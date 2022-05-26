2022 Columbus Parent Summer Camp Guide: Day Camps - Educational Enrichment and Equestrian
Day camp offerings featuring educational opportunities and horseback riding
This directory of Educational Enrichment and Equestrian camp options is from the 2022 Columbus Parent Summer Camp Guide, which appears in the Spring 2022 issue.
EDUCATIONAL ENRICHMENT
The Art of Music LLC: “Catchin’ Rays”
Ages served: 1-25
Dates/times: 6/6-6/24; less than 2 hours
Description: Classes are offered Mondays or Fridays and are filled with art and music activities and experiences for children of all abilities, with separate groups for ages 1-6 and ages 6 and older. We serve children with special needs as well as children developing typically.
Cost: $105 per three-week session
Camp location: The Art of Music LLC, 129 Orangewick Drive N., Lewis Center
For more information: Dawn Byus, dawn@theartofmusicllc.com, 937-645-7641, theartofmusicllc.com
The Art of Music LLC: “Catchin’ Waves”
Ages served: 1-25
Dates/times: 7/11-7/29; less than 2 hours
Description: Classes are offered Mondays or Fridays and are filled with art and music activities and experiences for children of all abilities, with separate groups for ages 1-6 and ages 6 and older. We serve children with special needs as well as children developing typically.
Cost: $105 per three-week session
Camp location: The Art of Music LLC, 129 Orangewick Drive N., Lewis Center
For more information: Dawn Byus, dawn@theartofmusicllc.com, 937-645-7641, theartofmusicllc.com
The Center for Architecture and Design: Camp Architecture and Design and High School Design Studio
Ages served: 8-19
Dates/times: 6/6-6/24; full day (6+ hours)
Description: Camp Architecture and Design (grades 3-8) and High School Design Studio (grades 9-12) introduce students to architecture and design fields through hands-on activities, field trips, walking tours, presentations by professionals and imaginative games. Both camps feature STEM components.
Cost: $335 CAD (one week); $560 HSDS (two weeks)
Camp location: The Ohio State University Knowlton School of Architecture, 275 W. Woodruff Ave., Columbus
For more information: Tameka Sims, mail@columbuscfad.org, 614-469-1973, columbuscfad.org
Discover Modeling: Modeling Camp
Ages served: 6-14
Dates/times: TBD; half day (2-5 hours)
Description: Come walk the runway this summer. Discover Modeling Camp is not only about hair, makeup and photos but also poise and posture. Learn the ins and outs of the advertising industry and good daily habits.
Cost: $225
Camp location: TBD
For more information: Amy Maggard, awzmag@aol.com, 624-766-7600, discovermodelinginc.com
Inspiring U: Kids Sewing Camp
Ages served: 8-12
Dates/times: 5/31-6/3, 6/27-30, 7/18-22, 8/8-11; half day (2-5 hours)
Description: Sewing is an important skill that is helpful throughout life. We teach hand sewing and machine sewing during our camps through a variety of kid-friendly sewing projects. They will learn how the machine works and how to troubleshoot issues when sewing on their own. Camp runs for four consecutive days for five hours per day.
Cost: $300 per week
Camp location: Inspiring U, 409 W. Main St., Westerville
For more information: Beth Gabel, inspiringuclasses@gmail.com, 614-823-4100, inspiring-u.com
Junior Achievement of Central Ohio: JA BizTown Summer Camp
Ages served: 9-13
Dates/times: 6/13-6/24; full day (6+ hours)
Description: JA BizTown Summer Camp gives kids entering grades 5-8 the opportunity to experience what it’s like to work in a job and run a business. Participants will learn about entrepreneurship, personal finance and more while working with their peers. Camp runs 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday. Campers can register for one or both sessions.
Cost: $300 per week
Camp location: Junior Achievement of Central Ohio, 68 E. Second Ave., Columbus
For more information: Sonia Byers, sbyers@jacols.org, 614-546-6323, centralohio.ja.org/programs/opportunity/ja-biztown-summer-camp
LearningRx: Back to School Brain Training
Ages served: 4-14
Dates/times: August TBD; half day (2-5 hours)
Description: Experience brain-training activities that are used help build focus, memory, processing, problem-solving and visualization. Get kids back into school mode.
Cost: $45 and up
Camp location: LearningRx, 6465 Reflections Drive, Suite 240, Dublin
For more information: David O’Reilly, columbusdublin.oh@learningrx.net, 614-726-7000, learningrx.com/columbus
Marburn Academy: Summer School
Ages served: 5-15
Dates/times: 6/27-7/22; half day (2-5 hours)
Description: Marburn Academy’s Summer School is an immersive, four-week, academic skill-based program. Throughout their experience at Marburn, students discover academic strengths, build confidence and minimize learning loss while preparing for the next school year. Instruction is delivered in small groups or one-on-one settings using evidence-based instructional approaches that reinforce and promote retention of information. Students will find a supportive environment and teachers who understand learning needs.
Cost: $800 to $2,000
Camp location: Marburn Academy, 9555 Johnstown Road, New Albany
For more information: Shetal Parikh, summerschool@marburnacademy.org, 614-433-0822, marburnacademy.org/community/summer-school
Our CupCakery: Future Pastry Chef Camp
Ages served: 8-14
Dates/times: 7/11-8/11; full day (6+ hours)
Description: “Mirror, Mirror on the Wall” – Come to our sweet and savory camp, where we’ll make: Fauna’s pink or blue “mirror” cake, Snow White cupcakes, apple crumb pie, glass castle cookies, apple-formed cake pops and candy apple Rice Krispie treats. On Thursday, campers will make Snow White’s favorite lunch: beef and vegetable soup, bread, wishing well water and chocolate hearts. Campers take treats and recipes home. Five four-day camps take place during the summer.
Cost: $439
Camp location: Our CupCakery, 54 S. High St., Dublin
For more information: Linda Kick, linda@ourcupcakery.com, 614-659-1555, ourcupcakery.com/kids-events/
The Penmanship Lab LLC: Get A Grip! Handwriting Camp
Ages served: 5-11
Dates/times: TBD; less than 2 hours
Description: A sensory-motor curriculum, led by an occupational therapist, focuses on the developmental progression of handwriting skills. Creativity and skilled instruction are used to engage children as they work on neatness, proper letter formation, pencil grip, spacing and sizing.
Cost: $240 to $360
Camp location: Online
For more information: Leslie Catlett, thepenmanshiplab@gmail.com, 614-379-3027, thepenmanshiplab.com
The Sewing Hive: Fashion Overhaul Sewing
Ages served: 12-17
Dates/times: 6/20-6/24, 7/25-29; half day (2-5 hours)
Description: Let’s recycle. Tweens and teens, join us for a week of stitching and fun projects from repurposed fabric. We will be making the world a better place as we reuse shirts and denim to create a summer dress and tote bags and learn to embellish with Sashiko-style embroidery stitching.
Cost: $250
Camp location: The Sewing Hive, 3455 Indianola Ave., Columbus,
For more information: Jamie Hevener, studio@sewinghive.com, 614-506-7653, sewinghive.com
The Sewing Hive: Fashion Sewing Camp for Teens and Tweens
Ages served: 10-16
Dates/times: 6/6-6/10, 6/20-24, 7/25-29; half day (2-5 hours)
Description: Tweens and teens who understand how to use and have sewn a garment on the machine can take fashion sewing to the next level. Learn to sew using commercial patterns, apply interfacings, make gathers, pockets and more. Choose three of these garments: shorts, skirts, a tank top and a sundress.
Cost: $295
Camp location: The Sewing Hive, 3455 Indianola Ave., Columbus,
For more information: Jamie Hevener, studio@sewinghive.com, 614-506-7653, sewinghive.com
The Sewing Hive: Learn to Knit This Summer
Ages served: 8-14
Dates/times: 7/11-7/15 for ages 8-10, 7/18-7/22 for ages 11-14; half day (2-5 hours)
Description: Learn how to knit. This camp will start at the beginning, so it is perfect for those who have never knitted before. We’ll learn how to cast on, the knit stitch, the purl stitch, binding off and finishing. We will learn about needle sizes, the different sizes and kinds of yarn and gauge. Campers will be introduced to reading yarn labels and knitting patterns.
Cost: $170
Camp location: The Sewing Hive, 3455 Indianola Ave., Columbus
For more information: Jamie Hevener, studio@sewinghive.com, 614-506-7653, sewinghive.com
The Sewing Hive: Let’s Get Writing! Summer Writing
Ages served: 11-14
Dates/times: 6/13-6/17; half day (2-5 hours)
Description: Explore fiction, poetry and playwriting. Each camper will work on generating ideas that they are interested in and care about. They will learn about the grammar and formatting that goes into each type of writing. Campers also will participate in group storytelling and games, writing prompts, journaling, reading and sharing stories with each other.
Cost: $250
Camp location: The Sewing Hive, 3455 Indianola Ave., Columbus
For more information: Jamie Hevener, studio@sewinghive.com, 614-506-7653, sewinghive.com
The Sewing Hive: Let’s Write Together! Summer Writing
Ages served: 8-10
Dates/times: 6/6-6/10; half day (2-5 hours)
Description: Explore fiction, poetry and playwriting. Each camper will work on generating ideas that they are interested in and care about. They will learn about the grammar and formatting that goes into each type of writing. Campers also will participate in group storytelling and games, writing prompts, journaling, reading and sharing stories with each other.
Cost: $250
Camp location: The Sewing Hive, 3455 Indianola Ave., Columbus,
For more information: Jamie Hevener, studio@sewinghive.com, 614-506-7653, sewinghive.com
The Sewing Hive: Teach Me to Sew Camp
Ages served: 9-14
Dates/times: 6/13-6/17, 7/11-18; half day (2-5 hours)
Description: In this camp, participants will learn to sew on a machine with confidence and grow their sewing skills in a studio setting, with a maximum of three students per class. The series includes the patterns and a notebook to keep it all together and guidance by professional sewing teachers.
Cost: $250
Camp location: The Sewing Hive, 3455 Indianola Ave., Columbus
For more information: Jamie Hevener, studio@sewinghive.com, 614-506-7653, sewinghive.com
Sylvan Learning of Lewis Center: Math Camp: Addition & Subtraction
Ages served: 6-8
Dates/times: 6/20-6/24; half day (2-5 hours)
Description: Improve basic addition and subtraction skills. Camp runs 2-4 p.m.
Cost: $199
Camp location: Sylvan Learning of Lewis Center, 8933 S. Old State Road, Lewis Center
For more information: Kelly Casey, lewiscenter.oh@sylvanlearning.com, 614-505-7431, locations.sylvanlearning.com/us/lewis-center-oh
Sylvan Learning of Lewis Center: Math Camp: Fit for Algebra 1
Ages served: 11-14
Dates/times: 6/20-6/24; half day (2-5 hours)
Description: Kids get in shape for algebra with an engaging mix of activities. Camp runs 2-4 p.m.
Cost: $199
Camp location: Sylvan Learning of Lewis Center, 8933 S. Old State Road, Lewis Center
For more information: Kelly Casey, lewiscenter.oh@sylvanlearning.com, 614-505-7431, locations.sylvanlearning.com/us/lewis-center-oh
Sylvan Learning of Lewis Center: Math Camp: Fraction Action!
Ages served: 8-12
Dates/times: 6/20-6/24; half day (2-5 hours)
Description: Improve understanding and gain confidence with fractions. Camp runs 2-4 p.m.
Cost: $199
Camp location: Sylvan Learning of Lewis Center, 8933 S. Old State Road, Lewis Center
For more information: Kelly Casey, lewiscenter.oh@sylvanlearning.com, 614-505-7431, locations.sylvanlearning.com/us/lewis-center-oh
Sylvan Learning of Lewis Center: Math Camp: Multiplication & Division
Ages served: 8-10
Dates/times: 6/20-6/24; half day (2-5 hours)
Description: Improve basic multiplication and division skills. Camp runs 2-4 p.m.
Cost: $199
Camp location: Sylvan Learning of Lewis Center, 8933 S. Old State Road, Lewis Center
For more information: Kelly Casey, lewiscenter.oh@sylvanlearning.com, 614-505-7431, locations.sylvanlearning.com/us/lewis-center-oh
Sylvan Learning of Lewis Center: Math Camp: Solve This!
Ages served: 9-12
Dates/times: 6/20-6/24; half day (2-5 hours)
Description: Students become confident, analytical thinkers and problem solvers. Camp runs 2-4 p.m.
Cost: $199
Camp location: Sylvan Learning of Lewis Center, 8933 S. Old State Road, Lewis Center
For more information: Kelly Casey, lewiscenter.oh@sylvanlearning.com, 614-505-7431, locations.sylvanlearning.com/us/lewis-center-oh
Sylvan Learning of Lewis Center: Read Ahead Camp
Ages served: 5-7
Dates/times: 7/18-7/29; half day (2-5 hours)
Description: Kids develop the building blocks for early reading and writing skills through multisensory activities. Camp runs 2-4 p.m.
Cost: $299
Camp location: Sylvan Learning of Lewis Center, 8933 S. Old State Road, Lewis Center
For more information: Kelly Casey, lewiscenter.oh@sylvanlearning.com, 614-505-7431, locations.sylvanlearning.com/us/lewis-center-oh
Sylvan Learning of Lewis Center: Study Skills Camp
Ages served: 10-14
Dates/times: 6/27-7/1; half day (2-5 hours)
Description: This camp gives children the skills and confidence for success in school. Camp runs 2-4 p.m.
Cost: $199
Camp location: Sylvan Learning of Lewis Center, 8933 S. Old State Road, Lewis Center
For more information: Kelly Casey, lewiscenter.oh@sylvanlearning.com, 614-505-7431, locations.sylvanlearning.com/us/lewis-center-oh
Sylvan Learning of Lewis Center: Writing Camp
Ages served: 9-13
Dates/times: 6/13-6/17; half day (2-5 hours)
Description: Kids learn strategic and creative writing techniques to boost confidence.
Cost: $199
Camp location: Sylvan Learning of Lewis Center, 8933 S. Old State Road, Lewis Center
For more information: Kelly Casey, lewiscenter.oh@sylvanlearning.com, 614-505-7431, locations.sylvanlearning.com/us/lewis-center-oh
Thurber House: Thurber Summer Writing Camp
Ages served: 7-14
Dates/times: 6/6-8/12; half day (2-5 hours) and full day (6+ hours)
Description: Grab your imagination and pencil and join us at Thurber Summer Writing Camp. Our weeklong camps are jam-packed with writing adventures, engaging teachers, heaps of creativity and loads of laughs. There is something for every young writer. Rising grades 4-6 and 7-9 have full-day camp, and grades 2-3 attend for a half-day. Camp weeks are determined by grade levels.
Cost: $175 to $225 per week; scholarships are available
Camp location: Thurber Center, 91 Jefferson Ave., Columbus
For more information: Meg Brown, megbrown@thurberhouse.org, 614-464-1032, thurberhouse.org
Young Chefs Academy of Gahanna: Culinary Camp
Ages served: 6-15
Dates/times: 5/31-8/5; half day (2-5 hours)
Description: Young Chefs Academy seasonal cooking experiences deliver an immersive culinary adventure for the young chefs within our community, empowering budding chefs to grow in their knowledge of the culinary arts and self-confidence. Each day is filled with hands-on adventures as we build upon new culinary skills and techniques. Our experienced staff is ready to deliver a well-rounded experience.
Cost: $275
Camp location: Young Chefs Academy of Gahanna, 425 Beecher Road, Gahanna
For more information: Sam Ferdinand, gahannaoh@youngchefsacademy.com, 614-933-9700, gahannaoh.youngchefsacademy.com
EQUESTRIAN
Bookmark Farms: Horse Lover’s Day Camp
Ages served: 4-11
Dates/times: 6/6-8/12; half day (2-5 hours) and full day (6+ hours)
Description: This is the longest-running camp of its kind in Central Ohio. Campers ride every day; full-day campers ride twice a day. Learn about horses in a clean barn and natural farm setting. Create memories at summer horse camp.
Cost: $275 to $490
Camp location: Bookmark Farms, 8824 Morse Road SW, Pataskala
For more information: Annie Promen, bookmarkfarms@aol.com, 740-964-2601, bookmarkfarms.com
Field of Dreams: Horse Lover’s Camp
Ages served: 7-12
Dates/times: 6/13-7/22; full day (6+ hours)
Description: Campers will learn to care for, tack and ride their horse. They will also participate in crafts, horse education, workshops and games. The week culminates in a horse show for the camper’s family.
Cost: $500
Camp location: Stepping Stone, 1841 Unbridled Way, Blacklick
For more information: Ellen Lee, ellen@dreamsonhorseback.org, 614-864-9500, dreamsonhorseback.org
Field of Dreams: Horse Lover’s Day Camp
Ages served: 7-11
Dates/times: 5/31-7/29; half day (2-5 hours)
Description: Campers will learn all about our very special horse partners at our farm in Blacklick. Children will learn how to stay safe around a horse, grooming skills, fun horse facts and more. Campers will also get to paint a horse, make horse treats, take a handler-led ride each day and create horse-themed crafts. This is a way for kids to explore the equestrian world and see if riding lessons or full-day camp might be in their future.
Cost: $225
Camp location: Dreams on Horseback, 1416 Reynoldsburg New Albany Road, Blacklick
For more information: Ellen Lee, ellen@dreamsonhorseback.org, 614-846-9500, dreamsonhorseback.org