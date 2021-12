2021 Central Ohio Child Care Provider Directory

Columbus Parent staff

Finding quality child care can be a stressful process, filled with tough decisions that balance quality, location, cost and other factors.

If you’re looking for a new provider or are embarking on a search for the first time, look no further. Columbus Parent and Action for Children have partnered again on our annual Child Care Directory, this online version of which features 749 full- and part-time providers. (The print version of the list in our Winter 2021 issue features 84 full-time programs that earned the top rating—five stars—from the state’s Step Up To Quality initiative in Delaware, Fairfield and Franklin counties.)

Action for Children is a nonprofit child care resource and referral agency that has been serving Central Ohio since 1972. The organization has more than 1,500 providers in its database.

For this directory, we’ve narrowed the listings to providers who are licensed by the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services or the Ohio Department of Education and have attained Ohio’s Step Up To Quality star rating.

Seeking a rating is voluntary. However, as of Sept. 1, 2020, all providers were required to earn at least one Step Up To Quality star (the minimum rating) to qualify for state reimbursement for students who receive publicly funded child care. That mandate increases to three stars in 2025.

Listings indicate how many SUTQ stars a provider has and whether the program is accredited by the National Accreditation Commission for Early Care and Education Programs (NAC) or the National Association for the Education of Young Children (NAEYC).

The list of providers that meet these criteria is subject to change, sometimes on a day-to-day basis. New facilities may receive accreditation or a star rating, or, for a variety of reasons, providers might not be reaccredited or could have a change in their star rating. The information presented here is current as of Oct. 18, 2021.

Action for Children’s resource and information specialists can explain public funding, licensing, accreditation and Step Up To Quality requirements, and can guide parents through the search criteria and provide options including full-day and part-day centers, Head Start programs and home-based child care. There is no cost for these services.

Per Action for Children policy, Type B (small) at-home providers are not part of this list. More than 200 of these programs meet the above criteria; contact Action for Children to learn more.

For more information about Action for Children or its child care database, go to actionforchildren.org or call 614-224-0222.

How to Read the Directory

The listings are broken into four classifications: Child Care Centers, which are full-time programs; Family Child Care, which are Type A (large) at-home providers—typically also full time; Preschool Programs, which are part-time; and School-age Programs, which typically also are part time.

Providers are organized by county, then ZIP code, then alphabetically within each category. The listings indicate which programs accept families who qualify for publicly funded child care from the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services.

CENTRAL OHIO CHILD CARE DIRECTORY

CHILD CARE CENTERS

Delaware

43015

Chubby Cheeks Early Education Center

1201 US Highway 23 North, Delaware; (740) 936-7042

AGE RANGE: 1 month to 12 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: Two Stars

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: True

Kiddie Academy Of Lewis Center

7166 Gooding Blvd, Delaware; (740) 548-2022

AGE RANGE: 1 month to 12 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: One Star

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: True

Leads Head Start Delaware

607 Sunbury Rd., Delaware; (740) 363-8810

AGE RANGE: 3 years to 5 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: Five Stars

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: False

Liberty Community Children's Center

207 London Rd., Delaware; (740) 369-3876

AGE RANGE: 1 month to 6 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: Three Stars

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: True

Little Buckeye Learning Center - Delaware

664 W. Central Ave., Delaware; (740) 363-0147

AGE RANGE: 1 month to 5 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: Two Stars

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: True

Michelle's Academy

7810 Graphics Way, Lewis Center; (740) 548-5003

AGE RANGE: 1 month to 12 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: One Star

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: True

Milestones Learning Center Delaware

47 Lexington Blvd., Delaware; (740) 363-2000

AGE RANGE: 1 month to 12 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: One Star

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: True

43021

YMCA Hylen Souders Y-club

4121 Miller Paul Rd., Galena; (614) 839-9622

AGE RANGE: not available

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: One Star

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: True

43035

Kinder Care Learning Center

8694 Oak Creek Dr., Lewis Center; (740) 548-9669

AGE RANGE: 1 month to 10 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: One Star

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: True

ACCREDITED BY NAEYC: TRUE

Kinder Care Learning Center #1546

96 Neverland Dr., Lewis Center; (740) 549-0264

AGE RANGE: 1 month to 12 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: Four Stars

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: True

ACCREDITED BY NAC: TRUE

Olentangy Meadows Y-Club

8950 Emerald Hill Drive, Lewis Center; (614) 885-4252

AGE RANGE: 5 years to 12 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: One Star

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: True

The Learning Experience

9158 S. Old State Rd., Lewis Center; (614) 781-4600

AGE RANGE: 1 month to 5 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: One Star

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: True

YMCA Oak Creek Y-Club

1256 Westwood Drive, Lewis Center; (614) 885-4252

AGE RANGE: 5 years to 12 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: One Star

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: True

43065

La Petite Academy

7474 Sawmill Parkway, Powell; (740) 881-1234

AGE RANGE: 1 month to 12 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: One Star

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: True

The Compass School

3989 North Hampton Dr., Powell; (614) 764-8844

AGE RANGE: 1 month to 12 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: Not Available

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: False

ACCREDITED BY NAEYC: TRUE

The Emilia School

3561 Home Rd, Powell; (740) 881-0103

AGE RANGE: 1 month to 10 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: One Star

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: True

The Goddard School of Lewis Center

8542 Owenfield Drive, Powell; (740) 657-1300

AGE RANGE: not available

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: One Star

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: False

The Oxford School

6055 Glick Rd., Powell; (614) 761-6400

AGE RANGE: 1 month to 12 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: Two Stars

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: True

Tutor Time Childcare/learning Center

3731 Discovery Lane, Powell; (614) 761-8580

AGE RANGE: 1 month to 10 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: One Star

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: True

43074

Great Beginnings Learning Center

36 Harrison St., Sunbury; (740) 936-5336

AGE RANGE: 1 month to 12 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: One Star

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: True

Milestone Lane

201 N Galena Road, Sunbury; (740) 965-3701

AGE RANGE: 1 month to 12 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: Three Stars

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: True

Noah's Ark Learning Center, Inc

100 Tippett Ct #103, Sunbury; (740) 965-5437

AGE RANGE: 1 month to 11 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: One Star

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: True

YMCA Big Walnut Elementary Y-club

940 South Old 3 C Rd., Sunbury; (614) 839-9622

AGE RANGE: not available

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: One Star

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: True

43082

Brightpath Active Learning

5940 Chandler Ct, Westerville; (614) 839-0780

AGE RANGE: 3 years to 6 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: One Star

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: True

La Petite Academy

130 Polaris Parkway, Westerville; (614) 794-2951

AGE RANGE: 1 month to 12 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: One Star

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: True

ACCREDITED BY NAEYC: TRUE

CHILD CARE CENTERS

Fairfield

43068

Jewel's Learning Center

7330 Brooke Blvd, Reynoldsburg; (614) 980-2607

AGE RANGE: not available

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: One Star

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: True

43102

Amanda-Clearcreek School (ps)

414 N School Street, Amanda; (740) 653-3193

AGE RANGE: 3 years to 5 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: Five Stars

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: False

43105

Kids Zone Educational Child Care, LLC

402 N. Oak St., Baltimore; (740) 862-4521

AGE RANGE: 1 month to 12 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: One Star

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: True

43110

It Takes A Village Early Education Center

9670 Schoolhouse Rd, Canal Winchester; (614) 404-3764

AGE RANGE: 1 month to 5 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: Two Stars

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: True

43112

Babybear's Daycare #1

2820 Helena Drive, Carroll; (740) 756-7155

AGE RANGE: 1 month to 12 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: One Star

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: True

Guardian Child Care

3570 Coonpath Rd. Nw, Carroll; (740) 756-4210

AGE RANGE: 1 month to 12 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: One Star

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: True

Little Shepherd's Preschool

4925 Plum Rd Nw, Carroll; (740) 756-7529

AGE RANGE: 1 month to 12 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: One Star

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: True

Small Wonders Learning Center

4485 Carroll-cemetery Rd., Carroll; (740) 756-4333

AGE RANGE: 1 month to 12 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: One Star

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: True

43130

Creative Play Preschool

465 West Sixth Ave, Lancaster; (740) 654-0616

AGE RANGE: 3 years to 5 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: One Star

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: True

First Impressions Early Learning Center

2642 Us Route 33 Nw, Lancaster; (740) 681-7040

AGE RANGE: 1 month to 13 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: One Star

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: True

Gorsuch West Community Learning Center

440 Trace Dr, Lancaster; (740) 475-8243

AGE RANGE: 5 years to 12 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: One Star

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: True

Green Bean Junction, LLC

1522 Sheridan Dr., Lancaster; (740) 227-7361

AGE RANGE: 1 month to 12 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: One Star

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: True

Itsy Bitsy Daycare, LLC

1051 Sugar Grove Rd. SE, Lancaster; (740) 243-4611

AGE RANGE: not available

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: One Star

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: True

Jewel's Learning And Childcare, LLC

620 Garfield Ave., Lancaster; (740) 653-2294

AGE RANGE: 6 months to 12 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: Three Stars

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: True

Lfcaa Early Head Start- Pearl House Center

218 W. Chestnut St., Lancaster; (740) 653-4146

AGE RANGE: 1 month to 3 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: Five Stars

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: False

Medill Community Learning Center

1160 Sheridan Dr, Lancaster; (740) 475-9626

AGE RANGE: 5 years to 12 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: One Star

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: True

Owl's Acre Montessori

1458 Tiki Lane, Lancaster; (740) 687-1635

AGE RANGE: 6 months 2 years to 6 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: One Star

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: True

Small Wonders Learning Center

505 Hocking Street, Lancaster; (740) 654-0200

AGE RANGE: 1 month to 5 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: One Star

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: True

Tallmadge Community Learning Center

694 Talmadge Avenue, Lancaster; (740) 438-4756

AGE RANGE: 5 years to 12 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: One Star

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: True

The Byrd Nest Childcare

2684 North Columbus Street, Lancaster; (740) 653-9900

AGE RANGE: 1 month to 13 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: Three Stars

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: True

YMCA Early Learning Center - Sanderson

1450 Marietta Rd., Lancaster; (740) 654-0616

AGE RANGE: 1 month to 5 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: One Star

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: True

43147

Dominion Early Childhood Education Center

6810 Blacklick Eastern Road, Pickerington; (614) 377-9263

AGE RANGE: 1 month to 12 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: One Star

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: True

Fairfield Y-club

13000 Coventry Ave Nw, Pickerington; (614) 834-9622

AGE RANGE: 5 years to 10 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: One Star

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: True

Kimberlees Kiddie Colllege LLC

7889 Refugee Rd, Pickerington; (614) 524-6080

AGE RANGE: 1 month to 10 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: One Star

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: True

Kinder Care Learning Center - Pickerington

1829 Winderly Lane, Pickerington; (614) 759-8667

AGE RANGE: 1 month to 10 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: One Star

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: True

Kinder Care Learning Center #1682

1545 Cross Creeks Blvd, Pickerington; (614) 751-9707

AGE RANGE: 1 month to 12 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: Three Stars

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: True

ACCREDITED BY NAC: TRUE

La Petite Academy

12968 Stonecreek Drive Nw, Pickerington; (614) 755-4055

AGE RANGE: 1 month to 10 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: One Star

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: True

Little Tigers Preschool

94 W. Church Street, Pickerington; (614) 837-3932

AGE RANGE: 6 months 1 years to 10 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: Three Stars

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: True

The Goddard School Of Pickerington

12916 Stone Creek Dr Nw, Pickerington; (614) 866-3494

AGE RANGE: 1 month to 10 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: One Star

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: True

Toll Gate Y-Club

12183 Tollgate Road, Pickerington; (614) 834-9622

AGE RANGE: 5 years to 10 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: Three Stars

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: True

Trinity Learning Center, Llc

830 Refugee Rd Nw, Pickerington; (614) 863-4444

AGE RANGE: 1 month to 12 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: Three Stars

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: True

Violet Y-club

8855 Education Drive Nw, Pickerington; (614) 834-9622

AGE RANGE: 5 years to 10 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: One Star

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: True

CHILD CARE CENTERS

Franklin

43004

La Petite Academy

50 Bannockburn Blvd, Blacklick; (614) 861-7544

AGE RANGE: 1 month to 12 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: Three Stars

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: True

Michelle's Academy

7297 Blacklick Ridge Blvd., Blacklick; (614) 759-9444

AGE RANGE: 1 month to 12 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: One Star

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: True

Waggoner Academy Learning Center, LLC

968 North Waggoner Rd, Blacklick; (614) 755-6336

AGE RANGE: 1 month to 12 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: One Star

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: True

YWCA Kids Place At Blacklick Elementary

6540 Havens Corners Rd., Blacklick; (614) 755-4812

AGE RANGE: 5 years to 11 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: One Star

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: True

43016

Joyland Preschool/childcare

5400 Wilcox Road, Dublin; (614) 876-1263

AGE RANGE: 1 month to 8 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: One Star

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: True

Jump City Childcare Center LLC

6190 Shamrock Court, Dublin; (614) 389-7146

AGE RANGE: 1 month to 12 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: One Star

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: True

Kinder Care Learning Center #1241

5757 Shannon Heights Blvd, Dublin; (614) 764-0301

AGE RANGE: 1 month to 12 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: One Star

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: True

ACCREDITED BY NAC: TRUE

ACCREDITED BY NAEYC: TRUE

Lorine's Little Learners Childcare And Learning Center

2733 Summer Drive, Dublin; (614) 553-7990

AGE RANGE: 1 month to 12 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: One Star

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: True

Muddy Puddles Preschool And Childcare

5037 Avery Road, Dublin; (614) 271-1105

AGE RANGE: not available

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: Two Stars

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: True

The Gardner School Of Dublin

6145 Emerald Parkway, Dublin; (614) 717-9677

AGE RANGE: 1 month to 6 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: Not Available

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: False

ACCREDITED BY NAEYC: TRUE

Tutor Time Child Care Learning Center

6365 Emerald Parkway, Dublin; (614) 717-4747

AGE RANGE: 1 month to 12 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: One Star

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: True

ACCREDITED BY NAEYC: TRUE

43017

Bright Star Academy

6567 Dublin Center Dr, Dublin; (614) 717-9348

AGE RANGE: 1 month to 12 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: Four Stars

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: True

Dublin Riverside Head Start

3260 Riverside Green Dr, Dublin; (614) 718-8739

AGE RANGE: 3-5 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: Five Stars

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: False

La Petite Academy - Dublin

7135 Sawmill Rd., Dublin; (614) 766-6653

AGE RANGE: 1 month to 12 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: Four Stars

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: True

Sunny Day Academy

255 Bradenton Ave, Dublin; (614) 718-1717

AGE RANGE: 1 month to 12 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: One Star

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: True

The Goddard School Of Dublin

6239 Perimeter Dr, Dublin; (614) 799-8870

AGE RANGE: 1 month to 10 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: Not Available

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: False

ACCREDITED BY NAEYC: TRUE

The Goddard School Of Tuttle

4980 Parkcenter Ave., Dublin; (614) 792-6586

AGE RANGE: 1 month to 13 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: One Star

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: True

The Oxford School Of Dublin

5700 Blazer Parkway, Dublin; (614) 792-2220

AGE RANGE: 1 month to 12 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: One Star

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: True

43026

Agape Academy

4519 Cemetery Road, Hilliard; (614) 219-1527

AGE RANGE: 1 month to 12 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: Five Stars

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: True

Foundations Learning Academy

4630 Leap Ct., Hilliard; (614) 971-5074

AGE RANGE: 1 month to 12 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: One Star

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: True

Hilliard 1st Baptist Child Care And Learning Center

2929 Hilliard-Rome Road, Hilliard; (614) 876-6738

AGE RANGE: 2 years to 12 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: One Star

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: True

Joyland Early Learning Center

2222 Hilliard-Rome Rd., Hilliard; (614) 777-9008

AGE RANGE: 1 month to 10 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: Three Stars

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: True

Kidsrus

4625 Cemetery Rd, Hilliard; (614) 219-7274

AGE RANGE: 1 month to 11 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: One Star

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: True

Kinder Care Learning Center

3885 Berry Leaf Lane, Hilliard; (614) 850-0180

AGE RANGE: 1 month to 12 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: Three Stars

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: True

ACCREDITED BY NAC: TRUE

Kinder Care Learning Center - Avery

4705 Avery Rd., Hilliard; (614) 777-1077

AGE RANGE: 1 month to 12 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: Three Stars

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: True

ACCREDITED BY NAC: TRUE

Kinder Care Learning Center - Ridgemill #634

3700 Ridge Mill Drive, Hilliard; (614) 771-8909

AGE RANGE: 1 month to 12 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: Three Stars

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: True

ACCREDITED BY NAC: TRUE

La Petite Academy - Hilliard

3710 Ridge Mill Dr., Hilliard; (614) 876-7312

AGE RANGE: 1 month to 12 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: Four Stars

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: True

Leaping Learners Early Educational Center, LLC

5330 Cemetery Road, Hilliard; (614) 319-3245

AGE RANGE: 1 month to 13 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: One Star

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: True

Merry Moppet Early Learning Center

5075 Britton Parkway, Hilliard; (614) 529-1730

AGE RANGE: 1 month to 11 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: One Star

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: True

Michelle's Academy

3955 Brown Park Drive, Hilliard; (614) 759-9444

AGE RANGE: 1 month to 12 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: One Star

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: True

Rainbow Child Care, Too

5599 Hilliard Rome Office Park, Hilliard; (614) 777-0440

AGE RANGE: 1 month to 5 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: One Star

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: True

Rainbow Child Care, Too!

5571-5575 Hilliard Rome Office Park, Hilliard; (614) 777-5640

AGE RANGE: 5 years to 12 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: One Star

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: True

SarahAnns Learning Unlimited, LLC

3898 Lattimer St, Hilliard; (614) 771-7790

AGE RANGE: 1 month to 12 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: One Star

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: True

The Agape Butterfly School

4511 Cemetery Road Suite B., Hilliard; (614) 219-7421

AGE RANGE: 3 years to 5 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: One Star

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: True

The Crossing Community Church Child Nurturing Center

4770 Britton Parkway, Hilliard; (614) 777-5195

AGE RANGE: 1 month to 12 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: Three Stars

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: True

The Goddard School - Parkmeadow

6074 Parkmeadow Lane, Hilliard; (614) 771-8700

AGE RANGE: 1 month to 12 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: One Star

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: True

Tomorrow's Child Preschool And Learning Center

3975 Brown Park Dr., Hilliard; (614) 876-6756

AGE RANGE: 1 month to 12 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: One Star

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: False

43035

Childrens Discovery Place

9331 South Old State Road, Lewis Center; (614) 846-2429

AGE RANGE: not available

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: One Star

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: True

43054

Academyone Childcare And Preschool

10102 Woodcrest Way, New Albany; (614) 855-8350

AGE RANGE: 1 month to 12 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: One Star

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: True

Academyone Childcare And Preschool

5893 Preserve Blvd, New Albany; (614) 775-5055

AGE RANGE: 1 month to 12 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: One Star

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: True

JCC New Albany

150 East Granville Road, New Albany; (614) 855-4885

AGE RANGE: 1 month to 5 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: One Star

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: True

Kindercare Learning Center

5524 New Albany Rd East, New Albany; (614) 775-0014

AGE RANGE: 1 month to 12 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: Five Stars

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: True

ACCREDITED BY NAC: TRUE

The Learning Experience

5800 Central College Rd., New Albany; (614) 245-4574

AGE RANGE: 1 month to 12 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: One Star

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: True

43065

Kiddie Academy

2069 Summit View Rd, Powell; (614) 336-8444

AGE RANGE: 1 month to 12 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: Not Available

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: False

ACCREDITED BY NAEYC: TRUE

43068

A Child's Place Learning Center

2010 Officeview Place, Reynoldsburg; (614) 868-5437

AGE RANGE: 1 month to 12 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: Three Stars

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: True

Brightlight Childcare Center

1314 Brice Rd., Reynoldsburg; (614) 751-8865

AGE RANGE: 1 month to 12 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: One Star

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: True

Capital Royal Child Care & Learning

1288 Brice Road, Reynoldsburg; (614) 866-5499

AGE RANGE: 1 month to 12 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: Five Stars

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: True

Christian Village Academy

6950 Americana Parkway, Reynoldsburg; (614) 866-6341

AGE RANGE: 1 month to 12 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: Three Stars

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: True

Creative Kidz Learning Center 1 LLC

491 Lancaster Ave, Reynoldsburg; (614) 762-9993

AGE RANGE: 1 month to 12 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: One Star

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: True

Growing Minds Academy Reynoldsburg

6415 E. Livingston Ave., Reynoldsburg; (614) 762-9006

AGE RANGE: 1 month to 12 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: One Star

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: True

Heavenly Hands Childcare LLC

1733 Brice Road, Reynoldsburg; (614) 604-8458

AGE RANGE: not available

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: One Star

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: True

Hoggy's Extended Childcare

1616 Brice Rd., Reynoldsburg; (614) 655-2600

AGE RANGE: 1 month to 12 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: One Star

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: True

Ivy League Kids East

2051 Birchview Drive South, Reynoldsburg; (614) 986-7040

AGE RANGE: 1 month to 12 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: One Star

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: True

Kiddie Academy of Reynoldsburg

6411 East Main St, Reynoldsburg; (614) 866-1422

AGE RANGE: 1 month to 13 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: Three Stars

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: True

Kiddie Academy Of Reynoldsburg At HAMS

6970 Tussing Road, Reynoldsburg; (877) 302-2347

AGE RANGE: 1to 12 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: Five Stars

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: True

Kinder Care Learning Center

6477 Centennial Drive, Reynoldsburg; (614) 866-3750

AGE RANGE: 1 month to 12 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: Four Stars

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: True

ACCREDITED BY NAC: TRUE

Kindercare Learning Center

6720 Tussing Road, Reynoldsburg; (614) 868-9422

AGE RANGE: 1 month to 12 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: One Star

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: True

ACCREDITED BY NAEYC: TRUE

Kindercare Learning Center #707

6601 Bartlett Rd, Reynoldsburg; (614) 866-4446

AGE RANGE: 1 month to 9 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: Five Stars

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: True

ACCREDITED BY NAEYC: TRUE

Learning Tree

7751 East Main St, Reynoldsburg; (614) 861-8622

AGE RANGE: 1 month to 12 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: One Star

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: True

Little Scholars Learning Center II

2731 Independence Village Center, Reynoldsburg; (614) 203-4774

AGE RANGE: 1 month to 12 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: Five Stars

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: True

Romake Bilingual Preschool

1371 Brice Rd, Reynoldsburg; (614) 863-8578

AGE RANGE: 5 years to 13 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: One Star

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: True

Shining Stars Child Care

7100 East Livingston Avenue, Reynoldsburg; (614) 868-3465

AGE RANGE: 1 month to 5 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: Two Stars

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: True

Sunshyne Early Learning Academy

1713 Brice Rd, Reynoldsburg; (614) 868-3950

AGE RANGE: 6 months to 12 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: One Star

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: True

Tee's Tee's Playhouse Too LLC

6415 E Livingston Ave, Reynoldsburg; (614) 762-6066

AGE RANGE: not available

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: One Star

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: True

43081

American Learning Center

5454 Westerville Rd, Westerville; (614) 882-2100

AGE RANGE: 1 month to 12 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: One Star

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: True

Goddard School

4160 Executive Parkway, Westerville; (614) 891-2643

AGE RANGE: 1 month to 12 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: One Star

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: True

Kinder Care Learning Center

861 Eastwind Drive, Westerville; (614) 890-1234

AGE RANGE: 1 month to 12 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: One Star

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: True

ACCREDITED BY NAC: TRUE

Kinder Care Learning Center #999

55 South Cleveland Ave, Westerville; (614) 899-0026

AGE RANGE: 1 month to 12 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: Two Stars

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: True

ACCREDITED BY NAC: TRUE

Kinder Care Learning Center-Sunbury

1231 S. Sunbury Rd., Westerville; (614) 523-0277

AGE RANGE: 1 month to 12 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: One Star

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: True

ACCREDITED BY NAEYC: TRUE

KinderCare Learning Center #1689

1255 County Line Road, Westerville; (614) 901-4000

AGE RANGE: 1 month to 12 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: Two Stars

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: True

ACCREDITED BY NAC: TRUE

La Petite Academy

4426 Valley Quail Blvd South, Westerville; (614) 895-1173

AGE RANGE: 1 month to 10 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: Four Stars

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: True

Milestone Lane Westerville

141 South State Street, Westerville; (614) 865-4611

AGE RANGE: 1 month to 5 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: One Star

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: True

The Learning Academy

1325 E. Walnut St., Westerville; (614) 948-2626

AGE RANGE: 1 month to 12 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: One Star

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: True

Vineyard Early Childhood Center

6000 Cooper Rd, Westerville; (614) 259-5448

AGE RANGE: 1 month to 5 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: Four Stars

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: True

Westerville Learning Center

149 Charring Cross Dr, Westerville; (614) 891-4105

AGE RANGE: 1 month to 12 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: Three Stars

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: True

YWCA Kids Place At McVay

270 South Hempstead Rd., Westerville; (614) 224-9121

AGE RANGE: 5 years to 11 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: One Star

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: True

YWCA Kids Place at Robert Frost

270 North Spring Rd., Westerville; (614) 882-2584

AGE RANGE: 5 years to 11 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: One Star

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: True

43082

The Oxford School

600 N. State St., Westerville; (614) 523-2600

AGE RANGE: 1 month to 12 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: One Star

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: True

43085

JCC-North

6121 Olentangy River Road, Worthington; (614) 764-2414

AGE RANGE: 1 month to 12 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: One Star

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: True

Kinder Care Learning Center #1487

77 Caren Ave, Worthington; (614) 888-9696

AGE RANGE: 1 month to 12 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: One Star

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: True

ACCREDITED BY NAC: TRUE

Stepping Stones Learning Center

860 Griswold St, Worthington; (614) 885-6656

AGE RANGE: 1 month to 12 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: One Star

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: True

Worthington Learning Center

7878 Worthington-galena Rd, Worthington; (614) 885-0444

AGE RANGE: 1 month to 12 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: One Star

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: True

43109

Fbc Child Care Center LLC

3001 Brice Road, Columbus; (614) 626-3890

AGE RANGE: 1 month to 12 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: One Star

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: True

43110

David Lutheran Christian Preschool

330 Groveport Rd, Canal Winchester; (614) 920-3517

AGE RANGE: 3 years to 5 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: Not Available

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: False

ACCREDITED BY NAEYC: TRUE

David's UCC Extended Care

80 West Columbus Street, Canal Winchester; (614) 837-7734

AGE RANGE: 3 years to 12 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: One Star

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: True

Daystarz Child Care II

5265 Gender Rd., Canal Winchester; (614) 496-4556

AGE RANGE: 1 month to 12 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: One Star

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: True

Heaven Sent Children's Academy

5616 Gender Road, Canal Winchester; (614) 920-2229

AGE RANGE: 1 month to 12 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: Four Stars

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: True

Heaven Sent Children's Academy II

5624 Gender Road, Canal Winchester; (614) 920-2229

AGE RANGE: 1 month to 12 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: One Star

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: True

Keys To Early Success East

6834 Refugee Rd, Canal Winchester; (614) 828-8239

AGE RANGE: 1 month to 12 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: One Star

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: True

Little Angels Ministries II LLC

5336 Gender Rd, Canal Winchester; (614) 443-1540

AGE RANGE: 1 month to 12 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: One Star

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: True

Peacox Child Care

309 N. High St., Canal Winchester; (614) 321-6600

AGE RANGE: 1 month to 13 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: Three Stars

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: True

We Are The World Learning Academy

6776 Refugee Rd, Canal Winchester; (614) 834-2996

AGE RANGE: 1 month to 12 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: One Star

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: True

YMCA Jerry L Garver Child Care Program

6767 Refugee Road, Canal Winchester; (614) 834-9622

AGE RANGE: 5 years to 12 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: Five Stars

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: True

43119

Alton Hall Afterschool Program

982 Alton Road, Galloway; (614) 276-8224

AGE RANGE: 5 years to 12 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: Five Stars

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: True

APRICOT SCHOOLS LLC

5612 HALL RD, Galloway; (614) 815-9694

AGE RANGE: not available

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: One Star

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: True

Columbia Heights Preschool

775 Galloway Rd, Galloway; (614) 878-3738

AGE RANGE: 5 months 2 years to 5 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: Five Stars

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: False

Darby Woods Y Club

255 Westwoods Blvd, Galloway; (614) 276-8224

AGE RANGE: 5 years to 12 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: Five Stars

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: True

Kinder Care Learning Center

1145 Norton Road, Galloway; (614) 870-6166

AGE RANGE: 1 month to 12 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: Two Stars

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: True

ACCREDITED BY NAC: TRUE

Royalty Childcare

5662 West Broad Street, Galloway; (614) 446-4268

AGE RANGE: 1 month to 12 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: One Star

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: True

43123

Amazing Kids Academy

4501 Hoover Rd., Grove City; (614) 539-4800

AGE RANGE: 3 years to 5 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: Two Stars

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: True

City Center Childcare

3721 Broadway, Grove City; (614) 957-5282

AGE RANGE: 1 month to 12 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: One Star

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: True

Darbydale Elementary YMCA Club

7000 London Groveport Road, Grove City; (614) 276-8224

AGE RANGE: 5 years to 12 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: Four Stars

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: True

Daystarz Child Care Center

3323 Cleveland Avenue, Grove City; (614) 871-4172

AGE RANGE: 1 month to 10 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: One Star

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: True

Great Beginnings Academy

2345 Demorest Road, Grove City; (614) 801-1001

AGE RANGE: 1 month to 12 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: One Star

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: True

Kiddy Grove Day Care

3266 E Cleveland Ave, Grove City; (614) 875-6504

AGE RANGE: 1 month to 12 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: One Star

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: True

Kindercare Learning Center - Grove City

2274 Stringtown Rd, Grove City; (614) 875-6363

AGE RANGE: 1 month to 12 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: Three Stars

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: True

ACCREDITED BY NAC: TRUE

King's Kids Day Care Inc.

2730 Kingston Avenue, Grove City; (614) 539-0349

AGE RANGE: 1 month to 10 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: One Star

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: True

The Enrichment Center-Grove City

4200 Kelnor Drive, Grove City; (614) 875-0514

AGE RANGE: 1 month to 12 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: One Star

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: True

Vaughn E. Hairston YMCA Head Start/Afterschool

3500 First Avenue, Urbancrest; (614) 539-1770

AGE RANGE: 5 years to 12 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: Five Stars

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: True

43125

Ginger's Little Lamb

271 Tallman St., Groveport; (614) 836-2229

AGE RANGE: 1 month to 12 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: Three Stars

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: True

Kiddie Kare

4085 Venture Place, Groveport; (614) 795-2273

AGE RANGE: 6 months 2 years to 12 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: Five Stars

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: True

Kids Klub Child Care

5521 Groveport Rd, Groveport; (614) 409-9130

AGE RANGE: 1 month to 12 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: One Star

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: True

Little Steps Big Steps Daycare Center LLC

4375 Professional Parkway, Groveport; (614) 836-6070

AGE RANGE: 1 month to 12 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: Three Stars

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: True

43201

Gingerbread House Preschool & Nursery

67 West 4th Ave, Columbus; (614) 299-2005

AGE RANGE: 1 month to 10 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: One Star

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: True

Indianola Children's Center

1970 Waldeck Ave, Columbus; (614) 262-1090

AGE RANGE: 6 months 1 years to 5 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: One Star

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: True

Ready, Set, Learn Academy

274 East 1st Ave, Suite 200, Columbus; (614) 296-0518

AGE RANGE: 1 month to 12 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: One Star

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: True

Schoenbaum Family Center

175 East 7th Ave, Columbus; (614) 247-7491

AGE RANGE: 1 month to 5 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: Five Stars

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: True

43202

Clintonville CRC Kids Club

15 Clinton Heights Ave, Columbus; (614) 753-5763

AGE RANGE: not available

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: One Star

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: True

Riverside Education Center

3366 Olentangy River Road, Columbus; (614) 884-0467

AGE RANGE: 1 month to 12 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: Three Stars

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: True

The Ohio State University Child Care Program

725 Ackerman Rd, Columbus; (614) 292-4453

AGE RANGE: 1 month to 6 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: Five Stars

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: True

ACCREDITED BY NAEYC: TRUE

43203

Academy Kids Learning Center

289 Woodland Ave., Columbus; (614) 258-5437

AGE RANGE: 1 month to 12 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: One Star

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: True

Columbus Early Learning Centers - Eastside

240 N. Champion Ave, Columbus; (614) 253-5525

AGE RANGE: 1 month to 5 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: Five Stars

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: True

Mother's Helper And Childcare Services II

712 East Spring Street, Columbus; (614) 252-2000

AGE RANGE: 1 month to 12 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: Four Stars

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: True

43204

Abc Christian Preschool

3231 Briggs Road, Columbus; (614) 272-7430

AGE RANGE: 3 years to 5 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: One Star

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: True

America's Childcare LLC

3427 South Boulevard, Columbus; (614) 272-5900

AGE RANGE: 1 month to 5 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: One Star

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: True

Babies And Beyond Child Care Center

3030 Sullivant Ave, Columbus; (614) 502-0702

AGE RANGE: 1 month to 12 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: One Star

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: True

Bright Minds Daycare And Learning Center

142 North Wilson Road, Columbus; (614) 279-8647

AGE RANGE: not available

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: One Star

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: True

CDCFC St. Agnes Head Start Center

2350 West Mound Street, Columbus; (614) 272-9340

AGE RANGE: 1 month to 5 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: Five Stars

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: True

Childcare Academy, LLC

2697 Sullivant Ave., Columbus; (646) 881-0394

AGE RANGE: to 12 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: Two Stars

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: True

Fun Daycare Center LLC

3434 Sullivant Ave, Columbus; (614) 725-4555

AGE RANGE: 1 month to 12 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: One Star

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: True

Glenwood Center For Early Childhood

2833 Valleyview Dr, Columbus; (614) 274-0283

AGE RANGE: 1 month to 11 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: Three Stars

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: True

Historical Childcare Center, LLC

2885 West Broad St., Columbus; (614) 972-7582

AGE RANGE: 4 months to 12 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: One Star

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: True

New Journey Learning Center, LLP

2646 W Broad, Columbus; (614) 620-3818

AGE RANGE: not available

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: One Star

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: True

Rodriguez Childcare

2929 Sullivant Avenue, Columbus; (614) 869-0408

AGE RANGE: 1 month to 13 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: One Star

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: True

South Side Early Learning At Hilltop

2473 W. Broad St, Columbus; (614) 444-1529

AGE RANGE: 3 years to 5 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: Four Stars

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: True

YMCA Hilltop Branch

2879 Valleyview Dr, Columbus; (614) 288-8084

AGE RANGE: 3 years to 5 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: Five Stars

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: True

43205

CDCFC Ohio Ave Head Start

505 S. Ohio Ave, Columbus; (614) 365-6130

AGE RANGE: 3 years to 5 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: Five Stars

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: False

Columbus Early Learning Centers - Broad St

760 East Broad Street, Columbus; (614) 221-6102

AGE RANGE: 1 month to 13 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: Four Stars

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: True

Columbus Early Learning Centers - Main Street

1150 E. Main St., Columbus; (614) 253-7267

AGE RANGE: 1 month to 5 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: Five Stars

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: True

Future Scholars Early Learning Center

905 East Long Street, Columbus; (614) 389-4723

AGE RANGE: 1 month to 5 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: Four Stars

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: True

I Ams Childcare Learning Center

1181 E. Main St., Columbus; (614) 300-7496

AGE RANGE: 6 months to 12 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: One Star

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: True

Nationwide Children's Hospital Child Care Center

646 South 18th Street, Columbus; (614) 355-9450

AGE RANGE: 1 month to 6 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: Five Stars

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: True

Our Kidz Enrichment & Child Care Center

1787 East Livingston Ave, Columbus; (614) 253-1234

AGE RANGE: 1 month to 10 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: Five Stars

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: True

Rising Stars Daycare, Inc.

1103 East Livingston Avenue, Columbus; (614) 252-7337

AGE RANGE: 1 month to 5 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: One Star

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: True

St. John Paul Ii Early Childhood Education Center

957 East Broad Street, Columbus; (614) 372-5656

AGE RANGE: 3 years to 5 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: Two Stars

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: True

The Indigo Children's Center

1566 E Livingston Ave, Columbus; (614) 826-0015

AGE RANGE: 1 month to 12 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: One Star

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: True

Tina's Tiny Toons Too

1999 Bryden Rd, Columbus; (614) 258-5044

AGE RANGE: 1 month to 12 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: One Star

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: True

43206

All God's Children Learning Center

895-c Parsons Ave, Columbus; (614) 449-3234

AGE RANGE: 1 month to 12 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: One Star

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: True

Mickey's Learning Academy LLC

1340 Parsons Avenue, Columbus; (614) 867-5200

AGE RANGE: 1 month to 12 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: One Star

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: True

Our Star Kids Learning Center

1000 Parsons Avenue, Columbus; (614) 348-1608

AGE RANGE: 1 month to 12 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: One Star

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: True

Tender Years Learning Center

1344 S Ohio Ave, Columbus; (614) 372-5698

AGE RANGE: 1 month to 12 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: Five Stars

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: True

43207

Abc's Educare

1184 Lockhurst Rd, Columbus; (614) 444-2227

AGE RANGE: 1 month to 5 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: Five Stars

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: True

Advantage Early Learning Academy

3777 South High Street, Columbus; (614) 449-6688

AGE RANGE: 1 month to 12 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: Two Stars

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: True

Caring & Sharing Learning Center, LLC

1846-1848 PARSONS AVE, Columbus; (614) 826-4500

AGE RANGE: 1 month to 12 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: One Star

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: True

Columbus Urban League Southside Head Start

475 Elwood Avenue, Columbus; (614) 372-2299

AGE RANGE: 3 years to 5 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: Five Stars

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: False

CUL League Watkins E.S Head Start

1520 Watkins Road, Columbus; (614) 625-3989

AGE RANGE: 3 years to 5 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: Five Stars

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: False

Cul Moler E.s. Head Start

1201 Moler Road, Columbus; (614) 625-3989

AGE RANGE: 3 years to 5 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: Five Stars

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: False

Edwards Creative Learning Center

3858 Alum Creek Drive, Columbus; (614) 492-8977

AGE RANGE: 1 month to 12 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: Five Stars

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: True

God's Kidz South

1700 South 20th Street, Columbus; (614) 531-7233

AGE RANGE: 1 month to 12 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: Two Stars

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: True

High Hopes Child Care Center

1234 Marion Road, Columbus; (614) 444-7400

AGE RANGE: 1 month to 12 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: One Star

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: True

Humble Beginnings Childcare And Learning Center

1548 Lockbourne Rd, Columbus; (614) 747-4153

AGE RANGE: 1 month to 12 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: One Star

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: True

Kimmy's Happy Day Daycare, LLC

1395 South High Street, Columbus; (614) 332-0404

AGE RANGE: 1 month to 12 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: One Star

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: True

Kingdom Kids Day Care & Learning Center

2645 Fairwood Ave., Columbus; (614) 497-1103

AGE RANGE: 1 month to 11 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: One Star

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: True

Mary's Little Lamb Child Interactive Learning Academy

1800 Parsons Ave, Columbus; (614) 947-1966

AGE RANGE: not available

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: Four Stars

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: True

Power Of Prayer Daycare And Learning Center

2155 Curtis Street, Columbus; (614) 443-5363

AGE RANGE: 1 month to 12 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: Three Stars

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: True

Prewitt's Playhouse Early Learning Center LLC

1860 Lockbourne Road, Columbus; (614) 444-5000

AGE RANGE: 1 month to 5 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: Four Stars

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: True

Prodigious Academy

3220 Groveport Rd, Columbus; (614) 615-2078

AGE RANGE: 2 years to 12 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: Five Stars

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: True

Ready, Set, Learn Academy

2200 Winslow Drive, Columbus; (734) 223-6586

AGE RANGE: 1 month to 12 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: One Star

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: True

Small World Child Care, Inc.

1080 Obetz Rd, Columbus; (614) 491-6070

AGE RANGE: 1 month to 13 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: Four Stars

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: True

South Side Early Learning And Development Center

280 Reeb Avenue, Columbus; (614) 444-1529

AGE RANGE: 1 month to 5 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: Five Stars

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: True

ACCREDITED BY NAEYC: TRUE

Starting Point Learning Care, LLC

2533 Lockbourne Road, Columbus; (614) 491-1914

AGE RANGE: 1 month to 15 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: Five Stars

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: True

Teachable Moments @ Little Gems Early Learning Center

1392 South High Street, Columbus; (614) 549-6000

AGE RANGE: 1 month to 12 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: Three Stars

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: True

43209

CDCFC Allegheny Head Start

3260 Allegheny Ave, Columbus; (614) 235-2060

AGE RANGE: 3 years to 5 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: One Star

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: False

Chosen Kids Learning Center 2 LLC

2545 Petzinger Rd. Suite J, Columbus; (614) 338-6405

AGE RANGE: 1 month to 5 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: Five Stars

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: True

Chosen Kids Learning Center, LLC

2545 Petzinger Road, Columbus; (614) 338-6405

AGE RANGE: 1 month to 12 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: Five Stars

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: True

Creative Child Care - Southeast

2525 Petzinger Rd, Columbus; (614) 235-7979

AGE RANGE: 2 months to 12 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: Four Stars

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: True

JCC Of Greater Columbus

1125 College Ave., Columbus; (614) 559-6290

AGE RANGE: 1 month to 5 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: One Star

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: True

43210

OSU Child Care Center - Buckeye Village

2724 Defiance Drive, Columbus; (614) 292-4453

AGE RANGE: 1 month to 5 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: Five Stars

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: True

ACCREDITED BY NAEYC: TRUE

43211

A Better Choice Childcare

2572 Cleveland Ave, Columbus; (614) 268-8503

AGE RANGE: 1 month to 12 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: One Star

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: True

Brightside Academy Ohio

1977 Cleveland Ave, Columbus; (614) 294-2855

AGE RANGE: 1 month to 12 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: Four Stars

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: True

Cambridge Daycare Center

795 E Hudson St., Columbus; (614) 447-3400

AGE RANGE: 1 month to 12 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: One Star

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: True

CDCFC Rosewind Head Start

1400 Brooks Ave, Columbus; (614) 297-8755

AGE RANGE: 3 years to 5 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: Five Stars

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: True

CDCFC Linden Park

1400 Myrtle Ave., Columbus; (614) 365-7963

AGE RANGE: 4 years to 5 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: Five Stars

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: False

Central Ohio Child Care

1755 Linden Place, Columbus; (614) 447-1700

AGE RANGE: 1 month to 12 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: One Star

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: True

Children R Us

1046 East Weber Rd, Columbus; (614) 947-1755

AGE RANGE: 1 month 1 years to 5 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: One Star

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: True

Columbus Early Learning Centers - Myrtle

1400 Myrtle Ave., Columbus; (614) 253-5525

AGE RANGE: 4 years to 5 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: Five Stars

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: False

G. Tyree Learning Center

1077 Lexington Ave, Columbus; (614) 737-4300

AGE RANGE: 3 years to 5 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: Five Stars

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: True

Giggles And Blessings Learning Center

1474 Cleveland Ave, Columbus; (614) 725-3296

AGE RANGE: 1 month to 12 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: Three Stars

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: True

Higher Peaks Academy & Childcare Center, Inc.

1390 Cleveland Ave., Columbus; (614) 641-7726

AGE RANGE: not available

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: Two Stars

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: True

Innis Head Start

3399 Kohr Blvd., Columbus; (614) 418-9890

AGE RANGE: 3 years to 5 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: Five Stars

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: False

Kiddie Blossom Learning Center LLC

1155 Windsor Avenue, Columbus; (614) 869-6930

AGE RANGE: 1 month to 12 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: One Star

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: True

Kids Castle Learning Center, LLC

1845 East Hudson Street, Columbus; (614) 262-5202

AGE RANGE: 1 month to 12 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: One Star

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: True

Lending Hand Learning Center LLC

2154 Parkwood Avenue, Columbus; (614) 414-7999

AGE RANGE: 1 month to 12 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: One Star

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: True

New Era Academy

2169 Cleveland Avenue, Columbus; (614) 826-3983

AGE RANGE: 1 month to 12 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: One Star

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: True

Safe Haven Day Care & Learning Center

2136 Cleveland Ave, Columbus; (614) 267-4537

AGE RANGE: 1 month to 11 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: One Star

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: True

43212

Holy Trinity Child Development Program

2001 Northwest Blvd., Columbus; (614) 486-2895

AGE RANGE: 6 months 2 years to 8 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: Five Stars

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: False

Kare-A-Lot

1030 King Avenue, Columbus; (614) 298-8933

AGE RANGE: 1 month to 11 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: One Star

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: True

43213

"I Can Do It" Learning Center

3500 E. Broad St., Columbus; (614) 592-6441

AGE RANGE: not available

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: Three Stars

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: True

A Child's Journey Learning Center

846 S. Yearling Road, Whitehall; (614) 397-1974

AGE RANGE: 1 month to 12 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: Three Stars

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: True

Baby Steps Enrichment Center LLC

3369 East Main Street, Columbus; (614) 914-5009

AGE RANGE: 6 months not available

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: One Star

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: True

Church Of The Redeemer Umc Preschool

235 Mcnaughten Road, Reynoldsburg; (614) 861-7271

AGE RANGE: 3 years to 5 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: Three Stars

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: False

Creative Child Care - East

5831 Westbourne Ave, Columbus; (614) 864-2424

AGE RANGE: 1 month to 8 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: Five Stars

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: True

Future Scholars Learning Academy

1197 Noe Bixby Rd, Columbus; (614) 483-9192

AGE RANGE: not available

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: Two Stars

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: True

Jelly Bean Junction

173 South Yearling Road, Whitehall; (614) 235-5300

AGE RANGE: 1 month to 12 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: One Star

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: True

Kae Avenue Y-club

4738 Kae Ave, Whitehall; (614) 834-9622

AGE RANGE: 5 years to 12 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: Five Stars

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: True

Kinder Care Learning Center #1393 Mt. Carmel

5959 East Broad Street, Columbus; (614) 759-6622

AGE RANGE: 1 month to 12 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: One Star

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: True

ACCREDITED BY NAC: TRUE

King's Royals Academy, Inc.

6200 Cleveland Avenue, Columbus; (614) 695-1912

AGE RANGE: not available

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: One Star

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: True

Puddies Play House 2 Learning Center, LLC

3413 E. Main St., Columbus; (614) 816-7011

AGE RANGE: not available

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: One Star

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: True

Start 2 Finish Learning Academy

227 Fairway Blvd., Whitehall; (614) 762-7878

AGE RANGE: 1 month to 12 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: Two Stars

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: True

Start 2 Finish Learning Academy 2

126 Pinewood Drive, Whitehall; (614) 237-8819

AGE RANGE: 6 years to 12 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: One Star

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: True

The Goddard School Of Reynoldsburg

40 Chris Perry Lane, Columbus; (614) 501-9224

AGE RANGE: 1 month to 10 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: One Star

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: True

Today's Child Learning Center

3715 E Main St, Whitehall; (614) 235-0096

AGE RANGE: 1 month to 12 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: One Star

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: True

43214

Clintonville CRC Kids Club 2

7 W. Henderson Rd., Columbus; (614) 268-3539

AGE RANGE: 5 years to 11 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: One Star

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: True

Clintonville CRC Kids Club 3

35 Oakland Park Ave., Columbus; (614) 753-7140

AGE RANGE: 5 years to 11 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: One Star

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: True

Giggles And Grins

800 Jasonway Ave, Columbus; (614) 384-0470

AGE RANGE: 1 month to 5 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: One Star

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: True

North Broadway Children's Center Weekday School

48 East North Broadway, Columbus; (614) 262-6222

AGE RANGE: 1 month 1 years to 11 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: Five Stars

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: True

OhioHealth Children's Center (Bright Horizons)

835 Thomas Lane, Columbus; (614) 566-4847

AGE RANGE: 1 month to 5 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: Not Available

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: False

ACCREDITED BY NAEYC: TRUE

Play & Learn Christian Child Care

35 E. Stanton Avenue, Columbus; (614) 846-7576

AGE RANGE: 2 months to 8 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: One Star

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: True

43215

Agora's Little Gems Early Learning & Childcare

400 West Broad St, Columbus; (614) 469-0509

AGE RANGE: 1 month to 13 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: Five Stars

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: True

Avalon CDC Head Start

5220 Avalon Avenue, Columbus; (614) 882-1790

AGE RANGE: 3 years to 5 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: Four Stars

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: False

Bright Horizons At Capital City

277 East Town St, Columbus; (614) 227-0550

AGE RANGE: 1 month to 6 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: One Star

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: True

ACCREDITED BY NAEYC: TRUE

C. James Grothaus Child Care Center

275 East Broad St, Columbus; (614) 227-2995

AGE RANGE: 2 months to 5 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: Five Stars

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: False

Childcare Wonderland

383 East Broad St, Columbus; (614) 744-2400

AGE RANGE: 1 month to 8 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: One Star

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: True

ECE And Family Center CDC Head Start

2879 Johnstown Road, Columbus; (614) 475-0564

AGE RANGE: 3 years to 5 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: Five Stars

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: False

Heavenly Kids Center For Learning

404 East Mound St, Columbus; (614) 221-5750

AGE RANGE: 1 month to 12 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: Five Stars

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: True

Sprout Early Education Center

415 East Main St, Columbus; (614) 233-7776

AGE RANGE: 1 month to 5 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: One Star

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: True

The Childhood League Center

674 Cleveland Ave., Columbus; (614) 253-6933

AGE RANGE: 2 years to 6 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: Five Stars

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: False

43219

Children Achievers Faith Academy

2235 Stelzer Rd, Columbus; (614) 471-5970

AGE RANGE: 1 month 2 years to 5 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: One Star

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: True

Fci, Too Child Care Center

2511 Mock Road, Columbus; (614) 471-8486

AGE RANGE: 6 months 1 years to 11 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: Three Stars

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: True

Future Leaders Learning Academy

2318 E. 5th Ave., Columbus; (614) 253-4200

AGE RANGE: not available

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: One Star

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: True

Joyful Beginnings Children's Learning Academy' LLC

1825 Woodland Ave, Columbus; (614) 253-6886

AGE RANGE: 1 month to 12 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: Five Stars

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: True

Let The Children Come

2264 Margaret Avenue, Columbus; (614) 252-6647

AGE RANGE: 6 months 1 years to 12 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: One Star

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: True

Little Buckeye Learning Center-Stelzer

407 Stelzer Road, Columbus; (614) 235-2600

AGE RANGE: 1 month to 12 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: Three Stars

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: True

Little Gems Learning Place, LLC

2030 Leonard Ave, Columbus; (614) 258-4367

AGE RANGE: 1 month to 12 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: Five Stars

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: True

Little Treasures Learning Academy

2274 Margaret Ave, Columbus; (614) 284-7233

AGE RANGE: 1 month to 12 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: One Star

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: True

Mother's Helper Child Care

2140 East Fifth Avenue, Columbus; (614) 253-2000

AGE RANGE: 1 month to 12 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: Three Stars

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: True

Our Play Station And Learning Center

520 North Nelson Rd., Columbus; (614) 252-2600

AGE RANGE: 1 month to 12 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: One Star

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: True

Precious Jewels Early Learning Center

3650 Sunbury Road, Columbus; (614) 471-9553

AGE RANGE: 3 years to 12 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: One Star

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: True

St. Stephen's Christ Child Early Learning Center

1500 East 17th Ave, Columbus; (614) 294-6347

AGE RANGE: 1 month to 5 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: Five Stars

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: True

ACCREDITED BY NAEYC: TRUE

Twinkle Star Child Care Center

2280 Stelzer Road, Columbus; (614) 337-1511

AGE RANGE: 1 month to 13 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: One Star

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: True

Unitee Child Care Center

2121 Joyce Ave, Columbus; (614) 262-5056

AGE RANGE: 1 month to 12 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: One Star

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: True

Woodland Child Care Center

1871 Woodland Ave., Columbus; (404) 512-6872

AGE RANGE: not available

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: One Star

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: True

YMCA Early Learning Center

2879 Johnstown Road, Columbus; (614) 342-5836

AGE RANGE: 1 month to 5 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: Five Stars

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: True

ACCREDITED BY NAEYC: TRUE

YWCA Family Center Safe & Sound

900 Harvey Court, Columbus; (614) 253-3910

AGE RANGE: 1 month to 13 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: Five Stars

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: True

43220

Atonement Lutheran Preschool

1621 Francisco Road, Columbus; (614) 451-5212

AGE RANGE: 3 years to 5 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: One Star

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: False

Bethel United Methodist Church

1220 Bethel Road, Columbus; (614) 451-1117

AGE RANGE: 6 months 1 years to 5 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: One Star

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: True

Kinder Care Learning Center #889

2001 Bethel Road, Columbus; (614) 457-0754

AGE RANGE: 1 month to 12 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: One Star

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: True

ACCREDITED BY NAC: TRUE

Meadow Park Children's Center

2425 Bethel Road, Columbus; (614) 451-8814

AGE RANGE: 1 month to 12 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: Five Stars

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: True

Olentangy Church Child Care

2040 W. Henderson Road, Columbus; (614) 459-9383

AGE RANGE: 6 months to 5 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: One Star

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: False

One Family Childcare Center

1375 Francisco Rd, Columbus; (614) 641-7260

AGE RANGE: 1 month to 10 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: One Star

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: True

Star Box Learning Center, LLC

2625 Bethel Road, Columbus; (614) 451-6058

AGE RANGE: 1 month to 12 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: One Star

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: True

Sunshine Nursery School

3750 W Henderson Road, Columbus; (614) 457-4085

AGE RANGE: 1 years to 10 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: One Star

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: True

The Barrington School

1123 Bethel Road, Columbus; (513) 404-1829

AGE RANGE: 1 month to 10 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: One Star

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: True

43221

The Mary Evans Child Development Center

3777 Dublin Road, Columbus; (614) 284-0235

AGE RANGE: 1 month to 6 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: One Star

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: True

43223

A Little Piece Of Heaven Learning Center

771 Harrisburg Pike, Columbus; (614) 279-8807

AGE RANGE: 1 month to 12 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: One Star

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: True

Bright Future Learning Academy

1302 W Mound St, Columbus; (614) 732-4013

AGE RANGE: 1 month to 12 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: One Star

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: True

Brightside Academy Early Care And Education

660 Harrisburg Pike, Columbus; (614) 227-0652

AGE RANGE: 1 month to 12 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: Three Stars

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: True

CDC Lindbergh Head Start Center

2541 Lindbergh Dr, Columbus; (614) 351-9454

AGE RANGE: 3 years to 5 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: Five Stars

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: False

Fresh Start Learning Academy III

1933 Vaughn St., Columbus; (614) 274-7240

AGE RANGE: 1 month to 5 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: Five Stars

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: True

Friendship Christian Learning Center

1775 W. Broad Street, Columbus; (614) 274-8200

AGE RANGE: 4 months to 12 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: One Star

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: True

Gladden Community House

183 Hawkes Ave, Columbus; (614) 227-1624

AGE RANGE: 3 years to 5 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: Four Stars

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: True

Harmon Elementary YMCA Club

1861 Gantz Road, Grove City; (614) 878-7260

AGE RANGE: 5 years to 12 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: Five Stars

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: True

Hope Learning Academy, LLC

801 Harrisburg Pike, Columbus; (614) 725-5400

AGE RANGE: 1 month to 14 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: One Star

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: True

Key Early Learning Center

631 Harrisburg Pike, Columbus; (614) 556-0477

AGE RANGE: 1 month to 12 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: One Star

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: True

Van Buren Head Start

595 Van Buren Dr, Columbus; (614) 834-9622

AGE RANGE: 3 months not available

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: One Star

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: True

YMCA Hilltop Educare Center

1952 West Broad Street, Columbus; (614) 752-8877

AGE RANGE: 1 month to 5 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: Five Stars

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: True

ACCREDITED BY NAEYC: TRUE

43224

1st Choice Child Care

4303 Cleveland Ave, Columbus; (614) 934-7004

AGE RANGE: 2 months to 12 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: One Star

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: True

Bright Future And Learning Center, LLC

3710 Cleveland Avenue, Columbus; (614) 532-5454

AGE RANGE: 1 month to 12 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: One Star

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: True

Bright Kids Academy, Inc.

1752 Huy Rd., Columbus; (614) 869-0031

AGE RANGE: not available

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: One Star

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: True

Brightside Academy Ohio

3525 Cleveland Ave, Columbus; (614) 262-7461

AGE RANGE: 2 months to 12 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: Three Stars

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: True

CDC Capital Park Head Start

2150 Agler Road, Columbus; (614) 416-5203

AGE RANGE: 1 month to 5 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: Five Stars

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: True

ACCREDITED BY NAEYC: TRUE

Children's Choice Academy

2873 Suwanee Rd, Columbus; (614) 725-4475

AGE RANGE: 1 month to 12 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: One Star

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: True

Columbus Daycare Center, LLC

3389-a Westerville Rd, Columbus; (614) 269-8980

AGE RANGE: 1 month to 12 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: One Star

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: True

Creative Child Care - North

1601 Shanley Dr, Columbus; (614) 261-8153

AGE RANGE: 1 month to 5 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: Five Stars

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: True

Creator Children's Center, LLC

4523 Cleveland Ave., Columbus; (614) 532-1860

AGE RANGE: 1 month to 12 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: One Star

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: True

Daycare R Us

2241 Agler Rd, Columbus; (614) 583-8813

AGE RANGE: 1 month to 12 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: Two Stars

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: True

Future Stars Learning Academy Inc.

1927 Oakland Park, Columbus; (614) 262-7600

AGE RANGE: to 12 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: One Star

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: True

Helpful Hands Childrens Center

1271-1273 Morse Road, Columbus; (614) 447-3403

AGE RANGE: 1 month to 5 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: Two Stars

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: True

Hope Early Education Center

3238 Cleveland Avenue, Columbus; (614) 725-3488

AGE RANGE: 1 month to 12 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: Two Stars

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: True

Iftiin Academy, Inc.

3296 Westerville Rd., Columbus; (614) 414-0872

AGE RANGE: not available

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: One Star

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: True

Jubba Daycare, Inc.

4428 Walford Street, Columbus; (614) 342-2750

AGE RANGE: 1 month to 6 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: Two Stars

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: True

Kamas Daycare Center

3651 Cleveland Avenue, Columbus; (614) 269-8197

AGE RANGE: 1 month to 12 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: One Star

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: True

Kiddie Academy Of KIPP Columbus

2800 Inspire Dr, Columbus; (614) 626-9565

AGE RANGE: 5 years to 10 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: Five Stars

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: True

Kids Care Academy

3400 Kohr Blvd., Columbus; (614) 478-3269

AGE RANGE: 1 month to 12 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: Five Stars

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: True

Little Disciples Learning Center

4099 Karl Rd., Columbus; (614) 418-9444

AGE RANGE: 1 month to 12 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: Five Stars

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: True

Maize Manor Preschool

3901 Maize Road, Columbus; (614) 267-4944

AGE RANGE: 6 months 2 years to 5 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: Five Stars

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: True

Mock Road University Annex

1911 Oakland Park Ave, Columbus; (614) 268-6223

AGE RANGE: 1 month to 12 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: One Star

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: True

Next Generations Child Care & Learning Center LLC

3976 Karl Road, Columbus; (614) 670-8424

AGE RANGE: 1 month to 12 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: One Star

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: True

North Linden CDC Head Start

1718 East Cooke Road, Columbus; (614) 262-8190

AGE RANGE: 3 years to 5 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: Five Stars

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: False

Oakland Park Day Care, Inc.

1430 Oakland Park Ave., Columbus; (614) 261-7680

AGE RANGE: 1 month to 12 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: One Star

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: True

Prima1 Daycare And Learning Center, LLC

2045 Agler Road, Columbus; (614) 804-3248

AGE RANGE: 1 month to 12 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: Three Stars

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: True

Prime Early Learning Center, LLC

4350 Cleveland Avenue, Columbus; (614) 532-0141

AGE RANGE: 1 month to 12 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: One Star

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: True

Tarbiya Learning Center

3163 Cleveland Ave, Columbus; (614) 316-0642

AGE RANGE: 1 month to 12 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: Three Stars

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: True

Tiny Tots Child Care Services

1442 Elmore Ave, Columbus; (614) 268-7345

AGE RANGE: 1 month to 12 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: Three Stars

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: True

Westerville Childcare Center LLC

4085 Westerville Rd., Columbus; (614) 269-8741

AGE RANGE: 1 month to 12 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: One Star

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: True

43227

Brightside Academy Early Care And Education

3611 East Livingston Ave, Columbus; (614) 238-9470

AGE RANGE: 1 month to 12 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: Two Stars

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: True

CDC Barnett Head Start

1184 Barnett Road, Columbus; (614) 237-1595

AGE RANGE: 3 years to 5 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: Five Stars

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: False

Columbus Montessori Education Center

979 S James Rd, Columbus; (614) 231-3790

AGE RANGE: 1 month to 12 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: Three Stars

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: True

Creative Minds Learning Academy

927 South James Road, Columbus; (614) 237-9596

AGE RANGE: 1 month to 5 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: One Star

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: True

Future Leaders Enrichment Center

3459 E. Livingston Ave., Columbus; (614) 564-9895

AGE RANGE: 1 month to 6 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: One Star

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: True

Hsd Academy Learning Center II Inc.

1336 Courtright Road, Columbus; (614) 947-0618

AGE RANGE: 1 month to 12 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: One Star

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: True

Kings Kids Learning Center

4001 East Livingston Ave, Columbus; (614) 235-7131

AGE RANGE: 1 month to 12 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: One Star

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: True

Kings Kids Learning Center

4444 East Livingston Ave., Columbus; (614) 863-5464

AGE RANGE: 1 month to 12 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: One Star

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: True

Mini Miracles Child Care Center

1030 Shady Lane, Columbus; (614) 577-9931

AGE RANGE: 1 month to 12 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: One Star

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: True

Peacox Child Care II

900 Beechwood Rd., Columbus; (614) 209-4702

AGE RANGE: 1 month to 12 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: One Star

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: True

Perkins Playhouse And Learning Center Inc.

1700 Courtright Rd., Columbus; (614) 338-0075

AGE RANGE: 1 month to 12 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: Two Stars

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: True

Ready, Set, Learn Academy

3474 East Livingston Avenue, Columbus; (614) 324-4585

AGE RANGE: 1 month to 12 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: One Star

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: False

Teeny Tots Child Care LLC

3420 Bexvie Avenue. Unit D, Columbus; (614) 824-3827

AGE RANGE: not available

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: One Star

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: True

The Gathering Place Academy

3550 East Deshler Ave, Columbus; (614) 231-8910

AGE RANGE: 1 month to 12 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: One Star

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: True

43228

Creative Child Care - West

485 Industrial Mile Rd, Columbus; (614) 276-2737

AGE RANGE: 1 month to 8 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: Four Stars

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: True

Deerfield Nursery Center

3675 Sullivant Ave, Columbus; (614) 809-6840

AGE RANGE: not available

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: One Star

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: True

Designed For Destiny Child Care Center

3530 Soldano Blvd, Columbus; (614) 353-2266

AGE RANGE: 1 month to 12 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: One Star

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: True

Early Horizons Learning Center

4330 Clime Rd North, Columbus; (614) 275-4966

AGE RANGE: 6 months 2 years to 12 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: One Star

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: True

Great Beginnings Child Care LLC

3595 Sullivant Avenue, Columbus; (614) 272-5006

AGE RANGE: 1 month to 12 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: One Star

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: True

Happy Kids Child Care, LLC

4152 1/2 W. Broad St., Columbus; (614) 589-0876

AGE RANGE: 1 month to 12 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: One Star

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: True

Hawthorn Academy - Georgesville

420 Georgesville Road, Columbus; (614) 351-8820

AGE RANGE: 1 month to 12 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: One Star

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: True

Hugs & Love Too Learning Center LLC

51 S Murray Hill Rd, Columbus; (614) 853-2802

AGE RANGE: 1 month to 14 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: One Star

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: True

Jubba Day Care West

3770 West Broad St, Columbus; (614) 272-6860

AGE RANGE: 1 month to 12 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: One Star

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: True

Kiddy Grove Day Care West 2

3779 Sullivant Ave, Columbus; (614) 274-7510

AGE RANGE: 1 month to 5 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: One Star

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: True

Kiddy Grove West Day Care Center

3777 Sullivant Ave, Columbus; (614) 276-7488

AGE RANGE: 6 years to 12 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: One Star

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: True

Kindercare Learning Center

5381 W. Broad St, Columbus; (614) 851-1431

AGE RANGE: 1 month to 12 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: Two Stars

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: True

ACCREDITED BY NAC: TRUE

Lima Academy Learning Center, LLC

4121 West Broad St., Columbus; (614) 975-2981

AGE RANGE: 1 month to 13 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: One Star

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: True

Little Learners

1421 Demorest Road, Columbus; (614) 668-3237

AGE RANGE: 1 years to 13 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: One Star

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: True

Moonlight Child Care

4656 West Broad St, Columbus; (614) 853-2781

AGE RANGE: 1 month to 12 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: One Star

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: True

Nation Child Care Group, Ltd.

4501 Sullivant Ave #c, Columbus; (614) 312-5997

AGE RANGE: 1 month to 12 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: One Star

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: True

Norton Road Head Start

60 Norton Road, Columbus; (614) 801-6293

AGE RANGE: 3 years to 5 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: Five Stars

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: False

Play To Learn Day Care Center

26 S Grener Ave, Columbus; (614) 878-6001

AGE RANGE: 1 month to 5 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: One Star

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: True

Sapnas Childcare

4856 West Broad St, Columbus; (614) 960-2023

AGE RANGE: 1 month to 12 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: One Star

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: True

Success Kidz West

1288 Georgesville Road, Columbus; (614) 279-3050

AGE RANGE: 1 month to 12 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: One Star

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: True

Sunny Day Academy

5675 Feder Rd, Columbus; (614) 878-2828

AGE RANGE: 1 month to 12 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: One Star

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: True

Sunshine Childcare & Learning Center

4238 Westview Center Plaza, Columbus; (614) 272-8200

AGE RANGE: 1 month to 5 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: One Star

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: True

Young Scholars Enrichment Center

3800 Sullivant Avenue, Columbus; (614) 275-1850

AGE RANGE: not available

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: Two Stars

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: True

43229

A Love For Children, LLC

4656 Heaton Rd, Columbus; (614) 378-5210

AGE RANGE: 3 years to 12 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: One Star

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: True

A Step In The Right Direction Literacy Learning Center

5817 Beechcroft rd, Columbus; (614) 483-5371

AGE RANGE: 1 month to 12 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: One Star

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: True

A+ Academy Child Center

4580 Heaton Road, Columbus; (614) 880-5437

AGE RANGE: 1 month to 12 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: Two Stars

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: True

A+ Kids Learning Center

5700 Kathy Run Lane, Columbus; (614) 394-8278

AGE RANGE: 6 months to 12 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: One Star

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: True

Abc Learning Center

5730 Kathy Run Lane, Columbus; (614) 901-2222

AGE RANGE: 1 month to 12 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: One Star

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: True

Aj's Learning Center

1704 Schrock Rd., Columbus; (614) 891-1900

AGE RANGE: 1 month to 12 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: One Star

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: True

All Star Academy Child Care Center

1672 East Dublin Granville, Columbus; (614) 948-3546

AGE RANGE: 1 month to 12 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: One Star

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: True

CDCFC Head Start - Valley Forge Elementary

1321 Urban Dr, Columbus; (614) 846-6920

AGE RANGE: 3 years to 5 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: Five Stars

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: False

CDCFC Mattie B. James Head Start Center

969-999 Crupper Road, Columbus; (614) 431-2094

AGE RANGE: 1 month to 5 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: Five Stars

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: True

Child Zone, LLC

2415 Deewood Dr., Columbus; (614) 865-4000

AGE RANGE: 1 month to 12 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: One Star

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: True

Community Montessori Columbus

5400 Karl Rd, Columbus; (614) 212-4702

AGE RANGE: 6 months 2 years to 6 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: One Star

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: True

Early Foundations Learning Center

1521 East Dublin Granville Road, Columbus; (614) 785-0600

AGE RANGE: 1 month to 12 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: One Star

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: True

Family Tree Learning Center

2040 E Dublin Granville Rd, Columbus; (614) 423-7550

AGE RANGE: 1 month to 12 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: One Star

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: True

Family Tree Learning Center

2040 East Dublin Granville Road, Columbus; (614) 378-8687

AGE RANGE: 1 month to 12 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: One Star

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: True

Forest Park Christian Early Learning Center

5600 Karl Rd, Columbus; (614) 888-5282

AGE RANGE: 6 months 2 years to 12 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: Two Stars

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: True

Helpful Hands Children's Center, Inc.

6833-6839 Flags Center Dr, Columbus; (614) 891-4766

AGE RANGE: 1 month to 12 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: One Star

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: True

Junior Graduates Enrichment Center

4807 Evanswood Dr, Columbus; (614) 377-1794

AGE RANGE: 6 months 2 years to 12 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: One Star

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: True

Keys To Early Success

1484 Morse Road, Columbus; (614) 396-8388

AGE RANGE: 1 month to 12 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: One Star

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: True

Kiddie World

1393 Community Park, Columbus; (614) 891-8490

AGE RANGE: 1 month to 12 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: Three Stars

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: True

Kidzland Childcare Center LLC

1997 E. Dublin Granville Rd., Columbus; (614) 505-7993

AGE RANGE: not available

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: One Star

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: True

Kindercare Learning Center

1955 Tamarack Circle North, Columbus; (614) 433-0625

AGE RANGE: 1 month to 12 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: One Star

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: True

ACCREDITED BY NAC: TRUE

Little Buckeye Learning Center

921 East Dublin Granville Rd, Columbus; (614) 888-4414

AGE RANGE: 1 month to 12 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: Three Stars

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: True

Little Ones Learning Center

1930 Schrock Road, Columbus; (614) 965-6601

AGE RANGE: 1 month to 5 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: One Star

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: True

Little Sprouts Early Childcare Education Center

1620 East Dublin Granville Road, Columbus; (614) 556-3595

AGE RANGE: 1 month to 14 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: Four Stars

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: True

Little Tigers Learning Center 2

876 Freeway Dr North, Columbus; (614) 896-8006

AGE RANGE: 1 month to 12 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: Five Stars

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: True

Mommy And Me Childcare And Enrichment Center

6200 B Busch Blvd., Columbus; (614) 987-5170

AGE RANGE: 1 month to 12 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: One Star

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: True

Natha Day Care Center, LLC

1882 Tamarack Cir S, Columbus; (614) 841-3935

AGE RANGE: 1 month to 12 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: One Star

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: True

North YMCA Preschool

1640 Sandalwood Place, Columbus; (614) 885-4252

AGE RANGE: 3 years to 12 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: Five Stars

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: True

Ohio Learning Academy, Inc.

5475 Sandalwood Blvd, Columbus; (614) 419-8326

AGE RANGE: 1 month to 12 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: One Star

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: True

Parkers Learning Center 2

2001 Morse Rd, Columbus; (614) 899-2226

AGE RANGE: 1 month to 12 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: Two Stars

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: True

Ready, Set, Learn Academy

1875 Morse Rd., Columbus; (734) 223-6586

AGE RANGE: 1 month to 12 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: Three Stars

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: True

Sister Sister Childcare: First Steps, LLC

1300 Yellowwood Drive, Columbus; (614) 505-7010

AGE RANGE: 1 month to 13 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: One Star

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: True

Sister's Academy LLC

1680 Schrock Rd, Columbus; (614) 865-3411

AGE RANGE: 1 month to 12 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: One Star

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: True

Starzone Daycare And Learning Center

6725 Karl Rd., Columbus; (614) 825-9552

AGE RANGE: 1 month to 13 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: Two Stars

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: True

Sunrise Daycare LLC

2380 Fuji Drive, Columbus; (614) 899-6680

AGE RANGE: 1 month to 12 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: One Star

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: True

Vita Childcare Center

2088 E Dublin Granville Rd, Columbus; (614) 776-4060

AGE RANGE: 1 month to 12 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: One Star

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: True

Waiss Learning Center, LLC

2200 East Dublin Granville Road, Columbus; (614) 895-0158

AGE RANGE: 1 month to 12 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: One Star

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: True

Zenith Learning Center, Inc.

4600 Heaton Road, Columbus; (614) 888-8829

AGE RANGE: 1 month to 12 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: One Star

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: True

43230

Blacklick Gahanna CDCFC Head Start

500 North Hamilton Rd, Gahanna; (614) 479-2295

AGE RANGE: 3 years to 5 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: Four Stars

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: False

Connected Pathways Early Learning Centers, LLC

4242 Stelzer Rd, Columbus; (614) 414-7988

AGE RANGE: 1 month to 12 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: Five Stars

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: True

Gahanna Children's College

230 Agler Rd., Gahanna; (614) 476-2662

AGE RANGE: 1 month to 12 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: Five Stars

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: True

Kids Learn & Care, LLC

4885 Cherry Bottom Road, Columbus; (614) 476-6770

AGE RANGE: 1 month to 12 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: One Star

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: True

Kinder Care Learning Center - Gahanna

520 Morrison Road, Gahanna; (614) 471-3665

AGE RANGE: 1 month to 12 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: Four Stars

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: True

ACCREDITED BY NAC: TRUE

Lcd Academy

496 Havens Corners Rd., Gahanna; (614) 471-1523

AGE RANGE: 1 month to 12 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: One Star

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: True

Park School Of Gahanna LLC

5515 Morse Road, Gahanna; (614) 893-8943

AGE RANGE: 5 years to 10 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: One Star

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: True

Sunny Day Academy

4595 Morse Road, Gahanna; (614) 428-1380

AGE RANGE: 1 month to 12 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: One Star

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: True

The Emilia School

1075 E. Johnstown Rd., Gahanna; (614) 741-4089

AGE RANGE: 1 month to 10 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: One Star

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: True

The Sunshine House

515 Waterbury Blvd., Gahanna; (614) 418-9940

AGE RANGE: 1 month to 12 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: One Star

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: True

Treehouse Learning Center

158 Imperial Drive, Gahanna; (614) 337-8888

AGE RANGE: not available

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: One Star

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: True

YWCA Kids Place - Lincoln Elementary

261 Helmbright dr, Gahanna; (614) 478-5156

AGE RANGE: 5 years to 11 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: One Star

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: True

YWCA Kids Place at Chapelfield Elementary

280 Chapelfield Rd., Gahanna; (614) 478-7280

AGE RANGE: 5 years to 11 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: One Star

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: True

43231

A Better Choice Daycare & Learning Center

2960 E Dublin Granville Rd, Columbus; (614) 547-7912

AGE RANGE: 1 month to 12 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: Five Stars

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: True

Almadina LLC

5714 Columbus Square, Columbus; (614) 392-2870

AGE RANGE: 1 month to 12 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: One Star

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: True

Big Love Learning Center

6000 Cleveland Ave, Columbus; (614) 423-7046

AGE RANGE: not available

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: One Star

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: True

Connected Pathways Early Learning Centers, LLC

2753 Northland Plaza Drive, Columbus; (614) 707-6761

AGE RANGE: 1 month to 12 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: Five Stars

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: True

Halo Academy

6049 Cleveland Ave, Columbus; (614) 794-2444

AGE RANGE: 1 month to 10 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: Three Stars

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: True

Ibiscus Child Care Center

5695 Emporium Square, Columbus; (614) 818-0551

AGE RANGE: 1 month to 12 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: Four Stars

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: True

Kaah Child Care, LLC

2635 E. Dublin Granville Rd., Columbus; (614) 370-3763

AGE RANGE: 1 month to 12 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: One Star

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: True

Kids World Child Day Care, Inc.

5550 Cleveland Avenue, Columbus; (614) 473-9229

AGE RANGE: 1 month to 12 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: One Star

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: True

Kidz Planet/moms Choice Childcare Center

6011 Cleveland Ave, Columbus; (614) 865-3305

AGE RANGE: 1 month to 12 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: One Star

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: True

Kinder Care Learning Center #708

5351 Cleveland Ave, Columbus; (614) 891-4444

AGE RANGE: 1 month to 12 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: One Star

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: True

ACCREDITED BY NAC: TRUE

Ladan Learning Center LLC

6028 Cleveland Avenue, Columbus; (614) 426-4306

AGE RANGE: 1 month to 12 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: One Star

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: True

Learners 1st Academy

5870 Cleveland Ave. Suite A, Columbus; (614) 392-1415

AGE RANGE: 1 month to 12 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: One Star

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: True

Little Tigers Before & After School Care

2550 Morse Rd., Columbus; (614) 414-6211

AGE RANGE: 5 years to 12 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: Five Stars

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: True

National ChildCare Center, LLC

4400 Westerville Rd, Columbus; (614) 471-2200

AGE RANGE: 1 month to 12 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: Two Stars

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: True

New Dimensions Child Care Center

2899 East Dublin-granville Rd, Columbus; (614) 776-5275

AGE RANGE: 1 month to 13 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: Two Stars

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: True

Northland Church Of Christ Child Care

4581 Cleveland Ave., Columbus; (614) 410-5861

AGE RANGE: 1 month to 5 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: Three Stars

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: True

Safe Child Care Care Of Columbus LLC

2975 Morse Rd. Suite B, Columbus; (614) 532-8133

AGE RANGE: 1 month to 12 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: One Star

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: True

Safe Haven Learning Academy

6156 Cleveland Ave., Columbus; (614) 776-4939

AGE RANGE: 1 month to 12 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: One Star

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: True

Sahal LLC

2615 East Dublin Granville Road, Columbus; (614) 772-7285

AGE RANGE: not available

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: One Star

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: True

Sunrise Learning Center LLC

5360 Cleveland Ave, Columbus; (614) 773-1016

AGE RANGE: not available

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: One Star

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: True

43232

Ab Childcare Academy, LLC

6060 Channingway Blvd., Columbus; (614) 762-3900

AGE RANGE: 1 month to 12 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: One Star

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: True

All In A Day Child Care Center, LLC

4420 Refugee Road, Columbus; (614) 866-7623

AGE RANGE: 1 month to 13 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: One Star

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: True

Amazing Kids Learning Academy, LLC

5011 Chatterton Rd, Columbus; (614) 837-1234

AGE RANGE: 1 month to 12 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: One Star

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: True

Big Mama's Playhouse Too

4433 Crossroad Center, Columbus; (614) 856-9322

AGE RANGE: 1 month to 12 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: One Star

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: True

CDC Linden Head Start

2633 Maybury Rd, Columbus; (614) 263-9516

AGE RANGE: 3 years to 5 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: Four Stars

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: False

Chosen Kids III

3314 Noe-bixby Rd., Columbus; (614) 524-6114

AGE RANGE: 1 month to 5 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: Five Stars

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: True

Christian Community Connections CCC

2410 Park Crescent Dr, Columbus; (614) 864-9189

AGE RANGE: 2 months to 10 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: One Star

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: True

Cre8tive Kidz Learning Center

4269 Eastland Square Drive, Columbus; (614) 604-9538

AGE RANGE: 1 month to 12 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: One Star

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: True

Debi's Day Care Center

5504 East Livingston Ave, Columbus; (614) 348-4214

AGE RANGE: 1 month to 12 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: One Star

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: True

Future Scholars Learning Academy II

6116 McNaughten Center, Columbus; (614) 483-9192

AGE RANGE: 1 month to 5 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: Four Stars

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: True

Infinite Learning Center

4268 Eastland Square Dr, Columbus; (614) 446-8429

AGE RANGE: 1 month to 11 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: Two Stars

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: True

Kids Future Learning Center

5011 Chatterton Rd. Suite C, Columbus; (614) 524-6250

AGE RANGE: 1 month to 12 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: Three Stars

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: True

Kinder Care Learning Center-Kimberly Parkway

4235 Kimberly Parkway North, Columbus; (614) 868-8909

AGE RANGE: 1 month to 5 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: Two Stars

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: True

La Case Des Wonderful Learners Co.

4216 Eastland Square Dr., Columbus; (614) 260-3482

AGE RANGE: 1 month to 6 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: One Star

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: True

Lil' Rascals Learning Academy

2551 Franksway Street, Columbus; (614) 762-3066

AGE RANGE: 1 month to 12 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: One Star

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: True

Lil' Rascals Learning Academy

2543 Franksway Street, Columbus; (614) 762-2356

AGE RANGE: 6 months 2 years to 11 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: One Star

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: True

Little Miracles EDC

4445 Reinbeau Dr., Columbus; (617) 837-456

AGE RANGE: 1 month to 12 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: Five Stars

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: True

Little Scholars Learning Center/Young Scholars of Columbus

3943 Groves Road, Columbus; (614) 864-9641

AGE RANGE: 6 months 1 years to 12 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: Four Stars

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: True

Little Sprouts Learning Center LLP

2650 Courtright Rd, Columbus; (614) 826-3012

AGE RANGE: to 12 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: One Star

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: True

Michael's Lil' Angels

6161 Radekin Road, Columbus; (614) 860-0400

AGE RANGE: 1 month to 12 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: One Star

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: True

Michael's Lil Angels Education Center

6153 Radekin Road, Columbus; (614) 868-3505

AGE RANGE: 6 years to 12 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: Three Stars

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: True

No Place Like Home Of Columbus, LLC

5599 Chatterton Rd, Columbus; (614) 829-5104

AGE RANGE: 1 month to 12 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: One Star

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: True

Teach & Learn Child Care Inc.

2696 South Hamilton Road, Columbus; (614) 863-0017

AGE RANGE: 1 month to 12 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: One Star

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: True

The Amazing Grace Learning Center

4249 Eastland Square Drive, Columbus; (614) 604-8449

AGE RANGE: 1 month to 12 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: One Star

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: True

The Little Scholars Club Early Childhood Development Center

5000 Lindora Dr., Columbus; (614) 704-3140

AGE RANGE: 6 months to 12 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: One Star

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: True

Zenith Learning East, Inc.

2261 South Hamilton Rd, Columbus; (614) 589-8336

AGE RANGE: 1 month to 12 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: One Star

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: True

43235

Children Of America (Columbus)

8360 North High Street, Columbus; (614) 914-2810

AGE RANGE: 1 month to 12 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: One Star

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: True

Hawthorn Academy

6740-6780 Caine Rd, Columbus; (614) 553-7119

AGE RANGE: 1 month to 12 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: Three Stars

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: True

Jelly Bean Junction Learning Center

3480 Snouffer Rd, Columbus; (614) 792-8700

AGE RANGE: 1 month to 12 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: Four Stars

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: True

Kinder Care Learning Center #300879

2001 Hard Rd, Columbus; (614) 764-2994

AGE RANGE: 1 month to 11 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: One Star

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: True

ACCREDITED BY NAC: TRUE

48204

Ready, Set, Learn Academy

1258 Demorest Road, Columbus; (734) 223-6586

AGE RANGE: 1 month to 12 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: One Star

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: True

CHILD CARE CENTERS

Licking

43031

Bright Start

316 North Main Street, Johnstown; (740) 967-8454

AGE RANGE: 1 month to 12 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: One Star

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: True

43033

World Of Wonderment At Kirkersville SACC

215 North 5th Street, Kirkersville; (740) 927-8283

AGE RANGE: 5 years to 11 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: One Star

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: True

43055

Adventures In Learning Child Care Center

17 North Chalfant Road, Newark; (740) 522-8865

AGE RANGE: 1 month to 12 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: One Star

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: True

Almost Home Day Care LLC

15 North 21st Street, Newark; (740) 281-3322

AGE RANGE: 1 month to 12 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: Five Stars

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: True

Bright Beginnings Childcare, LLC

385 Mt. Vernon Rd., Newark; (740) 345-2982

AGE RANGE: 1 month to 5 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: One Star

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: True

Lcfymca Child Care

470 West Church Street, Newark; (740) 345-9628

AGE RANGE: 1 month to 13 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: Four Stars

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: True

Lcfymca Flory Park Site

650 West Church Street, Newark; (740) 349-9621

AGE RANGE: 5 years to 12 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: One Star

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: True

Leads Newark Center

986 East Main Street, Newark; (740) 345-1745

AGE RANGE: 3 years to 5 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: Five Stars

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: False

Montessori Community School

621 Country Club Drive, Newark; (740) 344-9411

AGE RANGE: 1 month to 12 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: One Star

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: True

My Place Child Care And School Age Center, LLC

1335 East Main St., Newark; (740) 349-3505

AGE RANGE: 1 month to 12 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: Three Stars

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: True

Noah's Ark East

1011 East Main Street, Newark; (740) 349-7063

AGE RANGE: 1 month to 12 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: One Star

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: True

Pride-n-joy Preschool

1319 West Main Street, Newark; (740) 522-3338

AGE RANGE: 1 month to 12 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: One Star

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: True

Vineyard of Licking County Preschool

7602 Stewart Road, Newark; (740) 366-4810

AGE RANGE: 3 years to 5 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: One Star

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: True

43056

Creative Minds Learning Center LLC

645 Heath Road, Heath; (740) 522-0995

AGE RANGE: 1 month to 14 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: One Star

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: True

Lcfymca-Stevenson Elementary

152 Cynthia Street, Newark; (740) 345-9628

AGE RANGE: 5 years to 12 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: One Star

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: True

Sierra Decker

408 S 22nd St, Heath; (740) 915-6044

AGE RANGE: not available

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: One Star

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: True

43062

Childtime Children's Center

170 East Broad Street, Pataskala; (740) 927-8477

AGE RANGE: 1 month to 12 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: One Star

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: True

Great Minds Learning Academy

6500 Taylor Road, Pataskala; (614) 615-2680

AGE RANGE: 2 months to 12 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: One Star

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: True

LCFYMCA At Central

6565 Summit Rd SW, Pataskala; (740) 927-3365

AGE RANGE: 4 years to 5 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: Two Stars

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: True

Lcfymca At South

6623 Summit Road, Pataskala; (740) 349-9621

AGE RANGE: 5 years to 12 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: One Star

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: True

Milestones Learning Center

8970 Hazelton-Etna Road, Pataskala; (740) 973-9190

AGE RANGE: 1 month to 14 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: One Star

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: True

Over The Rainbow Children's Center

101 Lois Lane, Pataskala; (740) 964-6871

AGE RANGE: 1 month to 12 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: Two Stars

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: True

World Of Wonderment At Pataskala SACC

395 South High Street, Pataskala; (740) 927-8283

AGE RANGE: 5 years to 11 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: One Star

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: True

World Of Wonderment Child Development Center

99 Oak Meadow Drive, Pataskala; (740) 927-8283

AGE RANGE: 1 month to 5 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: One Star

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: True

43068

Kindercare Learning Center

8315 Taylor Road Sw, Reynoldsburg; (614) 575-5040

AGE RANGE: 1 month to 12 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: One Star

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: True

Kindercare Learning Center

8295 Taylor Rd., Reynoldsburg; (614) 868-5267

AGE RANGE: 1 month to 12 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: Two Stars

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: True

ACCREDITED BY NAC: TRUE

43071

Happy Hearts Child Center Care

8905 Mount Vernon Road, St. Louisville; (740) 745-2432

AGE RANGE: 1 month to 12 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: One Star

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: True

43080

Leads Utica Head Start Center

308 N. Main Street, Utica; (740) 892-2532

AGE RANGE: 3 years to 5 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: Five Stars

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: False

CHILD CARE CENTERS

Madison

43140

Mandy's Daycare Of London

15 East 2nd Street, London; (740) 845-2914

AGE RANGE: 1 month to 12 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: One Star

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: True

Miami Valley CDC Madison Plains

47 Linson Road, London; (740) 490-0629

AGE RANGE: 3 years to 5 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: Five Stars

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: False

Presbyterian Child Center

211 Garfield Ave, London; (740) 852-3190

AGE RANGE: 2 months to 10 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: One Star

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: True

43143

First United Methodist Church Childcare Center

110 South London Street, Mt Sterling; (740) 869-3571

AGE RANGE: 1 month to 11 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: One Star

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: True

43149

Miami Valley CDC Fairhaven

1501 State Route 38 S.E., London; (740) 852-5412

AGE RANGE: 3 years to 5 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: Five Stars

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: True

CHILD CARE CENTERS

Pickaway

43103

Ashville Center Head Start

97 Miller Ave, Ashville; (740) 983-2530

AGE RANGE: 3 years to 5 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: Five Stars

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: True

Ashville Y-Club Child Care Center

90 Walnut St, Ashville; (740) 477-1661

AGE RANGE: 5 years to 12 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: Five Stars

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: True

Laugh And Learn Daycare Center

295 N. Long St, Ashville; (740) 983-0373

AGE RANGE: 1 month to 5 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: Five Stars

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: True

Little Blessings Childcare Center LLC

470 Long St., Ashville; (740) 954-3146

AGE RANGE: 1 month to 10 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: One Star

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: True

43113

Creation Station @ Crossroads Christian Child Care

5679 Tarlton Rd, Circleville; (740) 474-4840

AGE RANGE: 6 months 2 years to 12 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: One Star

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: True

Picca Head Start Ohio Street Center

465 East Ohio Street, Circleville; (740) 474-9544

AGE RANGE: 1 month to 5 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: Five Stars

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: False

Pickaway Co. YMCA Educare and Y-Club

440 Nicholas Dr, Circleville; (740) 477-1661

AGE RANGE: 5 years to 12 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: Five Stars

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: True

Pickaway County Head Start Circleville Center

145 E. Corwin St., Circleville; (740) 474-7411

AGE RANGE: 3 years to 5 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: Five Stars

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: False

43116

Y-club @ Scioto Elementary

20 W Scioto St, Commercial Point; (740) 477-1661

AGE RANGE: 5 years to 12 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: Five Stars

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: True

43164

Westfall Head Start

9391 State Route 56 West, Williamsport; (740) 474-9544

AGE RANGE: 3 years to 5 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: Five Stars

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: False

CHILD CARE CENTERS

Union

43040

A+ Child Care & Learning Center

398 Damascus Road, Marysville; (937) 642-4300

AGE RANGE: 1 month to 10 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: One Star

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: True

Enchanted Care Kids Campus

17696 Echo Drive, Marysville; (937) 642-1487

AGE RANGE: 5 years to 13 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: One Star

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: True

Enchanted Care Learning Center

17698 Echo Dr, Marysville; (937) 642-0710

AGE RANGE: 1 month to 6 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: One Star

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: True

Leads Head Start Marysville

111 Morey Drive, Marysville; (937) 642-1230

AGE RANGE: 3 years to 5 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: Five Stars

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: False

World Of Wonders Child Care And Learning Center

1280 Charles Lane, Marysville; (937) 644-1435

AGE RANGE: 1 month to 12 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: One Star

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: True

World Of Wonders Childcare And Learning Center

1150 Charles Lane, Marysville; (937) 642-0720

AGE RANGE: 1 month to 12 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: One Star

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: True

43344

Building Blocks Daycare

19 W. Blagrove St., Richwood; (740) 943-3773

AGE RANGE: 1 month to 12 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: One Star

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: True

FAMILY CHILD CARE

Fairfield

43130

Moss Daycare

4060 Hamburg Rd., Lancaster; (740) 969-3387

AGE RANGE: 1 month to 12 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: One Star

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: True

Pam's Child Care

733 E. Fifth Ave., Lancaster; (740) 653-5730

AGE RANGE: 1 month to 12 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: Five Stars

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: True

Rpm Learning Center

869 Schadel Dr NW, Lancaster; (740) 653-2711

AGE RANGE: 1 month to 13 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: One Star

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: True

Evening & Morning Child Care Services

9149 Hill Road South, Pickerington; (614) 382-4801

AGE RANGE: 6 months 1 years to 5 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: Three Stars

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: True

FAMILY CHILD CARE

Franklin

43055

Kendall Care

680 Wesley Ave., Newark; (740) 405-4834

AGE RANGE: not available

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: Two Stars

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: True

43081

Rainbow Childcare Inc.

3511 Karikal Dr., Westerville; (614) 270-0767

AGE RANGE: 2 months to 12 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: Five Stars

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: True

43219

Columbus Imagine Daycare, LLC

3137 Jake Place, Columbus; (614) 581-2787

AGE RANGE: 1 month to 11 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: Five Stars

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: True

43228

Fountain Of Love Childcare

162 Norton Rd, Columbus; (614) 465-9497

AGE RANGE: not available

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: One Star

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: True

FAMILY CHILD CARE

Madison

43162

Dempsey Day Care

361 Madison Drive North, West Jefferson; (614) 879-4749

AGE RANGE: 1 month to 12 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: Three Stars

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: True

FAMILY CHILD CARE

Pickaway

43113

Sherri's Daycare

423 S Pickaway St, Circleville; (740) 601-6715

AGE RANGE: 1 month to 13 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: One Star

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: True

FAMILY CHILD CARE

Union

43040

Imagination Station

20916 State Route 245, Marysville; (614) 746-7650

AGE RANGE: 1 month 2 years to 5 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: One Star

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: False

PRESCHOOL PROGRAMS

Delaware

43003

Buckeye Valley East Elementary School (ps)

522 E. High St., Ashley; (740) 363-2253

AGE RANGE: 3 years to 5 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: Five Stars

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: False

43015

Laura Woodward Elementary Preschool

200 South Washington St, Delaware; (740) 833-1600

AGE RANGE: 3 years to 5 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: Five Stars

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: False

Olentangy Preschool At Dacc

4565 Columbus Pike, Delaware; (740) 657-4346

AGE RANGE: not available

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: Five Stars

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: False

43017

Eli Pinney Elementary School (ps)

9989 Concord Road, Dublin; (614) 798-3570

AGE RANGE: 6 months 3 years to 5 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: Five Stars

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: False

43021

Hylen Souders Elementary Esc Preschool

4121 Miller Paul Rd., Galena; (740) 965-3010

AGE RANGE: 3 years to 5 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: Five Stars

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: False

43035

Alum Creek Elementary School

2515 Parklawn Drive, Lewis Center; (740) 657-4600

AGE RANGE: 3 years to 5 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: Five Stars

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: False

Arrowhead Elementary School

2385 Hollenback Road, Lewis Center; (740) 657-4360

AGE RANGE: 3 years to 5 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: Five Stars

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: False

Olentangy Shanahan Preschool (ps)

814 Shanahan Road, Lewis Center; (740) 657-4050

AGE RANGE: 3 years to 5 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: Five Stars

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: False

43061

Buckeye Valley West Psps

61 N Third St., Ostrander; (740) 666-2731

AGE RANGE: 3 years to 5 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: Five Stars

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: False

43065

Albert Chapman Elementary School

8450 Sawmill Road, Powell; (614) 761-5684

AGE RANGE: 3 years to 5 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: Five Stars

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: False

Indian Springs Elementary School (ps)

3828 Home Road, Powell; (740) 657-4950

AGE RANGE: 3 years to 5 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: Five Stars

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: False

Liberty Tree Elementary School (ps)

6877 Sawmill Parkway, Powell; (740) 657-5600

AGE RANGE: 3 years to 5 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: Five Stars

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: False

Scioto Ridge Elementary School (ps)

8715 Big Bear Avenue, Powell; (740) 657-4800

AGE RANGE: 3 years to 5 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: Five Stars

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: False

43074

Big Walnut Early Learning Center at Harrison St.

70 Harrison Street, Sunbury; (740) 965-7850

AGE RANGE: 3 years to 5 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: Four Stars

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: False

Big Walnut Elementary School (ps)

940 S Old 3c Road, Sunbury; (740) 965-7846

AGE RANGE: 3 years to 5 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: Four Stars

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: False

PRESCHOOL PROGRAMS

Fairfield

43017

Bremen School

210 Strayer Avenue, Bremen; (740) 653-3193

AGE RANGE: 3 years to 5 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: Five Stars

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: False

43068

Tussing Elementary School (ps)

7117 Tussing Road, Reynoldsburg; (614) 759-3400

AGE RANGE: 3 years to 5 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: Five Stars

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: False

43102

Lancaster-Fairfield CAA Head Start - Amanda Center

414 North School Street, Amanda; (740) 969-7254

AGE RANGE: 3 years to 5 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: Five Stars

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: False

43105

Liberty Union School (ps)

1000 S Main Street, Baltimore; (740) 653-3193

AGE RANGE: 3 years to 5 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: Five Stars

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: False

43110

Winchester Trail Elementary Preschool

6865 Gender Rd, Canal Winchester; (614) 833-2150

AGE RANGE: 4 years to 5 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: Five Stars

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: False

43130

Early Childhood Center 1 (ps & Ecee)

425 Whittier Drive N, Lancaster; (740) 687-7340

AGE RANGE: 3 years to 5 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: Five Stars

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: False

Early Childhood Center 2 (ps+ecee)

1450 Marietta Road, Lancaster; (740) 687-7340

AGE RANGE: 1 month to 12 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: Five Stars

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: False

Forest Rose School (ps)

1592 Granville Pike, Lancaster; (740) 687-7225

AGE RANGE: 3 years to 5 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: Four Stars

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: False

Lancaster Head Start Center-Sanderson Center

1450 Marietta Rd, Lancaster; (740) 687-7354

AGE RANGE: 3 years to 5 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: Five Stars

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: False

Lancaster-Fairfield Caa Head Start-Tarhe Center

425 Whittier Drive, Lancaster; (740) 687-7340

AGE RANGE: 3 years to 5 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: Five Stars

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: False

ACCREDITED BY NAEYC: TRUE

St. Mary (ps+ Ecee)

309 East Chestnut Street, Lancaster; (740) 654-1632

AGE RANGE: 3 years to 5 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: Four Stars

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: False

43136

Bloom Carroll Intermediate School

200 Market Street, Lithopolis; (740) 653-3193

AGE RANGE: 3 years to 5 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: Five Stars

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: False

43147

Seton Parish Preschool

600 Hill Rd. N., Pickerington; (614) 833-0482

AGE RANGE: 2 years to 5 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: One Star

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: False

Violet Elementary School (ps)

8855 Education Drive, Pickerington; (614) 833-2130

AGE RANGE: 3 years to 5 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: Five Stars

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: False

43148

Pleasantville School (ps)

300 West Columbus Street, Pleasantville; (740) 653-3193

AGE RANGE: 3 years to 5 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: Five Stars

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: False

43155

Berne Union Elementary School

506 N Main Street, Sugar Grove; (740) 746-9668

AGE RANGE: 3 years to 5 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: Five Stars

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: False

PRESCHOOL PROGRAMS

Franklin

43017

Wyandot Elementary School (ps)

5620 Dublinshire Drive, Dublin; (614) 760-4352

AGE RANGE: 3 years to 5 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: Five Stars

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: False

43026

CDC- Hilliard Head Start

3830 True Man Ct, Hilliard; (614) 876-4254

AGE RANGE: 3 years to 5 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: Five Stars

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: False

Easter Seals Early Intervention Preschool

3830 Trueman Court, Hilliard; (614) 228-5523

AGE RANGE: 1 years to 3 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: Five Stars

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: False

Hilliard City School District Preschool

2874 Alton Darby Creek Rd., Hilliard; (614) 921-5050

AGE RANGE: 3 years to 5 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: Five Stars

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: False

43054

New Albany Early Learning Center

5101 Swickard Woods Blvd, New Albany; (614) 413-8700

AGE RANGE: 3 years to 5 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: Five Stars

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: False

43065

Worthington CDCFC Head Start

1850 Sutter Parkway, Powell; (614) 450-4971

AGE RANGE: 3 years to 5 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: Four Stars

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: False

43123

Bostic Head Start Center (ps)

2975 Kingston Avenue, Grove City; (614) 801-8522

AGE RANGE: 3 years to 5 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: Five Stars

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: False

James A Harmon Elementary School (ps)

1861 Gantz Road, Grove City; (614) 801-8150

AGE RANGE: 3 years to 5 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: Five Stars

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: False

Our Lady Of Perpetual Help Preschool

3752 Broadway, Grove City; (614) 875-7079

AGE RANGE: 3 years to 5 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: Five Stars

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: False

South-Western Special Needs Preschool

4324 Haughn Road, Grove City; (614) 801-8448

AGE RANGE: 3 years to 5 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: Five Stars

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: False

43125

Groveport Elementary Preschool

715 Main St., Groveport; (614) 836-4975

AGE RANGE: 3 years to 5 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: Five Stars

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: False

43201

G. Tyree Learning School (ps)

1077 Lexington Avenue, Columbus; (614) 737-4300

AGE RANGE: 3 years to 5 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: Five Stars

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: False

Weinland Park Elementary Pre-K

211 East 7th Ave., Columbus; (614) 365-5321

AGE RANGE: 4 years to 5 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: Five Stars

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: False

43203

Trevitt Elementary School (ps+ Ecee)

519 Trevitt St, Columbus; (614) 365-6137

AGE RANGE: 4 years to 5 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: Five Stars

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: False

43204

Burroughs Elementary School (ps)

551 S. Richardson Ave., Columbus; (614) 365-5923

AGE RANGE: 4 years to 5 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: Four Stars

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: False

Hilltop Preschool

2473 West Broad St, Columbus; (614) 279-9991

AGE RANGE: 3 years to 5 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: Five Stars

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: False

Hubbard Mastery School (ps+ecee)

104 West Hubbard Ave, Columbus; (614) 365-5564

AGE RANGE: 4 years to 5 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: Five Stars

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: False

St. Mary Magdalene Preschool

2940 Parkside Dr., Columbus; (614) 279-9935

AGE RANGE: 3 years to 5 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: Four Stars

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: True

Valleyview Elementary Pre-K

2989 Valleyview Dr., Columbus; (614) 365-6312

AGE RANGE: 4 years to 5 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: Five Stars

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: False

West Broad Elementary School (ps+ecee)

2744 West Broad Street, Columbus; (614) 365-5964

AGE RANGE: 4 years to 5 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: Five Stars

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: False

Westgate Alternative Elementary School (ps)

3080 Wicklow Rd., Columbus; (614) 365-5971

AGE RANGE: 4 years to 5 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: Five Stars

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: False

43205

Fairwood Alternative Elementary Pre-K

726 Fairwood Avenue, Columbus; (614) 365-6111

AGE RANGE: 4 years to 5 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: Two Stars

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: False

Livingston Elementary School (ps+ecee)

825 East Livingston Ave., Columbus; (614) 365-5527

AGE RANGE: 4 years to 5 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: Five Stars

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: False

Ohio Avenue Elementary School

505 South Ohio Avenue, Columbus; (614) 365-6130

AGE RANGE: 3 years to 5 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: Five Stars

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: False

43206

Siebert Elementary School (ps +ecee)

385 Reinhard Avenue, Columbus; (614) 365-6613

AGE RANGE: 4 years to 5 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: Five Stars

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: False

St. Mary Preschool

672 South Third Street, Columbus; (614) 443-5307

AGE RANGE: 3 years to 5 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: Three Stars

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: False

Stewart Alternative Elementary School Preschool

40 Stewart Ave., Columbus; (614) 365-5556

AGE RANGE: 3 years to 5 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: Five Stars

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: False

43207

Cedarwood Elementary Pre-K

775 Bartfield Dr, Columbus; (614) 365-5134

AGE RANGE: 4 years to 5 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: Five Stars

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: False

Children's Academy Ps

100 Obetz Road, Columbus; (614) 491-3270

AGE RANGE: 1 years to 12 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: One Star

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: True

Cul Watkins Elementary Head Start

1520 Watkins Rd, Columbus; (614) 625-3989

AGE RANGE: 3 years to 5 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: Five Stars

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: False

Hamilton Preschool - Hamilton Local

775 Rathmell Rd, Columbus; (614) 491-8044

AGE RANGE: 3 years to 5 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: Five Stars

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: False

Lincoln Park Elementary (ps+ecee)

579 E Markison Ave, Columbus; (614) 365-5524

AGE RANGE: 4 years to 5 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: Four Stars

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: False

Parsons Elementary Pre-K

3231 Lee Ellen Place, Columbus; (614) 365-5099

AGE RANGE: 4 years to 5 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: Four Stars

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: False

Watkins Elementary (ps+ecee)

1520 Watkins Rd., Columbus; (614) 365-6411

AGE RANGE: 4 years to 5 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: Five Stars

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: False

43209

All Saints Academy Preschool

2855 East Livingston Ave., Columbus; (614) 231-3391

AGE RANGE: 3 years to 5 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: Five Stars

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: True

Berwick Alternative K-8 School (ps+ecee)

2655 Scottwood Rd, Columbus; (614) 365-6140

AGE RANGE: 4 years to 5 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: Five Stars

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: False

Broadleigh Elementary School (ps+ecee)

3039 Maryland Avenue, Columbus; (614) 365-6144

AGE RANGE: 4 years to 5 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: Two Stars

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: False

Columbus Africentric Early College Pre-k

3223 Allegheny Ave., Columbus; (614) 365-8675

AGE RANGE: 4 years to 5 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: Five Stars

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: False

Montrose Elementary - Esc Preschool

2555 E. Main St., Columbus; (614) 231-7611

AGE RANGE: 3 years to 5 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: Five Stars

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: False

St. Catharine Preschool

440 South Gould Road, Columbus; (614) 235-4940

AGE RANGE: 5 months 2 years to 5 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: Five Stars

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: False

43210

Nisonger Center Early Childhood Education

1581 Dodd Drive, Columbus; (614) 685-3191

AGE RANGE: 1 month to 5 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: Five Stars

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: False

43211

Hamilton STEM Academy (k-6) (ps+ecee)

2047 Hamilton Ave., Columbus; (614) 365-5568

AGE RANGE: 4 years to 5 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: Five Stars

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: False

Linden Park Ecec Pre-k

1400 Myrtle Ave., Columbus; (614) 365-7963

AGE RANGE: 4 years to 5 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: Five Stars

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: False

Linden Stem Academy (ps&ecee)

2626 Cleveland Ave, Columbus; (614) 365-6537

AGE RANGE: 4 years to 5 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: Four Stars

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: False

43213

Fairmoor Elementary School (ps)

3281 Mayfair Park Place, Columbus; (614) 365-6169

AGE RANGE: 3 years to 5 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: Two Stars

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: False

Kae Avenue Elementary School

4738 Kae Avenue, Whitehall; (614) 863-2883

AGE RANGE: 3 years to 5 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: Four Stars

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: False

Kae Avenue Elementary School

4738 Kae Avenue, Whitehall; (614) 471-5620

AGE RANGE: to 5 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: Four Stars

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: False

43214

Alice Cogswell Center (ps)

500 Morse Road, Columbus; (614) 761-5864

AGE RANGE: 3 years to 5 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: Five Stars

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: False

CDCFC Marburn Head Start

4141 Rudy Rd., Columbus; (614) 457-2001

AGE RANGE: 3 years to 5 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: Five Stars

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: False

Colerain Elementary School (ps & Ecee)

499 E Weisheimer Road, Columbus; (614) 365-6001

AGE RANGE: 3 years to 5 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: Five Stars

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: False

Early Childhood Learning Center

4141 Rudy Rd., Columbus; (614) 342-4500

AGE RANGE: 3 years to 5 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: Five Stars

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: False

Early Learning Center

500 Morse Road, Columbus; (614) 752-1152

AGE RANGE: 3 years to 5 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: Five Stars

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: False

Overbrook Weekday Preschool

4131 North High Street, Columbus; (614) 261-1029

AGE RANGE: 8 months 2 years to 5 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: Five Stars

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: False

School For Young Children

93 West Weisheimer Road, Columbus; (614) 267-0254

AGE RANGE: 6 months 2 years to 5 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: Not Available

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: False

ACCREDITED BY NAEYC: TRUE

43219

Cassady Alternative Pre-K

2500 N Cassady Ave, Columbus; (614) 365-5456

AGE RANGE: 4 years to 5 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: Four Stars

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: False

Early Childhood Education And Family Center-Preschool

2879 Johnstown Road, Columbus; (614) 475-6440

AGE RANGE: 1 month to 6 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: Five Stars

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: True

Early Childhood Education Center Pre-K

2879 Johnstown Road, Columbus; (614) 475-0564

AGE RANGE: 4 years to 5 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: Five Stars

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: False

East Columbus Elementary School (ps+ecee)

3100 East 7th Ave, Columbus; (614) 365-6147

AGE RANGE: 4 years to 5 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: Five Stars

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: False

Eastgate Elementary School (ps+ecee)

1925 Stratford Way, Columbus; (614) 365-6132

AGE RANGE: 4 years to 5 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: Four Stars

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: False

South Mifflin Stem Academy Pre-K

2365 Middlehurst Dr, Columbus; (614) 365-6135

AGE RANGE: 4 years to 5 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: Four Stars

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: False

43220

Burbank Early Childhood School

4770 Burbank Dr., Columbus; (614) 487-5155

AGE RANGE: 3 years to 5 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: Five Stars

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: False

Ecole Kenwood French Immersion School (ps)

3770 Shattuck Ave., Columbus; (614) 365-5502

AGE RANGE: 4 years to 5 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: Five Stars

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: False

Winterset Elementary School (ps)

4776 Winterset Drive, Columbus; (614) 365-5510

AGE RANGE: 3 years to 5 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: Five Stars

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: False

43222

Avondale Elementary Pre-K

141 Hawkes Ave., Columbus; (614) 365-6511

AGE RANGE: 4 years to 5 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: Two Stars

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: False

43223

CDCFC Lindbergh Head Start

2541 Lindbergh Drive, Columbus; (614) 351-9454

AGE RANGE: 3 years to 5 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: Five Stars

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: False

East Franklin Elementary School Preschool

1955 Richmond Rd., Columbus; (614) 801-8100

AGE RANGE: 3 years to 5 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: Five Stars

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: False

Highland Elementary School (ps+ecee)

40 S. Highland Ave., Columbus; (614) 365-5935

AGE RANGE: 4 years to 5 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: Five Stars

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: False

Lindbergh Elementary Pre-K

2541 Lindbergh Dr., Columbus; (614) 365-6727

AGE RANGE: 4 years to 5 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: Five Stars

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: False

Sullivant Elementary Pre-K

791 Griggs Avenue, Columbus; (614) 365-6524

AGE RANGE: 4 years to 5 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: Four Stars

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: False

43224

Como Elementary School (ps+ecee)

2989 Reis Avenue, Columbus; (614) 365-6013

AGE RANGE: 4 years to 5 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: Five Stars

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: False

Huy/A.G. Bell Elementary School (ps)

1545 Huy Rd., Columbus; (614) 365-5977

AGE RANGE: 4 years to 5 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: Five Stars

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: False

Maize Road Elementary School (ps)

4360 Maize Rd., Columbus; (614) 365-6040

AGE RANGE: 4 years to 5 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: Five Stars

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: False

Oakland Park Alternative Elementary Pre-K

3392 Atwood Terrace, Columbus; (614) 365-6058

AGE RANGE: 4 years to 5 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: Five Stars

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: False

43227

Leawood Elementary School (ps)

1677 S. Hamilton Rd., Columbus; (614) 365-6504

AGE RANGE: 4 years to 5 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: Five Stars

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: False

Scottwood Elementary School (ps+ecee)

3392 Scottwood Rd., Columbus; (614) 365-6507

AGE RANGE: 4 years to 5 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: Five Stars

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: False

Shady Lane Elementary Pre-K

1444 Shady Lane Rd., Columbus; (614) 365-5391

AGE RANGE: 4 years to 5 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: Five Stars

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: False

43228

Eakin Elementary Pre-K

3774 Eakin Road, Columbus; (614) 365-5928

AGE RANGE: 4 years to 5 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: Four Stars

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: False

Georgian Heights Alternative Elementary Pre-K

784 Georgian Dr., Columbus; (614) 365-5931

AGE RANGE: 4 years to 5 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: Five Stars

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: False

Prairie Norton Elementary School (ps)

105 Norton Road, Columbus; (614) 801-8450

AGE RANGE: 3 years to 5 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: Five Stars

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: False

St. Cecilia Preschool

440 Norton Road, Columbus; (614) 878-3555

AGE RANGE: 3 years to 5 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: Five Stars

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: False

Stiles Elementary School (ps)

4700 Stiles Avenue, Columbus; (614) 801-8375

AGE RANGE: 3 years to 5 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: Five Stars

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: False

Stiles Family Center (ps)

4704 Stiles Avenue, Columbus; (614) 801-8394

AGE RANGE: 3 years to 5 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: Five Stars

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: False

43229

Devonshire Alternative Elementary School (ps)

6286 Ambleside Drive, Columbus; (614) 365-5335

AGE RANGE: 4 years to 5 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: Five Stars

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: False

Northtowne Elementary School (ps+ecee)

4767 Northtowne Blvd, Columbus; (614) 365-5488

AGE RANGE: 4 years to 5 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: Four Stars

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: False

Valley Forge Elementary School (ps)

1321 Urban Dr., Columbus; (614) 365-5648

AGE RANGE: 4 years to 5 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: Two Stars

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: False

43230

Gahanna-Jefferson Clark Hall

380 Granville Street, Gahanna; (614) 759-5100

AGE RANGE: 3 years to 5 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: Five Stars

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: False

43232

Liberty Elementary Pre-kindergarten

2901 Whitlow Road, Columbus; (614) 365-6482

AGE RANGE: 4 years to 5 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: Five Stars

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: False

Woodcrest Elementary School (ps+ecee)

5321 East Livingston Ave., Columbus; (614) 365-6747

AGE RANGE: 4 years to 5 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: Five Stars

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: False

43235

Daniel Wright Elementary School (ps)

2335 W Case Road, Columbus; (614) 538-0464

AGE RANGE: 3 years to 5 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: Five Stars

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: False

PRESCHOOL PROGRAMS

Licking

43008

Leads Head Start - Buckeye Lake

10920 Mill Dam Road, Buckeye Lake; (740) 928-3500

AGE RANGE: 3 years to 5 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: Five Stars

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: False

43025

Jackson Intermediate

9370 Lancer Rd., Hebron; (740) 928-2661

AGE RANGE: 3 months not available

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: Five Stars

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: False

43031

Johnstown Christian Preschool

81 South Main Street, Johnstown; (740) 967-1450

AGE RANGE: 3 years to 5 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: One Star

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: True

43055

Cherry Valley Elementary School (ps)

1040 West Main St., Newark; (740) 670-7025

AGE RANGE: 3 years to 5 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: Four Stars

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: False

Flying Colors Preschool

119 Union Street, Newark; (740) 349-1629

AGE RANGE: 3 years to 5 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: Three Stars

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: False

Headstart Eastland (ps)

986 East Main St, Newark; (740) 345-6415

AGE RANGE: 3 years to 5 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: Four Stars

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: False

Hillview Elementary School (ps)

1927 Horns Hill Rd, Newark; (740) 670-7025

AGE RANGE: 3 years to 5 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: Four Stars

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: False

Little Learners Preschool

119 Union Street, Newark; (740) 670-7025

AGE RANGE: 3 years to 5 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: Four Stars

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: False

43062

North Elementary School (ps)

6507 Summit Road Sw, Pataskala; (740) 927-3268

AGE RANGE: 3 years to 5 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: Five Stars

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: False

Southwest Licking Early Learning Center (ps)

927 South Street, Etna; (740) 927-5437

AGE RANGE: 3 years to 5 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: Five Stars

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: False

43068

Reynoldsburg Preschool

8579 Summit Rd, Reynoldsburg; (614) 542-4106

AGE RANGE: 3 years to 5 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: Five Stars

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: False

PRESCHOOL PROGRAMS

Madison

43064

Plain City Elementary Preschool

580 S Chillicothe Street, Plain City; (614) 873-8617

AGE RANGE: 3 years to 5 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: Five Stars

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: False

43140

London Elementary School Preschool

380 Elm Street, London; (740) 852-5700

AGE RANGE: 3 years to 5 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: Five Stars

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: False

Monroe Elementary Preschool

5000 State Rte. 38 NW, London; (740) 857-8617

AGE RANGE: 3 years to 5 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: Five Stars

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: False

43162

Norwood School

899 Norwood Drive, West Jefferson; (614) 801-2230

AGE RANGE: 3 years to 5 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: Five Stars

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: False

PRESCHOOL PROGRAMS

Pickaway

43103

Ashville School (ps)

90 Walnut Street, Ashville; (740) 474-7529

AGE RANGE: 3 years to 5 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: Five Stars

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: False

South Bloomfield School (ps)

194 Dowler Drive, South Bloomfield; (740) 474-7529

AGE RANGE: 3 years to 5 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: Five Stars

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: False

Walnut Elementary School (ps)

7150 Ashville Fairfield Road, Ashville; (740) 983-5000

AGE RANGE: 3 years to 5 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: Five Stars

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: False

43113

Circleville Elementary School (ps)

100 Tiger Drive, Circleville; (740) 474-2495

AGE RANGE: 4 years to 5 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: Five Stars

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: False

Pickaway County Headstart School (ps)

465 E. Ohio Street, Circleville; (740) 474-7529

AGE RANGE: 1 month to 5 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: Five Stars

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: False

43116

Scioto Elementary School (ps)

20 W Scioto Street, Commercial Point; (740) 983-5000

AGE RANGE: 3 years to 5 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: Five Stars

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: False

43164

Westfall Schools Special Needs Preschool

9391 State Route 56 West, Williamsport; (740) 474-7529

AGE RANGE: 3 years to 5 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: Three Stars

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: False

PRESCHOOL PROGRAMS

Union

43040

Harold Lewis Center (ps)

1280 Charles Lane, Marysville; (937) 645-6733

AGE RANGE: 3 years to 5 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: Five Stars

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: False

Harold Lewis Center School (ps)

1280 Charles Lane, Marysville; (937) 645-6714

AGE RANGE: 3 years to 5 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: Five Stars

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: False

43045

St. John Lutheran Ps Annex School

7960 State Route 38, Milford Center; (937) 349-5939

AGE RANGE: 3 years to 5 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: Five Stars

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: False

43344

North Union Elementary School (ps)

420 Grove Street, Richwood; (740) 943-3113

AGE RANGE: 3 years to 6 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: Five Stars

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: False

SCHOOL-AGE PROGRAMS

Delaware

43003

YMCA Buckeye Valley East Elementary Y Club

522 East High Street, Ashley; (614) 839-9622

AGE RANGE: 5 years to 12 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: One Star

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: True

43015

David Smith Elementary School

355 North Liberty St., Delaware; (740) 833-1851

AGE RANGE: 5 years to 11 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: Three Stars

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: True

Ervin Carlisle Elementary

746 State Route 37 West, Delaware; (740) 833-1853

AGE RANGE: 5 years to 11 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: Three Stars

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: True

James Conger Elementary School

10 Channing St., Delaware; (740) 833-1300

AGE RANGE: 5 years to 11 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: Three Stars

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: True

John C. Dempsey Middle School

599 Pennsylvania Ave, Delaware; (740) 833-1824

AGE RANGE: 11 years to 14 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: Three Stars

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: True

Laura Woodward Elementary

200 South Washington St., Delaware; (740) 833-1853

AGE RANGE: 5 years to 10 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: Three Stars

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: True

Robert F. Schultz Elementary

499 Applegate Lane, Delaware; (740) 833-1851

AGE RANGE: 5 years to 11 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: Three Stars

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: True

43035

YMCA-Liberty Glen Oak Y-club

7300 Blue Holly Drive, Lewis Center; (614) 885-4252

AGE RANGE: 5 years to 12 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: One Star

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: True

43061

YMCA Buckeye Valley West Elementary Y Club

4340 State Route 257 South, Ostrander; (614) 783-1676

AGE RANGE: 5 years to 12 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: One Star

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: True

43082

YWCA Kids Place At Alcott

7117 Mount Royal, Westerville; (614) 224-9121

AGE RANGE: 5 years to 11 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: One Star

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: True

YWCA Kids Place At Fouse

5800 S. Old 3-c Highway, Westerville; (614) 224-9121

AGE RANGE: 5 years to 11 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: One Star

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: True

SCHOOL-AGE PROGRAMS

Fairfield

43147

Heritage Elementary Y-Club

100 East Street, Pickerington; (614) 834-9622

AGE RANGE: 5 years to 10 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: One Star

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: True

SCHOOL-AGE PROGRAMS

Franklin

43026

Hilliard YMCA

4515 Cosgray Rd, Hilliard; (614) 334-9622

AGE RANGE: 6 years to 12 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: One Star

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: False

43081

YWCA Kids Place - Mark Twain

799 East Walnut Street, Westerville; (614) 224-9121

AGE RANGE: 5 years to 11 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: One Star

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: True

YWCA Kids Place At Annehurst

925 West Main Street, Westerville; (614) 224-9121

AGE RANGE: 5 years to 11 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: One Star

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: True

YWCA Kids Place at Whittier

130 East Walnut Street, Westerville; (614) 882-2697

AGE RANGE: 5 years to 11 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: One Star

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: True

YWCA Kids Place at Wilder

6375 Goldfinch Drive, Westerville; (614) 882-2899

AGE RANGE: 5 years to 11 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: One Star

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: True

YWCA Kids Place Cherrington

522 Cherrington Road, Westerville; (614) 224-9121

AGE RANGE: 5 years to 11 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: One Star

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: False

43202

Indianola Informal K-8 School Latchkey

251 East Weber Rd, Columbus; (614) 365-5579

AGE RANGE: 5 years to 12 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: Four Stars

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: True

43204

Columbus Preparatory Academy

3330 Chippewa St., Columbus; (614) 275-3600

AGE RANGE: 5 years to 14 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: One Star

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: True

St. Mary Magdalene

2940 Parkside Road, Columbus; (614) 279-2567

AGE RANGE: 4 years to 12 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: One Star

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: True

Westgate Alternative Elementary School Latchkey

3080 Wicklow Rd, Columbus; (614) 365-5971

AGE RANGE: 5 years to 12 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: Five Stars

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: True

43206

Stewart Alternative Elementary Latchkey

40 East Stewart Avenue, Columbus; (614) 365-5556

AGE RANGE: 5 years to 12 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: Four Stars

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: True

43207

Children's Academy SACC

100 Obetz Road, Columbus; (614) 491-3270

AGE RANGE: 5 years to 10 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: One Star

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: True

43209

Berwick Alternative K-8 School Latchkey

2655 Scottwood Road, Columbus; (614) 365-6140

AGE RANGE: 5 years to 12 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: Four Stars

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: True

43213

Olde Orchard Alternative Elementary Latchkey

800 McNaughten Rd, Columbus; (614) 365-5388

AGE RANGE: 5 years to 12 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: Four Stars

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: True

43214

Clinton Elementary School Latchkey

10 Clinton Heights Ave, Columbus; (614) 365-6535

AGE RANGE: 5 years to 12 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: Two Stars

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: True

Indian Springs Elementary School Latchkey

50 East Henderson Rd, Columbus; (614) 365-6032

AGE RANGE: 5 years to 12 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: Two Stars

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: True

43220

Ecole Kenwood French Immersion Latchkey

3770 Shattuck Avenue, Columbus; (614) 365-5502

AGE RANGE: 5 years to 10 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: Two Stars

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: True

Winterset Elementary School Latchkey

4776 Winterset Dr, Columbus; (614) 365-5510

AGE RANGE: 5 years to 12 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: Four Stars

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: True

43224

Columbus Spanish Immersion Latchkey

3940 Karl Rd, Columbus; (614) 365-5891

AGE RANGE: 5 years to 12 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: Two Stars

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: True

Maize Road Elementary School Latch Key

4360 Maize Rd, Columbus; (614) 365-6040

AGE RANGE: 5 years to 12 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: Two Stars

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: True

Oakland Park Alternative Elementary Latchkey

3392 Atwood Terrace, Columbus; (614) 365-6058

AGE RANGE: 5 years to 12 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: Five Stars

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: True

43227

Scottwood Elementary School Latchkey

3392 Scottwood Rd, Columbus; (614) 365-6507

AGE RANGE: 5 years to 12 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: Four Stars

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: True

Shady Lane Elementary School Latchkey

1444 Shady Lane Rd, Columbus; (614) 365-5391

AGE RANGE: 5 years to 11 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: Five Stars

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: True

43228

Georgian Heights Alternative Elementary Latchkey

784 Georgian Drive, Columbus; (614) 365-5931

AGE RANGE: 5 years to 12 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: Four Stars

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: True

43229

Alpine Elementary School Latchkey

1590 Alpine Dr, Columbus; (614) 365-5359

AGE RANGE: 5 years to 12 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: Four Stars

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: True

Avalon Elementary School Latchkey

5220 Avalon Ave, Columbus; (614) 365-5361

AGE RANGE: 5 years to 12 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: Two Stars

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: True

Devonshire Alternative Elementary School Latchkey

6286 Ambleside Drive, Columbus; (614) 365-5335

AGE RANGE: 5 years to 12 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: Four Stars

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: True

Forest Park Elementary School Latchkey

5535 Sandalwood Boulevard, Columbus; (614) 365-5337

AGE RANGE: 5 years to 12 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: Four Stars

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: True

43230

YWCA Kids Place - Royal Manor Elementary

299 Empire Drive, Gahanna; (614) 882-6846

AGE RANGE: 5 years to 11 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: One Star

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: True

YWCA Kids Place At Jefferson Elementary

136 Carpenter Road, Gahanna; (614) 224-9121

AGE RANGE: 5 years to 11 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: One Star

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: True

43231

YWCA Kids Place At Hawthorne

5001 Far View Road, Columbus; (614) 882-8738

AGE RANGE: 5 years to 11 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: One Star

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: True

43232

Liberty Elementary School Latchkey

2901 Whitlow Road, Columbus; (614) 365-6482

AGE RANGE: 5 years to 12 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: Five Stars

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: True

43235

Gables Elementary School Latchkey

1680 Becket Ave, Columbus; (614) 365-5499

AGE RANGE: 5 years to 12 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: Two Stars

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: True

SCHOOL-AGE PROGRAMS

Licking

43025

World Of Wonderment, CDC

709 Deacon Street, Hebron; (740) 927-8283

AGE RANGE: 5 years to 11 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: One Star

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: True

SCHOOL-AGE PROGRAMS

Madison

43140

KCE Champions LLC At London City

380 Elm Street, London; (513) 680-2564

AGE RANGE: 3 years to 12 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: One Star

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: True

43162

Norwood School (SACC)

899 Norwood Drive, West Jefferson; (614) 879-7642

AGE RANGE: 5 years to 11 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: Three Stars

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: True

SCHOOL-AGE PROGRAMS

Pickaway

43103

Walnut Elementary Y-Club

7150 Fairfield-ashville Road, Ashville; (740) 471-1661

AGE RANGE: 5 years to 12 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: Four Stars

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: True

43164

Westfall Y Club

9391 State Route 56 West, Williamsport; (740) 477-1661

AGE RANGE: 5 years to 12 years

STEP UP TO QUALITY RATING: Five Stars

ACCEPTS PUBLIC FUNDING: True