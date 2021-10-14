Kids Craft: Make a Recycled Apple Tree

Olivera Bratich

In our household, empty toilet paper rolls are like gold. We save them in a treasure chest under the bathroom sink and pull one out anytime we’re in the mood for family crafting. You can recycle them into countless kids’ projects, and this Recycled Apple Tree is a fun one for the fall season. Make one tree together or have each family member make their own and set up a little orchard in your home!

WHAT YOU NEED

Empty toilet paper or paper towel roll

Brown paint

Green cardstock

Red pompoms

Glue stick

Paintbrush

Scissors

HOW YOU DO IT

1. Remove all tissue stuck to the tube. Paint it brown and let it dry.

2. Fold a piece of green cardstock in half and cut out a treetop. (If you don’t have green cardstock, use recycled chipboard—like a cereal box—painted green.)

3. Glue the green cardstock together so it makes one thick piece.

4. Cut a 1- to 2-inch slit in the top of the cardboard tube. Cut a matching slit directly across from it.

5. Slide the green treetop into the slits.

6. Cut a “V” shape into the front and back of the cardboard tube, creating the look of tree branches.

7. Glue red pompoms onto the treetop for your apples. (If you don’t have red pompoms, you can cut out apples from red paper.)

WHO CREATED IT

Olivera Bratich owns Wild Cat Gift & Party, 3515 N. High St. The Clintonville shop features gifts, handmade goods and party supplies from more than 400 vendors, plus crafty workshops and parties for all ages. For more information, call 614-420-6603 or go to wildcatgiftandparty.com.

This story is from the Fall 2021 issue of Columbus Parent.