2021 Columbus Parent Summer Camp Guide Features Options for Every Interest and Budget

Columbus Parent

Summer camps are a tradition for many families. They can keep kids busy and engaged when school’s out, and they also serve as a child care option for many working parents. The good news is that despite the ongoing pandemic, there are still numerous programs taking place this summer—even if they look a little different than in years past.

The 2021 Columbus Parent Summer Camp Guide has 196 listings from across Central Ohio and beyond. There are plenty of options from which to choose, including in-person and online offerings to suit a wide variety of interests and budgets. While some organizations opted not to hold camps this summer, others did not yet have plans finalized. So if you don’t see your favorite listed, check their website.

Listings are divided into Day Camps and Residential Camps, then organized alphabetically in 12 categories: Art; Dance & Drama; Educational Enrichment; Equestrian; Multiple Category; Music; Nature/Outdoors; Religious; Special Needs; Sports; STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics); and Traditional.

Camps that are meeting in person have special protocols to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic, including following CDC guidelines, hosting smaller groups, requiring face coverings and the like. Check with each organization for specifics.

Also note that some organizers may change their plans or schedules based on the course of the pandemic, so it pays to be flexible.

To make the guide easier to navigate, we've broken it into seven easy-to-read chunks, with two categories in each Day Camp story and one story for all the residential camp submissions.