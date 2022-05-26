2022 Columbus Parent Summer Camp Guide: Day Camp Options – Nature/Outdoors

Columbus Parent

This directory of Nature/Outdoors camp options is from the 2022 Columbus Parent Summer Camp Guide, which appears in the Spring 2022 issue.

Camp Wyandot Inc.: Camp Otonwe

Ages served: 6-14

Dates/times: June and July; full day (6+ hours)

Description: Camp Otonwe has an activities barn on a wooded site with a creek. The Otonwe day is 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Parents may register for an extended day from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Campers make new friends and take home great memories.

Cost: $165 to $195

Camp location: Otonwe Day Camp, 4834 Harlem Road, Galena

For more information: Kit Goodwin, info@campwyandot.org, 614-481-8227, campwyandot.org/camp-otonwe-westerville

Columbus Zoo and Aquarium: Summer Camp at the Zoo

Ages served: 5-12

Dates/times: 6/6-8/12; full day (6+ hours)

Description: Are you ready for an unforgettable summer? Explore your interests, make friends and create lifelong memories at the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium. We know you like animals, so let’s have fun connecting with wildlife in a whole new way.

Cost: $240 member, $270 nonmember

Camp location: Columbus Zoo and Aquarium, 4850 Powell Road, Powell

For more information: Stacey Glatz, educlass@colulmbuszoo.org, 614-645-3488, columbuszoo.org

Columbus Zoo and Aquarium: ZooKids Summer Camp

Ages served: 3-5

Dates/times: 6/6-8/12; half day (2-5 hours)

Description: ZooKids offers children the opportunity to experience the wonders of animals in a safe and socially interactive environment. Each class, campers engage in hands-on activity centers, get creative, have a snack and explore the zoo.

Cost: $140 member, $155 nonmember

Camp location: Columbus Zoo and Aquarium, 4850 Powell Road, Powell

For more information: Carrie Hauck, educlass@columbuszoo.org, 614-645-3488, columbuszoo.org

Girl Scouts of Ohio’s Heartland Council Inc.: Camp Ken-Jockety

Ages served: 5-18

Dates/times: 6/6-8/5; full day (6+ hours)

Description: Each week is a separate camp run by a different group of dedicated Girl Scout volunteers who strive to provide programming in an outdoor setting that includes outdoor skills, cookouts, crafts, songs, nature exploration, swimming, archery, canoeing, hiking and more. Girls make new friends, develop outdoor skills, strengthen self-confidence and learn to care for our natural world. Older girls have the opportunity to participate in leadership programs. All camps run Monday through Friday.

Cost: $120 to $160

Camp location: Camp Ken-Jockety, 1295 Hubbard Road, Galloway

For more information: Karen Goodin, customercare@gsoh.org, 614-487-8101, gsoh.org

Girl Scouts of Ohio’s Heartland Council Inc.: Camp Papinashuash

Ages served: 5-18

Dates/times: 6/6-6/10; full day (6+ hours)

Description: Papinashuash is run by a dedicated group of Girl Scout volunteers who strive to provide programming in an outdoor setting that includes outdoor skills, cookouts, crafts, songs, nature exploration, archery, hiking and more. Girls make new friends, develop outdoor skills, strengthen self-confidence and learn to care for our natural world. Older girls have the opportunity to participate in leadership programs.

Cost: $90 to $130

Camp location: Wigwam Event Center, 10190 Blacklick-Eastern Road NW, Pickerington

For more information: Karen Goodin, customercare@gsoh.org, 614-487-8101, gsoh.org

Girl Scouts of Ohio’s Heartland Council Inc.: Sugarbush Girl Scout Day Camps

Ages served: 5-18

Dates/times: 6/6-10, 6/20-24, 7/11-15, 7/18-22; full day (6+ hours)

Description: Each week of camp is run by a dedicated group of Girl Scout volunteers who strive to provide programming in an outdoor setting that includes outdoor skills, cookouts, crafts, songs, nature exploration, archery, hiking and more. Girls make new friends, develop outdoor skills, strengthen self-confidence and learn to care for our natural world. Older girls have the opportunity to participate in leadership programs.

Cost: $90 to $130

Camp location: Camp Sugarbush at Blendon Woods Metro Park, 5364 Cherry Bottom Road, Columbus

For more information: Karen Goodin, customercare@gsoh.org, 614-487-8101, gsoh.org

The Juniper School: The Juniper School Summer Camp

Ages served: 4-13

Dates/times: 6/6-8/19; half day (2-5 hours) and full day (6+ hours)

Description: Summer camp offers ample outdoor time for play and purposeful work. Each day will include a story or puppet show, circle time with games, and art. We’ll provide a healthy, vegetarian snack.

Cost: $150 per week

Camp location: The Juniper School, 76 Charleston Ave., Columbus

For more information: Jennifer Zegler, thejuniperschool@outlook.com, 614-233-1755, thejuniperschool.org

Ohio Bird Sanctuary: Junior Explorers Camp

Ages served: 4-6

Dates/times: 6/14-8/12; half day (2-5 hours)

Description: Little ones can come explore the natural world through hands-on activities, hikes, games, crafts and animal encounters.

Cost: $50 to $60

Camp location: Ohio Bird Sanctuary, 3774 Orweiler Road, Mansfield

For more information: emilysmithobs@gmail.com, 419-884-4295, ohiobirdsanctuary.com

Ohio Bird Sanctuary: Nature Camp

Ages served: 6-12

Dates/times: 6/22-8/5; half day (2-5 hours)

Description: Our Nature Camps immerse children in the natural world. Each week we will explore a different theme through games, hikes, crafts, animal encounters, activities and snacks.

Cost: $105 to $120

Camp location: Ohio Bird Sanctuary, 3774 Orweiler Road, Mansfield

For more information: emilysmithobs@gmail.com, 419-884-4295, ohiobirdsanctuary.com

Ohio Wildlife Center: Owlets

Ages served: 3-5

Dates/times: 7/6-7/9; half day (2-5 hours)

Description: Little campers will travel on our storybook trail to be immersed in the story and nature. They will be meeting and caring for our box turtles just like the ones from our adventures on the storybook trail. All camps include outdoor exploration with trained camp staff, nature play, up-close animal encounters, crafts, hikes and daily snacks.

Cost: $150

Camp location: Ohio Wildlife Center, 9000 Dublin Road, Powell

For more information: Stormy Gibson, education@ohiowildlifecenter.org, 614-734-9453, ohiowildlifecenter.org

Ohio Wildlife Center: Wild Academy

Ages served: 12-16

Dates/times: 7/18-7/22; full day (6+ hours)

Description: Calling all teen eco-enthusiasts: Back by popular demand is a camp for young adults with a real interest in biology, nature and being outdoors. This special week focuses on developing campers’ nature interests and helping them become eco-leaders, promoting stewardship of our environment and taking on service-learning projects. This is a great way for teens to reconnect with nature using art, exploration and observations. Special guest speakers with careers in wildlife, environment and biology will participate. All camps include up-close animal encounters, animal care instruction, crafts, hikes, fishing and snacks.

Cost: $295

Camp location: Ohio Wildlife Center, 9000 Dublin Road, Powell

For more information: Stormy Gibson, education@ohiowildlifecenter.org, 614-734-9453, ohiowildlifecenter.org

Ohio Wildlife Center: WildCare

Ages served: 6-11

Dates/times: June, July and August; full day (6+ hours)

Description: 2022 camps are topic-specific sessions, so nature enthusiasts can pick the week that most interests them. All campers will have animal encounters with some of our 50+ ambassador animals, including the opportunity to assist staff in providing the animals with their daily care and enrichment.

Cost: $295

Camp location: Ohio Wildlife Center, 9000 Dublin Road, Powell

For more information: Stormy Gibson, education@ohiowildlifecenter.org, 614-734-9453, ohiowildlifecenter.org

Sunbury Urban Farm: Summer Farm Camp

Ages served: 5-13

Dates/times: 6/6-8/19; full day (6+ hours)

Description: Gardening, creeking, nature exploration, forest free play and plenty of sunshine and fresh air, this is what summer is all about. Small groups will be outdoors all day. Camps feature a new, engaging theme each week. Come for one week or all summer.

Cost: $275 per week; financial assistance is available

Camp location: Sunbury Urban Farm, 2140 Sunbury Road, Columbus

For more information: Sarah Erickson, info@sunburyurbanfarm.org, 614-285-5172, sunburyurbanfarm.org