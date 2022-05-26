2022 Columbus Parent Summer Camp Guide: Day Camp Options - Sports

Columbus Parent

This directory of Sports camp options is from the 2022 Columbus Parent Summer Camp Guide, which appears in the Spring 2022 issue.

The 2nd & 7 Foundation: The 2nd & 7 Foundation Football Camp

Ages served: 6-14

Dates/times: 6/20-6/22; half day (2-5 hours)

Description: Our youth football camp is a noncontact camp for boys and girls with a focus on fundamentals. Camp features some of the best coaches in town, guest speakers, lunch and snacks every day, and some great gear for every camper.

Cost: $200

Camp location: Hilliard Weaver Middle School, 4600 Avery Road, Hilliard

For more information: Amy Hoying, amy.hoying@secondandseven.com, 614-825-0602, secondandseven.com/footballcamp

AmeriCheer: Summer Camps

Ages served: 3-18

Dates/times: TBD; full day (6+ hours)

Description: Campers can focus on tumbling, jumps, motions and cheerleading.

Cost: $45 to $130

Camp location: AmeriCheer, 20 Collegeview Road, Westerville

For more information: Brittany Roberts, info@americheer.com, 614-898-1000, americheer.com

Bally Sports Group LLC: Summer Sports and Activity Camp 2022

Ages served: 6-12

Dates/times: 6/6-8/5; full day (6+ hours)

Description: Campers will be introduced to different sports throughout the summer, where instruction will be delivered in a positive and encouraging way. Each morning, the camp will focus on a sport relating to the weekly theme. Campers are taught the fundamentals of each sport and the concept of game play. Camp will also feature contests and competitions to keep the learning interactive. Afternoon activities will feature traditional camp games and activities, nature walks, trivia, water games and more. Bally Sports will also put an emphasis on certain life virtues relating to sports each week.

Cost: $135 per week and up

Camp location: Locations in Groveport, Reynoldsburg, New Albany, Gahanna, Pickerington and Westerville

For more information: Aaron Bally, abally@ballysportsgroup.com, 614-505-6532, ballysportsgroup.com

Bishop Hartley High School Football: Hartley Football Hauser Foundation Youth Football Camp

Ages served: 5-15

Dates/times: 6/28-6/30; half day (2-5 hours)

Description: Learn and love the great game of football in a noncontact skill- and confidence-building environment facilitated by the varsity football staff of Bishop Hartley High School.

Cost: $60

Camp location: Bishop Hartley High School, 1285 Zettler Road, Columbus

For more information: Brad Burchfield, bburchfi@cdeducation.org, 614-886-2808, bishop-hartley.org or @hartleyfootball on Instagram and Twitter

Black Wing Shooting Center: Youth Shooting Sports Camp

Ages served: 10-16

Dates/times: 6/7-10, 7/12-15, 8/2-5; half day (2-5 hours)

Description: Black Wing offers a four-day beginning Youth Shooting Sports Camp for boys and girls. Safety is always first and foremost at our summer youth camps. Clinics at the camp include .22 caliber handgun and rifle instruction, shotgun instruction and archery. This is an educational way to learn new skills.

Cost: $375 to $399

Camp location: Black Wing Shooting Center, 3722 Marysville Road, Delaware

For more information: Joe King, joe@blackwingsc.com, 740-363-7555, ext. 214, blackwingsc.com/training/training-courses/youth-shooting-sports-camps

Capital University Athletics: Capital Athletics Camp Series

Ages served: age 5 to grade 12

Dates/times: 5/1-8/15; TBD

Description: Capital University Athletics hosts a series of camps throughout the summer. Camps are organized by age group, from age 5 to seniors in high school, and are offered for a variety of sports. Sports include basketball, lacrosse, tennis, softball and more.

Cost: Varies by sport. Day camps start at $50 per day.

Camp location: The Capital Center, 2360 E. Mound St., Columbus

For more information: Deb Westergaard, dwestergaard2@capital.edu, 614-236-6209, athletics.capital.edu/sports/2020/3/16/camps.aspx

Coach Winters Basketball Camp: Coach Winters Basketball Camp at Otterbein University

Ages served: 7-14

Dates/times: 6/6-7/21; full day (6+ hours)

Description: The goal of these camps is to develop and learn the fundamentals of basketball and have a great time doing it. Three weeks of camp focus on fundamental skills (June 6-9), offensive skills (June 13-16) and comprehensive skills (July 18-21).

Cost: $250 per week

Camp location: Otterbein University Rike Center, 180 Center St., Westerville

For more information: Andy Winters, winters1@otterbein.edu, 614-823-1844, otterbeincardinals.com/sports/2010/8/3/gen_0803102933.aspx

Columbus Gymnastics Academy: Gym Explorers Camp

Ages served: 6-12

Dates/times: 6/13-8/5; full day (6+ hours)

Description: Gym Explorers features three hours of gymnastics, obstacle courses, games, and a snack in the morning hours with a field trip every afternoon. Activities include mini golf, bowling, park days, craft days and more.

Cost: $230

Camp location: Columbus Gymnastics Academy, 6810 Thrush Drive, Canal Winchester

For more information: Genelle Castro, askcgagymnastics@gmail.com, 614-575-9557, cgagymnastics.com

Columbus Gymnastics Academy: Gym Kidz Camp

Ages served: 6-12

Dates/times: 6/13-8/5; half day (2-5 hours)

Description: Camp will feature hours of gymnastics fun, obstacle courses, games, snacks and crafts.

Cost: $125

Camp location: Columbus Gymnastics Academy, 6810 Thrush Drive, Canal Winchester

For more information: Genelle Castro, askcgagymnastics@gmail.com, 614-575-9557, cgagymnastics.com

Columbus Gymnastics Academy: NinGym Camp

Ages served: 5-11

Dates/times: 6/6-6/10; half day (2-5 hours)

Description: This camp offers a half-day full of obstacle courses, ninja games, challenges, crafts and more.

Cost: $130

Camp location: Columbus Gymnastics Academy, 6810 Thrush Drive, Canal Winchester

For more information: Genelle Castro, askcgagymnastics@gmail.com, 614-575-9557, cgagymnastics.com

Columbus Gymnastics Academy: Tumble Katz Camp

Ages served: 3-6

Dates/times: 6/13-8/5; half day (2-5 hours)

Description: Tumble Katz features three hours of gymnastics, games, snacks and crafts.

Cost: $125

Camp location: Columbus Gymnastics Academy, 6810 Thrush Drive, Canal Winchester

For more information: Genelle Castro, askcgagymnastic@gmail.com, 614-575-9557, cgagymnastics.com

CrossFit New Albany: FUNctional Fitness

Ages served: 8-14

Dates/times: 6/20-8/12; half day (2-5 hours) and full day (6+ hours)

Description: Campers will work on teamwork and fitness through a variety of movements to improve flexibility, agility, endurance and strength through variations of squatting, lunging, jumping, pushing and pulling. Camp will be a combination of inside and outside activities with games and team building mixed in each day.

Cost: $150 per week and up

Camp location: CrossFit New Albany, 5900 Zarley St., New Albany

For more information: Matt Wilson, mattwilson42@yahoo.com, 614-286-8860, crossfitnewalbany.com

D-BAT Columbus: D-BAT Columbus Summer Camp

Ages served: 6-13

Dates/times: 6/6-7/29; full day (6+ hours)

Description: This is a baseball and softball skills development camp with weekly themes, activities and games. Weekly themes include Olympics and All Sports & Ninja Week. Activities include a home-run derby, dodgeball, kickball, and slip-and-slide water days. Campers work on skills such as hitting, pitching, fielding, throwing, game IQ and more.

Cost: $49 per day or $199 per week; early-bird and membership discounts are available

Camp location: D-BAT Columbus East, 650 Taylor Station Road, Suite B, Gahanna; and D-BAT Columbus North, 459 Orangepoint Drive, Suite E, Lewis Center

For more information: Alexis Gammell, alexis@dbatcolumbus.com, 740-953-7010, dbatcolumbus.com

Field Sports at SportsOhio: Sports Camps at SportsOhio

Ages served: 8-15

Dates/times: 6/6-8/12; half day (2-5 hours)

Description: Are sports your thing? Then SportsOhio has the camp for you. From basketball, baseball and lacrosse to volleyball, soccer, softball and football, SportOhio has camps to introduce children to a new sport or to help them improve on the skills they already have. Led by knowledgeable coaches and instructors for each sport.

Cost: $230 per camp

Camp location: Field Sports at SportsOhio, 6400 Dublin Park Drive, Dublin

For more information: fieldsports@sportsohio.org, 614-791-7849, sportsohio.org/play/camps

First Tee – Central Ohio: 2022 Summer Camps

Ages served: 5-17

Dates/times: 6/13-8/5; half day (2-5 hours)

Description: Kids learn the fundamentals of the golf swing and the game during our summer camp. Golf is more than a game. Campers will also be introduced to character education and life skills programs that help them prepare for success at school, at home and in their community.

Cost: $95 to $175; financial assistance is available

Camp location: Blacklick Woods Metro Park Golf Course, 7309 Livingston Ave., Reynoldsburg; as well as locations in Delaware and Hilliard

For more information: Sydney Simmons, ssimmons@tftco.org, 614-751-8227, tftco.org

Goldfish Swim School: Jump Start Clinics

Ages served: 2-13

Dates/times: 6/6-8/12; less than 2 hours

Description: Goldfish Swim School’s unique Jump Start Clinics are specially designed for families looking to get their kids water-ready in a hurry. They can introduce kids to the fundamentals of water safety, take full advantage of school vacations and provide peace of mind before a water-centric vacation. Jump Start Clinics include four consecutive days of 30-minute swim lessons that focus on everything from teaching the fundamentals of water safety to fine-tuning stroke technique.

Cost: $88 to $113; sibling discounts are available

Camp location: Goldfish Swim School Dublin, 6175 Shamrock Court, Suite G, Dublin; Goldfish Swim School Lewis Center, 7838 Green Meadows Drive, Lewis Center; Goldfish Swim School Westerville, 765 Brooksedge Blvd., Westerville

For more information: Kate Shrum; swimdublin@goldfishss.com, swimlewiscenter@goldfishss.com, swimwesterville@goldfishss.com; 614-407-3474, goldfishswimschool.com

The Golf Center at SportsOhio: SportsOhio Golf Camps

Ages served: 5-15

Dates/times: TBD; half day (2-5 hours)

Description: Our golf camps are designed for beginners to advanced players of the game. Participants will work on skills such as full swing, putting, chipping and general knowledge of the game.

Cost: Starts at $110 per camp

Camp location: The Golf Center at SportsOhio, 6100 Dublin Park Drive, Dublin

For more information: golf@sportsohio.org, 614-791-3002, sportsohio.org/play/sports-activities/golf/camps

Gym Skills: Gym Skills Summer Program

Ages served: 5-12

Dates/times: 5/30-8/5; full day (6+ hours)

Description: Daily structured activities and classes will be the emphasis while we utilize everything our spacious gym has to offer. No experience is needed to participate and learn something new. Weekly activities include but are not limited to boys/girls gymnastics, obstacle courses, basketball, soccer, beach volleyball, open gym and more.

Cost: $180 for three-day camps, $265 for five-day camps

Camp location: Gym Skills, 710 Cross Pointe Road, Gahanna

For more information: afterschool@gymskills.com, 614-571-1220, gymskills.com

Hoover Sailing Club: Learn to Sail

Ages served: 7-18

Dates/times: 6/6-8/12; full day (6+ hours)

Description: Learn to sail this summer with our certified instructors. From the first day on-site, campers will be captaining their own boat.

Cost: $235 per week

Camp location: Hoover Sailing Club, 4250 Smothers Road, Westerville

For more information: Jamie Jones, jjone45@outlook.com, 614-216-2679, hooversailing.com

Kirsta Cobb Volleyball Camps at Ohio Wesleyan University: Volleyball Camp

Ages served: 5-19

Dates/times: TBD; half day (2-5 hours) and full day (6+ hours)

Description: Multiple camp options are offered for all levels of volleyball. Learn the fundamentals and join in competitive camps.

Cost: $60 to $230

Camp location: Branch Rickey Arena at Ohio Wesleyan University, 61 S. Sandusky St., Delaware

For more information: Kirsta Cobb, ktcobb@owu.edu, 614-980-5614, kirstacobbvolleyballcamps.com

Otterbein University: Cardinals Girls Basketball Camp

Ages served: 8-13

Dates/times: 6/20-6/23; full day (6+ hours)

Description: Our mission is to develop fundamental basketball skills for girls entering grades 3-8. Cardinals Girls Basketball Camp is ideal for all skill levels, as there is a strong focus on individual development.

Cost: $250

Camp location: Otterbein University Rike Center, 1 S. Grove St., Westerville

For more information: Diana Noles, dnoles@otterbein.edu, 614-823-3549, otterbeincardinals.com

Otterbein University Women’s Lacrosse: Nike Girls Lacrosse Camp

Ages served: 10-18

Dates/times: 6/20-6/23; full day (6+ hours)

Description: Join Otterbein’s new head coach, Rachael Griffith, for an intensive and enjoyable week of education from an NCAA Division III member of the Ohio Athletic Conference. Otterbein provides an ideal environment for camp. With easy walks to the fields, the rec center and the campus cafeteria, campers will get a true sense of what college life is all about.

Cost: $425

Camp location: Otterbein University, Memorial Stadium, 180 Center St., Westerville

For more information: Rachael Griffith, griffith3@otterbein.edu, 614-823-3545, ussportscamps.com/lacrosse/nike/nike-girls-lacrosse-camp-at-otterbein-university

St. Francis DeSales High School: St. Francis DeSales High School Summer Camps

Ages served: 6-17

Dates/times: June and July; half day (2-5 hours)

Description: St. Francis DeSales High School Summer Camps are a way for athletes to meet new friends while improving their skills on the athletic field or court. Camps offered include baseball, basketball, cheerleading, football, lacrosse, soccer, softball, track, volleyball and wrestling.

Cost: $75 per camp

Camp location: St. Francis DeSales High School, 4212 Karl Road, Columbus

For more information: Julie Barber, summercamps@desales.co, 614-265-3380, sfdstallions.org/summercamps

Stick to Stick Field Hockey at Denison University: Stick to Stick Field Hockey

Ages served: 10-18

Dates/times: 6/11-6/13; full day (6+ hours)

Description: Stick to Stick Field Hockey Camp is available for all skill levels. Athletes and teams will improve their field hockey skills, game play and sport IQ, learning from coaches who are passionate about teaching the sport in a positive and enjoyable environment. Additional sessions will be announced.

Cost: $425

Camp location: Denison University, 200 Livingston Drive, Granville

For more information: P.J. Soteriades, soteriades@denison.edu, 614-946-2839, sticktostickfieldhockey.com

US Sports Camps: Nike Basketball Camp – Intro to Hoops

Ages served: 5-8

Dates/times: 8/8-8/11; half day (2-5 hours)

Description: This Intro to Hoops Nike Basketball Camp is designed to give younger players a base of skills with a focus on fun.

Cost: $175

Camp location: Elevate Basketball Academy, 6615 Dublin Center Drive, Dublin

For more information: Kyle Pottkotter, kyle@onefivesports.com, 614-204-6876, onefivesports.com/nikebasketballcamps

US Sports Camps: Nike Basketball Camp – Shooting Camp

Ages served: 8-15

Dates/times: 8/8-8/11; half day (2-5 hours)

Description: This Nike Basketball Camp Shooting Camp is focused on shooting mechanics and footwork.

Cost: $175

Camp location: Elevate Basketball Academy, 6615 Dublin Center Drive, Dublin

For more information: Kyle Pottkotter, kyle@onefivesports.com, 614-204-6876, onefivesports.com/nikebasketballcamps

US Sports Camps: Nike Basketball Camps

Ages served: 8-15

Dates/times: 6/13-7/28; full day (6+ hours)

Description: Our goal is to elevate each camper’s skill level, enthusiasm and confidence through a mix of drills, scrimmages, instruction and competitions.

Cost: $315 to $345 per four-day session

Camp location: Various sites in Columbus, Dublin, Gahanna and Hilliard

For more information: Kyle Pottkotter, kyle@onefivesports.com, 614-204-6876, onefivesports.com/nikebasketballcamps

Wright Camps LLC: Otterbein Volleyball Day Camp

Ages served: 8-15

Dates/times: TBD; full day (6+ hours)

Description: This is a general skills volleyball camp. Other volleyball camps also are offered.

Cost: $250 to $275

Camp location: Rike Center, Otterbein University, 160 Center St., Westerville

For more information: Monica Wright, mmcdonald@otterbein.edu, 740-323-6887, leaguelineup.com/welcome.asp?url=otterbeinvolleyball