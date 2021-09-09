The Fam Five: Recommended Fall Arts & Entertainment Events Around Columbus

Live music, theater and dance are back, and you and your family couldn’t be happier. But for many parents, the decision to attend in-person events amid a surge in new COVID-19 cases, including among children, is complicated.

As of early September, many organizations and venues require or at least strongly recommend wearing a mask, regardless of vaccination status, to protect audiences, performers and staff. The city of Columbus enacted a mask mandate on all public indoor spaces as of Sept. 10—a move that impacts numerous local arts venues.

The decision about whether your family is comfortable attending live events is yours alone.

But with halls no longer dark and stages no longer vacant, if you are comfortable venturing out, here are five recommended arts and entertainment options for your family this fall.

BEST FILM EVER?

“Paddington 2” has overtaken “Citizen Kane” as the best-reviewed movie of all time on Rotten Tomatoes, the online film review aggregator. Get lost in the weeds of reasons if you want to, or just make plans to catch it Sept. 17 at Screen on the Green, the Short North Civic Association’s free summer series at Goodale Park. This is the second live-action/animated film about the lovable and intrepid bear based on the children’s books.

Goodale Park, 120 W. Goodale St. (Short North), Columbus, shortnorthcivic.org/screen-on-the-green

PEPPA PIG IS BACK

From a favorite forest creature to a favorite barnyard friend, the fall arts slate is chock-full of entertaining animals. “Peppa Pig’s Adventure!” takes Peppa, her brother George and friends Pedro Pony, Suzy Sheep and Gerald Giraffe on a camping trip, complete with a school bus ride and, of course, singing, dancing and loads of fun. The tour comes to the Palace Theatre on Oct. 16. Tickets start at $29.

Palace Theatre, 34 W. Broad St. (Downtown), 614-469-0939, Columbus, capa.com

L.O.L. SURPRISE LIVE

The wildly popular L.O.L. Surprise dolls are bringing their first live show to the Palace Theatre on Nov. 9. Unbox yourself and head to see Lady Diva, Neonlicious, Royal Bee and Swag in “L.O.L. Surprise Live! – Calling all B.B.s,” with original music, dancers, a DJ and hologram special-effects technology that enables audience interaction. Tickets start at $34.45.

Palace Theatre, 34 W. Broad St. (Downtown), 614-469-0939, Columbus, capa.com

ALL TOGETHER NOW

CATCO is back in action, with its trademark slate of classes, live performances and more. For young audiences in particular, the company’s Saturday Morning Musicals student troupe will present a new revue, “All Together Now!”—featuring favorite tunes from the rich history of musical theater—on Nov. 13-14. The extra-cool thing? The production will be performed by theater companies around the world that same weekend to “celebrate the transformative and unifying power of local theater,” says CATCO interim education director Andrew Protopapas. Tickets for each of the four performances (1 and 3 p.m. both days) are $10.

Columbus Performing Arts Center, 549 Franklin St. (Discovery District), Columbus, 614-469-0939, catco.org

PRINCESSES IN CONCERT

Disney’s princess movies are likely some of your family’s favorites, and the songs have inspired children and adults alike. Now, some of the most-loved songs from those animated films have been brought together in “Disney Princess – The Concert,” featuring talented Broadway performers. There will be stories, too, as the actors share their experiences portraying these characters in film and onstage. The show comes to the Palace Theatre on Dec. 7. Tickets start at $31.50.

Palace Theatre, 34 W. Broad St. (Downtown), 614-469-0939, Columbus, capa.com

This story is from the Fall 2021 issue of Columbus Parent.