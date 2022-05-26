2022 Columbus Parent Summer Camp Guide: Day Camp Options - Religious

Columbus Parent

This directory of Religious camp options is from the 2022 Columbus Parent Summer Camp Guide, which appears in the Spring 2022 issue.

Forest Park Christian Early Learning Center: Summer Day Camp

Ages served: 6-11

Dates/times: 6/6-8/19; full day (6+ hours)

Description: We will be using the “Adding Assets” curriculum, supplemented with “General Bible.” There will be 11 major field trips and swimming twice a week.

Cost: $149 to $176 per week; Title XX accepted

Camp location: Forest Park Christian Early Learning Center, 5600 Karl Road, Columbus

For more information: Brett Dague, info@forestparkcs.org, 614-888-5282, forestparkchristian.com

Jewish Community Center of Greater Columbus: Camp Chaverim

Ages served: 5½-9

Dates/times: 6/13-8/5; full day (6+ hours)

Description: A camp for kids entering grades 1-3 who want to experience a little bit of everything. Programs are centered around core Jewish values, with the goal of ensuring campers are developing friendships, trying new things and having fun. Daily programming includes: swimming, splash pad, specialist-led activities, sports, nature, singing, gaga and Shabbat/Judaics.

Cost: $315 per week member, $365 nonmember

Camp location: JCC Columbus, 1125 College Ave., Columbus

For more information: Raeann Cronebach, camp@columbusjcc.org, 614-559-6253, columbusjcc.org/summer-camp

Jewish Community Center of Greater Columbus: Camp Hoover

Ages served: 8½-14

Dates/times: 6/13-8/5; full day (6+ hours)

Description: Our 30-acre campsite boasts beautiful woods and waterfronts with canoes and kayaks, a high ropes course with a zip line, a pool, basketball court, athletic fields, archery range and nature trails. Camp Hoover offers campers entering grades 4-8 traditional camp activities, specialized programming and hands-on experiences with an emphasis on community, safety and learning.

Cost: $355 per week member, $405 nonmember

Camp location: JCC Hoover Family Park, 4290 Walnut St., Westerville

For more information: Raeann Cronebach, camp@columbusjcc.org, 614-559-6253, columbusjcc.org/summer-camp

Jewish Community Center of Greater Columbus: JCamps

Ages served: 6-13

Dates/times: 6/7-8/12; full day (6+ hours)

Description: Guided by Jewish values, JCamps puts safety first and does so while creating a welcoming environment where campers can be silly, laugh and discover new interests. Our staff prioritizes the social and emotional needs of each camper and makes sure that every day is a confidence-building adventure. Named the 2021 CBUS Top Picks winner for Best Camp for Kids.

Cost: $315 per week and up

Camp location: The Jewish Community Center of Greater Columbus, 1125 College Ave., Columbus; and Hoover Family Park, 4290 Walnut St., Westerville

For more information: Raeann Cronebach, rcronebach@columbusjcc.org, 614-559-6253, columbusjcc.org/summer-camp

Our Lady of Bethlehem: Summer Program

Ages served: grades 3-6 (grades 7-8 can be counselors in training)

Dates/times: 6/6-8/19; full day (6+ hours)

Description: Spend summer days on our campus making new friends; enjoying swimming and field trips; sharpening reading, math and science skills; and building religious faith.

Cost: $205 to $265 per week based on number of days attending, plus $100 registration fee

Camp location: Our Lady of Bethlehem School and Childcare, 4567 Olentangy River Road, Columbus

For more information: Chris Crayton, ccrayton@cdeducation.org, 614-459-8285, ourladyofbethlehem.org