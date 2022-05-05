2022 Columbus Parent Summer Camp Guide: Overnight Program Options

Columbus Parent

This directory of residential summer camp options is from the 2022 Columbus Parent Summer Camp Guide, which appears in the Spring 2022 issue.

Camps are listed alphabetically by category.

ART

Columbus College of Art & Design: College Preview

Ages served: 15-18

Dates: 7/10-7/30

Description: High school students in grades 10-12 considering a future in art and design can get a taste of what college is like while also earning three college credits. Over the course of three weeks, emerging artists and designers will experience college-level instruction in their desired major as well as workshops and electives taught by Columbus artists.

Cost: $3,450; scholarships are available

Camp location: Columbus College of Art & Design, 60 Cleveland Ave., Columbus

For more information: Aviva Neff, collegepreview@ccad.edu, 614-224-9101, ccad.edu/collegepreview

MULTIPLE CATEGORY

Center for Talent Development at Northwestern University: Center for Talent Development at Northwestern University’s Academic Summer Camps

Ages served: 3-18

Dates: 6/17-8/5

Description: CTD is a place where learners from age 3 to grade 12 come together to explore their interests. Through assessment, academic enrichment and accelerated course options, students discover what they truly love to learn and how to reach their full potential.

Cost: $4,425 to $5,150

Camp location: Online and Northwestern University, 617 Dartmouth Place, Evanston, Illinois

For more information: ctd-admissions@northwestern.edu, 847-467-1575, ctd.northwestern.edu

MUSIC

The Ohio State University School of Music: Youth Summer Music Programs

Ages served: students entering grade 6 to 2022 high school graduates

Dates: June-July

Description: The School of Music at Ohio State offers a variety of programs for student musicians, including instrument-specific camps, a Global and Pop Music camp, Middle School Concert Band Academy, Jazz Camp, Music Leadership Intensive and more. Some are day programs; others are residential with a commuter option.

Cost: $150 to $495, varies by program

Camp location: The Ohio State University School of Music, 1866 College Road, Columbus

For more information: youthsummermusic@osu.edu, 614-292-5272, go.osu.edu/ysmp-2022

NATURE/OUTDOORS

Camp Wyandot Inc.: Camp Wyandot

Ages served: 8-18

Dates: June, July and August

Description: Camp Wyandot has overnight camp programs at our historic facility in the Hocking Hills. Camp Wyandot is inclusive, welcoming, responds to children with respect and consideration, and treats all children equally. Camp Wyandot offers a summer packed with friends, outdoor nature exploration and nonstop activities.

Cost: $265 to $660

Camp location: Camp Wyandot, 23834 Clear Creek Road, Rockbridge

For more information: Kit Goodwin, info@campwyandot.org, 614-481-8227, campwyandot.org/camp/camp-wyandot-hocking-hills

EJs Warrior Karate Academy: EJs Warrior Karate Camp at Camp Kern

Ages served: 7-17

Dates: 8/8-8/12

Description: EJs Warrior Karate Camp includes horseback riding, fishing, canoeing, zip lining, swimming, BB gun shooting, campfires, martial arts, obstacle courses, archery and more.

Cost: $575

Camp location: YMCA Camp Kern, 5291 State Route 350, Oregonia

For more information: warriorskarateacademy@hotmail.com, 614-929-0231, warriorskarateacad.wixsite.com/warriors

Swift Nature Camp: Swift Nature Camp

Ages served: 6-17

Dates: 6/5-8/12

Description: At Swift Nature Camp, we specialize in a child’s first time at overnight camp. Our exclusive Discovery Camp is a nurturing, child-focused program only for new campers. Our goal is to give additional attention to each child, ensuring that their time away from home is a success, increasing their self-confidence and making them feel good about their accomplishments.

Cost: $700 per week

Camp location: Swift Nature Camp, W7471 Ernie Swift Road, Minong, Wisconsin

For more information: Jeff Lorenz, swiftcamp@aol.com, 630-654-8036, snc.camp

The Wilds: WildeCamp

Ages served: 8-18

Dates: 6/8-8/10

Description: WildeCamp offers the summer adventure of a lifetime where you sleep in Mongolian-style yurts, canoe, explore nature and learn about the environment around you.

Cost: $250 to $890, based on camp and membership status

Camp location: The Wilds, 14000 International Road, Cumberland

For more information: Emily Knapp, education@thewilds.org, 740-638-5030, ext. 2286, thewilds.org

RELIGIOUS

Coley Corral: Christian Horse Lovers Camp

Ages served: 8-11

Dates: 7/31-8/5

Description: This is a Christian Bible camp with horseback riding activities. The camp includes two daily Bible studies, riding horses, crafts, swimming, bonfires and other outdoor activities. There is also a day camp option July 11-15 with similar activities.

Cost: $475 for overnight camp, $300 for day camp

Camp location: Coley Corral, 8861 Johnstown-Alexandria Road, Johnstown

For more information: Paula Coley, pcoley1@yahoo.com, 614-632-6186, coleycorral.com

Coley Corral: Christian Horse Lovers Teen Camp

Ages served: 11-14

Dates: 6/26-7/1

Description: This is a Christian Bible camp with horseback riding activities. The camp includes two daily Bible studies, horseback riding, crafts, swimming, bonfires and other outdoor activities.

Cost: $350

Camp location: Coley Corral, 8861 Johnstown-Alexandria Road, Johnstown

For more information: Paula Coley, pcoley1@yahoo.com, 614-632-6186, pcoley1@yahoo.com

Marmon Valley Ministries: Marmon Valley Ministries

Ages served: 7-17

Dates: 6/12-8/5

Description: Marmon Valley Ministries is a Christ-centered horse camp for boys and girls. We specialize in residential half-week and weeklong camps for horse-crazy kids of all experience levels. In addition to daily riding time, campers have the opportunity to try adventurous activities like archery, vaulting and rock climbing.

Cost: $470 and up

Camp location: Marmon Valley Farm, 7754 State Route 292, Zanesfield

For more information: info@marmonvalley.com, 937-593-8051, marmonvalley.com/summer-camp

West Ohio Camp: Camp Wesley

Ages served: 7-17

Dates: 6/5-7/28

Description: Come and enjoy God’s beautiful nature as we learn in Christian community. Jump off Adventure Island, explore on a paddleboard or try some archery.

Cost: $350 and up per week

Camp location: Camp Wesley, 653 Township Road 37 E., Bellefontaine

For more information: Ashlee Phillips, aphillips@wocumc.org, 937-935-1195, westohiocamps.org

SPECIAL NEEDS

Nuhop Center for Experiential Learning: Camp Nuhop

Ages served: 6-18

Dates: 6/12-7/29

Description: Camp Nuhop is a one-week summer program that serves children and young adults on the autism spectrum as well as those living with ADHD, mood disorders, learning disabilities and other neurodiversities. Our 3-to-8 staff-to-camper ratio offers the programming of a traditional summer camp with the necessary staffing to focus on the individual social supports and needs of each camper.

Cost: $450 for a half-week program, $1,050 to $1,200 for full-week and specialty camps

Camp location: Camp Nuhop, 1077 Township Road 2916, Perrysville

For more information: Becca Mitchner, becca@nuhop.org, 419-938-7151, nuhop.org

Recreation Unlimited: Recreation Unlimited

Ages served: 8-99

Dates: Through 12/23

Description: Recreation Unlimited is a 501(c)(3) not-for profit organization serving individuals with physical and developmental disabilities and health concerns through year-round camp opportunities.

Cost: $885 maximum; scholarships and waiver funding may be available

Camp location: Recreation Unlimited, 7700 Piper Road, Ashley

For more information: Michelle Higgins, info@recreationunlimited.org, 740-548-7006, recreationunlimited.org

SPORTS

Capital University Athletics: Capital Athletics Camp Series

Ages served: 8-18

Dates: May-August

Description: Capital Athletics hosts a series of camps throughout the summer. Camps vary in age from youth to seniors in high school, and various sports are offered. Sports include basketball, lacrosse, tennis, softball and more.

Cost: $100 per day and up, depending on the camp

Camp location: The Capital Center, 2360 E. Mound St., Columbus

For more information: Deb Westergaard, dwestergaard2@capital.edu, 614-236-6209, athletics.capital.edu/sports/2020/3/16/camps.aspx

STEM

Be WISE Camp: Be WISE Residential STEAM Camp

Ages served: 10-13

Dates: 6/5-6/10

Description: Be WISE Camp’s mission is to develop interest, excitement and self-confidence in middle school girls in STEAM. The camp is designed to provide real-life, hands-on experiences in STEAM using problem-solving and thinking skills. We hope to encourage and motivate girls to enroll in more STEAM classes.

Cost: $600; scholarships are available

Camp location: Muskingum University, 10 College Drive, New Concord

For more information: Becky Bringardner, bewisecamp@outlook.com, 614-327-6224, bewisecamp.org

Ohio Business Week: Ohio Business Week Summer Camp

Ages served: 14-18

Dates: 7/10-7/16

Description: This camp creates a hands-on experiential environment to educate, empower and encourage a diverse population of high school students to recognize and achieve their potential. Ohio Business Week places students in a dynamic simulation where they compete as industry professionals, sharpen communication skills and face real-world challenges, gaining a competitive edge in college preparation, workplace readiness and overall life success.

Cost: $599; financial aid is available

Camp location: Ohio University - College of Business, 70 S. Court St., Athens

For more information: Cory Dippold, office@ohiobusinessweek.org, 614-488-6327, ohiobusinessweek.org

Ohio Supercomputer Center: Summer Institute

Ages served: 14-17

Dates: 6/5-6/17

Description: SI is the Ohio Supercomputer Center’s two-week residential program where gifted high school students learn through project-based, hands-on experiences. Working in small teams, students use OSC’s supercomputers to solve complex science and engineering problems.

Cost: $526

Camp location: Ohio Supercomputer Center, 1224 Kinnear Road, Columbus

For more information: Liz Stong, si-contact@osc.edu, 614-688-8300, osc.edu/education/si

Ohio Supercomputer Center: Young Women’s Summer Institute

Ages served: 11-13

Dates: 7/17-7/23

Description: YWSI is a weeklong program sponsored by the Ohio Supercomputer Center for middle school girls in Ohio. Designed to provide hands-on experience with computers, math, science and engineering, YWSI helps girls develop an interest in these subjects by allowing them to work on practical scientific problems using computer technology.

Cost: $264

Camp location: Ohio Supercomputer Center, 1224 Kinnear Road, Columbus

For more information: Liz Stong, si-contact@osc.edu, 614-688-8300, osc.edu/education/ywsi

TRADITIONAL

Camp Kesem at Ohio State University: Camp Kesem at Ohio State University

Ages served: 6-18

Dates: 6/26-7/1, 7/3-7/8

Description: Camp Kesem is a weeklong sleepaway summer camp that supports children through and beyond their parent’s cancer. At camp, we focus on creating fun experiences that help these children escape—even if for a short time—the challenges of coping with a parent’s cancer diagnosis.

Cost: Free

Camp location: YMCA Camp Kern, 5291 State Route 350, Oregonia

For more information: Abby Singler and Morgan Porrett, osu@kesem.org, ‪614-300-0241, kesem.org

Camp Voyageur: Camp Voyageur

Ages served: 10-18

Dates: 6/12-8/6

Description: This private camp for boys on the edge of the Boundary Waters offers two-, four- and eight-week sessions. Camp Voyageur offers a full in-camp program plus wilderness trips, canoeing, hiking and sea kayaking. Girls trips also are offered.

Cost: $2,800 to $9,900

Camp location: Camp Voyageur, 709 Voyageur Road, Ely, Minnesota

For more information: Deb Erdmann, cvspirit@campvoyageur.com, 218-365-6042 or 800-950-7291, campvoyageur.com

Central Ohio Diabetes Association: Camp Hamwi

Ages served: 7-17

Dates: 7/17-8/6

Description: Camp Hamwi is a residential camp program for youth living with Type 1, Type 2 and pre-diabetes. We run one session for ages 7-12 and two sessions for ages 13-17.

Cost: $200 per week; scholarships are available

Camp location: Camp Mohaven, 18744 Turkey Ridge Road, Danville

For more information: Anthony Myer, amyer@lifecarealliance.org, 614-437-2914, diabetesohio.org

Falcon Camp: Falcon Camp

Ages served: 6-16

Dates/times: 6/19-8/13

Description: Falcon offers a beautiful lakefront setting, a talented and experienced staff and an extensive variety of activities. Our motto, “Fun for Now, Skills for Life,” defines who we are and what we accomplish at camp. Boys and girls choose their own schedule within a general framework. The camp has been ACA accredited since 1959.

Cost: $1,600 per week to $9,120 for eight weeks

Camp location: Falcon Camp, 4251 Delta Road SW, Carrollton

For more information: Dave Devey, info@falconcamp.com, 330-627-4269, falconcamp.com

Girl Scouts of Ohio’s Heartland: Camp Molly Lauman

Ages served: 5-17

Dates/times: 6/12-7/29

Description: Make new friends, try new things and more at Camp Molly Lauman. These camp programs are full of opportunities and outdoor activity. We offer full- and half-week programs. You don’t have to be in a Girl Scout troop to attend. Camp is open to every girl, everywhere.

Cost: $275 and up for half-week sessions, $390 and up for full weeks

Camp location: Camp Molly Lauman, 9130 Big Bear Creek Road, Lucasville

For more information: Emily Bargiel, camp@gsoh.org, 614-487-8101, gsoh.org/en/camp/resident-camp.html