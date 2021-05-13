Travel: Explore 10 Family-Friendly Zip Line Parks Around Ohio

Anietra Hamper

After a long winter and an even longer pandemic, springtime beckons families to take advantage of the outdoors. Looking for a little extra adventure? Try one of the zip line courses around the state, including four within about 50 miles of Columbus. Zip lining is an activity suitable for any skill level, and it is a fun way to experience Ohio’s natural landscapes.

You can soar above wild animals on a safari zip line at The Wilds, or see Southern Ohio’s budding trees from a new perspective in the Hocking Hills. There are courses located throughout the state, making for an easy day trip. Operating dates vary. Call ahead for hours, reservations and COVID-19 protocols.

The 10 destinations are arranged by proximity to Downtown Columbus.

ZipZone Outdoor Adventures

7925 N. High St., Columbus; 614-847-9477; zipzonetours.com

Cost: $19 to $89

ZipZone Outdoor Adventures north of Worthington has zip lines, an Adventure Park for ages 7 and up, and an area for children ages 4-7. Canopy Tours are 2-hour guided courses through the woods with zip lines and suspension bridges. Participants must be at least age 7. Nighttime tours and a Zip Rush Tour are available for older kids and families looking for an extra adrenaline rush. The Adventure Park has five courses and 60 climbing challenges, while the ground-level Kids Park has climbing obstacles and a mini zip line.

Valley Zipline Tours

3465 Duffy Road SE, Lancaster; 740-654-3392; valleyziplinetours.com; 35 miles from Columbus

Cost: $40 to $80

Valley Zipline Tours has a variety of zip lines to accommodate families with children of varying ages and bravery levels. The full 1.5-hour tour features nine zip lines, including one that’s 1,400 feet long, as well as a dual line racer. Participants must be age 8 or older. The Mini Zip is a 45-minute, five-line tour suitable for those seeking a less-intense experience and for kids ages 5-7.

Hocking Hills Canopy Tours

10714 Jackson St., Rockbridge; 740-385-9477; hockinghillscanopytours.com; 43 miles from Columbus

Cost: $29 to $99

The Hocking Hills region is one of the most scenic spots in the state, making Hocking Hills Canopy Tours an exciting way to experience the views from the treetops. The Original Canopy Tour, for ages 10 and older, is 2.5 to 3 hours and traverses limestone cliffs, a forest and a cave. An “extreme” tour also is available. Kids ages 8 and older can do the SuperZip, where two riders travel side by side up to 50 mph. Younger children (ages 5-12) can try the DragonFly tour, which has eight kid-friendly zip lines, a sky tunnel and fun bridges; it takes about 20 minutes.

Ultimate Zipline Adventures

15103 State Route 664 Scenic, Logan; 740-218-1029; ziplineohio.com; 51 miles from Columbus

Cost: $35 to $75

Ultimate Zipline Adventures is another adventure park in the Hocking Hills. The Ultimate Zipline Course has 16 zips plus 23 high-ropes obstacles for participants ages 10 and older. The Apex Course has seven zip lines for those who want a shorter tour without the ropes course. A kids course for ages 5-10 takes 30 to 60 minutes and offers three smaller zip lines with ropes activities.

Tree Frog Canopy Tours

21899 Wally Road, Glenmont; 740-599-2662; treefrogcanopytours.com; 68 miles from Columbus

Cost: $65 to $90

Tree Frog Canopy Tours’ 2.5-hour trek takes participants on seven zip lines, two sky bridges and two rappels. Participants must be at least 10 years old. For discounted family experiences, visit on featured Kids Days during the season. The venue uses a dual-cable system that it says provides faster speeds and a smoother ride.

The Wilds

14000 International Road, Cumberland; 740-638-5030; thewilds.org; 76 miles from Columbus

Cost: $59 to $89

The Wilds is one of the most unique outdoor experiences in Ohio, and its zip line tours are no exception. The 2.5-hour Zipline Safari Tour, with 10 zips and a rappel, can be combined with a ground safari to make a full-day trip. There are several tours of varying lengths that enable visitors to see animals such as Sichuan takins in their habitats below. Sunset and nighttime tours are also available. Participants must be 10 years or older.

Ozone Zipline Adventures

5291 State Route 350, Oregonia; 513-932-3756; campkern.org/ozone; 76 miles from Columbus

The tours offered by Ozone Zipline Adventures in Western Ohio have a unique educational aspect. Participants learn about 500-million-year-old fossils and the nearby Fort Ancient Earthworks & Nature Preserve as they zip from platform to platform in the Little Miami River valley. Located at YMCA Camp Kern, the tours take participants up to 200 feet above the landscape. The facility is undergoing a revamp but plans to open for the 2021 season; check the website for pricing and age requirements.

Common Ground: The Cindy Nord Center for Renewal

14240 Baird Road, Oberlin; 440-965-5551; commongroundcenter.org; 112 miles from Columbus

Cost: $35 to $79

Common Ground sits on more than 30 acres along the Vermilion River, where visitors will soar up to 75 feet above the ground. The 2.5-hour Zipline Canopy Tour has seven zips as well as aerial bridges and staircases for extra adventure. The High Ropes Adventure features 12 challenges. Both experiences are for ages 10 and older. A Tree Climbing Adventure also is offered.

Go Ape Zipline and Adventure Park

16200 Valley Parkway, Strongsville; 800-971-8271; goape.com/locations/ohio/cleveland; 126 miles from Columbus

Cost: $39.95 to $59.95

Go Ape Zipline and Adventure Park near Cleveland has courses for various ages. The Treetop Adventure course (ages 10 and older) is 2 to 3 hours, with five zip lines and 40 obstacles, including “Tarzan” swings and moving bridges. The all-ages Treetop Journey offers a 1-hour experience with 20 obstacles and smaller zip lines. Or try the Monkey Drop, a controlled freefall jump for ages 5 and older.

Lake Erie Canopy Tours

The Lodge at Geneva-on-the-Lake, 4888 N. Broadway (State Route 534), Geneva-on-the-Lake; 866-601-1973; lakeeriecanopytours.com; 189 miles from Columbus

Cost: $19 to $89

Lake Erie Canopy Tours offers views of the shoreline while soaring up to 30 mph through Geneva State Park. The 2.5-hour Zipline Canopy Tour includes eight zips and five sky bridges. It is recommended for ages 10 and older, but there is no requirement as long as children weigh at least 70 pounds and have a reach of 5 feet. A half-course option is also available. The Adventure Course offers 35 challenges, including a mini-trapeze, swinging bridges and a rappel. Children ages 4-10 can try smaller zip lines and rope obstacles at the Kids Adventure Park.

This story is from the Spring 2021 issue of Columbus Parent.