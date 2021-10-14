2021 Guide to Columbus-Area Private Schools

David Rees and Lily Roby

Parents in search of a private school will find dozens of choices in Central Ohio, which boasts a variety of programs for students in kindergarten to 12th grade.

Our 2021 Private Schools Guide features 46 college prep, parochial and special needs programs for all ages. The list includes enrollment numbers, accreditations, annual tuition and other essential information.

While some of these schools serve very young children, institutions must offer classes above the kindergarten level to be included in the guide. Charter schools are not listed.

Information was provided by schools that filled out our survey. Institutions that did not respond are not listed.

Enrollment shown is for the 2021-22 school year as of mid-August. Annual tuition is for 2021-22 and excludes fees, scholarships and discounts. The average student-teacher ratio is based on students to full-time teachers.

All Saints Academy

2855 E. Livingston Ave., Columbus

614-231-3391

asacatholic.org

Grades served: Pre-K to 8

Enrollment: 420

Student-teacher ratio: 25-to-1

Annual tuition: $6,250

Accreditation: Ohio Catholic School Accrediting Association

Principal: Laura Miller

Head of admissions: Barb Branfield, admissions and administrative assistant

Bishop Hartley High School

1285 Zettler Road, Columbus

614-237-5421

bishop-hartley.org

Grades served: 9-12

Enrollment: 700

Student-teacher ratio: 15-to-1

Annual tuition: $8,350 to $10,250

Accreditation: Ohio Catholic School Accrediting Association, Ohio Department of Education chartered

Principal: Christopher Kowalski

Head of admissions: Heather Rush, director of admissions

Bishop Ready High School

707 Salisbury Road, Columbus

614-276-5263

brhs.org

Grades served: 9-12

Enrollment: 420

Student-teacher ratio: 25-to-1

Annual tuition: $10,900 to $11,300

Accreditation: Ohio Catholic School Accrediting Association

Principal: Matthew Brickner

Head of admissions: Jennifer Gramlich, director of admissions

Bishop Watterson High School

99 E. Cooke Road, Columbus

614-268-8671

bishopwatterson.com

Grades served: 9-12

Enrollment: 951

Student-teacher ratio: 11-to-1

Annual tuition: Parish families $10,475 first child, $9,975 second child; nonparishioner $11,965 first child, $11,465 second child

Accreditation: Ohio Catholic School Accrediting Association

Principal: Deacon Chris Campbell

Head of admissions: Mary Kate Harris, director of admissions

Bridgeway Academy

1350 Alum Creek Drive, Columbus

614-262-7520

bridgewayohio.org

Grades served: Preschool to age 21

Enrollment: 215

Student-teacher ratio: 2-to-1 to 3-to-1

Annual tuition: $33,380 average cost

Accreditation: The secondary academic program (grades 9-12) is Ohio Department of Education chartered.

Co-founders/Co-executive Directors: Abby David and Erin Nealy

Head of admissions: Ellie Preston, student services manager

Note: Serves students with special needs, including autism spectrum disorders and developmental disabilities

Calumet Christian School

2774 Calumet St., Columbus

614-261-8136

calumetchristianschool.org

Grades served: Pre-K to 8

Enrollment: 261

Student-teacher ratio: 20-to-1

Annual tuition: $3,816 to $6,744

Accreditation: Ohio Department of Education chartered

Principal: Tyler Wriston

Head of admissions: Heather Beal, head administrator

Central College Christian School

975 S. Sunbury Road, Westerville

614-794-8146

cccacademy.com

Grades served: Preschool to 5

Enrollment: 350

Student-teacher ratio: 17

Annual tuition: $6,300

Accreditation: Ohio Department of Education chartered

Principal: Howard Baum

Head of admissions: Howard Baum, principal

Clintonville Academy

3916 Indianola Ave., Columbus

614-267-4799

clintonvilleacademy.org

Grades served: Pre-K to 8

Enrollment: 110

Student-teacher ratio: 9-to-1

Annual tuition: $9,595

Accreditation: ASCD (Association for Supervision and Curriculum Development)

Director: Sally Lindsay

Head of admissions: Julie Liggett, registrar

Columbus Academy

4300 Cherry Bottom Road, Gahanna

614-475-2311

columbusacademy.org

Grades served: Age 3 to grade 12

Enrollment: 1,171

Student-teacher ratio: 7.75-to-1

Annual tuition: $13,000 to $30,900

Accreditation: Global Online Academy, Independent Schools Association of the Central States, Malone Schools Online Network, National Association of Independent Schools, Ohio Association of Independent Schools

Head of School: Melissa Soderberg

Head of admissions: John Wuorinen, director of admissions and tuition assistance

Columbus Adventist Academy

3650 Sunbury Road, Columbus

614-471-2084

caa4eternity.org

Grades served: K-8

Enrollment: 140

Student-teacher ratio: 15-to-1

Annual tuition: $4,650

Accreditation: Middle States Association Commissions on Elementary and Secondary Schools

Principal: Evelyn Goodman

Head of admissions: Shirley Benton, executive administrative assistant

Columbus Jewish Day School

150 E. Granville Road, New Albany

614-939-5311

cjds.org

Grades served: K-5

Enrollment: 65

Student-teacher ratio: 5-to-1

Annual tuition: $17,475

Accreditation: Independent Schools Association of the Central States

Head of School: Rachel Arcus-Goldberg

Head of admissions: Jenny Glick, director of enrollment management

Columbus Montessori Education Center

979 S. James Road, Columbus

614-231-3790

columbusmontessori.org

Grades served: Age 6 weeks to grade 6

Enrollment: 220

Student-teacher ratio: 12-to-1

Annual tuition: $10,900 for K-6; $10,700 for ages 3-6; $19,000 for ages 6 weeks to 3 years

Accreditation: American Montessori Society

Executive Director: Jamie Gottesman

Head of admissions: Rekha Kohli, director of student & family services

Columbus School for Girls

65 S. Drexel Ave., Columbus

614-252-0781

columbusschoolforgirls.org

Grades served: Pre-K to 12

Enrollment: 543

Student-teacher ratio: 8-to-1

Annual tuition: $26,965 to $28,935

Accreditation: Independent Schools Association of the Central States, National Association of Independent Schools, Ohio Association of Independent Schools

Head of School: Jennifer Ciccarelli

Head of admissions: Chelsea Woods, director of enrollment management

Cristo Rey Columbus

400 E. Town St., Columbus

614-223-9261

crchsworks.org

Grades served: 9-12

Enrollment: 422

Student-teacher ratio: 22-to-1

Annual tuition: $15,000

Accreditation: Cognia, Ohio Catholic School Accrediting Association

Top officials: Joe Patrick, president, and Ryan Pettit, principal

Head of admissions: Meghan Devring, director of admissions

Delaware Christian School

45 Belle Ave., Delaware

740-363-8425

dcschool.org

Grades served: Pre-K to 12

Enrollment: 342

Student-teacher ratio: 12-to-1

Annual tuition: $6,386 grades K-5; $6,641 grades 6-8; $7,245 grades 9-12; pre-K $1,915.80 to $6,386

Accreditation: Association of Christian Schools International, Cognia

Head of School: Jane Miner

Head of admissions: Shayla Bliss, admissions director

Eastwood Seventh-Day Adventist Junior Academy

6350 S. Sunbury Road, Westerville

614-794-6350

ejaonline.org

Grades served: K-8

Enrollment: 95

Student-teacher ratio: 22-to-1 grades 1-8, 15-to-1 kindergarten

Annual tuition: $5,500

Accreditation: Columbia Union Conference

Principal: Warren Johnson

Head of admissions: Rebekah Cuellar

Fairfield Christian Academy

1965 N. Columbus St., Lancaster

740-654-2889

fcaknights.org

Grades served: Pre-K to 12

Enrollment: 534

Student-teacher ratio: 8-to-1

Annual tuition: $6,995

Accreditation: Association of Christian Schools International

Superintendent: Craig Carpenter

Head of admissions: Kara Stephens, admissions director

Genoa Christian Academy

7562 Lewis Center Road, Westerville

740-965-5433

genoachristianacademy.org

Grades served: Pre-K to 12

Enrollment: 485

Student-teacher ratio: 12-to-1

Annual tuition: $1,600 to $7,900

Accreditation: Ohio Department of Education chartered

Superintendent: Craig Bartley

Head of admissions: Barb Stambaugh, admissions coordinator

Grove City Christian School

4750 Hoover Road, Grove City

614-875-3000

grovecitychristian.org

Grades served: K-12

Enrollment: 710

Student-teacher ratio: 19-to-1

Annual tuition: $6,035 to $7,200

Accreditation: Association of Christian Schools International

Superintendent/Director of Education: David Arrell

Head of admissions: Daphne Schall, director of advancement

Harvest Preparatory School

4595 Gender Road, Canal Winchester

614-382-1111

harvestprep.org

Grades served: Pre-K to 12

Enrollment: 807

Student-teacher ratio: 15-to-1

Annual tuition: $5,600 to $7,500

Accreditation: Association of Christian Schools International, Ohio Department of Education chartered

Head of School: Kenneth L. Grunden

Head of admissions: Cheryl Hiatt, director of enrollment services

Immaculate Conception School

366 E. North Broadway, Columbus

614-267-6579

ic-school.org

Grades served: Pre-K to 8

Enrollment: 380

Student-teacher ratio: 15-to-1

Annual tuition: $5,083

Accreditation: Ohio Catholic School Accrediting Association

Principal: Colleen Kent

Head of admissions: Brittany Byrley, enrollment coordinator

The Juniper School

76 Charleston Ave., Columbus

614-233-1755

thejuniperschool.org

Grades served: Preschool to 8

Enrollment: 100

Student-teacher ratio: 12-to-1

Annual tuition: $2,141 to $7,110

Accreditation: N/A

Head Administrator: Jennifer Zegler

Head of admissions: Jennifer Zegler, grades administrator and enrollment; Nicole Graf, early childhood director

Liberty Christian Academy

10447 Refugee Road, Pataskala

740-964-2211

libertychristianacademy.org

Grades served: Pre-K to 12

Enrollment: 611

Student-teacher ratio: 24-to-1

Annual tuition: $5,300 to $6,000

Accreditation: Association of Christian Schools International

Head of School: Amanda Cecil

Head of admissions: Lisa Evenson

Marburn Academy

9555 Johnstown Road, New Albany

614-433-0822

marburnacademy.org

Grades served: 1-12

Enrollment: 254-plus

Student-teacher ratio: 8-to-1 grades 1-8, 16-to-1 grades 9-12

Annual tuition: $29,220 grades 1-8, $30,425 grades 9-12 (average cost after scholarships and financial aid is $12,460)

Accreditation: Independent Schools Association of the Central States, National Association of Independent Schools, Ohio Association of Independent Schools, International Dyslexia Association accredited program, Orton-Gillingham Academy accredited instructional program

Head of School: Eldrich Carr

Head of admissions: Shetal Parikh, director of admission

Note: Serves students with special needs, including dyslexia, ADHD and executive function challenges

Newark Catholic High School

1 Green Wave Drive, Newark

740-344-3594

newarkcatholic.org

Grades served: 9-12

Enrollment: 225

Student-teacher ratio: 12-to-1

Annual tuition: Parish member $7,050 first student, $6,350 second student, $5,650 third student; nonparishioner $8,000 per student

Accreditation: Ohio Catholic School Accrediting Association

Principal: Beth Hill

Head of admissions: Nancy Bourne, admissions director

Northside Christian School

2655 Schrock Road, Westerville

614-882-1493

ncslions.org

Grades served: Pre-K to 12

Enrollment: 191

Student-teacher ratio: 11-to-1

Annual tuition: $3,050 to $7,500

Accreditation: N/A

Principal: Jesse Stout

Head of admissions: Jesse Stout, principal

Oakstone Academy

900 Club Drive, Westerville

614-899-2838

oakstoneacademy.org

Grades served: Preschool to 12

Enrollment: 535

Student-teacher ratio: 7-to-1 preschool to grade 4, 10-to-1 grades 5-12

Annual tuition: $1,500 to $32,500

Accreditation: Ohio Department of Education chartered

Executive Director: Nikki Kerns

Head of admissions: Dixie Gebert, director of student services

Note: Serves students with autism spectrum disorders alongside typically developing peers

One School

817 N. Hamilton Road, Gahanna

614-471-9270

oneschool.education

Grades served: Infant to grade 8

Enrollment: 227

Student-teacher ratio: 12-to-1

Annual tuition: $5,500 to $6,000

Accreditation: Association of Christian Schools International, Ohio Department of Education chartered

Head of School: April Domine

Head of admissions: Cheryll Haugen, director of admissions

Our Lady of Perpetual Help School

3752 Broadway, Grove City

614-875-6779

ourladygc.org/school

Grades served: Pre-K to 8

Enrollment: 405

Student-teacher ratio: 11-to-1

Annual tuition: $6,350

Accreditation: Ohio Catholic School Accrediting Association

Principal: Julie Freeman

Head of admissions: Brad Allen, enrollment coordinator

Red Oak Community School

93 W. Weisheimer Road, Columbus

614-362-9776

redoakcommunityschool.org

Grades served: K-5

Enrollment: 71

Student-teacher ratio: 12-to-1

Annual tuition: $3,337 to $7,542

Accreditation: N/A

School Manager: Cheryl Ryan

Head of admissions: Meridith Kiyosue, admissions committee chair

Shekinah Christian School

10040 Lafayette Plain City Road, Plain City

614-873-3130

shekinahchristian.org

Grades served: K-12

Enrollment: 137

Student-teacher ratio: 12-to-1

Annual tuition: $1,896 to $3,792 kindergarten; $3,294 to $6,588 grades 1-6; $3,516 to $7,032 grades 7-12

Accreditation: N/A

Head of School: Brice Kauffman

Head of admissions: Amber Purdy, development director

St. Andrew School

4081 Reed Road, Columbus

614-451-1626

standrewschool.com

Grades served: Pre-K to 8

Enrollment: 475

Student-teacher ratio: 16-to-1

Annual tuition: $4,960

Accreditation: Ohio Catholic School Accrediting Association

Principal: Joel Wichtman

Head of admissions: Chuck Rekow, school marketing and enrollment coordinator

St. Brigid of Kildare School

7175 Avery Road, Dublin

614-718-5825

stbrigidofkildare.com

Grades served: Preschool to 8

Enrollment: 650

Student-teacher ratio: 14-to-1

Annual tuition: $6,550

Accreditation: Ohio Catholic School Accrediting Association

Principal: Kathy O’Reilly

Head of admissions: Megan Wachalec, admissions

St. Catharine School

2865 Fair Ave., Columbus

614-235-1396

stcatharineschool.com

Grades served: K-8

Enrollment: 255

Student-teacher ratio: 25-to-1

Annual tuition: $5,600

Accreditation: Ohio Catholic School Accrediting Association

Principal: Mark Watts

Head of admissions: Johnean Goodwin

St. Charles Preparatory School

2010 E. Broad St., Columbus

380-209-2222

stcharlesprep.org

Grades served: 9-12 (all male)

Enrollment: 540

Student-teacher ratio: 13.5-to-1

Annual tuition: $11,125 first child, $700 discount for second child, free for third child; $330 participating Catholic discount

Accreditation: Ohio Catholic School Accrediting Association

Principal: James R. Lower

Head of admissions: Sam Binnig, director of admissions

St. Francis de Sales School

38 Granville St., Newark

740-345-4049

stfrancisnewark.org

Grades served: Pre-K to 8

Enrollment: 272

Student-teacher ratio: 14-to-1

Annual tuition: $1,900 to $4,050 preschool; $3,695 to $5,980 elementary and middle school

Accreditation: Ohio Catholic School Accrediting Association

Principal: Sally Mummey

Head of admissions: Sally Mummey, principal

St. Francis DeSales High School

4212 Karl Road, Columbus

614-267-7808

sfdstallions.org

Grades served: 9-12

Enrollment: 900

Student-teacher ratio: 17-to-1

Annual tuition: $10,225 to $10,825

Accreditation: Ohio Catholic School Accrediting Association

Principal: Dan Garrick

Head of admissions: Julie Barber, director of enrollment

St. Joseph Montessori School

933 Hamlet St., Columbus

614-291-8601

sjms.net

Grades served: Age 18 months to grade 8

Enrollment: 240

Student-teacher ratio: 9-to-1

Annual tuition: $11,800

Accreditation: Ohio Catholic School Accrediting Association

Head of School: Brenda Huth

Head of admissions: Candice Singleton

St. Matthew the Apostle Catholic School

795 Havens Corners Road, Gahanna

614-471-4930

cdstmatthew.org

Grades served: Pre-K to 8

Enrollment: 600

Student-teacher ratio: 21-to-1

Annual tuition: $6,400

Accreditation: Ohio Catholic School Accrediting Association

Principal: John R. Rathburn

Head of admissions: Michelle Lantz

St. Vincent Prep Academy

1490 E. Main St., Columbus

614-252-0731

svfsohio.org/prep-academy

Grades served: Pre-K to elementary (ages 4-12)

Enrollment: 180

Student-teacher ratio: 10-to-2

Annual tuition: No cost to families (EdChoice scholarships accepted, behavioral health services covered by insurance/community funding)

Accreditation: Council on Accreditation

Principal: Leah Meija

Head of admissions: Megan Obermeyer, program director

Note: Serves students with behavioral health challenges

Tree of Life Christian Schools

935 Northridge Road, Columbus

614-263-2688

tolcs.org

Grades served: Pre-K to 12

Enrollment: 1,000

Student-teacher ratio: 14-to-1

Annual tuition: $5,190 to $10,500

Accreditation: Association of Christian Schools International, Cognia, Ohio Department of Education chartered

Superintendent: Todd Marrah

Head of admissions: Carol Tanner, director of admissions

Trinity Catholic Elementary School

1440 Grandview Ave., Columbus

614-488-7650

trinity.cdeducation.org

Grades served: K-8

Enrollment: 147

Student-teacher ratio: 14-to-1

Annual tuition: $6,820

Accreditation: Ohio Catholic School Accrediting Association

Principal: Angie Eisenacher

Head of admissions: Angie Eisenacher, principal

The Wellington School

3650 Reed Road, Columbus

614-457-7883

wellington.org

Grades served: Preschool to 12

Enrollment: 694

Student-teacher ratio: 8-to-1

Annual tuition: $13,000 to $27,600

Accreditation: Independent Schools Association of the Central States, National Association of Independent Schools, Ohio Association of Independent Schools

Head of School: Jeff Terwin

Head of admissions: Dara Jackson, director of admissions

Welsh Hills School

2610 Newark-Granville Road, Granville

740-522-2020

welshhills.org

Grades served: Infant to grade 12

Enrollment: 121

Student-teacher ratio: 9-to-1

Annual tuition: $10,175 to $12,675

Accreditation: Independent Schools Association of the Central States, National Association of Independent Schools, Ohio Association of Independent Schools

Head of School: Mya Sullivan

Head of admissions: Mya Sullivan, head of school

William V. Fisher Catholic High School

1803 Granville Pike, Lancaster

740-654-1231

fishercatholic.org

Grades served: 9-12

Enrollment: 150

Student-teacher ratio: 15-to-1

Annual tuition: $7,000

Accreditation: Ohio Catholic School Accrediting Association

Interim Principal: Sally Lozada

Head of admissions: Kristin Garrabrandt

Worthington Christian School

6675 Worthington Galena Road, Worthington

614-431-8215

worthingtonchristian.com

Grades served: K-12

Enrollment: 920

Student-teacher ratio: 15-to-1

Annual tuition: $5,300 to $11,400

Accreditation: Association of Christian Schools International

Interim Head of School: James Parrish

Head of admissions: Lisa Raikes

This story is from the Fall 2021 issue of Columbus Parent.