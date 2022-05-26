2022 Columbus Parent Summer Camp Guide: Day Camps - Educational Enrichment and Equestrian

Columbus Parent

This directory of Educational Enrichment and Equestrian camp options is from the 2022 Columbus Parent Summer Camp Guide, which appears in the Spring 2022 issue.

EDUCATIONAL ENRICHMENT

The Art of Music LLC: “Catchin’ Rays”

Ages served: 1-25

Dates/times: 6/6-6/24; less than 2 hours

Description: Classes are offered Mondays or Fridays and are filled with art and music activities and experiences for children of all abilities, with separate groups for ages 1-6 and ages 6 and older. We serve children with special needs as well as children developing typically.

Cost: $105 per three-week session

Camp location: The Art of Music LLC, 129 Orangewick Drive N., Lewis Center

For more information: Dawn Byus, dawn@theartofmusicllc.com, 937-645-7641, theartofmusicllc.com

The Art of Music LLC: “Catchin’ Waves”

Ages served: 1-25

Dates/times: 7/11-7/29; less than 2 hours

Description: Classes are offered Mondays or Fridays and are filled with art and music activities and experiences for children of all abilities, with separate groups for ages 1-6 and ages 6 and older. We serve children with special needs as well as children developing typically.

Cost: $105 per three-week session

Camp location: The Art of Music LLC, 129 Orangewick Drive N., Lewis Center

For more information: Dawn Byus, dawn@theartofmusicllc.com, 937-645-7641, theartofmusicllc.com

The Center for Architecture and Design: Camp Architecture and Design and High School Design Studio

Ages served: 8-19

Dates/times: 6/6-6/24; full day (6+ hours)

Description: Camp Architecture and Design (grades 3-8) and High School Design Studio (grades 9-12) introduce students to architecture and design fields through hands-on activities, field trips, walking tours, presentations by professionals and imaginative games. Both camps feature STEM components.

Cost: $335 CAD (one week); $560 HSDS (two weeks)

Camp location: The Ohio State University Knowlton School of Architecture, 275 W. Woodruff Ave., Columbus

For more information: Tameka Sims, mail@columbuscfad.org, 614-469-1973, columbuscfad.org

Discover Modeling: Modeling Camp

Ages served: 6-14

Dates/times: TBD; half day (2-5 hours)

Description: Come walk the runway this summer. Discover Modeling Camp is not only about hair, makeup and photos but also poise and posture. Learn the ins and outs of the advertising industry and good daily habits.

Cost: $225

Camp location: TBD

For more information: Amy Maggard, awzmag@aol.com, 624-766-7600, discovermodelinginc.com

Inspiring U: Kids Sewing Camp

Ages served: 8-12

Dates/times: 5/31-6/3, 6/27-30, 7/18-22, 8/8-11; half day (2-5 hours)

Description: Sewing is an important skill that is helpful throughout life. We teach hand sewing and machine sewing during our camps through a variety of kid-friendly sewing projects. They will learn how the machine works and how to troubleshoot issues when sewing on their own. Camp runs for four consecutive days for five hours per day.

Cost: $300 per week

Camp location: Inspiring U, 409 W. Main St., Westerville

For more information: Beth Gabel, inspiringuclasses@gmail.com, 614-823-4100, inspiring-u.com

Junior Achievement of Central Ohio: JA BizTown Summer Camp

Ages served: 9-13

Dates/times: 6/13-6/24; full day (6+ hours)

Description: JA BizTown Summer Camp gives kids entering grades 5-8 the opportunity to experience what it’s like to work in a job and run a business. Participants will learn about entrepreneurship, personal finance and more while working with their peers. Camp runs 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday. Campers can register for one or both sessions.

Cost: $300 per week

Camp location: Junior Achievement of Central Ohio, 68 E. Second Ave., Columbus

For more information: Sonia Byers, sbyers@jacols.org, 614-546-6323, centralohio.ja.org/programs/opportunity/ja-biztown-summer-camp

LearningRx: Back to School Brain Training

Ages served: 4-14

Dates/times: August TBD; half day (2-5 hours)

Description: Experience brain-training activities that are used help build focus, memory, processing, problem-solving and visualization. Get kids back into school mode.

Cost: $45 and up

Camp location: LearningRx, 6465 Reflections Drive, Suite 240, Dublin

For more information: David O’Reilly, columbusdublin.oh@learningrx.net, 614-726-7000, learningrx.com/columbus

Marburn Academy: Summer School

Ages served: 5-15

Dates/times: 6/27-7/22; half day (2-5 hours)

Description: Marburn Academy’s Summer School is an immersive, four-week, academic skill-based program. Throughout their experience at Marburn, students discover academic strengths, build confidence and minimize learning loss while preparing for the next school year. Instruction is delivered in small groups or one-on-one settings using evidence-based instructional approaches that reinforce and promote retention of information. Students will find a supportive environment and teachers who understand learning needs.

Cost: $800 to $2,000

Camp location: Marburn Academy, 9555 Johnstown Road, New Albany

For more information: Shetal Parikh, summerschool@marburnacademy.org, 614-433-0822, marburnacademy.org/community/summer-school

Our CupCakery: Future Pastry Chef Camp

Ages served: 8-14

Dates/times: 7/11-8/11; full day (6+ hours)

Description: “Mirror, Mirror on the Wall” – Come to our sweet and savory camp, where we’ll make: Fauna’s pink or blue “mirror” cake, Snow White cupcakes, apple crumb pie, glass castle cookies, apple-formed cake pops and candy apple Rice Krispie treats. On Thursday, campers will make Snow White’s favorite lunch: beef and vegetable soup, bread, wishing well water and chocolate hearts. Campers take treats and recipes home. Five four-day camps take place during the summer.

Cost: $439

Camp location: Our CupCakery, 54 S. High St., Dublin

For more information: Linda Kick, linda@ourcupcakery.com, 614-659-1555, ourcupcakery.com/kids-events/

The Penmanship Lab LLC: Get A Grip! Handwriting Camp

Ages served: 5-11

Dates/times: TBD; less than 2 hours

Description: A sensory-motor curriculum, led by an occupational therapist, focuses on the developmental progression of handwriting skills. Creativity and skilled instruction are used to engage children as they work on neatness, proper letter formation, pencil grip, spacing and sizing.

Cost: $240 to $360

Camp location: Online

For more information: Leslie Catlett, thepenmanshiplab@gmail.com, 614-379-3027, thepenmanshiplab.com

The Sewing Hive: Fashion Overhaul Sewing

Ages served: 12-17

Dates/times: 6/20-6/24, 7/25-29; half day (2-5 hours)

Description: Let’s recycle. Tweens and teens, join us for a week of stitching and fun projects from repurposed fabric. We will be making the world a better place as we reuse shirts and denim to create a summer dress and tote bags and learn to embellish with Sashiko-style embroidery stitching.

Cost: $250

Camp location: The Sewing Hive, 3455 Indianola Ave., Columbus,

For more information: Jamie Hevener, studio@sewinghive.com, 614-506-7653, sewinghive.com

The Sewing Hive: Fashion Sewing Camp for Teens and Tweens

Ages served: 10-16

Dates/times: 6/6-6/10, 6/20-24, 7/25-29; half day (2-5 hours)

Description: Tweens and teens who understand how to use and have sewn a garment on the machine can take fashion sewing to the next level. Learn to sew using commercial patterns, apply interfacings, make gathers, pockets and more. Choose three of these garments: shorts, skirts, a tank top and a sundress.

Cost: $295

Camp location: The Sewing Hive, 3455 Indianola Ave., Columbus,

For more information: Jamie Hevener, studio@sewinghive.com, 614-506-7653, sewinghive.com

The Sewing Hive: Learn to Knit This Summer

Ages served: 8-14

Dates/times: 7/11-7/15 for ages 8-10, 7/18-7/22 for ages 11-14; half day (2-5 hours)

Description: Learn how to knit. This camp will start at the beginning, so it is perfect for those who have never knitted before. We’ll learn how to cast on, the knit stitch, the purl stitch, binding off and finishing. We will learn about needle sizes, the different sizes and kinds of yarn and gauge. Campers will be introduced to reading yarn labels and knitting patterns.

Cost: $170

Camp location: The Sewing Hive, 3455 Indianola Ave., Columbus

For more information: Jamie Hevener, studio@sewinghive.com, 614-506-7653, sewinghive.com

The Sewing Hive: Let’s Get Writing! Summer Writing

Ages served: 11-14

Dates/times: 6/13-6/17; half day (2-5 hours)

Description: Explore fiction, poetry and playwriting. Each camper will work on generating ideas that they are interested in and care about. They will learn about the grammar and formatting that goes into each type of writing. Campers also will participate in group storytelling and games, writing prompts, journaling, reading and sharing stories with each other.

Cost: $250

Camp location: The Sewing Hive, 3455 Indianola Ave., Columbus

For more information: Jamie Hevener, studio@sewinghive.com, 614-506-7653, sewinghive.com

The Sewing Hive: Let’s Write Together! Summer Writing

Ages served: 8-10

Dates/times: 6/6-6/10; half day (2-5 hours)

Description: Explore fiction, poetry and playwriting. Each camper will work on generating ideas that they are interested in and care about. They will learn about the grammar and formatting that goes into each type of writing. Campers also will participate in group storytelling and games, writing prompts, journaling, reading and sharing stories with each other.

Cost: $250

Camp location: The Sewing Hive, 3455 Indianola Ave., Columbus,

For more information: Jamie Hevener, studio@sewinghive.com, 614-506-7653, sewinghive.com

The Sewing Hive: Teach Me to Sew Camp

Ages served: 9-14

Dates/times: 6/13-6/17, 7/11-18; half day (2-5 hours)

Description: In this camp, participants will learn to sew on a machine with confidence and grow their sewing skills in a studio setting, with a maximum of three students per class. The series includes the patterns and a notebook to keep it all together and guidance by professional sewing teachers.

Cost: $250

Camp location: The Sewing Hive, 3455 Indianola Ave., Columbus

For more information: Jamie Hevener, studio@sewinghive.com, 614-506-7653, sewinghive.com

Sylvan Learning of Lewis Center: Math Camp: Addition & Subtraction

Ages served: 6-8

Dates/times: 6/20-6/24; half day (2-5 hours)

Description: Improve basic addition and subtraction skills. Camp runs 2-4 p.m.

Cost: $199

Camp location: Sylvan Learning of Lewis Center, 8933 S. Old State Road, Lewis Center

For more information: Kelly Casey, lewiscenter.oh@sylvanlearning.com, 614-505-7431, locations.sylvanlearning.com/us/lewis-center-oh

Sylvan Learning of Lewis Center: Math Camp: Fit for Algebra 1

Ages served: 11-14

Dates/times: 6/20-6/24; half day (2-5 hours)

Description: Kids get in shape for algebra with an engaging mix of activities. Camp runs 2-4 p.m.

Cost: $199

Camp location: Sylvan Learning of Lewis Center, 8933 S. Old State Road, Lewis Center

For more information: Kelly Casey, lewiscenter.oh@sylvanlearning.com, 614-505-7431, locations.sylvanlearning.com/us/lewis-center-oh

Sylvan Learning of Lewis Center: Math Camp: Fraction Action!

Ages served: 8-12

Dates/times: 6/20-6/24; half day (2-5 hours)

Description: Improve understanding and gain confidence with fractions. Camp runs 2-4 p.m.

Cost: $199

Camp location: Sylvan Learning of Lewis Center, 8933 S. Old State Road, Lewis Center

For more information: Kelly Casey, lewiscenter.oh@sylvanlearning.com, 614-505-7431, locations.sylvanlearning.com/us/lewis-center-oh

Sylvan Learning of Lewis Center: Math Camp: Multiplication & Division

Ages served: 8-10

Dates/times: 6/20-6/24; half day (2-5 hours)

Description: Improve basic multiplication and division skills. Camp runs 2-4 p.m.

Cost: $199

Camp location: Sylvan Learning of Lewis Center, 8933 S. Old State Road, Lewis Center

For more information: Kelly Casey, lewiscenter.oh@sylvanlearning.com, 614-505-7431, locations.sylvanlearning.com/us/lewis-center-oh

Sylvan Learning of Lewis Center: Math Camp: Solve This!

Ages served: 9-12

Dates/times: 6/20-6/24; half day (2-5 hours)

Description: Students become confident, analytical thinkers and problem solvers. Camp runs 2-4 p.m.

Cost: $199

Camp location: Sylvan Learning of Lewis Center, 8933 S. Old State Road, Lewis Center

For more information: Kelly Casey, lewiscenter.oh@sylvanlearning.com, 614-505-7431, locations.sylvanlearning.com/us/lewis-center-oh

Sylvan Learning of Lewis Center: Read Ahead Camp

Ages served: 5-7

Dates/times: 7/18-7/29; half day (2-5 hours)

Description: Kids develop the building blocks for early reading and writing skills through multisensory activities. Camp runs 2-4 p.m.

Cost: $299

Camp location: Sylvan Learning of Lewis Center, 8933 S. Old State Road, Lewis Center

For more information: Kelly Casey, lewiscenter.oh@sylvanlearning.com, 614-505-7431, locations.sylvanlearning.com/us/lewis-center-oh

Sylvan Learning of Lewis Center: Study Skills Camp

Ages served: 10-14

Dates/times: 6/27-7/1; half day (2-5 hours)

Description: This camp gives children the skills and confidence for success in school. Camp runs 2-4 p.m.

Cost: $199

Camp location: Sylvan Learning of Lewis Center, 8933 S. Old State Road, Lewis Center

For more information: Kelly Casey, lewiscenter.oh@sylvanlearning.com, 614-505-7431, locations.sylvanlearning.com/us/lewis-center-oh

Sylvan Learning of Lewis Center: Writing Camp

Ages served: 9-13

Dates/times: 6/13-6/17; half day (2-5 hours)

Description: Kids learn strategic and creative writing techniques to boost confidence.

Cost: $199

Camp location: Sylvan Learning of Lewis Center, 8933 S. Old State Road, Lewis Center

For more information: Kelly Casey, lewiscenter.oh@sylvanlearning.com, 614-505-7431, locations.sylvanlearning.com/us/lewis-center-oh

Thurber House: Thurber Summer Writing Camp

Ages served: 7-14

Dates/times: 6/6-8/12; half day (2-5 hours) and full day (6+ hours)

Description: Grab your imagination and pencil and join us at Thurber Summer Writing Camp. Our weeklong camps are jam-packed with writing adventures, engaging teachers, heaps of creativity and loads of laughs. There is something for every young writer. Rising grades 4-6 and 7-9 have full-day camp, and grades 2-3 attend for a half-day. Camp weeks are determined by grade levels.

Cost: $175 to $225 per week; scholarships are available

Camp location: Thurber Center, 91 Jefferson Ave., Columbus

For more information: Meg Brown, megbrown@thurberhouse.org, 614-464-1032, thurberhouse.org

Young Chefs Academy of Gahanna: Culinary Camp

Ages served: 6-15

Dates/times: 5/31-8/5; half day (2-5 hours)

Description: Young Chefs Academy seasonal cooking experiences deliver an immersive culinary adventure for the young chefs within our community, empowering budding chefs to grow in their knowledge of the culinary arts and self-confidence. Each day is filled with hands-on adventures as we build upon new culinary skills and techniques. Our experienced staff is ready to deliver a well-rounded experience.

Cost: $275

Camp location: Young Chefs Academy of Gahanna, 425 Beecher Road, Gahanna

For more information: Sam Ferdinand, gahannaoh@youngchefsacademy.com, 614-933-9700, gahannaoh.youngchefsacademy.com

EQUESTRIAN

Bookmark Farms: Horse Lover’s Day Camp

Ages served: 4-11

Dates/times: 6/6-8/12; half day (2-5 hours) and full day (6+ hours)

Description: This is the longest-running camp of its kind in Central Ohio. Campers ride every day; full-day campers ride twice a day. Learn about horses in a clean barn and natural farm setting. Create memories at summer horse camp.

Cost: $275 to $490

Camp location: Bookmark Farms, 8824 Morse Road SW, Pataskala

For more information: Annie Promen, bookmarkfarms@aol.com, 740-964-2601, bookmarkfarms.com

Field of Dreams: Horse Lover’s Camp

Ages served: 7-12

Dates/times: 6/13-7/22; full day (6+ hours)

Description: Campers will learn to care for, tack and ride their horse. They will also participate in crafts, horse education, workshops and games. The week culminates in a horse show for the camper’s family.

Cost: $500

Camp location: Stepping Stone, 1841 Unbridled Way, Blacklick

For more information: Ellen Lee, ellen@dreamsonhorseback.org, 614-864-9500, dreamsonhorseback.org

Field of Dreams: Horse Lover’s Day Camp

Ages served: 7-11

Dates/times: 5/31-7/29; half day (2-5 hours)

Description: Campers will learn all about our very special horse partners at our farm in Blacklick. Children will learn how to stay safe around a horse, grooming skills, fun horse facts and more. Campers will also get to paint a horse, make horse treats, take a handler-led ride each day and create horse-themed crafts. This is a way for kids to explore the equestrian world and see if riding lessons or full-day camp might be in their future.

Cost: $225

Camp location: Dreams on Horseback, 1416 Reynoldsburg New Albany Road, Blacklick

For more information: Ellen Lee, ellen@dreamsonhorseback.org, 614-846-9500, dreamsonhorseback.org