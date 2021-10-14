2021 Guide to Columbus-Area Private Schools
Explore 46 institutions offering religious, special needs, college prep and other specialized programs.
Parents in search of a private school will find dozens of choices in Central Ohio, which boasts a variety of programs for students in kindergarten to 12th grade.
Our 2021 Private Schools Guide features 46 college prep, parochial and special needs programs for all ages. The list includes enrollment numbers, accreditations, annual tuition and other essential information.
While some of these schools serve very young children, institutions must offer classes above the kindergarten level to be included in the guide. Charter schools are not listed.
Information was provided by schools that filled out our survey. Institutions that did not respond are not listed.
Enrollment shown is for the 2021-22 school year as of mid-August. Annual tuition is for 2021-22 and excludes fees, scholarships and discounts. The average student-teacher ratio is based on students to full-time teachers.
All Saints Academy
2855 E. Livingston Ave., Columbus
614-231-3391
Grades served: Pre-K to 8
Enrollment: 420
Student-teacher ratio: 25-to-1
Annual tuition: $6,250
Accreditation: Ohio Catholic School Accrediting Association
Principal: Laura Miller
Head of admissions: Barb Branfield, admissions and administrative assistant
Bishop Hartley High School
1285 Zettler Road, Columbus
614-237-5421
Grades served: 9-12
Enrollment: 700
Student-teacher ratio: 15-to-1
Annual tuition: $8,350 to $10,250
Accreditation: Ohio Catholic School Accrediting Association, Ohio Department of Education chartered
Principal: Christopher Kowalski
Head of admissions: Heather Rush, director of admissions
Bishop Ready High School
707 Salisbury Road, Columbus
614-276-5263
Grades served: 9-12
Enrollment: 420
Student-teacher ratio: 25-to-1
Annual tuition: $10,900 to $11,300
Accreditation: Ohio Catholic School Accrediting Association
Principal: Matthew Brickner
Head of admissions: Jennifer Gramlich, director of admissions
Bishop Watterson High School
99 E. Cooke Road, Columbus
614-268-8671
Grades served: 9-12
Enrollment: 951
Student-teacher ratio: 11-to-1
Annual tuition: Parish families $10,475 first child, $9,975 second child; nonparishioner $11,965 first child, $11,465 second child
Accreditation: Ohio Catholic School Accrediting Association
Principal: Deacon Chris Campbell
Head of admissions: Mary Kate Harris, director of admissions
Bridgeway Academy
1350 Alum Creek Drive, Columbus
614-262-7520
Grades served: Preschool to age 21
Enrollment: 215
Student-teacher ratio: 2-to-1 to 3-to-1
Annual tuition: $33,380 average cost
Accreditation: The secondary academic program (grades 9-12) is Ohio Department of Education chartered.
Co-founders/Co-executive Directors: Abby David and Erin Nealy
Head of admissions: Ellie Preston, student services manager
Note: Serves students with special needs, including autism spectrum disorders and developmental disabilities
Calumet Christian School
2774 Calumet St., Columbus
614-261-8136
Grades served: Pre-K to 8
Enrollment: 261
Student-teacher ratio: 20-to-1
Annual tuition: $3,816 to $6,744
Accreditation: Ohio Department of Education chartered
Principal: Tyler Wriston
Head of admissions: Heather Beal, head administrator
Central College Christian School
975 S. Sunbury Road, Westerville
614-794-8146
Grades served: Preschool to 5
Enrollment: 350
Student-teacher ratio: 17
Annual tuition: $6,300
Accreditation: Ohio Department of Education chartered
Principal: Howard Baum
Head of admissions: Howard Baum, principal
Clintonville Academy
3916 Indianola Ave., Columbus
614-267-4799
Grades served: Pre-K to 8
Enrollment: 110
Student-teacher ratio: 9-to-1
Annual tuition: $9,595
Accreditation: ASCD (Association for Supervision and Curriculum Development)
Director: Sally Lindsay
Head of admissions: Julie Liggett, registrar
Columbus Academy
4300 Cherry Bottom Road, Gahanna
614-475-2311
Grades served: Age 3 to grade 12
Enrollment: 1,171
Student-teacher ratio: 7.75-to-1
Annual tuition: $13,000 to $30,900
Accreditation: Global Online Academy, Independent Schools Association of the Central States, Malone Schools Online Network, National Association of Independent Schools, Ohio Association of Independent Schools
Head of School: Melissa Soderberg
Head of admissions: John Wuorinen, director of admissions and tuition assistance
Columbus Adventist Academy
3650 Sunbury Road, Columbus
614-471-2084
Grades served: K-8
Enrollment: 140
Student-teacher ratio: 15-to-1
Annual tuition: $4,650
Accreditation: Middle States Association Commissions on Elementary and Secondary Schools
Principal: Evelyn Goodman
Head of admissions: Shirley Benton, executive administrative assistant
Columbus Jewish Day School
150 E. Granville Road, New Albany
614-939-5311
Grades served: K-5
Enrollment: 65
Student-teacher ratio: 5-to-1
Annual tuition: $17,475
Accreditation: Independent Schools Association of the Central States
Head of School: Rachel Arcus-Goldberg
Head of admissions: Jenny Glick, director of enrollment management
Columbus Montessori Education Center
979 S. James Road, Columbus
614-231-3790
Grades served: Age 6 weeks to grade 6
Enrollment: 220
Student-teacher ratio: 12-to-1
Annual tuition: $10,900 for K-6; $10,700 for ages 3-6; $19,000 for ages 6 weeks to 3 years
Accreditation: American Montessori Society
Executive Director: Jamie Gottesman
Head of admissions: Rekha Kohli, director of student & family services
Columbus School for Girls
65 S. Drexel Ave., Columbus
614-252-0781
Grades served: Pre-K to 12
Enrollment: 543
Student-teacher ratio: 8-to-1
Annual tuition: $26,965 to $28,935
Accreditation: Independent Schools Association of the Central States, National Association of Independent Schools, Ohio Association of Independent Schools
Head of School: Jennifer Ciccarelli
Head of admissions: Chelsea Woods, director of enrollment management
Cristo Rey Columbus
400 E. Town St., Columbus
614-223-9261
Grades served: 9-12
Enrollment: 422
Student-teacher ratio: 22-to-1
Annual tuition: $15,000
Accreditation: Cognia, Ohio Catholic School Accrediting Association
Top officials: Joe Patrick, president, and Ryan Pettit, principal
Head of admissions: Meghan Devring, director of admissions
Delaware Christian School
45 Belle Ave., Delaware
740-363-8425
Grades served: Pre-K to 12
Enrollment: 342
Student-teacher ratio: 12-to-1
Annual tuition: $6,386 grades K-5; $6,641 grades 6-8; $7,245 grades 9-12; pre-K $1,915.80 to $6,386
Accreditation: Association of Christian Schools International, Cognia
Head of School: Jane Miner
Head of admissions: Shayla Bliss, admissions director
Eastwood Seventh-Day Adventist Junior Academy
6350 S. Sunbury Road, Westerville
614-794-6350
Grades served: K-8
Enrollment: 95
Student-teacher ratio: 22-to-1 grades 1-8, 15-to-1 kindergarten
Annual tuition: $5,500
Accreditation: Columbia Union Conference
Principal: Warren Johnson
Head of admissions: Rebekah Cuellar
Fairfield Christian Academy
1965 N. Columbus St., Lancaster
740-654-2889
Grades served: Pre-K to 12
Enrollment: 534
Student-teacher ratio: 8-to-1
Annual tuition: $6,995
Accreditation: Association of Christian Schools International
Superintendent: Craig Carpenter
Head of admissions: Kara Stephens, admissions director
Genoa Christian Academy
7562 Lewis Center Road, Westerville
740-965-5433
Grades served: Pre-K to 12
Enrollment: 485
Student-teacher ratio: 12-to-1
Annual tuition: $1,600 to $7,900
Accreditation: Ohio Department of Education chartered
Superintendent: Craig Bartley
Head of admissions: Barb Stambaugh, admissions coordinator
Grove City Christian School
4750 Hoover Road, Grove City
614-875-3000
Grades served: K-12
Enrollment: 710
Student-teacher ratio: 19-to-1
Annual tuition: $6,035 to $7,200
Accreditation: Association of Christian Schools International
Superintendent/Director of Education: David Arrell
Head of admissions: Daphne Schall, director of advancement
Harvest Preparatory School
4595 Gender Road, Canal Winchester
614-382-1111
Grades served: Pre-K to 12
Enrollment: 807
Student-teacher ratio: 15-to-1
Annual tuition: $5,600 to $7,500
Accreditation: Association of Christian Schools International, Ohio Department of Education chartered
Head of School: Kenneth L. Grunden
Head of admissions: Cheryl Hiatt, director of enrollment services
Immaculate Conception School
366 E. North Broadway, Columbus
614-267-6579
Grades served: Pre-K to 8
Enrollment: 380
Student-teacher ratio: 15-to-1
Annual tuition: $5,083
Accreditation: Ohio Catholic School Accrediting Association
Principal: Colleen Kent
Head of admissions: Brittany Byrley, enrollment coordinator
The Juniper School
76 Charleston Ave., Columbus
614-233-1755
Grades served: Preschool to 8
Enrollment: 100
Student-teacher ratio: 12-to-1
Annual tuition: $2,141 to $7,110
Accreditation: N/A
Head Administrator: Jennifer Zegler
Head of admissions: Jennifer Zegler, grades administrator and enrollment; Nicole Graf, early childhood director
Liberty Christian Academy
10447 Refugee Road, Pataskala
740-964-2211
Grades served: Pre-K to 12
Enrollment: 611
Student-teacher ratio: 24-to-1
Annual tuition: $5,300 to $6,000
Accreditation: Association of Christian Schools International
Head of School: Amanda Cecil
Head of admissions: Lisa Evenson
Marburn Academy
9555 Johnstown Road, New Albany
614-433-0822
Grades served: 1-12
Enrollment: 254-plus
Student-teacher ratio: 8-to-1 grades 1-8, 16-to-1 grades 9-12
Annual tuition: $29,220 grades 1-8, $30,425 grades 9-12 (average cost after scholarships and financial aid is $12,460)
Accreditation: Independent Schools Association of the Central States, National Association of Independent Schools, Ohio Association of Independent Schools, International Dyslexia Association accredited program, Orton-Gillingham Academy accredited instructional program
Head of School: Eldrich Carr
Head of admissions: Shetal Parikh, director of admission
Note: Serves students with special needs, including dyslexia, ADHD and executive function challenges
Newark Catholic High School
1 Green Wave Drive, Newark
740-344-3594
Grades served: 9-12
Enrollment: 225
Student-teacher ratio: 12-to-1
Annual tuition: Parish member $7,050 first student, $6,350 second student, $5,650 third student; nonparishioner $8,000 per student
Accreditation: Ohio Catholic School Accrediting Association
Principal: Beth Hill
Head of admissions: Nancy Bourne, admissions director
Northside Christian School
2655 Schrock Road, Westerville
614-882-1493
Grades served: Pre-K to 12
Enrollment: 191
Student-teacher ratio: 11-to-1
Annual tuition: $3,050 to $7,500
Accreditation: N/A
Principal: Jesse Stout
Head of admissions: Jesse Stout, principal
Oakstone Academy
900 Club Drive, Westerville
614-899-2838
Grades served: Preschool to 12
Enrollment: 535
Student-teacher ratio: 7-to-1 preschool to grade 4, 10-to-1 grades 5-12
Annual tuition: $1,500 to $32,500
Accreditation: Ohio Department of Education chartered
Executive Director: Nikki Kerns
Head of admissions: Dixie Gebert, director of student services
Note: Serves students with autism spectrum disorders alongside typically developing peers
One School
817 N. Hamilton Road, Gahanna
614-471-9270
Grades served: Infant to grade 8
Enrollment: 227
Student-teacher ratio: 12-to-1
Annual tuition: $5,500 to $6,000
Accreditation: Association of Christian Schools International, Ohio Department of Education chartered
Head of School: April Domine
Head of admissions: Cheryll Haugen, director of admissions
Our Lady of Perpetual Help School
3752 Broadway, Grove City
614-875-6779
Grades served: Pre-K to 8
Enrollment: 405
Student-teacher ratio: 11-to-1
Annual tuition: $6,350
Accreditation: Ohio Catholic School Accrediting Association
Principal: Julie Freeman
Head of admissions: Brad Allen, enrollment coordinator
Red Oak Community School
93 W. Weisheimer Road, Columbus
614-362-9776
Grades served: K-5
Enrollment: 71
Student-teacher ratio: 12-to-1
Annual tuition: $3,337 to $7,542
Accreditation: N/A
School Manager: Cheryl Ryan
Head of admissions: Meridith Kiyosue, admissions committee chair
Shekinah Christian School
10040 Lafayette Plain City Road, Plain City
614-873-3130
Grades served: K-12
Enrollment: 137
Student-teacher ratio: 12-to-1
Annual tuition: $1,896 to $3,792 kindergarten; $3,294 to $6,588 grades 1-6; $3,516 to $7,032 grades 7-12
Accreditation: N/A
Head of School: Brice Kauffman
Head of admissions: Amber Purdy, development director
St. Andrew School
4081 Reed Road, Columbus
614-451-1626
Grades served: Pre-K to 8
Enrollment: 475
Student-teacher ratio: 16-to-1
Annual tuition: $4,960
Accreditation: Ohio Catholic School Accrediting Association
Principal: Joel Wichtman
Head of admissions: Chuck Rekow, school marketing and enrollment coordinator
St. Brigid of Kildare School
7175 Avery Road, Dublin
614-718-5825
Grades served: Preschool to 8
Enrollment: 650
Student-teacher ratio: 14-to-1
Annual tuition: $6,550
Accreditation: Ohio Catholic School Accrediting Association
Principal: Kathy O’Reilly
Head of admissions: Megan Wachalec, admissions
St. Catharine School
2865 Fair Ave., Columbus
614-235-1396
Grades served: K-8
Enrollment: 255
Student-teacher ratio: 25-to-1
Annual tuition: $5,600
Accreditation: Ohio Catholic School Accrediting Association
Principal: Mark Watts
Head of admissions: Johnean Goodwin
St. Charles Preparatory School
2010 E. Broad St., Columbus
380-209-2222
Grades served: 9-12 (all male)
Enrollment: 540
Student-teacher ratio: 13.5-to-1
Annual tuition: $11,125 first child, $700 discount for second child, free for third child; $330 participating Catholic discount
Accreditation: Ohio Catholic School Accrediting Association
Principal: James R. Lower
Head of admissions: Sam Binnig, director of admissions
St. Francis de Sales School
38 Granville St., Newark
740-345-4049
Grades served: Pre-K to 8
Enrollment: 272
Student-teacher ratio: 14-to-1
Annual tuition: $1,900 to $4,050 preschool; $3,695 to $5,980 elementary and middle school
Accreditation: Ohio Catholic School Accrediting Association
Principal: Sally Mummey
Head of admissions: Sally Mummey, principal
St. Francis DeSales High School
4212 Karl Road, Columbus
614-267-7808
Grades served: 9-12
Enrollment: 900
Student-teacher ratio: 17-to-1
Annual tuition: $10,225 to $10,825
Accreditation: Ohio Catholic School Accrediting Association
Principal: Dan Garrick
Head of admissions: Julie Barber, director of enrollment
St. Joseph Montessori School
933 Hamlet St., Columbus
614-291-8601
Grades served: Age 18 months to grade 8
Enrollment: 240
Student-teacher ratio: 9-to-1
Annual tuition: $11,800
Accreditation: Ohio Catholic School Accrediting Association
Head of School: Brenda Huth
Head of admissions: Candice Singleton
St. Matthew the Apostle Catholic School
795 Havens Corners Road, Gahanna
614-471-4930
Grades served: Pre-K to 8
Enrollment: 600
Student-teacher ratio: 21-to-1
Annual tuition: $6,400
Accreditation: Ohio Catholic School Accrediting Association
Principal: John R. Rathburn
Head of admissions: Michelle Lantz
St. Vincent Prep Academy
1490 E. Main St., Columbus
614-252-0731
Grades served: Pre-K to elementary (ages 4-12)
Enrollment: 180
Student-teacher ratio: 10-to-2
Annual tuition: No cost to families (EdChoice scholarships accepted, behavioral health services covered by insurance/community funding)
Accreditation: Council on Accreditation
Principal: Leah Meija
Head of admissions: Megan Obermeyer, program director
Note: Serves students with behavioral health challenges
Tree of Life Christian Schools
935 Northridge Road, Columbus
614-263-2688
Grades served: Pre-K to 12
Enrollment: 1,000
Student-teacher ratio: 14-to-1
Annual tuition: $5,190 to $10,500
Accreditation: Association of Christian Schools International, Cognia, Ohio Department of Education chartered
Superintendent: Todd Marrah
Head of admissions: Carol Tanner, director of admissions
Trinity Catholic Elementary School
1440 Grandview Ave., Columbus
614-488-7650
Grades served: K-8
Enrollment: 147
Student-teacher ratio: 14-to-1
Annual tuition: $6,820
Accreditation: Ohio Catholic School Accrediting Association
Principal: Angie Eisenacher
Head of admissions: Angie Eisenacher, principal
The Wellington School
3650 Reed Road, Columbus
614-457-7883
Grades served: Preschool to 12
Enrollment: 694
Student-teacher ratio: 8-to-1
Annual tuition: $13,000 to $27,600
Accreditation: Independent Schools Association of the Central States, National Association of Independent Schools, Ohio Association of Independent Schools
Head of School: Jeff Terwin
Head of admissions: Dara Jackson, director of admissions
Welsh Hills School
2610 Newark-Granville Road, Granville
740-522-2020
Grades served: Infant to grade 12
Enrollment: 121
Student-teacher ratio: 9-to-1
Annual tuition: $10,175 to $12,675
Accreditation: Independent Schools Association of the Central States, National Association of Independent Schools, Ohio Association of Independent Schools
Head of School: Mya Sullivan
Head of admissions: Mya Sullivan, head of school
William V. Fisher Catholic High School
1803 Granville Pike, Lancaster
740-654-1231
Grades served: 9-12
Enrollment: 150
Student-teacher ratio: 15-to-1
Annual tuition: $7,000
Accreditation: Ohio Catholic School Accrediting Association
Interim Principal: Sally Lozada
Head of admissions: Kristin Garrabrandt
Worthington Christian School
6675 Worthington Galena Road, Worthington
614-431-8215
Grades served: K-12
Enrollment: 920
Student-teacher ratio: 15-to-1
Annual tuition: $5,300 to $11,400
Accreditation: Association of Christian Schools International
Interim Head of School: James Parrish
Head of admissions: Lisa Raikes
This story is from the Fall 2021 issue of Columbus Parent.