The Go-To Guide: Indoor Play Places Around Columbus Provide a Variety of Active Options

Jim Fischer

What’s a parent to do when the weather’s changing and the kids are bored and they start climbing the walls?

Climb walls, of course. And jump on trampolines, run ropes courses, slide and whatever else you can get yourself into at the abundance of play places that cater to children and families around Central Ohio.

We’ve put together a list of some of the most popular play places in the region. Many have separate areas for preschoolers, and some offer classes and other programming. You’ll also find amenities such as parent seating, separate café or lounge areas, and food and drink menus.

Before planning a visit, call or check online to verify prices, hours and other details, such as age and height restrictions, not to mention pandemic safety policies. For venues that offer classes as well as public sessions, hours listed are “open play” times.

To suggest a location we should consider adding to our list, send an email to contact@columbusparent.com.

GAMING SPOTS

Buckeye Raceway

4050 W. Broad St., Columbus; 614-272-7888; buckeyeraceway.com

Buckeye Raceway offers indoor karting in European-style performance karts, as well as laser tag, ax throwing and footbowl (which blends football and bowling). Go-karts come in two speeds. Adult riders must be at least 56 inches tall and 12 years old, while juniors must be over 48 inches and 8 years old. A single race is $21. Ax throwing is $20 per person per hour. Laser tag is $10 per mission. Footbowl is $10 per person per hour.

Hours: 2 to 10 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays; 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturdays; noon to 8 p.m. Sundays

Galaxy Games & Golf

3700 Interchange Road, Columbus; 614-351-8400; galaxygamesandgolf.com

(As of mid-October, Galaxy Games & Golf was temporarily closed for structural repairs to the facility. See the website for updated information.)

Galaxy’s two miniature golf courses (one 18-hole, one nine-hole) are open year-round, conditions permitting, and there’s other fun to be had in a three-level indoor FunGym and an arcade. Admission, based on age, is $2.99 to $5.99 for the FunGym and $5.99 to $6.99 for golf.

Hours: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays; 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays; 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sundays

Lazer Kraze

5524 N. Hamilton Road, Gahanna; 614-656-8216; lazerkraze.com

In addition to laser tag and an arcade, kids and adults alike can play in a trampoline park and Cyber Sport area (think: lacrosse mixed with bumper cars). There’s a bar area that serves fresh-made pizzas and offers craft (and macro) brews for adults. Laser tag is $9 per person; 30 minutes of trampoline park access is $11.50; and Cyber Sport is $14 per game. Combo specials are available.

Hours: 1-10 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays; 1-6 p.m. Sundays

Magic Mountain Fun Center

8350 Lyra Drive, Columbus; 614-840-9600; magicmountainfuncenter.com/polaris

5890 Scarborough Blvd., Columbus; 614-892-3335; magicmountainfuncenter.com/east

Both Magic Mountain locations have a mix of indoor and outdoor attractions, including two kinds of go-karts, arcade games and mini golf. Polaris offers laser tag, climbing areas and bumper boats, while East has batting cages, bumper cars and a laser maze. Prices vary by location and attraction, and packages are available; note that ticket prices are reduced if bought online.

Hours: East: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sundays through Thursdays; 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays; Polaris: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays; 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Fridays and Sundays; 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturdays (some attractions have shorter hours)

Putt N Play

4021 Thistlewood Drive, Grove City; 614-594-0077; puttnplayfuncenter.com

Miniature golf is a main attraction at Putt N Play, but the mostly outdoor family fun center also offers batting and soccer cages and an arcade. Golf is $7.50 for adults and $6.50 for kids; batting and soccer cage tokens are $2.

Hours: Fall hours (through the end of October) are 3-9 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays; 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays; and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sundays.

Rule (3)

650 Windmiller Drive, Pickerington; 614-864-7853; rule3.com

Families can bowl, play sand volleyball (seasonally) and tackle one of the area’s most unique arcades. The center has added a pair of escape rooms for additional fun. There is also a full-service bar and grill with beer and wine. Bowling lanes are $24 to $46 per hour, depending on time and day; mini-bowling is $2 to $3 per game at certain times of the week. Escape rooms cost $25 per person.

Hours: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sundays through Thursdays; 11 a.m. to 1 a.m. Fridays and Saturdays

Scene75

5033 Tuttle Crossing Blvd., Dublin; 614-495-8660; scene75.com/columbus

This mega-sized indoor gaming, play and activity destination is located at The Mall at Tuttle Crossing. Go-karting, a laser maze, drop tower, roller coaster, archery tag, karaoke booth and 4D motion theater are among more than 20 attractions, plus there’s an arcade with more than 200 games. Pricing is by attraction.

Hours: 3-9 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays; 11 a.m. to midnight Fridays; 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturdays; 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sundays

SportsOhio

6314 Cosgray Road, Dublin; 614-791-3003; sportsohio.org

Athletic endeavors rule the day at SportsOhio’s 100-acre complex, from baseball to kickball to volleyball. But activities such as FootGolf, mini golf and go-karts are also available.

Hours: Activities and hours vary seasonally.

Ten Pin Alley

5499 Ten Pin Alley, Hilliard; 614-876-2475; tenpinalley.com

Ten Pin Alley has bowling, of course, but also features an arcade and an underwater-steampunk-themed laser tag arena, plus live music and live trivia nights. It also offers a full-service restaurant with a respectable craft beer list. Bowling lanes are $26 to $44 per hour, and laser tag is $5 to $7 per game.

Hours: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesdays through Thursdays; 11 a.m. to midnight Fridays; 10 a.m. to midnight Saturdays; 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sundays

PLAY CAFES

Fun Town Play and Learn Café

2000 Hard Road, Columbus; 614-285-7503; funtownplay.com

Guided play and organized activities combined with free play engage young and old(er) minds and bodies at Fun Town. Reservations are required for all play times. Visit the website for specific pricing and reservation details.

Hours: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays; 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesdays; 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays

PLAY GYMS AND MORE

Better Together Playnasium

5089 York Road, Pataskala; 740-974-7932; bettertogetherplay.com

Children with special needs, whether cognitive or physical, can find a place to play at Better Together Playnasium. The indoor playground offers educational and recreational opportunities for all children to jump, slide, ride, climb and more. Activities are geared toward children 10 and younger. A variety of classes for children and child and parent are available. Playnasium-only admission is $5 for children crawling and older (parents and younger kids are free). Full-facility access is $9.

Hours: Open play is by reservation only.

Fun in the Jungle

345 McGill St., Sunbury; 740-913-0692; funinthejungle.com

Open play in a jungle-themed indoor playground, mini-bowling and an arcade are among the available family activities. Separate jungle gyms are available for toddlers and older children. The arcade is $7 per person (all day); jungle gyms are $4 to $7 per child (all day); mini-bowling is $2.35 per person per game.

Hours: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays; 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sundays

Gym Skills

710 Cross Pointe Blvd., Gahanna; 614-571-1220; gymskills.com

Families can climb, jump and swing at this gymnastics-centered facility offering balance beams, bars and a foam pit during open gym hours. Toddler-specific hours and classes also are available. Open gym rates are $15 for nonmembers. Toddler open gym is $12. Friday morning open gym for toddlers (walking) and older is $15. Parents must participate with children younger than 5.

Hours: Open gym for ages 6 and older is 7-9 p.m. Fridays and 5-7 p.m. Saturdays. Reservations are required.

Gym X-Treme

7708 Green Meadows Drive, Suite A, Lewis Center; 740-549-3547; gymx-treme.com

Gym X-Treme’s weekly open gym times offer an opportunity for fun, physical activity, and you don’t have to take classes there to participate. Kids have access to a foam pit, in-ground trampoline, rock climbing wall and various mats, bars and balance beams to practice cartwheels or create an obstacle course. Ages 6 and younger must be accompanied in the play area by an adult. Admission is $10.

Hours: 8-10 p.m. Fridays, with daytime sessions throughout the school year (check online)

The Jungle Gymnastics Adventure Center

325 S. Sandusky St., Delaware; 740-363-7552; thejunglegym.biz

This longstanding venue teaches gymnastics as a building block for all sports and also offers parkour. The gym has an indoor climbing wall, balance beam, zip line and other obstacles. Open gym sessions are $10 for ages 3 and older, $5 for ages 1-2.

Hours: 10 a.m. to noon Tuesdays and Saturdays

Momi Land

704 Radio Drive, Lewis Center, 740-201-8764; 3681 Park Mill Run Drive, Hilliard, 614-363-4037; momiland.com

This giant indoor playground features a slide, ball pit, foam pit, trampolines, a climbing wall and more. There’s also a motion-sensor interactive area. Admission is $15 for the first child, $10 for each additional child. Children younger than 2 are $10, and those younger than 12 months are free with a paid sibling. Reservations are accepted for open play; walk-ins are based on available space.

Hours: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. daily

The Naz Playplace

Grove City Church of the Nazarene, 4770 Hoover Road, Grove City; 614-305-2034; thenaz.church

The Naz Playplace is part of the Naz Commons at Grove City Church of the Nazarene, which also includes a café and a bookstore. This indoor play area features a multilevel play structure with tunnels and slides. Socks and registration are required. Admission is free, but donations are accepted.

Hours: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Mondays through Fridays

Ninja Citi

2620 Sawmill Place Blvd., Columbus; 614-659-7700; ninjaciti.com

This ninja warrior-themed indoor fitness and play space boasts more than 100 obstacles and 12 courses, plus parkour and a rock wall. The business has open gym times as well as classes for children and adults. Open gym rate is $15 for the first hour; family specials and memberships are available.

Hours: Noon to 9 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays; 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sundays

Play: CBUS

535 Lakeview Plaza Blvd., Worthington; 614-505-8586; playadventureparks.com/location/columbus

The area’s newest (and one of the biggest) indoor play area employs a “choose your own adventure” approach. Ninja courses, a two-story ropes course, a panoply of climbing walls and apparatuses and more provide a varied experience on every visit. Play: CBUS also offers a full-service bar and restaurant.

“Full Adventure” admission is $44.95, $24.95 for ages 6 and younger. Special pricing, passes and other deals are available.

Hours: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Wednesdays through Fridays; 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturdays; 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sundays

Recreations Outlet

484 W. Olentangy St., Powell; 614-792-3700; recreationsoutlet.com

Recreations Outlet is a playset retailer, but it also offers a large indoor play area with basketball hoops, trampolines, swing sets and an Amish-built playhouse. Kids can play for $9 on weekdays and $12 on weekends and school holidays, or for $2 during charitable play hours, when a portion of proceeds are donated to a nonprofit.

Hours: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fridays; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays; noon to 5 p.m. Sundays. Charitable play hours are 9-11 a.m. Tuesdays through Thursdays.

Urban Air Adventure Park

6314 E. Livingston Ave., Reynoldsburg, 614-739-1654; 7679 Dublin-Plain City Road, Dublin, 380-204-6390; urbanairtrampolinepark.com

Both Urban Air Adventure Park sites offer jumping, climbing, bouncing and dropping in a variety of themed areas. Dodgeball, a Slam Dunk Zone and virtual-reality experiences are also available. Price varies based on selected attractions. Customers must purchase socks for $3.

Hours: Vary by location

We Rock the Spectrum Gym

1250 E. Powell Road, Lewis Center; 614-396-8773; werockthespectrumcolumbus.com

We Rock the Spectrum is designed as a place for kids with special needs to play with other children. During open play, all equipment and activities are available for supervised use, including a zip line, sensory-based toys and an arts and crafts area. Open play is $12 per child.

Hours: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays; noon to 5 p.m. Sundays; call to confirm availability on weekends

SHOPPING STOPS

The Mall at Tuttle Crossing

5043 Tuttle Crossing Blvd., Dublin; 614-798-3023; shoptuttlecrossing.com

(As of mid-October, the play area remained closed due to the ongoing pandemic. Check the website for the latest information.)

The STEAM-themed (science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics) play area in the middle of the mall is a cool, fun respite for shoppers and tag-alongs alike. Stations feature topical activities, including an art gallery and an engineering wall, and there’s also an area for toddlers.

Hours: Open during mall hours, typically 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays and noon to 6 p.m. Sundays

Polaris Fashion Place

1500 Polaris Parkway, Columbus; 614-456-0120; polarisfashionplace.com

This zoo-themed play area is open to children under 48 inches tall and features a large tree with a slide, as well as plenty of other animals to climb on, under and around. Parents can watch from an outer ring of seats.

Hours: Open during mall hours, typically 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays, and noon to 6 p.m. Sundays

Småland at IKEA

1900 IKEA Way, Columbus; 888-888-4532; ikea.com/us/en

(As of mid-October, the play area remained closed due to the ongoing pandemic. Check the website for the latest information.)

If for some reason your kids aren’t as interested as you in exploring the cool stuff at IKEA, the store offers Småland, a free, supervised play area. Parents can check kids in for up to 90 minutes; children must be fully potty-trained and 37-54 inches tall. Admission is first-come, first-served.

Hours: 10 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays, and 10 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Sundays. (Småland closes before the store.)

TRAMPOLINE PARKS

Airhouse Adventure Park

1400 Polaris Parkway, Columbus; 614-943-8703; columbus.theairhouse.com

This newer venue has 1,500 square feet of trampolines, in addition to ropes and ninja courses, climbing activities, a zip line, Xtreme Dodgeball, a play area for children under 48 inches tall and an arcade. Admission is $20 for the first hour, $8 for the children’s area.

Hours: 5-8 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays; 4-9 p.m. Fridays; 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturdays; noon to 6 p.m. Sundays.

Big Bounce

1645 Gateway Circle, Grove City; 614-957-5382; bigbouncegrovecity.com

Classes at Big Bounce are augmented by open and age-specific play/jump times. All jumpers must wear bounce socks ($3). Admission is priced by the hour, generally $10 to $12 on weekdays and $14 on weekends.

Hours: Noon to 8 p.m. Sundays and Mondays; 3-8 p.m. Tuesdays through Thursdays; 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. Preschool open jumps are offered from 9:30 a.m. to noon Tuesdays through Thursdays. A Toddler Time open jump takes place at 10 a.m. Saturdays.

The Bounce Club

3967 Presidential Parkway, Powell; 614-792-2582; thebounceclub.com

Trampolines, foam pits, slides and more are available during open jump times, with separate sessions for preschoolers. Lessons in a variety of skills are also offered by appointment. Bounce socks ($3) are required. Open jumps are priced by the hour, generally $10 to $12 on weekdays and $14 on weekends.

Hours: Noon to 8 p.m. Sundays and Mondays; 3-8 p.m. Tuesdays through Thursdays; 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Fridays; 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturdays. Preschool open jumps are 9:30 a.m. to noon Tuesdays through Thursdays, with a special Toddler Time at 10 a.m. Saturdays.

Get Air

3708A Fishinger Blvd., Hilliard; 614-335-9864; getairsports.com/columbus

1075 Hill Road N., Pickerington; 614-490-1286; getairsports.com/pickerington

Trampolines, foam pits, ninja obstacles, dodgeball, slamball and more await at both Get Air locations. A separate “Little Air” area with a foam pit is for children under 46 inches tall. Parents can watch from benches or massage chairs (you read that right!). Open jump rates are $14 for the first hour, $9 for kids under 46 inches tall. Jump socks ($3) are required.

Hours: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays; 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays; 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sundays. Toddler Time is 10 a.m. to noon Tuesdays and Thursdays and 9-11 a.m. Sundays.

Rockin’ Jump

1220 County Line Road, Westerville; 614-508-6088; rockinjump.com/westerville; 5625 Shier Rings Road, Dublin; 614-407-0095; rockinjump.com/dublin-oh

Kids can bounce on the trampolines, put that jumping to use in the Slam Dunk Zone, or compete in the dodgeball or Vertical Ops areas. Parents can exercise with their kids or watch from the sidelines, perhaps with a snack from the in-house café. There are designated times for toddlers. Jump socks ($2.50) are required. An hour of open jump time is $12 for ages 6 and younger, $16 for ages 7 and older.

Hours: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays; 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesdays, Thursdays and Sundays

A shorter version of this story appears in the Fall 2021 issue of Columbus Parent.