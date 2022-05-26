2022 Columbus Parent Summer Camp Guide: Day Camp Options - Traditional

Columbus Parent

This directory of camp options in the Traditional category is from the 2022 Columbus Parent Summer Camp Guide, which appears in the Spring 2022 issue.

Bishop Hartley High School: Bishop Hartley’s Summer Camps

Ages served: Grades K-8

Dates/times: 6/13-8/15; half day (2-5 hours)

Description: Bishop Hartley offers an opportunity for students to explore our campus and classrooms by working with our educators, coaches and athletes. Hartley summer camps are a great way to connect with other students and athletes in your community.

Cost: $60 to $180

Camp location: Bishop Hartley High School, 1285 Zettler Road, Columbus

For more information: Andrea Klein, andrea.klein@bishophartley.org, 614-237-5421, bishop-hartley.org

Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Ohio: Summer of Success

Ages served: 6-18

Dates/times: 6/13-8/12; full day (6+ hours)

Description: Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Ohio’s full-day Summer of Success camp engages kids in enriching activities every day that support academic success, healthy lifestyles, leadership development and more. Campers will receive breakfast, lunch and a snack daily.

Cost: $100 per child, $75 discounted rate for households of three or more

Camp location: J. Ashburn Jr. Club, 85 Clarendon Ave., Columbus; Louella Hodges Reese Club, 96 Maholm St., Newark; Milo Club, 1012 Cleveland Ave., Columbus; Oak Street Club, 565 Oak St., Marion; South Side Club (inside the Reeb Avenue Center), 280 Reeb Ave., Columbus

For more information: Jermaine Kennedy, jkennedy@bgccentralohio.org, 614-221-8830, ext. 202, bgccentralohio.org/membership

Delaware’s Best Kids After School and Summer Camp: Delaware’s Best Kids Summer Camp

Ages served: 5-12

Dates/times: 5/31-8/16; full day (6+ hours)

Description: We offer a place for kids to thrive. Activities include sports, martial arts, dance, tumbling, arts and crafts, STEM, dodgeball, Nerf and more.

Cost: $147 and up

Camp location: Delaware’s Best Kids After School and Summer Camp, 811 N. Houk Road, Delaware

For more information: Amy Williams, info@delawareata.com, 740-417-5171, delawaresummercamp.com

EJs Warrior Karate Academy: EJs Warrior Karate Camp

Ages served: 7-17

Dates/times: TBD; TBD

Description: EJs Warrior Karate Camp includes martial arts, fitness, free meals, field trips and more.

Cost: $150

Camp location: EJs Warrior Karate Academy, 3975 E. Livingston Ave., Columbus

For more information: warriorskarateacademy@hotmail.com, 614-929-0231, warriorskarateacad.wixsite.com/warriors

Field Sports at SportsOhio: Adventure Camp at SportsOhio

Ages served: 6-12

Dates/times: 6/6-8/12; full day (6+ hours)

Description: SportsOhio offers all sorts of activities for all sorts of kids. Each week the camp may include activities like FootGolf, dodgeball, crafts, mini golf and more. Explore a different theme each week and make your life an adventure. Whether it’s science (Mad Science), TV shows (Survivor), or pure sports (Go for Gold – Olympics), SportsOhio has something for your child.

Cost: $325

Camp location: Field Sports at SportsOhio, 6400 Dublin Park Drive, Dublin

For more information: Field Sports, fieldsports@sportsohio.org, 614-791-7849, sportsohio.org/play/camps/summer-camps/summer-adventure-camp

Integrity Athletics: Integrity Adventures

Ages served: 3-11

Dates/times: 6/6-8/12; half day (2-5 hours) and full day (6+ hours)

Description: Our recreational athletic camps offer a variety of age-appropriate activities throughout our 65,000-plus-square-foot facilities. Every day is a little different, with new challenges and diverse activities. Our camps are designed to keep children active during the summer months and improve physical and social skills. Nine weeks of camp are offered, with activities including gymnastics, ninja, obstacle courses, sports, group games, yard games, crafts and water days.

Cost: $149 to $315 per week based on camp selection

Camp location: Integrity Athletics, 8185 Business Way, Plain City

For more information: Jen Campbell, events@integritygym.com, 614-733-0818, integritygym.com/summer-camps

Smoky Row Children’s Center: SRCC School-Age Summer Camp

Ages served: 5-8

Dates/times: 5/31-8/11; full day (6+ hours)

Description: Our school-age summer camp includes lots of art, sports, water and outside play, special lunches and visitors (in a COVID-safe manner).

Cost: $45 per day, plus prorated activity fee and $50 registration fee

Camp location: Smoky Row Children’s Center, 8615 Smoky Row Road, Powell

For more information: Lisa Perruzzi, smokyrowcc@gmail.com, 614-766-2122, smokyrowchildrenscenter.com

Westerville Parks and Recreation: Westerville Parks and Recreation Day Camp

Ages served: 6-15

Dates/times: 5/31-8/5; half day (2-5 hours) and full day (6+ hours)

Description: Activities may include arts and crafts, sports and games, outdoor education, team building, STEM activities, swimming, field trips and more.

Cost: $85 to $250

Camp location: Multiple locations throughout Westerville

For more information: Chelsea VanAssche, camp@westerville.org, 614-901-6566, parks.westerville.org/programs/camps

YWCA Columbus: YWCA Kids Place Summer Day Camp

Ages served: 6-12

Dates/times: 6/6-7/29; full day (6+ hours)

Description: Need a break? Get some actual rest this summer and send the kids to our all-inclusive day camp, where they’ll be active and learn something, with weeks packed full of enriching experiences, field trips and time with friends.

Cost: $200 per week; scholarships are available

Camp location: Lincoln Elementary School, 249 Shady Spring Drive, Gahanna; and Mark Twain Elementary School, 799 E. Walnut St., Westerville

For more information: Elizabeth Kittner, ekittner@ywcacolumbus.org, 614-627-1206, ywcakidsplacesum.com