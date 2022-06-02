2022 Teachers of the Year: Middle School Winner Nick Brown

A. Kevin Corvo

A teacher at Dublin’s Davis Middle School is passing along the inspiration he says his own teachers instilled in him as a student.

For that effort in the classroom, Nick Brown, 34, a sixth-grade social studies and science teacher, was named the middle school winner in the 2022 Columbus Parent/ThisWeek Community News Teachers of the Year awards.

“It was a total surprise; I was blown away,” says Brown, who was aware he was a finalist and had the award sprung on him during a sixth-grade class assembly attended by his family.

“When I found out, I was so excited. I wanted to tell him but of course, I couldn’t. I’m so proud of him. In a way, I was shocked but in another, I’m not surprised at all because he is so great with all his students,” says his wife, Whitney Brown.

Jaime Stewart, the principal at Davis Middle School, says Brown is deserving of the honor. “He is such a student-centered teacher [and] a great leader for our sixth-grade teaching team,” she says.

Brown also is popular with students, as evidenced by the rising chants of “Mr. Brown, Mr. Brown” that filled the cafeteria when the accolade was announced.

Sarah Smith, whose daughter, Sydney, is a student of Brown’s, nominated him for Teachers of the Year. “[Sydney] has amazing teachers, but when I talked to her about all of them, Mr. Brown came right out,” Smith says.

Smith says her daughter told her that Brown makes learning fun and inspires her to do better. “Middle school is hard [and] it is a huge step, academically, from elementary school. If learning is a little fun, it makes that transition easier. Sydney told me that ‘Mr. Brown gets me.’ When you can make that kind of connection, it’s a big thing,” Smith says.

Brown is a 2006 graduate of Thomas Worthington High School and attended Miami University, where he earned a bachelor’s degree in middle childhood education in 2010 and then a master’s degree in education leadership.

His own education provided the spark for his eventual career interest and inspired him to become a teacher. “I had so many great teachers at elementary school, middle school and high school,” Brown says. “I wanted to become a teacher and be a positive influence in [students’] lives, academically and socially.”

Now, in his own classroom, those influences are a two-way street, he says. “[My students] bring a smile to my face every day,” Brown says.

“The students are my favorite part of the job. At middle school, there is never a dull moment [and] I enjoy the challenges it brings, too, to keep every one of my students engaged.”

The students and staff make the school a special place, he says. “I love teaching here at Davis because of the kids. We’ve got a diverse community here, which brings, you know, just a great atmosphere, a great community. We learn so much from one another, and it’s just a great community to work with. The staff here is great. We’re Irish Nation and we’re proud of it.”

Brown, a nine-year veteran of Davis Middle School, previously taught in the Olentangy Local School District during the 2011-12 school year.

He and his wife have two children, Bennett, 3, and Lou, 1. They reside in Northwest Columbus.

A. Kevin Corvo is a reporter for ThisWeek Community News.