2022 Columbus Parent Summer Camp Guide: Day Camp Options - STEM

Columbus Parent

This directory of STEM camp options is from the 2022 Columbus Parent Summer Camp Guide, which appears in the Spring 2022 issue.

Be WISE Camp: Be WISE Day Camp

Ages served: 8-10

Dates/times: 7/6-7/8; full day (6+ hours)

Description: Be WISE Camp’s mission is to develop interest, excitement and self-confidence in STEAM in girls going into grades 5-6 in fall 2022. The camp is designed to provide real-life, hands-on experiences in STEAM using problem-solving and thinking skills.

Cost: $170

Camp location: Liberty Middle School, 1055 Evans Blvd., Newark

For more information: Becky Bringardner, bewisecamp@outlook.com, 614-327-6224, bewisecamp.org

Classroom Antics: Classroom Antics – STEAM Summer Camps in Dublin

Ages served: 7-13

Dates/times: 7/5-7/8; half day (2-5 hours) and full day (6+ hours)

Description: Classroom Antics is an educational enrichment provider offering weeklong summer camps in a variety of STEAM activities, including video game design, robotics, animation, video production and coding.

Cost: $209 to $418

Camp location: Dublin Recreation Center, 5600 Post Road, Dublin

For more information: Sheri Niedermyer, hello@classroomantics.com, 800-595-3776, classroomantics.com/summer-tech-camps-in-dublin-ohio

Classroom Antics: Classroom Antics – STEAM Summer Camps in Grove City

Ages served: 7-13

Dates/times: 7/25-7/29; full day (6+ hours)

Description: Classroom Antics is an educational enrichment provider offering weeklong summer camps in a variety of STEAM activities, including video game design, robotics, animation, video production and coding.

Cost: $259 to $518

Camp location: First Presbyterian Church, 4227 Broadway, Grove City

For more information: Sheri Niedermyer, hello@classroomantics.com, 800-595-3776, classroomantics.com/summer-tech-camps-in-grove-city-ohio

Classroom Antics: Classroom Antics – STEAM Summer Camps in New Albany

Ages served: 7-13

Dates/times: 7/18-7/22; full day (6+ hours)

Description: Classroom Antics is an educational enrichment provider offering weeklong summer camps in a variety of STEAM activities, including video game design, robotics, animation, video production and coding.

Cost: $259 to $518

Camp location: Temple Beth Shalom, 5089 Johnstown Road, New Albany

For more information: Sheri Niedermyer, hello@classroomantics.com, 800-595-3776, classroomantics.com/summer-tech-camps-in-new-albany-gahanna-ohio

Classroom Antics: Classroom Antics – STEAM Summer Camps in Pickerington

Ages served: 7-13

Dates/times: 6/20-6/24; full day (6+ hours)

Description: Classroom Antics is an educational enrichment provider offering weeklong summer camps in a variety of STEAM activities, including video game design, robotics, animation, video production and coding.

Cost: $259 to $518

Camp location: Seton Parish, 600 Hill Road N., Pickerington

For more information: Sheri Niedermyer, hello@classroomantics.com, 800-595-3776, classroomantics.com/summer-tech-camps-in-pickerington-ohio

Classroom Antics: Classroom Antics – STEAM Summer Camps in Powell

Ages served: 7-13

Dates/times: 6/27-7/1; full day (6+ hours)

Description: Classroom Antics is an educational enrichment provider offering weeklong summer camps in a variety of STEAM activities, including video game design, robotics, animation, video production and coding.

Cost: $259 to $518

Camp location: Press Church, 8794 Big Bear Ave., Powell

For more information: Sheri Niedermyer, hello@classroomantics.com, 800-595-3776, classroomantics.com/summer-tech-camps-in-powell-ohio

Classroom Antics: Classroom Antics – STEAM Summer Camps in Westerville

Ages served: 7-13

Dates/times: 8/1-8/5; full day (6+ hours)

Description: Classroom Antics is an educational enrichment provider offering weeklong summer camps in a variety of STEAM activities, including video game design, robotics, animation, video production and coding.

Cost: $259 to $518

Camp location: First Presbyterian Church, 41 W. College Ave., Westerville

For more information: Sheri Niedermyer, hello@classroomantics.com, 800-595-3776, classroomantics.com/summer-tech-camps-in-westerville-ohio

Classroom Antics: Classroom Antics – STEAM Summer Camps in Worthington

Ages served: 7-13

Dates/times: 6/13-6/17, 7/11-7/15; full day (6+ hours)

Description: Classroom Antics is an educational enrichment provider offering weeklong summer camps in a variety of STEAM activities, including video game design, robotics, animation, video production and coding.

Cost: $259 to $518

Camp location: Peggy R. McConnell Arts Center, 777 Evening St., Worthington

For more information: Sheri Niedermyer, hello@classroomantics.com, 800-595-3776, classroomantics.com/summer-tech-camps-in-worthington-ohio

Code Galaxy: Code Galaxy Summer Camp

Ages served: 7-15

Dates/times: 6/6-8/5; full day (6+ hours)

Description: Code Galaxy Summer Camp is designed for kids to develop programming skills. From Scratch + Minecraft to Python programming and web development, our coding camps for kids are the perfect way to spend time off school. All summer camps are 100 percent virtual, with flexible times for both parents and students.

Cost: $159 to $249

Camp location: Online

For more information: Pattie Wilburn, support@thecodegalaxy.com, 512-337-6624, thecodegalaxy.com/camps/virtual-kids-coding-camp

National Inventors Hall of Fame: Camp Invention

Ages served: 5-12

Dates/times: May through August; full day (6+ hours)

Description: Inspire kids’ creativity and confidence with our new Camp Invention program. Children in grades K-6 will collaborate in hands-on STEM adventures. They’ll adopt a robotic fish, develop inventions for space exploration and more.

Cost: Starts at $245

Camp location: Multiple locations around Columbus

For more information: National Inventors Hall of Fame/Camp Invention, campinvention@invent.org, 800-968-4332, invent.org/camp

PAST Foundation: CAD & 3D Printing

Ages served: 10-14

Dates/times: 6/6-6/10; full day (6+ hours)

Description: Combine the design process and computer-aided design (CAD) with 3D printing to develop unique solutions to real-life challenges. Participants will learn to use SolidWorks CAD software and 3D printers as they design their product or creation. At the end of the week, students will present about the solution and take home their 3D printed creation.

Cost: $75

Camp location: PAST Innovation Lab, 1003 Kinnear Road, Columbus

For more information: Ashley Price, aprice@pastfoundation.org, 614-340-1208, ext. 1208, pastfoundation.org/student-experiences/past-summer-programs

PAST Foundation: Elementary CAD & 3D Printing

Ages served: 8-11

Dates/times: 6/27-7/1; full day (6+ hours)

Description: Combine the design process and computer-aided design (CAD) with 3D printing to develop unique solutions to real-life challenges. Students will learn the basics of CAD software using OnShape to design and create and 3D printers to bring their designs to life. At the end of the week, students will present about their creation and take home their 3D print.

Cost: $75

Camp location: PAST Innovation Lab, 1003 Kinnear Road, Columbus

For more information: Ashley Price, aprice@pastfoundation.org, 614-340-1208, ext. 1208, pastfoundation.org/student-experiences/past-summer-programs

PAST Foundation: Elementary Coding

Ages served: 8-11

Dates/times: 6/6-6/10; half day (2-5 hours)

Description: The world around us runs on code, from smartphone apps to robots. Learn the core concepts of computer programming by creating your own games. Through chasing games, mazes and animated stories, campers will use their creativity while learning coding concepts. Students will design and build their game using a web-based application specialized for coding. This weeklong program culminates with a demonstration of the games students create.

Cost: $50

Camp location: PAST Innovation Lab, 1003 Kinnear Road, Columbus

For more information: Ashley Price, aprice@pastfoundation.org, 614-340-1208, ext. 1208, pastfoundation.org/student-experiences/past-summer-programs

PAST Foundation: Girls Who Lead: Minecraft

Ages served: 10-14

Dates/times: 6/27-7/1; full day (6+ hours)

Description: Throughout the week, students will mine and craft their STEM skills within Minecraft by researching, designing and building a museum dedicated to a woman in STEM. Outside of Minecraft, students will engage with local professional women, learning about their profession, their journey and adversity they faced. Students will build communication, teamwork and critical thinking skills while engaging in group thought and team building. This program gives girls the tools to reach their full potential to explore the world of STEM in Minecraft and in the world around them. At the end of the week students will create a reflective video.

Cost: $75

Camp location: PAST Innovation Lab, 1003 Kinnear Road, Columbus

For more information: Ashley Price, aprice@pastfoundation.org, 614-340-1208, ext. 1208, pastfoundation.org/student-experiences/past-summer-programs

PAST Foundation: Hands On Engineering

Ages served: 10-14

Dates/times: 6/13-6/17; full day (6+ hours)

Description: Investigate mechanical and electrical engineering concepts through exploring and assembling a NeuroMaker Hand. Students will also step into the role of biomedical engineer to design and build an innovative prototype tool that can assist the prosthetic hand in carrying out everyday tasks. Students will grow skills in collaboration, coding, problem-solving, critical thinking and more. At the end of the week, students will share the NeuroMaker Hands and the prototypes they created.

Cost: $75

Camp location: PAST Innovation Lab, 1003 Kinnear Road, Columbus

For more information: Ashley Price, aprice@pastfoundation.org, 614-340-1208, ext. 1208, pastfoundation.org/student-experiences/past-summer-programs

PAST Foundation: LEGO Robotics

Ages served: 10-14

Dates/times: 6/13-6/24; half day (2-5 hours)

Description: Students will learn the basics of programming and mechanical design. Alongside student mentors, teams will build and program an autonomous LEGO EV3 robot to complete a series of tasks ranging from simple movement to more complex tasks involving logic and sensors. At the end of the two weeks, teams will demonstrate their knowledge by sharing their programming and running their robots on the challenge game board. No previous robotics programming experience is necessary.

Cost: $75

Camp location: PAST Innovation Lab, 1003 Kinnear Road, Columbus

For more information: Ashley Price, aprice@pastfoundation.org, 614-340-1208, ext. 1208, pastfoundation.org/student-experiences/past-summer-programs

PAST Foundation: MArt: Elementary Minecraft & Art

Ages served: 8-11

Dates/times: 6/13-6/17; half day (2-5 hours)

Description: Students build communication, teamwork and critical thinking skills while engaging in group thought and team building, all on Minecraft. What happens when art and Minecraft mix? MArt. Students will learn basic art concepts and apply them in the digital world of Minecraft. Teams will get creative while collaborating to construct sculptures, art installations and pixel art. Ultimately, students will take a real-life art piece and replicate it digitally.

Cost: $50

Camp location: PAST Innovation Lab, 1003 Kinnear Road, Columbus

For more information: Ashley Price, aprice@pastfoundation.org, 614-340-1208, ext. 1208, pastfoundation.org/student-experiences/past-summer-programs

PAST Foundation: MArt: Middle School Minecraft & Art

Ages served: 10-14

Dates/times: 6/20-6/24; half day (2-5 hours)

Description: Students build communication, teamwork and critical thinking skills while engaging in group thought and team building, all on Minecraft. What happens when art and Minecraft mix? MArt. Students will further their knowledge of art concepts and apply them in the digital world of Minecraft. Students will explore the importance of style, color and shapes in any art. Teams will get creative while collaborating to construct sculptures, art installations and pixel art. Ultimately, students will take a real-life art piece and replicate it digitally.

Cost: $50

Camp location: PAST Innovation Lab, 1003 Kinnear Road, Columbus

For more information: Ashley Price, aprice@pastfoundation.org, 614-340-1208, ext. 1208, pastfoundation.org/student-experiences/past-summer-programs

PAST Foundation: Minecraft Coding

Ages served: 10-14

Dates/times: 6/13-6/17; half day (2-5 hours)

Description: Students will partake in a variety of tasks designed to enhance their knowledge in coding. Students build communication, teamwork and critical thinking skills while engaging in group thought and team building, all on Minecraft. Students will learn to write, read and understand code, starting with block code basics, then moving into written code. With programming, people have the power to control characters, complete tasks, build structures and even change the weather.

Cost: $50

Camp location: PAST Innovation Lab, 1003 Kinnear Road, Columbus

For more information: Ashley Price, aprice@pastfoundation.org, 614-340-1208, ext. 1208, pastfoundation.org/student-experiences/past-summer-programs

PAST Foundation: Minecraft Manufacturing: Create, Design and Fabricate

Ages served: 10-14

Dates/times: 7/11-7/15; half day (2-5 hours)

Description: Students will partake in a variety of tasks designed to enhance their understanding in engineering. Participants build communication, teamwork and critical thinking skills while engaging in group thought and team building, all on Minecraft. PAST takes Minecraft to the drawing board. What is the design cycle? How can we apply it? How can we use redstone for automation? All of these questions will be answered as we fabricate, block by block.

Cost: $50

Camp location: PAST Innovation Lab, 1003 Kinnear Road, Columbus

For more information: Ashley Price, aprice@pastfoundation.org, 614-340-1208, ext. 1208, pastfoundation.org/student-experiences/past-summer-programs

PAST Foundation: Minecraft Maps: Where in the World Are You?

Ages served: 8-11

Dates/times: 6/6-6/10; half day (2-5 hours)

Description: Students will partake in a variety of tasks designed to enhance understanding of topics of geography and global studies. Participants build communication, teamwork and critical thinking skills while engaging in group thought and team building, all on Minecraft. PAST takes Minecraft global. What are the 50 states? What does the Canadian flag look like? What are coordinates used for? All of these questions will be answered as we virtually sail and adventure through foreign waters.

Cost: $50

Camp location: PAST Innovation Lab, 1003 Kinnear Road, Columbus

For more information: Ashley Price, aprice@pastfoundation.org, 614-340-1208, ext. 1208, pastfoundation.org/student-experiences/past-summer-programs

PAST Foundation: Rube Goldberg Machine

Ages served: 10-14

Dates/times: 7/11-7/15; half day (2-5 hours)

Description: Push your creativity to the limit by designing, building and testing a whimsical chain reaction machine to achieve a simple task in a complicated and complex way. Working together, teams will link together several stages to complete the simple task such as turning on a light, dropping a trap, or putting sprinkles on a cake. Success will require teamwork, problem-solving, designing, prototyping and testing.

Cost: $50

Camp location: PAST Innovation Lab, 1003 Kinnear Road, Columbus

For more information: Ashley Price, aprice@pastfoundation.org, 614-340-1208, ext. 1208, pastfoundation.org/student-experiences/past-summer-programs

PAST Foundation: Sphero RVR Robotics & Coding

Ages served: 10-14

Dates/times: 7/18-7/22; full day (6+ hours)

Description: Sphero RVR robots are programmable all-terrain vehicles that open a path for exploration and problem-solving in new ways. Students will have the opportunity to gain skills in both Block-based and JavaScript coding as they program their robot to solve challenges throughout the week. Students will also grow their skills in collaboration, problem-solving, critical thinking and teamwork as they work together to explore and solve different challenges. At the end of the week, students will present their solutions to the challenges and show off what the Sphero RVR can do.

Cost: $75

Camp location: PAST Innovation Lab, 1003 Kinnear Road, Columbus

For more information: Ashley Price, aprice@pastfoundation.org, 614-340-1208, ext. 1208, pastfoundation.org/student-experiences/past-summer-programs

Robot Academy: Jr. Arduino LEGO Robot BattleBot Coding PM

Ages served: 5-9

Dates/times: 6/13-6/17, 7/11-7/15, 7/18-7/22; half day (2-5 hours)

Description: Turn your child’s love of LEGO into a passion for STEM. Kids learn engineering skills with engaging, age-appropriate activities. Campers build and program LEGO robots for BattleBot activities and do robot challenges to earn points toward trophies. No experience is necessary.

Cost: $249

Camp location: Adventure Park, 260 Village Park Drive, Powell (June 13-17); Tremont Elementary School, 2900 Tremont Road, Upper Arlington (July 11-15); Westerville Christian Church, 471 E. College Ave., Westerville (July 18-22)

For more information: Gail Vawter, gail@robot-academy.com, 614-893-8106, robot-academy.com

Robot Academy: Jr. LEGO BattleBot Engineering, Invention and 3D Printing MegaCamp

Ages served: 5-9

Dates/times: 6/13-6/17, 7/11-7/15, 7/18-7/22; full day (6+ hours)

Description: Kids build BattleBots that fight to the death and SuperBots that solve real-world challenges with the latest technology. Campers in this five-day program use creative problem-solving to create inventions and prototypes using 3D modeling/printing and compete in a mock Shark Tank. There is an option to keep the LEGO robot.

Cost: $495

Camp location: Adventure Park, 260 Village Park Drive, Powell (June 13-17); Tremont Elementary School, 2900 Tremont Road, Upper Arlington (July 11-15); Westerville Christian Church, 471 E. College Ave., Westerville (July 18-22)

For more information: Gail Vawter, gail@robot-academy.com, 614-893-8106, robot-academy.com

Robot Academy: Jr. LEGO Robotics InventionLAB and 3D Printing Camp

Ages served: 5-9

Dates/times: 6/13-6/17, 7/11-7/15, 7/18-7/22; half day (2-5 hours)

Description: Kids build in-demand skills for futures in STEM. Campers build prototypes of invention ideas using LEGO robots and 3D printers and pitch their invention in a mock Shark Tank. Participants design 3D models and print one to take home and also complete robot challenges to earn trophies.

Cost: $249

Camp location: Adventure Park, 260 Village Park Drive, Powell (June 13-17); Tremont Elementary School, 2900 Tremont Road, Upper Arlington (July 11-15); Westerville Christian Church, 471 E. College Ave., Westerville (July 18-22)

For more information: Gail Vawter, gail@robot-academy.com, 614-893-8106, robot-academy.com

Robot Academy: Sr. Arduino LEGO Robot BattleBot Coding PM

Ages served: 9-14

Dates/times: 6/13-6/17, 7/11-7/15, 7/18-7/22; half day (2-5 hours)

Description: Turn your child’s love of LEGO into a passion for STEM. Kids learn engineering skills with engaging, age-appropriate activities. Campers build and program LEGO robots for BattleBot activities and do robot challenges to earn points toward trophies. No experience is necessary.

Cost: $249

Camp location: Adventure Park, 260 Village Park Drive, Powell (June 13-17); Tremont Elementary School, 2900 Tremont Road, Upper Arlington (July 11-15); Westerville Christian Church, 471 E. College Ave., Westerville (July 18-22)

For more information: Gail Vawter, gail@robot-academy.com, 614-893-8106, robot-academy.com

Robot Academy: Sr. LEGO BattleBot Engineering, Invention and 3D Printing MegaCamp

Ages served: 9-14

Dates/times: 6/13-6/17, 7/11-7/15, 7/18-7/22; full day (6+ hours)

Description: Kids build BattleBots that fight to the death and SuperBots that solve real-world challenges with the latest technology. Campers in this five-day program use creative problem-solving to create inventions and prototypes using 3D modeling/printing and compete in a mock Shark Tank. There is an option to keep the LEGO robot.

Cost: $495

Camp location: Adventure Park, 260 Village Park Drive, Powell (June 13-17); Tremont Elementary School, 2900 Tremont Rd, Upper Arlington (July 11-15); Westerville Christian Church, 471 E. College Ave., Westerville (July 18-22)

For more information: Gail Vawter, gail@robot-academy.com, 614-893-8106, robot-academy.com

Robot Academy: Sr. LEGO Robotics InventionLAB and 3D Printing Camp

Ages served: 9-14

Dates/times: 6/13-6/17, 7/11-7/15, 7/18-7/22; half day (2-5 hours)

Description: Kids build in-demand skills for futures in STEM. Campers build prototypes of invention ideas using LEGO robots and 3D printers and pitch their invention in a mock Shark Tank. Participants design 3D models and print one to take home and also complete robot challenges to earn trophies.

Cost: $249

Camp location: Adventure Park, 260 Village Park Drive, Powell (June 13-17); Tremont Elementary School, 2900 Tremont Road, Upper Arlington (July 11-15); Westerville Christian Church, 471 E. College Ave., Westerville (July 18-22)

For more information: Gail Vawter, gail@robot-academy.com, 614-893-8106, robot-academy.com

Sylvan Learning of Lewis Center: STEM Camp

Ages served: 8-13

Dates/times: 7/11-7/15; half day (2-5 hours)

Description: Students will participate in hands-on projects in the areas of robotics, engineering and coding. Camp will be held 1-4 p.m.

Cost: $225

Camp location: Sylvan Learning of Lewis Center, 8933 S. Old State Road, Lewis Center

For more information: Kelly Casey, lewiscenter.oh@sylvanlearning.com, 614-505-7431, locations.sylvanlearning.com/us/lewis-center-oh