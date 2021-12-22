Nominate an Educator for the 2022 Teachers of the Year Awards

Everyone knows a teacher who deserves special recognition. We’re asking readers to nominate these individuals for the 2022 Teachers of the Year awards, presented by Columbus Parent and ThisWeek Community News.

The Teachers of the Year program, in its ninth year, honors outstanding K-12 educators across Central Ohio. Fifteen finalists, selected from reader nominations, and three winners—one each at the elementary, middle and high school levels—will be recognized.

Anyone can make a nomination, including students, parents of current or former students, colleagues and administrators. Submissions will be accepted through Jan. 24. Make a nomination on our contest page.

All nominations will be reviewed by the editorial staffs of Columbus Parent and ThisWeek, who will select a group of finalists. The nominations we receive for these teachers will be posted online (nominators will not be identified by name), and readers will vote to determine the winners. Nominees must teach in the publications’ circulation areas. Finalist voting will begin in mid-February.

Results will be announced in the Summer issue of Columbus Parent and in ThisWeek Community News.

Our 2021 Teachers of the Year winners are: Kevin Sheets, High Point Elementary School in the Gahanna-Jefferson Public School District; Me-Chelle Burkhalter, The Wellington School; and Dominic Marchi, Bishop Watterson High School. Go to columbusparent.com/teachersoftheyear to read their stories.