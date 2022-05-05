2022 Columbus Parent Summer Camp Guide: Overnight Program Options
Residential camp offerings focused on art, music, outdoors, STEM and more
This directory of residential summer camp options is from the 2022 Columbus Parent Summer Camp Guide, which appears in the Spring 2022 issue.
Camps are listed alphabetically by category.
ART
Columbus College of Art & Design: College Preview
Ages served: 15-18
Dates: 7/10-7/30
Description: High school students in grades 10-12 considering a future in art and design can get a taste of what college is like while also earning three college credits. Over the course of three weeks, emerging artists and designers will experience college-level instruction in their desired major as well as workshops and electives taught by Columbus artists.
Cost: $3,450; scholarships are available
Camp location: Columbus College of Art & Design, 60 Cleveland Ave., Columbus
For more information: Aviva Neff, collegepreview@ccad.edu, 614-224-9101, ccad.edu/collegepreview
MULTIPLE CATEGORY
Center for Talent Development at Northwestern University: Center for Talent Development at Northwestern University’s Academic Summer Camps
Ages served: 3-18
Dates: 6/17-8/5
Description: CTD is a place where learners from age 3 to grade 12 come together to explore their interests. Through assessment, academic enrichment and accelerated course options, students discover what they truly love to learn and how to reach their full potential.
Cost: $4,425 to $5,150
Camp location: Online and Northwestern University, 617 Dartmouth Place, Evanston, Illinois
For more information: ctd-admissions@northwestern.edu, 847-467-1575, ctd.northwestern.edu
MUSIC
The Ohio State University School of Music: Youth Summer Music Programs
Ages served: students entering grade 6 to 2022 high school graduates
Dates: June-July
Description: The School of Music at Ohio State offers a variety of programs for student musicians, including instrument-specific camps, a Global and Pop Music camp, Middle School Concert Band Academy, Jazz Camp, Music Leadership Intensive and more. Some are day programs; others are residential with a commuter option.
Cost: $150 to $495, varies by program
Camp location: The Ohio State University School of Music, 1866 College Road, Columbus
For more information: youthsummermusic@osu.edu, 614-292-5272, go.osu.edu/ysmp-2022
NATURE/OUTDOORS
Camp Wyandot Inc.: Camp Wyandot
Ages served: 8-18
Dates: June, July and August
Description: Camp Wyandot has overnight camp programs at our historic facility in the Hocking Hills. Camp Wyandot is inclusive, welcoming, responds to children with respect and consideration, and treats all children equally. Camp Wyandot offers a summer packed with friends, outdoor nature exploration and nonstop activities.
Cost: $265 to $660
Camp location: Camp Wyandot, 23834 Clear Creek Road, Rockbridge
For more information: Kit Goodwin, info@campwyandot.org, 614-481-8227, campwyandot.org/camp/camp-wyandot-hocking-hills
EJs Warrior Karate Academy: EJs Warrior Karate Camp at Camp Kern
Ages served: 7-17
Dates: 8/8-8/12
Description: EJs Warrior Karate Camp includes horseback riding, fishing, canoeing, zip lining, swimming, BB gun shooting, campfires, martial arts, obstacle courses, archery and more.
Cost: $575
Camp location: YMCA Camp Kern, 5291 State Route 350, Oregonia
For more information: warriorskarateacademy@hotmail.com, 614-929-0231, warriorskarateacad.wixsite.com/warriors
Swift Nature Camp: Swift Nature Camp
Ages served: 6-17
Dates: 6/5-8/12
Description: At Swift Nature Camp, we specialize in a child’s first time at overnight camp. Our exclusive Discovery Camp is a nurturing, child-focused program only for new campers. Our goal is to give additional attention to each child, ensuring that their time away from home is a success, increasing their self-confidence and making them feel good about their accomplishments.
Cost: $700 per week
Camp location: Swift Nature Camp, W7471 Ernie Swift Road, Minong, Wisconsin
For more information: Jeff Lorenz, swiftcamp@aol.com, 630-654-8036, snc.camp
The Wilds: WildeCamp
Ages served: 8-18
Dates: 6/8-8/10
Description: WildeCamp offers the summer adventure of a lifetime where you sleep in Mongolian-style yurts, canoe, explore nature and learn about the environment around you.
Cost: $250 to $890, based on camp and membership status
Camp location: The Wilds, 14000 International Road, Cumberland
For more information: Emily Knapp, education@thewilds.org, 740-638-5030, ext. 2286, thewilds.org
RELIGIOUS
Coley Corral: Christian Horse Lovers Camp
Ages served: 8-11
Dates: 7/31-8/5
Description: This is a Christian Bible camp with horseback riding activities. The camp includes two daily Bible studies, riding horses, crafts, swimming, bonfires and other outdoor activities. There is also a day camp option July 11-15 with similar activities.
Cost: $475 for overnight camp, $300 for day camp
Camp location: Coley Corral, 8861 Johnstown-Alexandria Road, Johnstown
For more information: Paula Coley, pcoley1@yahoo.com, 614-632-6186, coleycorral.com
Coley Corral: Christian Horse Lovers Teen Camp
Ages served: 11-14
Dates: 6/26-7/1
Description: This is a Christian Bible camp with horseback riding activities. The camp includes two daily Bible studies, horseback riding, crafts, swimming, bonfires and other outdoor activities.
Cost: $350
Camp location: Coley Corral, 8861 Johnstown-Alexandria Road, Johnstown
For more information: Paula Coley, pcoley1@yahoo.com, 614-632-6186, pcoley1@yahoo.com
Marmon Valley Ministries: Marmon Valley Ministries
Ages served: 7-17
Dates: 6/12-8/5
Description: Marmon Valley Ministries is a Christ-centered horse camp for boys and girls. We specialize in residential half-week and weeklong camps for horse-crazy kids of all experience levels. In addition to daily riding time, campers have the opportunity to try adventurous activities like archery, vaulting and rock climbing.
Cost: $470 and up
Camp location: Marmon Valley Farm, 7754 State Route 292, Zanesfield
For more information: info@marmonvalley.com, 937-593-8051, marmonvalley.com/summer-camp
West Ohio Camp: Camp Wesley
Ages served: 7-17
Dates: 6/5-7/28
Description: Come and enjoy God’s beautiful nature as we learn in Christian community. Jump off Adventure Island, explore on a paddleboard or try some archery.
Cost: $350 and up per week
Camp location: Camp Wesley, 653 Township Road 37 E., Bellefontaine
For more information: Ashlee Phillips, aphillips@wocumc.org, 937-935-1195, westohiocamps.org
SPECIAL NEEDS
Nuhop Center for Experiential Learning: Camp Nuhop
Ages served: 6-18
Dates: 6/12-7/29
Description: Camp Nuhop is a one-week summer program that serves children and young adults on the autism spectrum as well as those living with ADHD, mood disorders, learning disabilities and other neurodiversities. Our 3-to-8 staff-to-camper ratio offers the programming of a traditional summer camp with the necessary staffing to focus on the individual social supports and needs of each camper.
Cost: $450 for a half-week program, $1,050 to $1,200 for full-week and specialty camps
Camp location: Camp Nuhop, 1077 Township Road 2916, Perrysville
For more information: Becca Mitchner, becca@nuhop.org, 419-938-7151, nuhop.org
Recreation Unlimited: Recreation Unlimited
Ages served: 8-99
Dates: Through 12/23
Description: Recreation Unlimited is a 501(c)(3) not-for profit organization serving individuals with physical and developmental disabilities and health concerns through year-round camp opportunities.
Cost: $885 maximum; scholarships and waiver funding may be available
Camp location: Recreation Unlimited, 7700 Piper Road, Ashley
For more information: Michelle Higgins, info@recreationunlimited.org, 740-548-7006, recreationunlimited.org
SPORTS
Capital University Athletics: Capital Athletics Camp Series
Ages served: 8-18
Dates: May-August
Description: Capital Athletics hosts a series of camps throughout the summer. Camps vary in age from youth to seniors in high school, and various sports are offered. Sports include basketball, lacrosse, tennis, softball and more.
Cost: $100 per day and up, depending on the camp
Camp location: The Capital Center, 2360 E. Mound St., Columbus
For more information: Deb Westergaard, dwestergaard2@capital.edu, 614-236-6209, athletics.capital.edu/sports/2020/3/16/camps.aspx
STEM
Be WISE Camp: Be WISE Residential STEAM Camp
Ages served: 10-13
Dates: 6/5-6/10
Description: Be WISE Camp’s mission is to develop interest, excitement and self-confidence in middle school girls in STEAM. The camp is designed to provide real-life, hands-on experiences in STEAM using problem-solving and thinking skills. We hope to encourage and motivate girls to enroll in more STEAM classes.
Cost: $600; scholarships are available
Camp location: Muskingum University, 10 College Drive, New Concord
For more information: Becky Bringardner, bewisecamp@outlook.com, 614-327-6224, bewisecamp.org
Ohio Business Week: Ohio Business Week Summer Camp
Ages served: 14-18
Dates: 7/10-7/16
Description: This camp creates a hands-on experiential environment to educate, empower and encourage a diverse population of high school students to recognize and achieve their potential. Ohio Business Week places students in a dynamic simulation where they compete as industry professionals, sharpen communication skills and face real-world challenges, gaining a competitive edge in college preparation, workplace readiness and overall life success.
Cost: $599; financial aid is available
Camp location: Ohio University - College of Business, 70 S. Court St., Athens
For more information: Cory Dippold, office@ohiobusinessweek.org, 614-488-6327, ohiobusinessweek.org
Ohio Supercomputer Center: Summer Institute
Ages served: 14-17
Dates: 6/5-6/17
Description: SI is the Ohio Supercomputer Center’s two-week residential program where gifted high school students learn through project-based, hands-on experiences. Working in small teams, students use OSC’s supercomputers to solve complex science and engineering problems.
Cost: $526
Camp location: Ohio Supercomputer Center, 1224 Kinnear Road, Columbus
For more information: Liz Stong, si-contact@osc.edu, 614-688-8300, osc.edu/education/si
Ohio Supercomputer Center: Young Women’s Summer Institute
Ages served: 11-13
Dates: 7/17-7/23
Description: YWSI is a weeklong program sponsored by the Ohio Supercomputer Center for middle school girls in Ohio. Designed to provide hands-on experience with computers, math, science and engineering, YWSI helps girls develop an interest in these subjects by allowing them to work on practical scientific problems using computer technology.
Cost: $264
Camp location: Ohio Supercomputer Center, 1224 Kinnear Road, Columbus
For more information: Liz Stong, si-contact@osc.edu, 614-688-8300, osc.edu/education/ywsi
TRADITIONAL
Camp Kesem at Ohio State University: Camp Kesem at Ohio State University
Ages served: 6-18
Dates: 6/26-7/1, 7/3-7/8
Description: Camp Kesem is a weeklong sleepaway summer camp that supports children through and beyond their parent’s cancer. At camp, we focus on creating fun experiences that help these children escape—even if for a short time—the challenges of coping with a parent’s cancer diagnosis.
Cost: Free
Camp location: YMCA Camp Kern, 5291 State Route 350, Oregonia
For more information: Abby Singler and Morgan Porrett, osu@kesem.org, 614-300-0241, kesem.org
Camp Voyageur: Camp Voyageur
Ages served: 10-18
Dates: 6/12-8/6
Description: This private camp for boys on the edge of the Boundary Waters offers two-, four- and eight-week sessions. Camp Voyageur offers a full in-camp program plus wilderness trips, canoeing, hiking and sea kayaking. Girls trips also are offered.
Cost: $2,800 to $9,900
Camp location: Camp Voyageur, 709 Voyageur Road, Ely, Minnesota
For more information: Deb Erdmann, cvspirit@campvoyageur.com, 218-365-6042 or 800-950-7291, campvoyageur.com
Central Ohio Diabetes Association: Camp Hamwi
Ages served: 7-17
Dates: 7/17-8/6
Description: Camp Hamwi is a residential camp program for youth living with Type 1, Type 2 and pre-diabetes. We run one session for ages 7-12 and two sessions for ages 13-17.
Cost: $200 per week; scholarships are available
Camp location: Camp Mohaven, 18744 Turkey Ridge Road, Danville
For more information: Anthony Myer, amyer@lifecarealliance.org, 614-437-2914, diabetesohio.org
Falcon Camp: Falcon Camp
Ages served: 6-16
Dates/times: 6/19-8/13
Description: Falcon offers a beautiful lakefront setting, a talented and experienced staff and an extensive variety of activities. Our motto, “Fun for Now, Skills for Life,” defines who we are and what we accomplish at camp. Boys and girls choose their own schedule within a general framework. The camp has been ACA accredited since 1959.
Cost: $1,600 per week to $9,120 for eight weeks
Camp location: Falcon Camp, 4251 Delta Road SW, Carrollton
For more information: Dave Devey, info@falconcamp.com, 330-627-4269, falconcamp.com
Girl Scouts of Ohio’s Heartland: Camp Molly Lauman
Ages served: 5-17
Dates/times: 6/12-7/29
Description: Make new friends, try new things and more at Camp Molly Lauman. These camp programs are full of opportunities and outdoor activity. We offer full- and half-week programs. You don’t have to be in a Girl Scout troop to attend. Camp is open to every girl, everywhere.
Cost: $275 and up for half-week sessions, $390 and up for full weeks
Camp location: Camp Molly Lauman, 9130 Big Bear Creek Road, Lucasville
For more information: Emily Bargiel, camp@gsoh.org, 614-487-8101, gsoh.org/en/camp/resident-camp.html