2022 Columbus Parent Summer Camp Guide: Day Camp Options – Multiple Category
These camps offering more than one topic or theme are offered by schools, parks departments, colleges and more.
This directory of camp options includes the Multiple Category options from the 2022 Columbus Parent Summer Camp Guide, which appears in the Spring 2022 issue.
Center for Talent Development at Northwestern University: Center for Talent Development at Northwestern University’s Academic Summer Camps
Ages served: 3-18
Dates/times: 6/17-8/5; full day (6+ hours)
Description: CTD is a place where learners from age 3 to grade 12 come together to explore their interests. Through assessment, academic enrichment and accelerated course options, students discover what they truly love to learn and how to reach their full potential.
Cost: $195 to $5,150
Camp location: Online and Northwestern University, 617 Dartmouth Place, Evanston, Illinois
For more information: ctd-admissions@northwestern.edu, 847-467-1575, ctd.northwestern.edu
Church of the Redeemer United Methodist Preschool: Summer Program
Ages served: 3-5
Dates/times: 6/6-8/19; full day (6+ hours)
Description: Our preschool offers a summer program to keep the learning going for preschoolers, with developmentally appropriate activities planned by educated and experienced teachers. Child care is available for campers.
Cost: $60 per week and up, depending on the number of days and length of days attending
Camp location: Church of the Redeemer United Methodist Preschool, 235 McNaughten Road, Columbus
For more information: Kelley Sharrock, crumpreschool@gmail.com, 614-572-9348, redeemerumc.org
Columbus Academy: Summer Experience
Ages served: 3-18
Dates/times: 6/7-8/5; full day (6+ hours)
Description: Summer Experience 2022 offers a summer of endless possibilities. We offer co-ed day camp programs in Academics, Arts & Sciences, and Athletics for pre-K through 12th grade. There are nine weekly sessions to choose from starting June 7 through Aug. 5. Come explore our 231-acre campus for a fun and safe summer of learning.
Cost: $295 per week and up
Camp location: Columbus Academy, 4300 Cherry Bottom Road, Gahanna
For more information: summer_experience@columbusacademy.org, 614-509-2267, columbusacademy.org/summer
Columbus Recreation and Parks Department: Summer Camps
Ages served: 6-17
Dates/times: 6/6-8/19; full day (6+ hours)
Description: A variety of weeklong day camps are offered to pique the interest of any camper, including Center Camps, Therapeutic Recreation, Outdoor Recreation, Sports, Drama, Art, Robotics and Ceramics.
Cost: $50 to $200 per session
Camp location: Various sites throughout Columbus
For more information: Anna Marie Brown, ambrown@columbus.gov, 614-645-7000, columbusrecparks.com
Franklin Park Conservatory and Botanical Gardens: Summer Camps
Ages served: 3-8
Dates/times: June through July; full day (6+ hours)
Description: Nature is the touchstone for the conservatory’s summer camp programs. From cultivating and harvesting a garden to creating a culinary masterpiece, summer camp at Franklin Park is anything but expected. In addition to themed activities, campers will explore the conservatory and its many gardens, including The Scotts Miracle-Gro Foundation Children’s Garden. Features include a creek, wetland area, canopy walk, nature art studio, playhouse and more.
Cost: $135 to $275
Camp location: Franklin Park Conservatory and Botanical Gardens, 1777 E. Broad St., Columbus
For more information: Gina Johnson, gjohnson@fpconservatory.org, 614-715-8033, fpconservatory.org
The Learning Academy: The Learning Adventures
Ages served: 5-12
Dates/times: TBD; full day (6+ hours)
Description: We know that education goes beyond the traditional classroom and school year. That’s why we created Learning Adventures.
Cost: $180 to $235
Camp location: The Learning Academy, 1325 E. Walnut St., Westerville
For more information: Amy Seibert, westerville@tlaohio.com, 614-948-2626, tlaohio.com
Meadow Park Children’s Center: School-Age Summer Camp
Ages served: 5-11
Dates/times: 5/31-8/5; full day (6+ hours)
Description: We are a full-day camp that provides experiences covering all areas of learning, movement and activities. We offer an experienced staff, a large classroom, a full-size gym, field trips and snacks.
Cost: $133 to $270 per week
Camp location: Meadow Park Children’s Center, 2425 Bethel Road, Columbus
For more information: Judy Smith, jsmith@meadowpark.org, 614-451-8814, meadowparkcc.org
Ohio University Lancaster: Kids in College
Ages served: 9-14
Dates/times: 6/6-7/1; half day (2-5 hours)
Description: This summer enrichment program for highly motivated students includes classes on topics such as exploring health care, math, history, Japanese, computers, dance, sports and art.
Cost: $85 per class plus lab fees if applicable
Camp location: Ohio University Lancaster, 1570 Granville Pike, Lancaster
For more information: Maryann Lape, lape@ohio.edu, 740-681-3302, ohio.edu/lancaster/community/kids-college
Paulette’s Princess Parties: If the Shoe Fits Pageants, Performing Arts & Pixie Dust
Ages served: 4-13
Dates/times: TBD; half day (2-5 hours)
Description: This is a beginner camp for children to dip their toes into the pageant and performing arts world. We will sing, dance and practice public speaking, modeling and acting skills. Students will gain confidence to compete in the Cinderella Scholarship Pageant, ready to perform onstage being the most authentic them they can be while also learning how to be of service to others.
Cost: $175
Camp location: Paulette’s Princess Parties, 7227 N. High St., Suite 109, Worthington
For more information: Paulette’s Princess Parties, info@paulettesprincessparties.com, 614-395-6330, paulettesprincessparties.com
Red Oak Community School: ROCS Summer Camp
Ages served: 6-12
Dates/times: 6/27-7/29; full day (6+ hours)
Description: Our camps foster and encourage children’s innate curiosity with a blend of structured activities and free play aligned to the camp theme of each week. Our ROCS educators place an emphasis on children’s social/emotional skills while cultivating a culture that is inclusive, affirming and welcoming.
Cost: $160 to $200 per week
Camp location: Red Oak Community School, 93 W. Weisheimer Road, Columbus
For more information: Cheryl Ryan, cheryl@redoakcommunityschool.org, 614-362-9776, redoakcommunityschool.org/summer-camp
The Wellington School: Wellington Summer Program
Ages served: 4-18
Dates/times: 6/13-8/5; half day (2-5 hours) and full day (6+ hours)
Description: The Wellington Summer Program offers full-day and half-day programs for learners age 4 through 12th grade. From cooking classes to chess camp; cheerleading to engineering; drones to dance; urban planning to performing arts, everyone can discover something new.
Cost: $128 to $550 based on camp length (ranges from half-day to multiweek programs)
Camp location: The Wellington School, 3650 Reed Road, Columbus
For more information: Brian Pacifico, pacifico@wellington.org, 614-457-7883, wellington.org/summer
Worthington Parks and Recreation: WPRD Summer Camps
Ages served: 5-14
Dates/times: TBD
Description: The Worthington Parks and Recreation Department will once again offer a wide range of active and creative summer camps in 2022.
Cost: TBD
Camp location: Worthington Community Center, 345 E. Wilson Bridge Road, Worthington; and various park facilities
For more information: Michael Burgdorfer, michael.burgdorfer@worthington.org, 614-436-2743, worthington.org/camps