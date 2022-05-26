2022 Columbus Parent Summer Camp Guide: Day Camp Options – Special Needs

Columbus Parent

This directory of Special Needs camp options is from the 2022 Columbus Parent Summer Camp Guide, which appears in the Spring 2022 issue.

Central Ohio Diabetes Association: CODA Day Camps

Ages served: 3-12

Dates/times: 6/20-6/24; full day (6+ hours)

Description: CODA day camps are camp programs for youth living with Type 1, Type 2 and pre-diabetes. Campers are split into two groups. Stepping Stones is for ages 8-12, and Kids Camp is for ages 3-7.

Cost: $100 per week; scholarships are available

Camp location: Blendon Woods Metro Park, 4265 E. Dublin-Granville Road, Columbus

For more information: Carter Brady, cbrady@lifecarealliance.org, 614-437-2919, diabetesohio.org

Columbus Recreation and Parks: Summer of Fun and Adventure Day Camp

Ages served: 6-21

Dates/times: 6/13-8/5; full day (6+ hours)

Description: This is an inclusive camp designed for youth with and without disabilities. Campers engage in theme-based activities that encourage social interaction with peers, leisure awareness, skill development and active participation. Activities include arts and crafts, sports, fitness, swimming, field trips and more. Activities are adapted as needed to promote independence and inclusion.

Cost: $90 per week

Camp location: Dodge Community Center, 667 Sullivant Ave., Columbus; Franklin Park Adventure Center, 1755 E. Broad St., Columbus; Thompson Community Center, 1189 Dennison Ave., Columbus; and Wolfe Park Shelter House, 105 Park Drive, Columbus

For more information: Mary Beth Moore, mbmoore@columbus.gov, 614-645-5648, columbusrecparks.com

Easterseals Central and Southeast: Hilliard Summer Day Camp

Ages served: 5-14

Dates/times: 6/13-7/22; full day (6+ hours)

Description: Easterseals Day Camp for ages 5-7 and 8-10 focuses on social-emotional learning, STEM, physical fitness and sensory activities. Ages 11-14 will focus on life skills such as social emotional learning, time management, hygiene and more. The camp provides a 1-to-4 staffer-camper ratio and is designed for children with and without disabilities.

Cost: $1,710 ages 5-10, $1,920 ages 11-14

Camp location: Easterseals Central and Southeast, 3830 Trueman Court, Hilliard

For more information: Jennifer Fultz, jfultz@easterseals-cseohio.org, 614-228-5523, easterseals.com/centralohio/our-programs/camping-recreation/summer-day-camp.html

St. Vincent Family Services: SVFS Therapeutic Summer Program

Ages served: 5-12

Dates/times: 6/13-8/19; full day (6+ hours)

Description: The summer program offers pediatric behavioral health care delivered in a small group setting with a specialized focus on social-emotional health and development. Children will participate in outdoor and team-focused activities and playful, healthy experiences that will prepare them for a successful school year ahead.

Cost: Most services are paid by Medicaid or the ADAMH Board of Franklin County.

Camp location: St. Vincent Family Services, 1490 E. Main St., Columbus

For more information: St. Vincent Family Services, intake@svfc.org, 614-824-5437, svfsohio.org/prep-academy