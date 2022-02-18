Help Us Choose the 2022 Columbus Parent/ThisWeek Community News Teachers of the Year

The nominations are in, and it’s time for readers to cast a ballot to pick the winners of our 2022 Teachers of the Year awards.

Fifteen outstanding educators—all nominated by readers—are in the running for the honor, presented annually by Columbus Parent and ThisWeek Community News. The program, in its eighth year, honors K-12 teachers throughout Central Ohio. Three winners will be named—one each at the elementary, middle school and high school levels.

Readers nominated teachers online from Dec. 10 to Jan. 14. Our editorial staffs reviewed all the submissions, did some independent research and narrowed the list to this group of 15 finalists.

Now, we need your help deciding who will win. Cast your ballot now. Readers can vote for one teacher in each category. Voting ends March 18.

Results will be announced in the Summer issue of Columbus Parent and in ThisWeek Community News.

Our 2021 Teachers of the Year winners are: Kevin Sheets, High Point Elementary School in the Gahanna-Jefferson Public School District; Me-Chelle Burkhalter, The Wellington School; and Dominic Marchi, Bishop Watterson High School. Go to columbusparent.com/teachersoftheyear or to thisweeknews.com to read their stories.