; Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Department of Allergy & Immunology, 700 Children’s Drive, Columbus, 614-722-4404

Peter J. Mustillo, Immunology, Allergy; Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Department of Allergy & Immunology, 700 Children’s Drive, Columbus, 614-722-4404

David R. Stukus, Asthma, Food Allergy; Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Department of Allergy & Immunology, 555 S. 18th St., Columbus, 614-722-6200

Pediatric Cardiology

Treats heart diseases and abnormalities in children

Curt J. Daniels, Congenital Heart Disease, Pulmonary Hypertension, Cardiac Catheterization; The Heart Center, 700 Children’s Drive, Columbus, 614-722-2555

Robert J. Gajarski Jr., Transplant Medicine-Heart; The Heart Center, 700 Children’s Drive, Columbus, 614-722-2555

Naomi J. Kertesz, Arrhythmias; The Heart Center, 700 Children’s Drive, Columbus, 614-722-2555

John P. Kovalchin, Echocardiography, Cardiac MRI, Congenital Heart Disease-Adult & Child, Cardiac Imaging; The Heart Center, 700 Children’s Drive, Columbus, 614-722-2555

Karen M. Texter, Fetal Echocardiography, Congenital Heart Disease; The Heart Center, 700 Children’s Drive, Columbus, 614-722-2555

Pediatric Endocrinology

Endocrinologist who works with children

Sasigarn A. Bowden, Diabetes, Metabolic Bone Disorders, Calcium Disorders, Obesity; Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Endocrinology, Metabolism & Diabetes, 700 Children’s Drive, Columbus, 614-722-6200

Monika Chaudhari, Diabetes, Turner Syndrome, Adrenal Disorders, Growth Disorders; Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Endocrinology, Metabolism & Diabetes, 700 Children’s Drive, Columbus, 614-722-6200

Robert P. Hoffman, Hypoglycemia, Diabetes; Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Endocrinology, Metabolism & Diabetes, 700 Children’s Drive, Columbus, 614-722-6200

Pediatric Gastroenterology

Gastroenterologist who works with children

John A. Barnard, Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Department of Pediatric Gastroenterology, 700 Children’s Drive, Columbus, 614-722-6200

Carlo Di Lorenzo, Gastrointestinal Motility Disorders, Gastrointestinal Functional Disorders; Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Department of Pediatric Gastroenterology, 700 Children’s Drive, Columbus, 614-722-6200

Ivor D. Hill, Celiac Disease, Gastrointestinal Disorders, Malabsorption Syndrome, Diarrheal Diseases; Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Department of Pediatric Gastroenterology, 700 Children’s Drive, Columbus, 614-722-6200

Kent C. Williams, Gastrointestinal Functional Disorders, Endoscopy, GI Disorders in Autism; Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Department of Pediatric Gastroenterology, 700 Children’s Drive, Columbus, 614-722-6200

Pediatric Hematology-Oncology

Diagnoses and treats blood diseases and cancers in children

Rolla F. Abu-Arja, Bone Marrow Transplant, Immune Deficiency; Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Department of Hematology & Oncology, 700 Children’s Drive, Columbus, 614-722-3250

Jeffery J. Auletta, Bone Marrow & Stem Cell Transplant, Infections in Cancer Patients, Immunotherapy, Pediatric Cancers; Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Department of Hematology & Oncology, 700 Children’s Drive, Columbus, 614-722-3250

Timothy P. Cripe, Solid Tumors, Bone Tumors, Neuroblastoma; Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Department of Hematology & Oncology, 700 Children’s Drive, Columbus, 614-722-3250

Amy L. Dunn, Hemophilia, Thrombotic Disorders; Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Department of Hematology & Oncology, 700 Children’s Way, Columbus, 614-722-3250

Bryce A. Kerlin, Thrombotic Disorders, Bleeding/Coagulation Disorders; Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Department of Hematology & Oncology, 700 Children’s Drive, Columbus, 614-722-3250

Randal S. Olshefski, Brain Tumors; Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Department of Hematology & Oncology, 700 Children’s Drive, Columbus, 614-722-3250

Mark A. Ranalli, Neuroblastoma, Kidney Cancer, Germ Cell Tumors, Melanoma; Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Department of Hematology & Oncology, 700 Children’s Drive, Columbus, 614-722-3250

Nicholas Yeager, Bone Tumors, Sarcoma-Soft Tissue; Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Department of Hematology & Oncology, 700 Children’s Drive, Columbus, 614-722-3250

Pediatric Infectious Disease

Internist who deals with infectious diseases of all types and in all organs, as they present in children

William J. Barson, Streptococcal Infections, Meningitis; Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Department of Infectious Disease, 555 S. 18th St., Columbus, 614-722-4450

William Garrett Hunt, Tuberculosis, Infections in Immunocompromised Patients, Infectious Disease-Perinatal; Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Department of Infectious Disease, 555 S. 18th St., Columbus, 614-722-4450

Octavio Ramilo, Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Department of Infectious Disease, 555 S. 18th St., Columbus, 614-722-4450

Pablo J. Sanchez, Infectious Disease-Perinatal; Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Department of Infectious Disease, 555 S. 18th St., Columbus, 614-722-4450

Pediatric Nephrology

Nephrologist who works with children

John D. Mahan, Dialysis Care, Renal Replacement Therapy, Kidney Disease-Chronic, Hemolytic Uremic Syndrome; Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Department of Nephrology, 700 Children’s Drive, Columbus, 614-722-6200

Hiren P. Patel, Kidney Disease-Chronic, Hypertension; Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Department of Nephrology, 700 Children’s Drive, Columbus, 614-722-6200

Beth A. Vogt, Hypertension, Kidney Disease-Chronic, Dialysis Care; Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Division of Nephrology, 700 Children’s Drive, Columbus, 614-722-6200

Pediatric Otolaryngology

Otolaryngologist who works with children

Charles A. Elmaraghy, Sinus Disorders/Surgery, Airway Disorders, Head & Neck Tumors; Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Department of Pediatric Otolaryngology, 700 Children’s Drive, Columbus, 614-722-3150

Jonathan M. Grischkan, Airway Disorders, Sleep Disorders/Apnea, Head & Neck Surgery; Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Department of Otolaryngology, 555 S. 18th St., Columbus, 614-722-6200

Meredith N. Merz Lind, Airway Disorders, Head & Neck Surgery, Sleep Apnea; Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Department of Otolaryngology, 555 S. 18th St., Columbus, 614-722-6200

James M. Ruda, Sinus Disorders, Sleep Disorders/Apnea, Voice Disorders; Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Department of Otolaryngology, 555 S. 18th St., Columbus, 614-722-6200

Gregory James Wiet, Vocal Cord Disorders, Voice Disorders, Ear Infections, Cleft Palate/Lip; Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Department of Otolaryngology, 555 S. 18th St., Columbus, 614-722-6600

Pediatric Pulmonology

Treats diseases of the lungs in children

Karen S. McCoy, Cystic Fibrosis, Asthma; Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Division of Pulmonary Medicine, 700 Children’s Drive, Columbus, 614-722-4766

Shahid I. Sheikh, Asthma, Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia, Cystic Fibrosis; Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Division of Pulmonary Medicine, 700 Children’s Drive, Columbus, 614-722-4766

Richard D. Shell, Cystic Fibrosis, Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia, Asthma, Pulmonary Complications-Neurodisability; Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Division of Pulmonary Medicine, 700 Children’s Drive, Columbus, 614-722-4766

Mark Splaingard, Sleep Disorders, Ventilation Management-Long Term, Apnea in Infants, Pulmonary Complications-Neurodisability; Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Division of Pulmonary Medicine, 700 Children’s Drive, Columbus, 614-722-4766

Pediatric Rheumatology

Treats disorders of the joints, muscles, bones and tendons in children

Stacy P. Ardoin, Lupus/SLE; Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Division of Rheumatology, 700 Children’s Drive, Floor 4, Columbus, 614-722-5525

Pediatric Surgery

Manages a broad spectrum of surgical conditions affecting almost any area of the body in children

Gail E. Besner, Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Department of Pediatric Surgery, 700 Children’s Drive, Columbus, 614-722-3900

Renata B. Fabia, Burn Care, Trauma; Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Department of Pediatric Surgery, 700 Children’s Drive, Columbus, 614-722-3900

Jonathan I. Groner, Trauma; Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Department of Pediatric Surgery, 700 Children’s Drive, Columbus, 614-722-3900

Brian D. Kenney, Minimally Invasive Surgery, Critical Care; Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Department of Pediatric Surgery, 700 Children’s Drive, Columbus, 614-722-3900

Marc P. Michalsky, Bariatric/Obesity Surgery, Robotic Surgery, Neonatal Surgery; Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Department of Pediatric Surgery, 700 Children’s Drive, Columbus, 614-722-3900

Benedict C. Nwomeh, Inflammatory Bowel Disease; Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Department of Pediatric Surgery, 700 Children’s Drive, Columbus, 614-722-3900

Oluyinka O. Olutoye, Fetal Surgery, Congenital Malformations, Congenital Anomalies-Neonatal, Spina Bifida; Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Department of Pediatric Surgery, 700 Children’s Drive, Columbus, 614-722-5121

Rajan K. Thakkar, Trauma, Burn Care; Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Department of Pediatric Surgery, 700 Children’s Drive, Columbus, 614-722-3900

Pediatric Urology

Deals with disorders of the urinary system in children

Venkata R. Jayanthi, Urinary Tract Infections, Hydronephrosis, Hypospadias, Laparoscopic Surgery; Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Department of Urology, 555 S. 18th St., Suite D, Columbus, 614-722-6630

Pediatrics

Deals with the physical, emotional and social health of children from birth to young adulthood

Hanaa Abdelmessih, Licking Memorial Pediatrics-Tamarack, 1865 Tamarack Road, Suite G, Newark, 220-564-4934

Nikola Al-ain, Marysville Pediatrics, 610 S. Plum St., Marysville, 937-644-1920

Richard Baltisberger, Licking Memorial Pediatrics-Tamarack, 1866 Tamarack Road, Suite G, Newark, 220-564-4940

Carrie J. Barnes-Mullett, Pediatric Associates, 905 Old Diley Road, Pickerington, 614-864-3222

Kathleen Blake, Pediatric Associates, 7420 Gooding Blvd., Suite 100, Delaware, 740-657-8000

Jennifer Burkham, Pediatric Associates, 7420 Gooding Blvd., Suite 100, Columbus, 740-657-8000

Shari L. Burns, Pediatric Associates, 905 Old Diley Road, Pickerington, 614-864-3222

Jennifer H. Campbell, Central Ohio Primary Care, Building Blocks Pediatrics, 6503 E. Broad St., Suite 100, Columbus, 614-434-5437

Amy E. Deibel, Pediatric Associates, 905 Old Diley Road, Pickerington, 614-864-3222

Kevin Dickerson, Central Ohio Primary Care Physicians, 4885 Olentangy River Road, Suite 2-10, Columbus, 614-267-7878

Julie M. Dunlea, Pediatric Associates, 905 Old Diley Road, Pickerington, 614-864-3222

Michael R. Franks, Powell Pediatric Care, 55 Clairedan Drive, Powell, 614-888-8989

Jumana C. Giragos, Pediatric Associates, 4595 Trueman Blvd., Hilliard, 614-529-0771

Megan E. Heitzman, Pediatric Associates, 905 Old Diley Road, Pickerington, 614-864-3222

Michele M. Hensley, Pediatric Associates of Lancaster, 1554 Wesley Way, Lancaster, 740-687-6386

Christopher B. Houts, Powell Pediatric Care, 55 Clairedan Drive, Powell, 614-888-8989

Cheryl K. Kirkby, Mill Valley Pediatrics, 17853 State Route 31, Suite C, Marysville, 937-578-4210

William E. Knobeloch, Nutrition, Telemedicine, ADD/ADHD; American Health Network, 1671 W. Main St., Newark, 740-522-5437

Irene P. Koesters, Newborn Care; Olentangy Pediatrics, 4775 Knightsbridge Blvd., Suite 207, Columbus, 614-442-5557

Justin A. Krueger, Newborn Care; Central Ohio Primary Care, Marysville Primary Care, 140 Coleman’s Crossing Blvd., Suite 210, Marysville, 937-644-1441

Robert C. LaMonte, Pediatric Associates, 4595 Trueman Blvd., Hilliard, 614-529-0771

William W. Long, Pediatric Associates, 905 Old Diley Road, Pickerington, 614-864-3222

Jennifer Lynn Miller, Pediatric Associates of Lancaster, 1554 Wesley Way, Lancaster, 740-687-6386

Mark A. Muresan, Professional Pediatrics of Hilliard, 5510 Nike Drive, Hilliard, 614-529-4260

Garey H. Noritz, Neurodevelopmental Disorders, Complex Diagnosis; Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Complex Health Care Clinic, 700 Children’s Drive, Columbus, 614-722-5808

Autumn M. O’Brien, Newborn Care; Olentangy Pediatrics, 4775 Knightsbridge Blvd., Suite 207, Columbus, 614-442-5557

Janet S. Orr, Central Ohio Primary Care, Building Blocks Pediatrics, 6503 E. Broad St., Suite 100, Columbus, 614-434-5437

Brad T. Pfau, American Health Network, 1671 W. Main St., Newark, 740-522-5437

Barbara B. Rayo, Pediatric Associates, 4595 Trueman Blvd., Hilliard, 614-529-0771

Purbi S. Sahai, Ohio Center for Pediatrics, 6255 Emerald Parkway, Building A - Suite A, Dublin, 614-766-3344

Elizabeth Schloss, Hilliard Pediatrics, 3855 Trueman Court, Hilliard, 614-777-1800

Robert W. Snyder, Newborn Care; Hilliard Pediatrics, 3855 Trueman Court, Hilliard, 614-777-1800

Donna L. Sterling, Central Ohio Primary Care Physicians, 4885 Olentangy River Road, Suite 2-10, Columbus, 614-267-7878

Nicholas S. Stevens, Pediatric Associates, 905 Old Diley Road, Pickerington, 614-864-3222

Nazhat Taj-Schaal, Ohio State Outpatient Care Lewis Center, 6515 Pullman Drive, Lewis Center, 614-688-7150

Katrina S. Tansky, Nutrition, Obesity; Central Ohio Primary Care, Step by Step Pediatrics, 540 N. Cleveland Ave., Suite 200, Westerville, 614-891-9505

Timothy A. Teller, Newborn Care; Hilliard Pediatrics, 3855 Trueman Court, Hilliard, 614-777-1800

John D. Toth, Pediatric Associates, 7420 Gooding Blvd., Suite 100, Delaware, 740-657-8000

H. Scott Tyson, Pediatric Associates, 905 Old Diley Road, Pickerington, 614-864-3222

Diana T. Wagner, Pediatric Associates, 4595 Trueman Blvd., Hilliard, 614-529-0771

Ray Wheasler, Professional Pediatrics of Hilliard, 5510 Nike Drive, Hilliard, 614-529-4260

Jennifer R. White, Newborn Care; Central Ohio Primary Care Physicians, 4885 Olentangy River Road, Suite 2-10, Columbus, 614-267-7878

Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation

Also referred to as rehabilitation medicine; diagnoses, evaluates and treats patients with physical disabilities

Karl W. Klamar, Brain Injury Rehabilitation, Concussion, Movement Disorders; Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, 700 Children’s Drive, Columbus, 614-722-5050

Michelle A. Miller, Pediatric Rehabilitation, Trauma Rehabilitation; Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, 700 Children’s Drive, Columbus, 614-722-5050

Plastic Surgery

Deals with the repair, reconstruction or replacement of physical defects of form or function involving the skin, musculoskeletal system, facial structures, hands, extremities, breasts, trunk and external genitalia

Richard Eugene Kirschner, Cleft Palate/Lip, Craniofacial Surgery; Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Department of Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery, 700 Children’s Drive, Suite 20558, Columbus, 614-722-6299

Amy M. Moore, Hand Surgery, Pediatric Plastic Surgery; Ohio State University Plastic Surgery, 915 Olentangy River Road, Suite 2140, Columbus, 614-293-8566

Sports Medicine

Specialist trained for the enhancement of health and fitness, and for the prevention of injury and illness

James R. Borchers Jr., Musculoskeletal Injuries, Repetitive Strain Injuries, Pediatric Sports Medicine, Orthopedics-nonsurgical; Jameson Crane Sports Medicine Institute, 2835 Fred Taylor Drive, Suite 2000, Columbus, 614-293-3600

Thomas L. Pommering, Pediatric Sports Medicine; Nationwide Children’s Sports Medicine, 584 County Line Road W., Westerville, 614-722-6200

Thoracic & Cardiac Surgery

Provides the operative, perioperative and critical care of patients with pathologic conditions in the chest

Mark E. Galantowicz, Cardiothoracic Surgery; Nationwide Children’s Hospital, 700 Children’s Drive, Columbus, 614-722-3101

This story is from the Fall 2021 issue of Columbus Parent.