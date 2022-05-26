2022 Columbus Parent Summer Camp Guide: Day Camp Options – Multiple Category

Columbus Parent

This directory of camp options includes the Multiple Category options from the 2022 Columbus Parent Summer Camp Guide, which appears in the Spring 2022 issue.

Center for Talent Development at Northwestern University: Center for Talent Development at Northwestern University’s Academic Summer Camps

Ages served: 3-18

Dates/times: 6/17-8/5; full day (6+ hours)

Description: CTD is a place where learners from age 3 to grade 12 come together to explore their interests. Through assessment, academic enrichment and accelerated course options, students discover what they truly love to learn and how to reach their full potential.

Cost: $195 to $5,150

Camp location: Online and Northwestern University, 617 Dartmouth Place, Evanston, Illinois

For more information: ctd-admissions@northwestern.edu, 847-467-1575, ctd.northwestern.edu

Church of the Redeemer United Methodist Preschool: Summer Program

Ages served: 3-5

Dates/times: 6/6-8/19; full day (6+ hours)

Description: Our preschool offers a summer program to keep the learning going for preschoolers, with developmentally appropriate activities planned by educated and experienced teachers. Child care is available for campers.

Cost: $60 per week and up, depending on the number of days and length of days attending

Camp location: Church of the Redeemer United Methodist Preschool, 235 McNaughten Road, Columbus

For more information: Kelley Sharrock, crumpreschool@gmail.com, 614-572-9348, redeemerumc.org

Columbus Academy: Summer Experience

Ages served: 3-18

Dates/times: 6/7-8/5; full day (6+ hours)

Description: Summer Experience 2022 offers a summer of endless possibilities. We offer co-ed day camp programs in Academics, Arts & Sciences, and Athletics for pre-K through 12th grade. There are nine weekly sessions to choose from starting June 7 through Aug. 5. Come explore our 231-acre campus for a fun and safe summer of learning.

Cost: $295 per week and up

Camp location: Columbus Academy, 4300 Cherry Bottom Road, Gahanna

For more information: summer_experience@columbusacademy.org, 614-509-2267, columbusacademy.org/summer

Columbus Recreation and Parks Department: Summer Camps

Ages served: 6-17

Dates/times: 6/6-8/19; full day (6+ hours)

Description: A variety of weeklong day camps are offered to pique the interest of any camper, including Center Camps, Therapeutic Recreation, Outdoor Recreation, Sports, Drama, Art, Robotics and Ceramics.

Cost: $50 to $200 per session

Camp location: Various sites throughout Columbus

For more information: Anna Marie Brown, ambrown@columbus.gov, 614-645-7000, columbusrecparks.com

Franklin Park Conservatory and Botanical Gardens: Summer Camps

Ages served: 3-8

Dates/times: June through July; full day (6+ hours)

Description: Nature is the touchstone for the conservatory’s summer camp programs. From cultivating and harvesting a garden to creating a culinary masterpiece, summer camp at Franklin Park is anything but expected. In addition to themed activities, campers will explore the conservatory and its many gardens, including The Scotts Miracle-Gro Foundation Children’s Garden. Features include a creek, wetland area, canopy walk, nature art studio, playhouse and more.

Cost: $135 to $275

Camp location: Franklin Park Conservatory and Botanical Gardens, 1777 E. Broad St., Columbus

For more information: Gina Johnson, gjohnson@fpconservatory.org, 614-715-8033, fpconservatory.org

The Learning Academy: The Learning Adventures

Ages served: 5-12

Dates/times: TBD; full day (6+ hours)

Description: We know that education goes beyond the traditional classroom and school year. That’s why we created Learning Adventures.

Cost: $180 to $235

Camp location: The Learning Academy, 1325 E. Walnut St., Westerville

For more information: Amy Seibert, westerville@tlaohio.com, 614-948-2626, tlaohio.com

Meadow Park Children’s Center: School-Age Summer Camp

Ages served: 5-11

Dates/times: 5/31-8/5; full day (6+ hours)

Description: We are a full-day camp that provides experiences covering all areas of learning, movement and activities. We offer an experienced staff, a large classroom, a full-size gym, field trips and snacks.

Cost: $133 to $270 per week

Camp location: Meadow Park Children’s Center, 2425 Bethel Road, Columbus

For more information: Judy Smith, jsmith@meadowpark.org, 614-451-8814, meadowparkcc.org

Ohio University Lancaster: Kids in College

Ages served: 9-14

Dates/times: 6/6-7/1; half day (2-5 hours)

Description: This summer enrichment program for highly motivated students includes classes on topics such as exploring health care, math, history, Japanese, computers, dance, sports and art.

Cost: $85 per class plus lab fees if applicable

Camp location: Ohio University Lancaster, 1570 Granville Pike, Lancaster

For more information: Maryann Lape, lape@ohio.edu, 740-681-3302, ohio.edu/lancaster/community/kids-college

Paulette’s Princess Parties: If the Shoe Fits Pageants, Performing Arts & Pixie Dust

Ages served: 4-13

Dates/times: TBD; half day (2-5 hours)

Description: This is a beginner camp for children to dip their toes into the pageant and performing arts world. We will sing, dance and practice public speaking, modeling and acting skills. Students will gain confidence to compete in the Cinderella Scholarship Pageant, ready to perform onstage being the most authentic them they can be while also learning how to be of service to others.

Cost: $175

Camp location: Paulette’s Princess Parties, 7227 N. High St., Suite 109, Worthington

For more information: Paulette’s Princess Parties, info@paulettesprincessparties.com, 614-395-6330, paulettesprincessparties.com

Red Oak Community School: ROCS Summer Camp

Ages served: 6-12

Dates/times: 6/27-7/29; full day (6+ hours)

Description: Our camps foster and encourage children’s innate curiosity with a blend of structured activities and free play aligned to the camp theme of each week. Our ROCS educators place an emphasis on children’s social/emotional skills while cultivating a culture that is inclusive, affirming and welcoming.

Cost: $160 to $200 per week

Camp location: Red Oak Community School, 93 W. Weisheimer Road, Columbus

For more information: Cheryl Ryan, cheryl@redoakcommunityschool.org, 614-362-9776, redoakcommunityschool.org/summer-camp

The Wellington School: Wellington Summer Program

Ages served: 4-18

Dates/times: 6/13-8/5; half day (2-5 hours) and full day (6+ hours)

Description: The Wellington Summer Program offers full-day and half-day programs for learners age 4 through 12th grade. From cooking classes to chess camp; cheerleading to engineering; drones to dance; urban planning to performing arts, everyone can discover something new.

Cost: $128 to $550 based on camp length (ranges from half-day to multiweek programs)

Camp location: The Wellington School, 3650 Reed Road, Columbus

For more information: Brian Pacifico, pacifico@wellington.org, 614-457-7883, wellington.org/summer

Worthington Parks and Recreation: WPRD Summer Camps

Ages served: 5-14

Dates/times: TBD

Description: The Worthington Parks and Recreation Department will once again offer a wide range of active and creative summer camps in 2022.

Cost: TBD

Camp location: Worthington Community Center, 345 E. Wilson Bridge Road, Worthington; and various park facilities

For more information: Michael Burgdorfer, michael.burgdorfer@worthington.org, 614-436-2743, worthington.org/camps