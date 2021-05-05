2021 COSI Science Festival Kicks off May 5 with Four Days of Activities for All Ages

Dana Randall

Get ready for some serious STEM at the COSI Science Festival, happening May 5-8. Like last year, the third annual COSI Science Festival—the largest event of its kind in the state—will be held virtually. Featuring dozens of free unique online events showcasing some of the incredible science being done in Ohio, the digital festival again seeks to demonstrate the importance of science in daily life. During the four-day event, families, students and everyone with an interest in knowing more about science can connect virtually to online programs and events.

“The 2021 COSI Science Festival is here and COSI is excited to share the fantastic content that we and our many partners have produced for this year’s digital festival,” COSI President and CEO Frederic Bertley says via email. “From glassblowing to space to plants, we have sessions that will spark the interest of people of all ages and continue to prove that science is everywhere and for everyone. We hope that everybody enjoys this year’s festival, and we look forward to engaging with people from our own community and across the nation during the COSI Science Festival.”

The schedule of events will provide opportunities to explore topics and activities including historical figures in STEM (with a showing of “The Flying Hobos” about Black aviation pioneers), a Master Chef Escape Room (in partnership with Otterbein University), augmented reality (courtesy of Hocking College), the science of storytelling (from WOSU Public Media) and more.

Girls in grades 6-12 with an interest in STEM can virtually meet Girl2Girl Founder and CEO Grace Brown, who will speak about why STEM needs girls and how they can benefit from related careers. Girl2Girl aims to inspire middle and high school girls across Ohio to explore their talents in STEM and introduce them to successful female professionals in these fields.

On the final day of the festival, May 8, COSI will host the Big “At Home” Science Celebration, where participants can connect virtually with at-home science activities and share their experiences via social media.

A new addition this year is the inaugural John Glenn Inspiration Award celebration honoring Battelle President and CEO Lewis “Lou” Von Thaer. With the blessing of the Glenn family, COSI created the award to annually recognize an individual who has dedicated their life to inspiring others through scientific advancement. Watch a replay of the presentation at cosi.org/john-glenn-inspiration-award.

All elements of the COSI Science Festival are open to the public. To view the schedule and -register for events, visit cosiscifest.org.