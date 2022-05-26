2022 Columbus Parent Summer Camp Guide Offers a Variety of Programs and Price Points

Compiled by Columbus Parent

Summer break will be here before you know it, which means it’s time to plan how your kids will spend their days when school lets out.

Camps are a popular option for many families, and Central Ohio has an abundance of choices—from partial-week enrichment offerings to residential experiences that span the whole summer.

Start your search with the 2022 Columbus Parent Summer Camp Guide, which has 208 listings for programs throughout our region and beyond, with offerings to suit almost every interest and budget.

Listings are organized below into Day Camps and Residential Camps, then listed alphabetically in 12 categories: Art; Dance & Drama; Educational Enrichment; Equestrian; Multiple Category; Music; Nature/Outdoors; Religious; Special Needs; Sports; STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics); and Traditional. Both in-person and virtual programs are included.

Information was submitted by camp organizers and edited for length, clarity and style. Some camps did not have programs finalized by our deadline, so if you don’t see your favorite listed, try their website. Also, be sure to check with individual camps for COVID-19 protocols and potential schedule changes.

Browse these category listings, or check out the digital version at the bottom of the page.

The 2022 Summer Camp Guide is from the Spring 2022 issue of Columbus Parent.