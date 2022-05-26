2022 Columbus Parent Summer Camp Guide: Day Camp Options – Art and Dance & Drama

Columbus Parent

This directory of camp options from the Art and Dance & Drama categories is from the 2022 Columbus Parent Summer Camp Guide, which appears in the Spring 2022 issue.

ART

The Arts Castle: Arts Castle Summer Camp

Ages served: 3-18

Dates/times: 6/6-8/5; full day (6+ hours)

Description: The Arts Castle offers a variety of summer camps focusing on an array of artistic experiences including painting, drawing, performing arts, ceramics, glass, jewelry and fiber arts.

Cost: $100 to $275

Camp location: The Arts Castle, 190 W. Winter St., Delaware

For more information: Di Shearer, office.artscastle@gmail.com, 740-369-2787, artscastle.org

Bishop Watterson High School: Summer Art Camp

Ages served: 11-17

Dates/times: 6/6-6/10, 6/13-6/17; half day (2-5 hours)

Description: Students in grades 6-12 will create five finished art projects to take home by the end of camp in a variety of materials: paint, clay and more.

Cost: $175

Camp location: Bishop Watterson High School, 99 E. Cooke Road, Columbus

For more information: Julie Bibb, mrs.bibb@bwhs.org, 614-268-8671, bishopwatterson.com

Columbus College of Art & Design: Creative Summer Workshops

Ages served: 8-18

Dates/times: tentatively 6/6-7/15; half day (2-5 hours)

Description: This weeklong program is the perfect way for kids in grades 3-12 to explore their creativity during the summer. Classes are held Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to noon or 1:30-4:30 p.m. Lunchtime child care is available for students who sign up for both morning and afternoon classes.

Cost: $195

Camp location: Columbus College of Art & Design, 60 Cleveland Ave., Columbus

For more information: Aviva Neff, takeaclass@ccad.edu, 614-224-9101, ccad.edu/takeaclass

Columbus Museum of Art: Summer Art Workshops

Ages served: 6-13

Dates/times: 6/6-7/29; full day (6+ hours)

Description: Summer Art Workshops in the CMA Center for Creativity encourage the exploration of ideas through imaginative play, exploration of art materials and lively gallery games. Camp is held 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and is offered for students entering grades 1-8, with classes split by grade level. Students will be able to explore the galleries through private tours, have downtime outside in the gardens and have access to a variety of creative materials.

Cost: $255 to $300 a week, depending on membership status

Camp location: Columbus Museum of Art, 480 E. Broad St., Columbus

For more information: Megan Green, megan.green@cmaohio.org, 614-629-0369, columbusmuseum.org/calendar-and-events/summer-art-workshops-3

Inspiring U: Kids Art and Craft Camp

Ages served: 7-12

Dates/times: 6/6-8/5; full day (6+ hours)

Description: Children will have their creativity challenged in our Kids Art and Craft Camp. We try to use a wide variety of mediums such as acrylics, watercolors, colored pencils, markers, clay and pencil. We also use lots of different surfaces such as wood, fabric, paper, canvas, plastic and clay. Kids bring their own lunch and snacks each day. Sessions run June 6-10, June 13-17, July 11-15, July 25-29 and Aug. 1-5.

Cost: $360 per week. There is an option for late pickup until 5:30 p.m. for an additional $50 per week.

Camp location: Inspiring U, 409 W. Main St., Westerville

For more information: Beth Gabel, inspiringuclasses@gmail.com, 614-823-4100, inspiring-u.com

Ohio Craft Museum: Creative Hands

Ages served: 6-12

Dates/times: 6/13-6/17; full day (6+ hours)

Description: Inspire your inner artist by making crafts that grow imagination and creativity.

Cost: $120 to $210

Camp location: Ohio Craft Museum, 1665 W. Fifth Ave., Columbus

For more information: Phyllis Walla-Catania, education@ohiocraft.org, 614-486-4402, ohiocraft.org

Ohio Craft Museum: H2O Art!

Ages served: 6-12

Dates/times: 6/20-6/24; full day (6+ hours)

Description: Splish, Splash – Create art that explores the element of water.

Cost: $120 to $210

Camp location: Ohio Craft Museum, 1665 W. Fifth Ave., Columbus

For more information: Phyllis Walla-Catania, education@ohiocraft.org, 614-486-4402, ohiocraft.org/education

Ohio Craft Museum: Seeds, Trees, Pods & Petals

Ages served: 6-12

Dates/times: 7/11-7/15; full day (6+ hours)

Description: Nature inspired art – Discover ways to include the natural world in what you create.

Cost: $120 to $210

Camp location: Ohio Craft Museum, 1665 W. Fifth Ave., Columbus

For more information: Phyllis Walla-Catania, education@ohiocraft.org, 614-486-4402, ohiocraft.org/education

Ohio Craft Museum: Tails & Whiskers & Claws, Oh My!

Ages served: 6-12

Dates/times: 7/25-7/29; full day (6+ hours)

Description: Make animal crafts that capture our connection to the amazing critters around us.

Cost: $120 to $210

Camp location: Ohio Craft Museum, 1665 W. Fifth Ave., Columbus

For more information: Phyllis Walla-Catania, education@ohiocraft.org, 614-486-4402, ohiocraft.org/education

Ohio Craft Museum: Teen Summer Workshops AM & PM Sessions

Ages served: 13-18

Dates/times: 6/28-6/30; full day (6+ hours)

Description: Four in-depth classes for teens: Screen Printing on Clay; Unlock Your Imagination, where campers learn drawing and scratch board techniques; 3D Fantasy Being; and Fluid Art/Mix Media, in which students create a unique collage using a variety of techniques.

Cost: $75 per workshop

Camp location: Ohio Craft Museum, 1665 W. Fifth Ave., Columbus

For more information: Phyllis Walla-Catania, education@ohiocraft.org, 614-486-4402, ohiocraft.org/education

Ohio Craft Museum: Teen Summer Workshops AM & PM Sessions

Ages served: 13-18

Dates/times: 7/19-7/21; full day (6+ hours)

Description: Four in-depth workshops for teens: Quilling-Paper Art, Collage Fabric Mask, Clay Works and Figurative Needle Felting.

Cost: $75 per workshop

Camp location: Ohio Craft Museum, 1665 W. Fifth Ave., Columbus

For more information: Phyllis Walla-Catania, education@ohiocraft.org, 614-486-4402, ohiocraft.org/education

Ohio Craft Museum: Upcycle Art!

Ages served: 6-12

Dates/times: 8/1-8/5; full day (6+ hours)

Description: Reimagine used and found objects: a water bottle becomes a bird, a T-shirt becomes a superhero cape.

Cost: $120 to $210

Camp location: Ohio Craft Museum, 1665 W. Fifth Ave., Columbus

For more information: Phyllis Walla-Catania, education@ohiocraft.org, 614-486-4402, ohiocraft.org/education

Peggy R. McConnell Arts Center: Camp Creativity

Ages served: 7-12

Dates/times: 6/6-6/10, 7/18-22; full day (6+ hours)

Description: Explore the visual, performing and literary arts. Work with professional artists and art educators for a week full of a variety of activities in the arts. Each day will include art classes and recreational pool time. Sign up for one week or both weeks.

Cost: $300 per week and up

Camp location: Peggy R. McConnell Arts Center, 777 Evening St., Worthington

For more information: Michelle Tavenner, arts@mcconnellarts.org, 614-431-0329, mcconnellarts.org

DANCE & DRAMA

The Academy Irish Dance Co.: Intro to Irish Dance Camps!

Ages served: 4-16

Dates/times: 6/14-16, 7/12-14, 8/2-4; half day (2-5 hours)

Description: Learn how to Irish dance in our energetic “try it out” style Irish Dance Camps for beginners. Activities include a bounce house and a demonstration the last day of camp.

Cost: $90; $75 early-bird rate

Camp location: The Academy Irish Dance Co., 6061 Chandler Court, Westerville

For more information: Byron Tuttle, theacademyirishdanceco@gmail.com, 614-600-8551, theacademy-irishdance.com

Actors’ Theatre of Columbus: Acting Basics (Adult)

Ages served: 18 and older

Dates/times: 8/22-8/26; half day (2-5 hours)

Description: Wish there was a summer camp for adults? Well, you are in luck. Here’s a camp for adults interested in learning a new skill or getting a refresher in what it takes to create a character and gain the tools necessary to start auditioning for roles. Participants will have a final performance on the Schiller Park stage the evening of Aug. 26 prior to the “King Hedley II” performance.

Cost: $250

Camp location: Actors’ Theatre of Columbus, 1000 City Park Ave., Columbus

For more information: Beth Josephsen, beth.josephsen@theactorstheatre.org, 614-444-6888, theactorstheatre.org

Actors’ Theatre of Columbus: Acting Basics (High School)

Ages served: 14-18

Dates/times: 6/13-6/17; half day (2-5 hours)

Description: Interested in acting? This is a great place to learn or refresh the basics of acting while working on monologues and scenes during the week. The camp will have a final demonstration on the Schiller Park stage the evening of June 17 prior to the “Hamlet” performance.

Cost: $250

Camp location: Actors’ Theatre of Columbus, 1000 City Park Ave., Columbus

For more information: Beth Josephsen, beth.josephsen@theactorstheatre.org, 614-444-6888, theactorstheatre.org

Actors’ Theatre of Columbus: Acting Basics (Middle School)

Ages served: 11-14

Dates/times: 7/11-7/15; half day (2-5 hours)

Description: Does your student want to act? This is a place to learn a new skill and build confidence performing in front of others as campers work on monologues and scenes together. The camp will have a final demonstration on the Schiller Park stage the evening of July 15 prior to the “A Tale of Two Cities” performance.

Cost: $250

Camp location: Actors’ Theatre of Columbus, 1000 City Park Ave., Columbus

For more information: Beth Josephsen, beth.josephsen@theactorstheatre.org, 614-444-6888, theactorstheatre.org

Actors’ Theatre of Columbus: Acting Fairy Tales

Ages served: 6-11

Dates/times: 7/11-7/15; half day (2-5 hours)

Description: Let your child’s imagination and creativity expand in this class. Classic fairy tales and their variety of characters—princesses, knights, witches and talking animals—provide exciting ways to explore character development. The camp will have a final demonstration on the Schiller Park stage the evening of July 15 prior to the “A Tale of Two Cities” performance.

Cost: $250

Camp location: Actors’ Theatre of Columbus, 1000 City Park Ave., Columbus

For more information: Beth Josephsen, beth.josephsen@theactorstheatre.org, 614-444-6888, theactorstheatre.org

Actors’ Theatre of Columbus: Acting Shakespeare

Ages served: 14-18

Dates/times: 8/1-8/5; half day (2-5 hours)

Description: Students will learn how to act out the words written by the world’s most famous playwright. The camp will conclude with a final performance exhibiting scenes from Shakespeare on the Schiller Park stage the evening of Aug. 5 prior to the “Queen Margaret” performance.

Cost: $250

Camp location: Actors’ Theatre of Columbus, 1000 City Park Ave., Columbus

For more information: Beth Josephsen, beth.josephsen@theactorstheatre.org, 614-444-6888, theactorstheatre.org

Actors’ Theatre of Columbus: Behind the Scenes

Ages served: 14-18

Dates/times: 6/20-6/24, 7/18-22, 8/15-19; half day (2-5 hours)

Description: Learn what it takes to run a theater company. Work with sets, props, costumes, lights and sound with the option to learn house management on Thursday and Friday nights. Campers work alongside staff members during the tech weeks for our main stage productions and will learn different skills each time this camp is taught. Ideal for high schoolers who are interested in theater but do not want to act onstage.

Cost: $250

Camp location: Actors’ Theatre of Columbus, 1000 City Park Ave., Columbus

For more information: Beth Josephsen, beth.josephsen@theactorstheatre.org, 614-444-6888, theactorstheatre.org

Actors’ Theatre of Columbus: Discover Acting

Ages served: 6-11

Dates/times: 6/13-6/17; half day (2-5 hours)

Description: Introduce your child to the world of acting. Campers will discover what it’s like to explore acting onstage. The camp will have a final demonstration on the Schiller Park stage the evening of June 17 prior to the “Hamlet” performance.

Cost: $250

Camp location: Actors’ Theatre of Columbus, 1000 City Park Ave., Columbus

For more information: Beth Josephsen, beth.josephsen@theactorstheatre.org, 614-444-6888, theactorstheatre.org

Actors’ Theatre of Columbus: Discover Musical Theatre

Ages served: 6-11

Dates/times: 6/6-6/10; half day (2-5 hours)

Description: Since there’s no business like show business, this is a camp where students can let it go with a full week of acting, singing and dancing. The camp will have a final demonstration on the Schiller Park stage the evening of June 10 prior to the “Hamlet” performance.

Cost: $250

Camp location: Actors’ Theatre of Columbus, 1000 City Park Ave., Columbus

For more information: Beth Josephsen, beth.josephsen@theactorstheatre.org, 614-444-6888, theactorstheatre.org

Actors’ Theatre of Columbus: Discover Shakespeare

Ages served: 6-11

Dates/times: 8/8-8/12; half day (2-5 hours)

Description: A fun way to introduce your child to Shakespeare. The camp will conclude with a final performance exhibiting scenes from the bard on the Schiller Park stage the evening of Aug. 12 prior to the “Queen Margaret” performance.

Cost: $250

Camp location: Actors’ Theatre of Columbus, 1000 City Park Ave., Columbus

For more information: Beth Josephsen, beth.josephsen@theactorstheatre.org, 614-444-6888, theactorstheatre.org

Actors’ Theatre of Columbus: Friday Night Live: Sketch Comedy

Ages served: 14-18

Dates/times: 7/25-7/29; half day (2-5 hours)

Description: Class clowns unite. Campers will explore how to comedically convey different characters, concepts and situations using a combination of improv and storytelling techniques. The camp will have a final demonstration on the Schiller Park stage the evening of July 29 prior to the “Queen Margaret” performance.

Cost: $250

Camp location: Actors’ Theatre of Columbus, 1000 City Park Ave., Columbus

For more information: Beth Josephsen, beth.josephsen@theactorstheatre.org, 614-444-6888, theactorstheatre.org

Actors’ Theatre of Columbus: Heroes and Villains

Ages served: 6-11

Dates/times: 8/1-8/5; half day (2-5 hours)

Description: Watch out world, not all heroes wear capes. Some of them have masks or armor. This week of storytelling will have campers act out their favorite characters and create new ones. The camp will have a final demonstration on the Schiller Park stage the evening of Aug. 5 prior to the “Queen Margaret” performance.

Cost: $250

Camp location: Actors’ Theatre of Columbus, 1000 City Park Ave., Columbus

For more information: Beth Josephsen, beth.josephsen@theactorstheatre.org, 614-444-6888, theactorstheatre.org

Actors’ Theatre of Columbus: Introduction to Acting Shakespeare

Ages served: 11-14

Dates/times: 8/8-8/12; half day (2-5 hours)

Description: All the world’s a stage, and here campers will get to experience the comedy and tragedy of Shakespeare’s work. The camp will conclude with a final performance exhibiting scenes from the world’s most famous poet on the Schiller Park stage the evening of Aug. 12 prior to the “Queen Margaret” performance.

Cost: $250

Camp location: Actors’ Theatre of Columbus, 1000 City Park Ave., Columbus

For more information: Beth Josephsen, beth.josephsen@theactorstheatre.org, 614-444-6888, theactorstheatre.org

Actors’ Theatre of Columbus: Introduction to Improv

Ages served: 11-14

Dates/times: 6/27-7/1; half day (2-5 hours)

Description: Learn how to do improv. This camp will provide lots of laughs as campers learn the different types of improv and play improv games. The camp will have a final demonstration on the Schiller Park stage at noon July 1.

Cost: $250

Camp location: Actors’ Theatre of Columbus, 1000 City Park Ave., Columbus

For more information: Beth Josephsen, beth.josephsen@theactorstheatre.org, 614-444-6888, theactorstheatre.org

Actors’ Theatre of Columbus: Introduction to Musical Theatre

Ages served: 11-14

Dates/times: 6/6-6/10; half day (2-5 hours)

Description: Students will learn what it means to be a triple threat in the theater as they act, dance and sing all week. Don’t miss your shot to take this camp. The camp will have a final demonstration of a medley of Broadway favorites on the Schiller Park stage the evening of June 10 prior to the “Hamlet” performance.

Cost: $250

Camp location: Actors’ Theatre of Columbus, 1000 City Park Ave., Columbus

For more information: Beth Josephsen, beth.josephsen@theactorstheatre.org, 614-444-6888, theactorstheatre.org

Actors’ Theatre of Columbus: Lights, Camera, Action! Movie Making

Ages served: 14-18

Dates/times: 6/27-7/1; half day (2-5 hours)

Description: Learn what it takes to make a movie. A variety of different film techniques will be explored. Campers will create a short film in this crash course, with opportunities to be both in front of and behind the camera.

Cost: $250

Camp location: Actors’ Theatre of Columbus, 1000 City Park Ave., Columbus

For more information: Beth Josephsen, beth.josephsen@theactorstheatre.org, 614-444-6888, theactorstheatre.org

Actors’ Theatre of Columbus: New Play Creation

Ages served: 11-14

Dates/times: 7/25-7/29; half day (2-5 hours)

Description: Make a play in one week. Campers will work together to devise a new piece of theater that they will then produce by the end of the week. Their show will premiere on the Schiller Park stage the evening of July 29 prior to the “Queen Margaret” performance.

Cost: $250

Camp location: Actors’ Theatre of Columbus, 1000 City Park Ave., Columbus

For more information: Beth Josephsen, beth.josephsen@theactorstheatre.org, 614-444-6888, theactorstheatre.org

Actors’ Theatre of Columbus: Performing Shakespeare

Ages served: 18 and older

Dates/times: 8/29-9/2; half day (2-5 hours)

Description: Whether or not students have trod the boards in the past, this camp will teach them how to handle Shakespeare like a pro. Participants will have a final performance on the Schiller Park stage the evening of Sept. 2 prior to the “King Hedley II” performance.

Cost: $250

Camp location: Actors’ Theatre of Columbus, 1000 City Park Ave., Columbus

For more information: Beth Josephsen, beth.josephsen@theactorstheatre.org, 614-444-6888, theactorstheatre.org

Columbus Children’s Theatre: Bluey & Bingo

Ages served: 5-8

Dates/times: 6/6-6/10; full day (6+ hours)

Description: It’s time to emBARK on some theatrical adventures with Bluey and Bingo. Students will exercise their brains, flex their creativity and solidify important social skills while they participate in countless arts-related classes and activities along with some of their favorite canine characters.

Cost: $350

Camp location: Columbus Children’s Theatre Studios, 177 E. Naghten St., Columbus

For more information: Andrew Protopapas, andrew@columbuschildrenstheatre.org, 614-224-6673, ext. 3230, columbuschildrenstheatre.org

Columbus Children’s Theatre: Cosplay All Day

Ages served: 10-15

Dates/times: 7/5-7/8; full day (6+ hours)

Description: It’s time to go Plus Ultra in this camp that brings your favorite heroes and villains to the stage. Students will level up their cosplay game as they explore the worlds of their favorite stories, television shows, video games and movies, through character and scenic design, wigs, costumes and makeup.

Cost: $280

Camp location: Columbus Children’s Theatre Studios, 177 E. Naghten St., Columbus

For more information: Andrew Protopapas, andrew@columbuschildrenstheatre.org, 614-224-6673, ext. 3230, columbuschildrenstheatre.org

Columbus Children’s Theatre: Let it Go

Ages served: 5-15

Dates/times: 7/11-7/15; full day (6+ hours)

Description: Summer is about to get much cooler. Come adventure from Arendelle into the unknown alongside Elsa and Anna. Through the art of theater, students will harness the incredible element of their imagination as they learn, grow and develop invaluable communication skills that they can share with the world around them.

Cost: $350

Camp location: Columbus Children’s Theatre Studios, 177 E. Naghten St., Columbus

For more information: Andrew Protopapas, andrew@columbuschildrenstheatre.org, 614-224-6673, ext. 3230, columbuschildrenstheatre.org

Columbus Children’s Theatre: Maleficent & The Descendants

Ages served: 5-15

Dates/times: 6/13-6/17; full day (6+ hours)

Description: The stories of heroes and villains collide when the descendants of favorite children’s characters come face-to-face. In a world of unlimited possibilities, students will grow their creative powers and social skills to become the leaders of tomorrow. Grab your imagination and meet us in Auradon.

Cost: $350

Camp location: Columbus Children’s Theatre Studios, 177 E. Naghten St., Columbus

For more information: Andrew Protopapas, andrew@columbuschildrenstheatre.org, 614-224-6673, ext. 3230, columbuschildrenstheatre.org

Columbus Children’s Theatre: Moana & Maui

Ages served: 5-15

Dates/times: 7/25-7/29; full day (6+ hours)

Description: Set sail beyond the reef with Moana and all of her friends and discover how dreaming and exploring can navigate us to the greatest rewards of all. There will never be a shortage of fun, arts, music and dance as campers set a course for the horizon of their imaginations.

Cost: $350

Camp location: Columbus Children’s Theatre Studios, 177 E. Naghten St., Columbus

For more information: Andrew Protopapas, andrew@columbuschildrenstheatre.org, 614-224-6673, ext. 3230, columbuschildrenstheatre.org

Columbus Children’s Theatre: Songs and Costumes of Cinderella

Ages served: 5-15

Dates/times: 6/27-7/1; full day (6+ hours)

Description: Join the instructors at Columbus Children’s Theatre for this camp based on one of the most beloved fairy tales of all time. Students will unlock their creativity and imagination through acting, singing, costuming and more.

Cost: $350

Camp location: Columbus Children’s Theatre Studios, 177 E. Naghten St., Columbus

For more information: Andrew Protopapas, andrew@columbuschildrenstheatre.org, 614-224-6673, ext. 3230, columbuschildrenstheatre.org

Columbus Children’s Theatre: Wait for It...

Ages served: 10-15

Dates/times: 6/20-6/24; full day (6+ hours)

Description: Students will not throw away their shot in this “Hamilton”-based camp. By exploring Broadway’s recent hit, students of all experience levels will learn how contemporary hip-hop music and dance styles have become an important part of Broadway while improving their confidence in voice, movement and, of course, rap.

Cost: $350

Camp location: Columbus Children’s Theatre Studios, 177 E. Naghten St., Columbus

For more information: Andrew Protopapas, andrew@columbuschildrenstheatre.org, 614-224-6673, ext. 3230, columbuschildrenstheatre.org

Columbus Children’s Theatre: The World of Harry Potter

Ages served: 5-15

Dates/times: 7/18-7/22; full day (6+ hours)

Description: “You’re a wizard” in this magical theater program. Students will unleash their inner storytellers through fundamental acting and communication skills as they discover the world of witchcraft, wizardry and fantastic beasts.

Cost: $350

Camp location: Columbus Children’s Theatre Studios, 177 E. Naghten St., Columbus

For more information: Andrew Protopapas, andrew@columbuschildrenstheatre.org, 614-224-6673, ext. 3230, columbuschildrenstheatre.org

Lincoln Theatre: Patternz Week 1: Think, Speak, Do

Ages served: 6-13

Dates/times: 6/20-6/24; full day (6+ hours)

Description: Facilitated by graduates of the Lincoln Theatre’s “Expand Your Horizon” Artist Incubation Program, campers will begin each day with affirmations of excellence, then rotate through workshops in dance, theater, music and visual arts. At the end of the week, campers will put on a program for their families to show what they’ve learned.

Cost: $110

Camp location: Lincoln Theatre, 769 E. Long St., Columbus

For more information: Quianna Simpson, qsimpson@capa.com, 614-719-6935, lincolntheatrecolumbus.com

Lincoln Theatre: Patternz Week 2: Listen, Communicate, Follow Directions

Ages served: 6-13

Dates/times: 6/27-7/1; full day (6+ hours)

Description: Facilitated by graduates of the Lincoln Theatre’s “Expand Your Horizon” Artist Incubation Program, campers will begin each day with affirmations of excellence, then rotate through workshops in dance, theater, music and visual arts. At the end of the week, campers will put on a program for their families to show what they’ve learned.

Cost: $110

Camp location: Lincoln Theatre, 769 E. Long St., Columbus

For more information: Quianna Simpson, qsimpson@capa.com, 614-719-6935, lincolntheatrecolumbus.com

Lincoln Theatre: Patternz Week 3: Lead, Explore, Believe

Ages served: 6-13

Dates/times: 7/4-7/8; full day (6+ hours)

Description: Facilitated by graduates of the Lincoln Theatre’s “Expand Your Horizon” Artist Incubation Program, campers will begin each day with affirmations of excellence, then rotate through workshops in dance, theater, music and visual arts. At the end of the week, campers will put on a program for their families to show what they’ve learned.

Cost: $110

Camp location: Lincoln Theatre, 769 E. Long St., Columbus

For more information: Quianna Simpson, qsimpson@capa.com, 614-719-6935, lincolntheatrecolumbus.com

Lincoln Theatre: Patternz Week 4: Move, Learn, Grow

Ages served: 6-13

Dates/times: 7/11-7/15; full day (6+ hours)

Description: Facilitated by graduates of the Lincoln Theatre’s “Expand Your Horizon” Artist Incubation Program, campers will begin each day with affirmations of excellence, then rotate through workshops in dance, theater, music and visual arts. At the end of the week, campers will put on a program for their families to show what they’ve learned.

Cost: $110

Camp location: Lincoln Theatre, 769 E. Long St., Columbus

For more information: Quianna Simpson, qsimpson@capa.com, 614-719-6935, lincolntheatrecolumbus.com

Lincoln Theatre: Patternz Week 5: Create, Build, Care

Ages served: 6-13

Dates/times: 7/18-7/22; full day (6+ hours)

Description: Facilitated by graduates of the Lincoln Theatre’s “Expand Your Horizon” Artist Incubation Program, campers will begin each day with affirmations of excellence, then rotate through workshops in dance, theater, music and visual arts. At the end of the week, campers will put on a program for their families to show what they’ve learned.

Cost: $110

Camp location: Lincoln Theatre, 769 E. Long St., Columbus

For more information: Quianna Simpson, qsimpson@capa.com, 614-719-6935, lincolntheatrecolumbus.com

Lincoln Theatre: Patternz Week 6: Good, Better, Best

Ages served: 6-13

Dates/times: 7/25-7/29; full day (6+ hours)

Description: Facilitated by graduates of the Lincoln Theatre’s “Expand Your Horizon” Artist Incubation Program, campers will begin each day with affirmations of excellence, then rotate through workshops in dance, theater, music and visual arts. At the end of the week, campers will put on a program for their families to show what they’ve learned.

Cost: $110

Camp location: Lincoln Theatre, 769 E. Long St., Columbus

For more information: Quianna Simpson, qsimpson@capa.com, 614-719-6935, lincolntheatrecolumbus.com

Lincoln Theatre: Patternz Week 7: Connect, Share, Serve

Ages served: 6-13

Dates/times: 8/1-8/5; full day (6+ hours)

Description: Facilitated by graduates of the Lincoln Theatre’s “Expand Your Horizon” Artist Incubation Program, campers will begin each day with affirmations of excellence, then rotate through workshops in dance, theater, music and visual arts. At the end of the week, campers will put on a program for their families to show what they’ve learned.

Cost: $110

Camp location: Lincoln Theatre, 769 E. Long St., Columbus

For more information: Quianna Simpson, qsimpson@capa.com, 614-719-6935, lincolntheatrecolumbus.com

Lincoln Theatre: Patternz Week 8: Honor, Love, Peace

Ages served: 6-13

Dates/times: 8/8-8/11; full day (6+ hours)

Description: Facilitated by graduates of the Lincoln Theatre’s “Expand Your Horizon” Artist Incubation Program, campers will begin each day with affirmations of excellence, then rotate through workshops in dance, theater, music and visual arts. At the end of the week, campers will put on a program for their families to show what they’ve learned.

Cost: $110

Camp location: Lincoln Theatre, 769 E. Long St., Columbus

For more information: Quianna Simpson, qsimpson@capa.com, 614-719-6935, lincolntheatrecolumbus.com

Lovewell Institute for the Creative Arts: Lovewell Columbus 2022

Ages served: 13-19

Dates/times: 6/20-7/3; full day (6+ hours)

Description: Lovewell is an intensive workshop in which students from different creative backgrounds collaborate to create an original work of musical theater. With guidance from professional artists, participants will utilize their creative gifts and explore all areas of the arts while forming new friendships, gaining new skills and making memories to last a lifetime.

Cost: $700, plus $25 application fee

Camp location: The Garden Theatre, 1187 N. High St., Columbus

For more information: JJ Parkey, info@lovewell.org, 954-270-6452, lovewell.org

New Albany Ballet Company: Children’s Ballet Camps

Ages served: 2-8

Dates/times: 6/6-8/8; half day (2-5 hours)

Description: We offer several themed camps for children, from a first ballet experience for 2-year-olds to hip-hop camps for children up to age 8. Favorites include “Frozen,” “Beauty & The Beast,” Fairy Tale Princess and more.

Cost: $150 to $200

Camp location: New Albany Ballet Company, 5161 Forest Drive, New Albany

For more information: Ellen Selegue, ellen@newalbanyballet.com, 614-939-9058, newalbanyballet.com

Paulette’s Princess Parties: Princess, Descendants and Diva Camps

Ages served: 4-10

Dates/times: 6/6-8/4; half day (2-5 hours)

Description: Choose from Princess Camp, Descendants Camp or Diva Camp. Sing, dance and participate in drama, interactive improv, crafts and more. Meet two characters each day. Create costumes and props to perform with on the last day. Each camp is a four-day session. Create-your-own camp options are available for groups of eight or more.

Cost: $175 per week

Camp location: Paulette’s Palace & Productions, 7227 N. High St., Suite 109, Worthington

For more information: Paulette Thomas, info@paulettesprincessparties.com, 614-395-6330, paulettesprincessparties.com

Shadowbox Live: Arts Immersion Program

Ages served: 15-21

Dates/times: 7/18-7/29; full day (6+ hours)

Description: The Arts Immersion Program (AIP) is a 10-day educational intensive that studies the life of the working artist. Students are enrolled in master classes in vocal, acting, dance and music performance and attend workshops in arts administration, marketing and professionalism. The program culminates with the production and performance of a full-length sketch comedy and rock ‘n’ roll show.

Cost: $1,000; scholarship and work study opportunities are available

Camp location: Shadowbox Live, 503 S. Front St., Columbus

For more information: Nick Wilson, education@shadowboxlive.org, 614-416-7625, shadowboxlive.org/education/arts-immersion-program