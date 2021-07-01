Explore 12 Fun Splash Pads and Spraygrounds Around Columbus

Jim Fischer

After a dry 2020, many splash pads and spraygrounds throughout Central Ohio will be back in action this summer. These hot spots with cool water are a welcome respite for families who want to get out and enjoy—or perhaps combat—the often hot-and-sticky Columbus summers.

Though not all splash pads and spraygrounds are reopening, there’s still a nice variety of places where kids can enjoy water play. We’ve assembled this list of some of the most popular spots that are free and open to the public so you can refer to it all season.

We strongly recommend checking social media or calling ahead to make sure your preferred destination isn’t closed for maintenance, water testing, weather or any other reason. Note that many venues still were planning to operate under revised safety and health guidelines, including limiting attendance.

Bicentennial Park in the Scioto Mile, where the massive fountains are awaiting repairs, remains closed, as does North Bank Park in the Scioto Mile. The splash pad at Ballantrae Community Park in Dublin will not open, nor will the one at Polaris Fashion Place.

To suggest a location we should consider adding to our list, send an email to contact@columbusparent.com.

Barnett Community Center

1184 Barnett Road (Linwood), Columbus; 614-645-3065; columbus.gov

Barnett Community Center, part of the Columbus Recreation and Parks Department, is one of four splash pads at community centers around the city. Barnett features sprayers, fountains and giant plumbing pipe-style water features. Since it’s located at the community center, there is parking, restrooms and other amenities. Capacity will be monitored; visitors may be asked to wait in line before entering the play area.

Hours: noon to 7 p.m. daily through Aug. 22

Blackburn Community Center

263 Carpenter St. (Olde Towne East), Columbus; 614-645-7670; columbus.gov

Colorful, fanciful water features make this East Side spot an ideal place to stay cool. Parking and restrooms are available at the community center. Capacity will be monitored; visitors may be asked to wait in line before entering the play area.

Hours: noon to 7 p.m. daily through Aug. 22

Easton

Use 3993 Easton Station, Columbus, for navigation purposes; 614-337-2200; eastontowncenter.com

Located just south of Brio Tuscan Grille, Easton’s Town Square splash pad fountain provides a welcome break for younger children during long days of shopping.

Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays. Note that the fountain may close for special events.

Fryer Park

3899 Orders Road, Grove City; 614-277-3060; grovecityohio.gov/parks-and-recreation

This 3-year-old addition to the 110-acre Fryer Park includes 17 water features in a 2,800-square-foot, space-themed play area. Restrooms and parking are located nearby in the park, which offers the Century Village historic area, a fully accessible playground, fishing, biking, walking trails and more.

Hours: noon to 8 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, noon to 7 p.m. Fridays, noon to 5 p.m. Saturdays and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sundays through Labor Day

Hanby Park

1115 E. Park St., Westerville; 614-901-6545; parks.westerville.org

The 1,000-square-foot splash pad features an eyebrow-shaped, in-ground fountain with 12 jets. Visitors also will find a 24-foot custom tower structure, bench swings and a plaza, complementing the existing train depot-style shelter/restroom facility.

Hours: dusk to dawn daily through Labor Day

Hilliard’s Station Park

4021 Main St., Hilliard; 614-876-5200; hilliardohio.gov/hilliards-station-park

The splash pad is reopening for 2021 with some additional health and safety guidelines. Nestled into the amphitheater at this city park in Old Hilliard, the splash fountains offer an ideal cool-down spot. The park, which sits at the beginning of the 7-mile Heritage Trail, is designed to evoke the train depot that once operated there. Seating and a restroom are available. The site is adjacent to the new Center Street Market.

Hours: 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily through Sept. 1 (except during special events); 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sept. 2-30

John Bishop Park

4815 Etna Road, Whitehall; 614-863-0121; whitehall-oh.us

The splash pad in John Bishop Park features ground fountains and palm trees that spray water. Whitehall residents can reserve time slots for up to eight family members through the city’s website each week.

Hours: TBD; open daily through Aug. 2

Linden Community Center

1350 Briarwood Ave. (Northeast Side), Columbus; 614-645-3067; columbus.gov

This new community center will feature a sprayground, which recreation and parks officials say would open later in the summer. Keep an eye on social media and the city’s website for information on its opening.

Hours: noon to 7 p.m. daily from opening day through Aug. 22

Partners Park

125 E. Sixth St., Marysville; 937-645-7350; marysvilleohio.org

This 1-acre park located in the heart of Uptown Marysville will be open with posted social distancing requirements. In addition to its splash pad, there is a restroom, pavilion and other park amenities.

Hours: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily

Scioto Southland Community Center

3901 Parsons Ave. (South Side), Columbus; 614-645-3224; columbus.gov

Renovated and renamed, the former Indian Mound Community Center is still home to a colorful water play area. Capacity will be monitored; visitors may be asked to wait in line before entering the play area.

Hours: noon to 7 p.m. daily through Aug. 22

Veterans Park

1121 S. Houk Road, Delaware; 740-203-1810; delawareohio.net

This popular, dinosaur-themed “spray and play” area will be operational, with certain health and safety guidelines in place; check the website or call for details.

In addition to the splash pad, Delaware’s Veterans Park boasts shaded areas and a table with benches among its amenities.

Hours: dawn to dusk daily through Labor Day

Village Green Park

47 Hall St., Powell; 614-885-9820; cityofpowell.us

Powell’s splash pad features a soaking array of fountains, nozzles and other water features. The park has picnic tables, with restrooms nearby in City Hall.

Hours: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily through Labor Day

This story is from the Summer 2021 issue of Columbus Parent.