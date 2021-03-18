The Fam Five: Spring Arts & Entertainment Recommendations

Jim Fischer

Maybe you’re starting to see the light at the end of the tunnel. Arts organizations are, too—it’s just going to take a little more work for them to get there than some other sectors.

There is still much to learn about how to safely do live performances during a pandemic, but spring finds a lot of groups and spaces finding their way and working hard to make live arts part of life again.

ARTS THAT TEACHES

CAPA’s Passport to Learning educational series for students, still virtual for this season, welcomes Dayton-area educator Kevin Cornell, aka “Mister C,” for an online program of science, music and media. Cornell’s regional Emmy-nominated television show, Full STEAM Ahead, is a unique experience, and this program that inspires students to explore science found in our everyday lives is no different.

This CAPA series provides an opportunity not only for teachers working online, but also families who are attending school virtually, to access quality arts programming with an educational bent. This free program, which runs through March 19, is geared for students in grades 3-8.

TELLING STORIES

One beautiful thing we’ll have as a result of the pandemic is a treasure trove of high-quality online art, conceived by people imagining fresh ways to bring the arts to remote audiences and brought to life by talented individuals and groups.

Among these is ProMusica Chamber Orchestra’s Storytimes series, which combines one of the ensemble’s musicians, a local reader and books featuring uplifting and inclusive stories. Check out the entry with violinist Victoria Moreiera and local poet/spoken word artist Barbara Fant and tell us you don’t wish this was their full-time job.

SYMPHONIC SHOWS

The New Albany Symphony Orchestra has always done some vanguard programming, and its work to bring back live music—in addition to online streaming options—should not go unrecognized. For families, especially those who have children with special needs, this is cause for celebration thanks to the return of one of NASO’s signature programs.

The symphony has scheduled two of its “sensory-friendly” midday Saturday concerts in March and May. The shows are designed for those on the autism spectrum or with other sensory issues, but also benefit anyone who’d like a shorter, less formal concert experience. On March 20, “A Whale of a Time” features music by Hovhaness and Beethoven and the world premiere of a violin concerto. On May 1, the program features “Songs About Ohio.” Limited in-person tickets are $12; streaming tickets are $8.

Both programs are companions to full-length NASO concerts, which are sold out in person but still available via streaming.

LEGO!

“Think Outside the Brick: The Creative Art of LEGO” returns to the Columbus Museum of Art, with creativity and play on full display despite necessary safety guidelines in place for the COVID-19 pandemic. This year’s exhibition features an enormous model of Columbus, built collaboratively by the Ohio LEGO User’s Group. The exhibition runs April 24 to Aug. 20.

STAY TUNED TO CATCO

Scheduling a play—let alone an entire season of plays—is always a complex process involving rights, auditions, available spaces and more. CATCO is planning an online spring musical for young audiences as part of its virtual 2020-21 season, but details had not yet been confirmed as of late February. The organization has tentatively set a May 1 opening, so keep checking the website for details.

