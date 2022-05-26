2022 Columbus Parent Summer Camp Guide: Day Camp Options - Music

Columbus Parent

This directory of Music camp options is from the 2022 Columbus Parent Summer Camp Guide, which appears in the Spring 2022 issue.

Capriccio Youth Choir: CYC Summer Institute

Ages served: 7-18

Dates/times: 7/19-7/21; full day (6+ hours)

Description: The Summer Institute is open to singers entering grades 2-12 who want to explore choral music to enhance their music reading skills, develop ensemble and individual singing confidence, and explore a varied vocal repertoire. A wrap-up performance will be shared with families. Instruction is available online or in person. Guest clinicians will include master teachers and other vocal professionals.

Cost: $100 for CYC singers, $125 for non-CYC singers

Camp location: St. Andrew Christian Church, 1985 Swansford Drive, Dublin

For more information: Brianna Bizzaro, brianna@capricciocolumbus.org, 740-641-5864, capricciocolumbus.org/cyc-summer-institute-registration

GROOVE U: Write • Record • Play

Ages served: 11-19

Dates/times: 6/6-6/10; half day (2-5 hours) and full day (6+ hours)

Description: Spend a week at GROOVE U’s state-of-the-art Creative Campus and get the full experience of being a songwriter, producer, artist and performer. Spend time in our studios crafting the next No. 1 song and trying out all aspects of the creation process.

Cost: $399 to $799

Camp location: GROOVE U, 5030 Bradenton Ave., Dublin

For more information: Maddy Slimak, madeline.slimak@grooveu.net, 614-291-6122, grooveu.edu/writerecordplay

The Ohio State University School of Music: Youth Summer Music Programs

Ages served: students entering grade 6 to 2022 high school graduates

Dates/times: June-July; half day (2-5 hours) and full day (6+ hours)

Description: The School of Music at Ohio State offers a variety of programs for student musicians, including instrument-specific camps, a Global and Pop Music camp, Middle School Concert Band Academy, Jazz Camp, Music Leadership Intensive and more. Some are day programs; others are residential with a commuter option.

Cost: $150 to $495, varies by program

Camp location: The Ohio State University School of Music, 1866 College Road, Columbus

For more information: youthsummermusic@osu.edu, 614-292-5272, go.osu.edu/ysmp-2022

School of Rock Dublin: School of Rock Dublin Summer Camps

Ages served: 8-17

Dates/times: 6/6-8/5; full day (6+ hours)

Description: Kids ages 8-17 get the opportunity to play in a real rock band, play songs they love and perform a mini show at the end of each five-day camp.

Cost: $495; early-bird discounts up to 35 percent are available

Camp location: School of Rock, 6727 Dublin Center Drive, Dublin

For more information: Stuart McGachan, dublin@schoolofrock.com, 614-766-7200, schoolofrock.com/music-camps