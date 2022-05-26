2022 Columbus Parent Summer Camp Guide: Day Camp Options - Music
Instrumental and vocal program options around Central Ohio
This directory of Music camp options is from the 2022 Columbus Parent Summer Camp Guide, which appears in the Spring 2022 issue.
Capriccio Youth Choir: CYC Summer Institute
Ages served: 7-18
Dates/times: 7/19-7/21; full day (6+ hours)
Description: The Summer Institute is open to singers entering grades 2-12 who want to explore choral music to enhance their music reading skills, develop ensemble and individual singing confidence, and explore a varied vocal repertoire. A wrap-up performance will be shared with families. Instruction is available online or in person. Guest clinicians will include master teachers and other vocal professionals.
Cost: $100 for CYC singers, $125 for non-CYC singers
Camp location: St. Andrew Christian Church, 1985 Swansford Drive, Dublin
For more information: Brianna Bizzaro, brianna@capricciocolumbus.org, 740-641-5864, capricciocolumbus.org/cyc-summer-institute-registration
GROOVE U: Write • Record • Play
Ages served: 11-19
Dates/times: 6/6-6/10; half day (2-5 hours) and full day (6+ hours)
Description: Spend a week at GROOVE U’s state-of-the-art Creative Campus and get the full experience of being a songwriter, producer, artist and performer. Spend time in our studios crafting the next No. 1 song and trying out all aspects of the creation process.
Cost: $399 to $799
Camp location: GROOVE U, 5030 Bradenton Ave., Dublin
For more information: Maddy Slimak, madeline.slimak@grooveu.net, 614-291-6122, grooveu.edu/writerecordplay
The Ohio State University School of Music: Youth Summer Music Programs
Ages served: students entering grade 6 to 2022 high school graduates
Dates/times: June-July; half day (2-5 hours) and full day (6+ hours)
Description: The School of Music at Ohio State offers a variety of programs for student musicians, including instrument-specific camps, a Global and Pop Music camp, Middle School Concert Band Academy, Jazz Camp, Music Leadership Intensive and more. Some are day programs; others are residential with a commuter option.
Cost: $150 to $495, varies by program
Camp location: The Ohio State University School of Music, 1866 College Road, Columbus
For more information: youthsummermusic@osu.edu, 614-292-5272, go.osu.edu/ysmp-2022
School of Rock Dublin: School of Rock Dublin Summer Camps
Ages served: 8-17
Dates/times: 6/6-8/5; full day (6+ hours)
Description: Kids ages 8-17 get the opportunity to play in a real rock band, play songs they love and perform a mini show at the end of each five-day camp.
Cost: $495; early-bird discounts up to 35 percent are available
Camp location: School of Rock, 6727 Dublin Center Drive, Dublin
For more information: Stuart McGachan, dublin@schoolofrock.com, 614-766-7200, schoolofrock.com/music-camps